News
Vince Flynn Day to be held Wednesday with event at the MN Capitol
Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Wednesday Vince Flynn Day, honoring the bestselling Minnesota author on what would been his 56th birthday.
The public is invited to a noon ceremony in the Rotunda of the State Capitol where the House of Representatives’ resolution memorializing Flynn’s accomplishments will be read, along with the Governor’s proclamation.
Flynn, who died June 20, 2013, of prostate cancer, left a legacy of 14 books that have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.
Honoring Flynn, who grew up in Apple Valley and graduated from St. Paul Academy and the University of St. Thomas, was a long time coming. It finally happened thanks to the tenacity of David Brown, deputy director of publicity for Atria Books, and Rep. Jim Nash, assistant minority leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“Every year since Vince died I sent tweets to Minnesota politicians asking about (this honor), but nothing ever happened,” said Brown, who will fly in from New York for Wednesday’s events. He was friends with Flynn after accompanying the St. Paul-born author on eight national publicity torus.
After Flynn’s death his family invited Kyle Mills to take over the series. Brown wanted Flynn’s fans to know that Mitch Rapp was still going strong with a new author. To widen the message Brown started the Mitch Rapp Ambassador program, through which “superfans” of the series got early access to galleys.
To Brown’s delight, one of the people who signed up was Rep. Nash, who represents district 47A that includes most of of the western half of Carver county.
Nash is a Mitch Rapp enthusiast who owns every book in the series
“I saw that there was someone in Minnesota government who loves Mitch Rapp with access to getting something done,” Brown says of Nash. “I added him to my annual tweets and he said he would be happy to take on an official day for Vince He made it happen; he got a proclamation signed by the governor.”
Minnesota’s political heavy-hitters are happy Flynn will be honored.
“He died way too young and I was one of his many fans,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Flynn’s 1997 debut novel, “Term Limits,” was a techno-thriller he self-published and sold out of the trunk of his car. He was soon signed by Atria, a division of Simon & Schuster, and Mitch Rapp was born in 1999 in “Transfer of Power.”
Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were Mitch Rapp fans and Bush invited Flynn to the White House several times. King Abdullah II of Jordan hosted Flynn at his palace and requested each new Rapp book,.
After Wednesday’s public reading there will a be a private reception at the Capitol for Flynn’s friends and family.
News
Cellphone ban at southern Missouri high school
CHARLESTON, Mo. – A high school in Southeast Missouri on Monday introduced a ban on cellphones and smartwatches on campus.
Jamarcus Williams, principal at Charleston High School, posted a letter to parents and guardians on the district Facebook page the day prior. In it, Williams said students are being asked to not bring their phones to school or check their devices in with the administrative office. The student can pick their phone up at the end of each school day.
If a student opts out of either option and brings their phone to campus, it must be kept out of sight for the whole school day. School employees will confiscate students’ phones if they’re seen and the parent or guardian will be required to pick the device up.
Williams said if students or parents need to get in touch with one another, they can contact the administrative office.
The principal said the policy is a result of ongoing problems, such as students taking videos and photos of each other and posting them to social media, using phones in bathrooms and locker rooms, sending random or inappropriate photos during lunch to others, using the devices to cheat on tests and other assignments, and the phones being a tool for instigating conflicts.
News
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra back in Miami, remains in NBA protocols
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has returned to South Florida after entering NBA health-and-safety protocols ahead of Sunday night’s victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Because of the team flight back to South Florida, the Heat traveling party was subject to coronavirus testing. That led to Spoelstra entering the NBA’s protocols.
However, because there is no such testing retirement for a land-based border crossing, Spoelstra was able to drive to Buffalo, and then take a private flight back to South Florida.
According to NBA rules, Spoelstra must be quarantined for at least a five-day period, even if asymptomatic, unless he is able to produce consecutive negative coronavirus tests.
Assistant coach Chris Quinn guided the Heat to victory on Sunday night in place of Spoelstra.
It was the first time that the Heat won in the four games Spoelstra has missed during his Heat coaching tenure that dates to the start of the 2008-09 season.
The Heat next play on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena.
()
News
Senate panel deadlocks on Jackson; confirmation on track
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 11-11, Monday on whether to send Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor. But President Joe Biden’s nominee is still on track to be confirmed this week as the first Black woman on the high court.
The committee’s tie vote was expected, as there is an even party split on the panel and all of the Republicans are opposing Jackson’s nomination to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for robust bipartisan support — and it was the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.
In order to move forward, Democrats planned a new vote to “discharge” Jackson’s nomination from committee Monday evening and then take a series of procedural steps in the coming days to wind it through the 50-50 Senate. With the support of at least one Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Jackson is on a glidepath toward confirmation by the end of the week.
“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”
After more than 30 hours of hearings and interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Democrats cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at Monday’s meeting that Jackson has “the highest level of skill, integrity, civility and grace.”
“This committee’s action today in nothing less than making history,” Durbin said. “I’m honored to be a part of it. I will strongly and proudly support Judge Jackson’s nomination.”
The committee’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he was opposing Jackson’s nomination because “she and I have fundamental, different views on the role of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government.”
The committee hadn’t deadlocked since 1991, when Biden was chairman and a motion to send the nomination of current Justice Clarence Thomas to the floor with a “favorable” recommendation failed on a 7-7 vote. The committee then voted to send the nomination to the floor without a recommendation, meaning it could still be brought up for a vote.
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat on the committee, said last week that a panel tie vote on Jackson would be “a truly unfortunate signal of the continued descent into dysfunction of our confirmation process,”
So far, Democrats know they will have at least one GOP vote in the full Senate — Collins, who announced last week that she would support the nominee. Collins said that though they may not always agree, Jackson “possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.”
It’s unclear whether any other Republicans will join her. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support Jackson, citing GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her backing from liberal advocacy groups.
Republicans on the Judiciary panel continued their push Monday to paint Jackson as soft on crime, defending their repeated questions about her sentencing on sex crimes.
“Questions are not attacks,” said Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of several GOP senators on the panel who hammered the point in the hearings two weeks ago.
Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth.” Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions. And on Monday they criticized their GOP counterparts’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
The questioning was filled with “absurdities of disrespect,” said Booker, who also is Black, and he said he will “rejoice” when she is confirmed.
Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three to vote for Jackson when the Senate confirmed her as an appeals court judge last year. Graham said Thursday he won’t support her this time around; Murkowski said she was still deciding.
Collins’ support likely saves the Democrats from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to confirm Biden’s pick, and the president called Collins on Wednesday to thank her. Biden had called her at least three times before the hearings, part of a major effort to win a bipartisan vote for his historic nominee.
It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
___
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed.
Vince Flynn Day to be held Wednesday with event at the MN Capitol
Cellphone ban at southern Missouri high school
Getting Apartments in Delaware With Bad Credit
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra back in Miami, remains in NBA protocols
Senate panel deadlocks on Jackson; confirmation on track
Daniel Jones ‘ready to go,’ takes ‘responsibility’ for Giants failings entering pivotal year
Health Insurance And Insurance Brokers
8 things from the 1980’s only people from St. Louis know about
Chris Finch said Jordan McLaughlin has been one of Timberwolves’ ‘best players.’ The numbers agree
Surety Bonds: Beware the False Asker
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout