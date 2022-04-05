News
The Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Woman You Know
It’s always important to recognize moms everywhere for all that they do, but they deserve even more love and appreciation on Mother’s Day. It’s the perfect opportunity to go above and beyond and show the most wonderful lady in your life just how much you care, and what better way to do so than spoiling her with the most luxurious presents on her special day?
Mother’s Day 2022 is coming up on Sunday, May 8, so you still have time to find her a thoughtful gift that she’ll truly treasure. Don’t be intimidated if you’re still at a loss for what to get the most fashionable, graceful and sophisticated woman you know, because there are plenty of appropriately chic and wonderfully indulgent presents that she’ll absolutely adore. Whether she’s into glittering jewelry, sumptuous handbags, luxe skincare or elegant decor, we’ve found all the best Mother’s Day gifts for the most stylish woman in your life. From the prettiest pajamas and a gold face mask to a delicate emerald ring and revitalizing at-home spa essential, these are the thoughtful and stylish presents she’s sure to love.
Patrick Williams’ recovery from his 1st serious injuries taught the Chicago Bulls forward the importance of caring for his body
It took a piece of chicken parmesan to remind Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan that Patrick Williams isn’t all that far from being a college kid.
Actually, it was two pieces of chicken parmesan — huge pieces, Donovan emphasized — plus a helping of pasta. Midway through Williams’ rookie season, Donovan watched aghast as the then-19-year-old shoveled the meal into his mouth barely an hour before a game.
“I was like, ‘Patrick, you cannot eat that,’” Donovan said.
For Williams, learning the importance of a balanced pregame meal was part of a growing process that’s still ongoing amid his second season with the Bulls.
Whether they’re 18 or 24, most rookies are hit with the same inexperienced confusion when they enter the NBA. Donovan said he felt it when he was drafted in 1987: “When I first came to the NBA, I’m like, ‘Where’s the airport?’”
But as Williams recovered from wrist surgery this season, caring for his body was the main area where the Bulls needed the power forward to mature — quickly.
“There’s absolutely zero foundation in terms of being a professional NBA athlete,” Donovan said. “Early on, it was a really valuable lesson that he learned that in order for the medical people or the strength coach or us as coaches to do good work in helping him, there has to be a level of communication.”
Williams’ inexperience extended to managing injuries. He said he was lucky to dodge major injuries throughout his youth career. Before last fall, his injury history was limited to jammed fingers and bad bruises that sidelined him for a few days at most.
So recovery was a brand-new aspect of the game for Williams when he sprained his left ankle in September during an optional practice. Despite receiving an initial recovery window of four to six weeks, Williams expedited his recovery to be ready for the season opener on Oct. 20.
The injury wasn’t fully healed. Williams still felt pain whenever he ran. He wasn’t playing like himself — too timid around the rim, too slow up and down the court. But every time the medical staff asked how his ankle felt, Williams gave the same answer: “It’s fine.”
“That was a lesson learned there,” said Williams, who then dislocated and tore ligaments in his left wrist in the Bulls’ fifth game on Oct. 28. “You’re responsible for what you put out there when you play.”
As a rookie, Williams questioned the importance of sitting for the medical staff each week to monitor his body. But after months of being sidelined with the ankle and wrist injuries, Williams said he learned the hard way that a healthy body is the only way to maintain success in the league.
That includes telling coaches about discomfort or pain — even if that comes with the risk of being sidelined again.
“He didn’t want to say anything to anybody,” Donovan said. “That’s part of his growth and maturity, but it’s not necessarily his fault. He just doesn’t know.”
Allowing time for that growth takes patience, however, which has been a challenge to sustain both for Williams and for Bulls fans.
After the Bulls selected Williams with the fourth pick in the 2020 draft, fans craved an immediate spark from the forward. Donovan still isn’t sure Williams is ready to reclaim his starting position — and not just because of his wrist injury.
Donovan had to pull Williams aside during halftime of last week’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers to coax him into shooting more. Williams responded almost immediately, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
But for Donovan, the necessity of those adjustments reflects Williams’ rawness.
“As much as people want to look at where he was picked and what he looks like physically, he’s still 20 years old,” Donovan said. “There’s a lot in front of him.”
A veteran presence in the locker room will be a key for Williams to learn how to preserve his body — especially from DeMar DeRozan, who is finding new peaks in his 13th season. DeRozan takes time each week to check in on Williams, even if that just means razzing the young forward about admitting to media that he picked up a fine for coming late to a shootaround.
Teammates noted Williams maturing during his five-month recovery, which he spent mostly focused on the mental side of his game. Translating that growth to the court has been a challenge, but Donovan said Williams is beginning to make the progress necessary to step into a larger role for the Bulls.
“I get a chance to be around him every single day,” Donovan said. “He’s trying to figure (things) out along the way, and I want to be able to put him in a position where he can be successful. I’ve got to keep on trusting him.”
Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details Reliance Jio has a lot of plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra. If you are a Reliance Jio customer and are looking for a prepaid plan with rich data for yourself, then your search ends here. Jio has many plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. In such a situation, it becomes a bit difficult to choose which recharge the customer should do. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra. Jio’s Rs 296 plan Reliance Jio’s Rs 296 plan comes with a validity of one month. In this, a total of 25 GB data is given for 30 days. The special thing is that the plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Jio’s Rs 299 plan Reliance Jio’s second plan is Rs 299. In this you get a validity of 28 days. The special thing about this plan is that 2 GB data is given daily in it. In this way the total data becomes 56 GB. In this, apart from unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Double profit by giving 3 rupees Comparing both the plans, the Rs 299 plan offers more than double the data compared to Rs 296. While 25 GB data is available in the first plan, the second plan is giving 56 GB data. However, if you do not want data with daily limit, then the plan of Rs 296 is also not bad. In this, you are also given extra validity for two days
Jio’s Rs 296 plan
Reliance Jio’s Rs 296 plan comes with a validity of one month. In this, a total of 25 GB data is given for 30 days. The special thing is that the plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Jio’s Rs 299 plan
Reliance Jio’s second plan is Rs 299. In this you get a validity of 28 days. The special thing about this plan is that 2 GB data is given daily in it. In this way the total data becomes 56 GB. In this, apart from unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Double profit by giving 3 rupees
Comparing both the plans, the Rs 299 plan offers more than double the data compared to Rs 296. While 25 GB data is available in the first plan, the second plan is giving 56 GB data. However, if you do not want data with daily limit, then the plan of Rs 296 is also not bad. In this, you are also given extra validity for two days
Voter’s Guide: What to know ahead of April 5 election
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is municipal election day in Missouri.
There are several propositions on the ballot in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Multiple municipalities are also electing mayors. Light voter turnout is expected.
Gary Stoff, the city’s Republican Director of Elections, said St. Louis City is expecting a 20 percent turnout. St. Louis County is expecting general turnout to be about the same. FOX 2 was told some areas in the county with hotly contested races could see higher turnout numbers while others may be lower. Election officials in St. Charles and Jefferson counties told the Post-Dispatch they are predicting up to about a 15 percent turnout.
FOX 2 will be updating the website throughout the night as results come in. Click here to stay up to date.
Ballot Measures:
- Prop B
- Prop C
- Prop R
- Prop U
St. Louis City Information:
- Polling Place
- Sample Ballot
St. Louis County Information:
- Polling Place
- Sample Ballot
St. Charles County Information:
- Polling Place
- Sample Ballot
Jefferson County Information:
- Polling Place
- Sample Ballot
Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details

Reliance Jio has a lot of plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.

If you are a Reliance Jio customer and are looking for a prepaid plan with rich data for yourself, then your search ends here. Jio has many plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. In such a situation, it becomes a bit difficult to choose which recharge the customer should do. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.

Jio's Rs 296 plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 296 plan comes with a validity of one month. In this, a total of 25 GB data is given for 30 days. The special thing is that the plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio's Rs 299 plan

Reliance Jio's second plan is Rs 299. In this you get a validity of 28 days. The special thing about this plan is that 2 GB data is given daily in it. In this way the total data becomes 56 GB. In this, apart from unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Double profit by giving 3 rupees

Comparing both the plans, the Rs 299 plan offers more than double the data compared to Rs 296. While 25 GB data is available in the first plan, the second plan is giving 56 GB data. However, if you do not want data with daily limit, then the plan of Rs 296 is also not bad. In this, you are also given extra validity for two days
