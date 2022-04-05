Vince Flynn Day to be held Wednesday with event at the MN Capitol

Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Wednesday Vince Flynn Day, honoring the bestselling Minnesota author on what would been his 56th birthday.

The public is invited to a noon ceremony in the Rotunda of the State Capitol where the House of Representatives’ resolution memorializing Flynn’s accomplishments will be read, along with the Governor’s proclamation.

Flynn, who died June 20, 2013, of prostate cancer, left a legacy of 14 books that have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Honoring Flynn, who grew up in Apple Valley and graduated from St. Paul Academy and the University of St. Thomas, was a long time coming. It finally happened thanks to the tenacity of David Brown, deputy director of publicity for Atria Books, and Rep. Jim Nash, assistant minority leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

“Every year since Vince died I sent tweets to Minnesota politicians asking about (this honor), but nothing ever happened,” said Brown, who will fly in from New York for Wednesday’s events. He was friends with Flynn after accompanying the St. Paul-born author on eight national publicity torus.

After Flynn’s death his family invited Kyle Mills to take over the series. Brown wanted Flynn’s fans to know that Mitch Rapp was still going strong with a new author. To widen the message Brown started the Mitch Rapp Ambassador program, through which “superfans” of the series got early access to galleys.

To Brown’s delight, one of the people who signed up was Rep. Nash, who represents district 47A that includes most of of the western half of Carver county.

Nash is a Mitch Rapp enthusiast who owns every book in the series

“I saw that there was someone in Minnesota government who loves Mitch Rapp with access to getting something done,” Brown says of Nash. “I added him to my annual tweets and he said he would be happy to take on an official day for Vince He made it happen; he got a proclamation signed by the governor.”

Minnesota’s political heavy-hitters are happy Flynn will be honored.

“He died way too young and I was one of his many fans,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Flynn’s 1997 debut novel, “Term Limits,” was a techno-thriller he self-published and sold out of the trunk of his car. He was soon signed by Atria, a division of Simon & Schuster, and Mitch Rapp was born in 1999 in “Transfer of Power.”

Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were Mitch Rapp fans and Bush invited Flynn to the White House several times. King Abdullah II of Jordan hosted Flynn at his palace and requested each new Rapp book,.

After Wednesday’s public reading there will a be a private reception at the Capitol for Flynn’s friends and family.