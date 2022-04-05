News
Vir Das’s Hilarious Reply To Troll Saying He Should Be Slapped Like Chris Rock
Recently, at the 94th Academy Awards, things took an unexpected turn when Hollywood star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and shocked everyone. Before presenting an award at the Oscars, Chris joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, looking like ‘GI Jane 2’. The comedian said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” referring to Demi Moore’s 1997 movie GI Jane in which Jordan O’Neil shaved her head after joining the Navy to hide away her femininity. A few years ago, Jada revealed on her talk show that she was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder, for which she took the decision to shave her head.
Just after Chris cracked the joke, Will Smith stormed the stage and made headlines by slapping Chris on stage and warning him not to use his wife’s name publicly.
The incident became the talk of the town and several memes were shared on social media. Meanwhile, actor-comedian Vir Das was targetted by a troll who said that he ‘deserves to be’ slapped like Chris Rock. Vir slammed the troll by stating that if someone attempted to retaliate against him like that, he would return the slap, unlike Chris Rock.
Recently, Vir shared a picture of his disheveled hair, and wrote in the caption, “There’s mutiny the the hair.”
There’s mutiny the the hair. pic.twitter.com/2qt8pjRPlS
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 3, 2022
A Twitter user trolled Vir in the comment section and wrote, “Someone needs to do a will Smith on this one. He would totally deserve it too.” The exchange took place on Twitter on Sunday.
Someone needs to do a will Smith on this one. He would totally deserve it too
— Baron Harkonnen (@baron_uncle) April 3, 2022
Vir came up with a hilarious reaction to the post by inviting the troll to his next show. He tweeted, “You’re welcome to buy a front row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers.”
You’re welcome to buy a front row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers.
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 3, 2022
The comedian’s fans responded to Vir’s Tweet, one called it “slapstick comedy.” Another one wrote, “this is what I call ‘art of dealing with an online troll’. Very well done Vir.”
Check out some of his fans reactions:
It won’t happen vir, in the previous case both were celebrities, so guards didn’t enter the play. Here one Is ordinary citizen. Guard will perform a Thor ka hammer on him if he tried to enter the stage.
— Parth Desai (@parthdesai61153) April 4, 2022
It’s going to take him a lot of 2 re tweets to afford front row tickets
— Raghavan (@BertieWooster_3) April 4, 2022
ASK IRA: Is it more about the finish than the start for Heat in NBA playoffs?
Q: If the Nets make the playoffs, there’s a high probability that it will be as a No. 8 seed. Wouldn’t it be wise for the Heat to give a heavy amount of playing time this week to Haywood Highsmith, Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart, so that they can drop from the No. 1 seed and avoid meeting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round? — Kara, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: That all comes down to the perspective. And a case can be made for both. On one hand, after getting swept out of the first round last season by the Bucks, there is something to be said about winning a playoff series for the first time since the 2020 Eastern Conference finals. On the other hand, if you truly believe you are contending for a championship, then homecourt advantage in each round matters, with a No. 1 seed giving you homecourt advantage at least until the NBA Finals. And the reality is that the possibility remains of Brooklyn closing at No. 7 and therefore playing No. 2. At the moment there are too many variables for anything but full steam ahead.
Q: Ira, we know the starting lineup going into the playoffs now, with Max Strus, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon are first two off the bench. Would you agree that if Erik Spoelstra sticks with a nine-man rotation, then Gabe Vincent is out (unless there is an injury or foul issues), and it’s Victor Oladipo over Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin over Markieff Morris? — Rick, Pembroke Pines.
A: I would not. I agree with the first seven you cite. And I’m not sure Markieff Morris would factor into a playoff permutation. But I still think it comes down to four players — Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin — vying for two rotation roles. And that very much could come down to matchups. In fact, if an opponent consistently goes small, then perhaps even Markieff slots in ahead of Dewayne.
Q: With Max Strus, I know I’m early, but are the Heat running down a familiar path of eventually overpaying to keep a player that might just be a good role player at best? — Tee, Queens, N.Y.
A: You are very early, considering Max Strus already is under contract for next season at the veteran minimum. So there still is plenty of time to evaluate his ultimate role (which, at the moment, is as starter). The greater question is with Caleb Martin, an impending restricted free agent. At one point, it appeared he might price himself beyond the Heat’s means. Then the injuries came. Now it might prove to be a tricky decision, considering he might not be part of the primary playoff rotation.
FSU’s Jared Verse, Miami’s Henry Parrish Jr. among ACC transfers to watch
College football programs continue to embrace the transfer market as hundreds of players flooded the portal during the offseason. Here are 10 transfers to watch this upcoming season in the ACC:
Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State
Bethune is coming off a career year at UCF, earning honorable-mention honors in the American Athletic Conference after leading the Knights with 108 tackles. It reunites the Miami native with former UCF defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, who recruited Bethune from Miami Central and coached him through his first two seasons with the Knights. He bolsters a linebackers unit that returns three starters.
Jadan Blue, WR, Virginia Tech
A two-star product out of Baltimore, Blue spent four seasons at Temple, where he totaled 1,672 career receiving yards on 169 catches with 10 touchdowns. He became the first Owls player to total 1,000 yards receiving in a season in 2019. The departures of Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson leave Virginia Tech with a rebuilt core of receivers, including Blue and fellow transfer Stephen Gosnell (North Carolina).
Kameron Butler, DE, Virginia
Butler’s presence should boost a Cavaliers defense that finished next-to-last in the conference in total defense and dead-last in sacks (18) and tackles for loss (52). The Kentucky native earned Mid-American Conference honors three straight seasons at Miami, finishing with 120 tackles, including 31.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. He’s one of six transfer additions for new coach Tony Elliott.
Tiyon Evans, RB, Louisville
Evans was the fifth-highest rated tailback in the transfer portal when signed at Louisville in December following one season at Tennessee. The former junior-college transfer rushed for 525 yards while averaging 6.4 yards per carry in seven games for the Volunteers. He joins one of the deepest backfields in the conference, with the Cardinals already featuring Jalen Mitchell (722 yards), Trevion Cooley (431) and Jawhar Jordan (94) along with dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham (1,034).
Ahmari Harvey, DB, Georgia Tech
Harvey, a three-star product from Tallahassee, arrives after spending a season at Auburn. He’s the second addition to the Georgia Tech secondary, joining former Notre Dame safety Khari Gee. The Yellow Jackets featured one of the worst passing defenses in the conference last season, finishing with three interceptions. The unit could benefit from the natural abilities of Harvey, who was an outstanding playmaker in high school.
Tyler Hudson, WR, Louisville
Hudson is one of seven transfers to join the Louisville program this offseason. The talented playmaker left Central Arkansas after three productive seasons, including in 2021 when he led the team in receptions (62), receiving yards (1,242) and receiving touchdowns (8). He also returned punts on special teams for the Bears. Hudson’s presence is huge for a Cardinals’ receiving unit that lost Jordan Watkins (544 yards) and Justin Marshall (322) in the offseason.
Henry Parrish Jr., RB, Miami
Parrish was among the top tailback transfer targets when he entered the portal after two seasons at Ole Miss, where he finished with 1,048 all-purpose yards. He was fourth on the team in rushing (553 yards) and sixth in receptions (21). The four-star product returns home to South Florida, where he joins a Miami roster that returns three of its top rushers led by Jaylan Knighton (561 yards).
Juwaun Price, RB, Syracuse
Syracuse already features the top running back in the conference in Sean Tucker, who shattered the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,496 yards. Still, the addition of Price gives the Orange another option in the backfield. The former New Mexico State tailback led the Aggies in carries (135), rushing yards (693) and rushing touchdowns (10). He benefits from playing behind a veteran offensive line that helped SU become the top rushing offense in the ACC in 2021.
Kedon Slovis, QB, Pittsburgh
Slovis adds his name to the list of possible replacements for Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh. After three seasons on the West Coast at USC, the veteran quarterback transferred, where he finished with 7,576 passing yards and 58 touchdowns in 27 games (26 starts). A strong arm with good touch, Slovis is the most experienced quarterback on a Panthers’ roster that also features Nick Patti and Joey Yellen.
Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
Verse was the top-rated edge rusher in the portal this offseason after finishing with 22 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 4 sacks, earning him Colonial Athletic Association honors at Albany. His size (6-4) and speed make him the perfect option to help fill a void on the Seminoles’ defensive front left by the departures of Jermaine Johnson II and Keir Thomas.
Honorable mention: RB Trey Benson (Florida State); DB Khari Gee (Georgia Tech); OL Mac Hollensteiner (Virginia); LB Mohamed Sanogo (Virginia); OL Paul Tchio (Georgia Tech)
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
DA Hike 7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees’ DA Gets Doubled; How Much Salary to Increase
DA 7th Pay Commission: In a good news for employees, the central government has recently announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief under the 7th Pay Commission. The DA and DR for employees and pensioners were hiked by 3 per cent. With this, the government staff will get as much as 34 per cent DA with their salaries, the Centre said after a meeting of the Cabinet committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 representing an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 31 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise,” said the prime minister’s office in a press release.
The government also said the move will benefit over 47 lakh employees and over 68 lakh pensioners. “The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 9,544.50 crore per annum. This will benefit about 47.68 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners,” said the release. The hike will be effective from the salary of January 1, 2022, the government also said.
Since 2020, for one and a half years, the government had decided to freeze the DA and DR hike for its present and ex servicemen due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. There has been no release of arrears yet.
DA Hike Under 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Doubled
This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Centre said.
After the current revision, the DA for central government employees has been hiked to 34 per cent. Up till July 2021, the rate of Dearness Allowance was 17 per cent, meaning that in the past six month, the allowance has been doubled for the servicemen. After July, the government had announced an 11 per cent DA hike, making it 28 per cent, following which a 3 per cent DA hike was announced.
How Much Salary Will Increase After DA Hike?
After the latest hike, central government employees will get a 34 per cent Dearness Allowance calculated by multiplying the current rate of DA by the base salary of the employee. Let us say that this calculation is done against the salary of an employee whose basic pay is Rs 18,000. At the rate of 31 per cent DA earlier, the employee was getting DA of Rs 5,580. After the latest hike, the employee will get DA of Rs 6,120. This means that an increase of Rs 540 has been made after the latest DA hike.
The government hikes DA every year in January and July to set off inflation.
