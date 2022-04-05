Finance
What is Real Health and Wellness?
What is health? Health is the state of our physical being whether excellent, good, or poor. The state of our health may depend on several factors: heredity traits, environmental conditions, food and drink choices, fitness and exercise habits, sleep and rest, our thoughts, and our emotional state of mind. All of these are important and can be affecting our state of health if not in balance. Though we may have inherited physical weaknesses, just as weaknesses in other areas of our lives can become our strengths, so can our inherited physical weaknesses if we choose to take the time and effort to do so.
Why is excellent health important? Think of going out and buying a brand new automobile. You will first consider the warranty, extended warranty, maintenance, insurance, and more to assure you that this vehicle will give you the best performance for the longest period of time. If you knew you would have this automobile for the rest of your life and that one only, would it make a difference in how you treated it now as well as a few years down the road? Most, however, take better care of their automobiles than they do their bodies. You have a body that will last until the end of your life, and how well it performs and how long it lasts depends on your care and attention. How well do you treat your physical body? Do you give it the best fuel for peak performance, or is the fuel clogged and dirty which causes your body to sputter and quit on occasion? Do you give it a good wash and cleaning both inside and out on a regular basis, so it is free of dirt, debris and clutter? Have you invested in top, high-quality products on the market that will extend your body’s life, even though it may cost you a little more? Are you really worth the investment for long lasting and superior results?
Where does true health come from? Two of the most important factors in the outcome of our health are ultimately what we feed our system, and how we strengthen it through exercise. We really are what we eat! We really are as strong as we work to be! However, if you are one of those people who eats all kinds of unhealthy things and enjoys good health anyway, you will probably wake up one day and find a major illness “just hit you” (even though it has been in the works for a long time). The body has a way of making do to protect us, but eventually, like everything else, it will catch up and fly its true colors. And even though we may each one have health challenges at one time or another, we can strengthen our health through our food and drink intake, and through a good regular fitness program. On the other hand, drugs are only like band-aids. They can cover up the symptom, but they can’t or won’t strengthen and heal the body. They are not formulated to do so.
Does what I eat really make that much difference in my health and wellness? Again, look at your automobile. If you put dirty, cloudy, polluted fuel in it, would it run, and if so, for how long? How long your automobile will run can not be calculated any more than how long your body will. However, you can be smart and use only clean fuel for both. The best and ultimate clean fuel for the body comes from these sources:
o raw fruits and vegetables (plus some occasional slightly cooked)
o raw nuts, seeds and sprouts
o whole grains – sprouted and/or cooked in their whole form
o whole legumes (beans) – sprouted and/or cooked in their whole form
Believe it or not, these four basic food groups can provide all the necessary nutrients that the body needs: complete proteins, balanced carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitally important fiber, and a high concentrate of vitamins and minerals. The other one of the Daily Basic Seven that we need is water – good pure water! These above foods provide nourishment, cleansing, and increase energy, health and strength. Now let’s compare these to the fast food and processed foods that are most commonly eaten today. They are high in trans fats, animal proteins (also high in fat), unhealthy carbohydrates, and calories, but are deplete in nutrition: vitamins, minerals, fiber, and digestive enzymes. Does this explain why most people are overweight and experiencing many disorders? If the body does not get the proper nutrition to function, it will react in “disorder” and illness. Considering the nutritional value of foods and eating healthy foods is essential for great health and wellness.
Are health and wellness products needed or necessary? Consider this: The amount of iron in 1 cup of spinach in the 1940’s is equivalent to approximately 65 cups of spinach today. We can thank our chemical fertilizer producers and farmers for our drastically depleted soil. We can also be most grateful for organic farmers who are working to increase the nutrients in the soil and our foods through organic fertilizers. Yes, who are dollars go to are those who we pay to continue in either depleting or improving the soil and, thus, the nutritional content of our foods. So might supplementation be important? Usually – however, that also depends. If a major part of your diet consists of those four food groups mentioned earlier being high-quality, fully ripened, and organically grown, then you may not need additional supplementary health products. However, if not, you may need some “nutritional boosters” in some form of supplementation. That doesn’t necessarily mean pills. Some of the best forms of any supplements are usually still in food forms – dehydrated and powdered, to be taken in liquid so the body accepts it as a food.
True health and wellness is attainable! Living a healthy lifestyle is actually a much more simplified way to live – healthy eating of foods in their natural and whole food state can save on many preparations, and taking time out to exercise in a regular fitness program is refreshing and energizing. Think about what health and wellness means to you, or what you might change if were without excellent health. Since it is easier to prevent problems than fix them, why not think about the changes you need to make in order for you to attain ultimate health and wellness.
Mobile Friendly Insurance Agency Website Checklist
With over 50% of website visitors and email recipients viewing information on their mobile devices, and many doing so from their social media platforms, it’s always a good idea to review your insurance agency website to ensure your clients and prospects have a positive website user experience. Here are some key areas to focus on when reviewing your insurance agency website:
Do Not Make a Separate Mobile Version of Your Website
A few years ago, your business might have two websites, a website for desktop users and one for mobile devices. This is a really bad idea today, as it doubles your efforts and can annoy clients, prospects and search engines.
Use Responsive Design Principles
Responsive design uses coding to adjust a website based on the size of the viewport. Methods have advanced quickly and you no longer have to hide content from mobile users. You can show off your content for both desktop and mobile users.
Always Use High-Resolution Images
With mobile devices using high-resolution retina displays, it is critical your website uses the highest resolution images available. It is recommended that mobile images be twice the resolution of desktop images to accommodate for retina displays.
Use Larger Font Sizes
The size of fonts is important when it comes to mobile design. Fonts need to be large enough to read without further zooming. A general rule of thumb is to keep your main font size around 14px.
Button Size Should Also Be Large
Buttons should also be large on mobile devices. You do not want to frustrate a potential customer because they tried to hit the contact button but accidentally hit your privacy policy. In general, 44px by 44px is a good rule of thumb.
Keep it Simple
A simpler layout helps ensure there is less to go wrong when sizing to fit on a mobile device. It will also make it easier for your prospects and clients to find relevant information. Be sure to review each key element on your insurance agency website and asses its value. Is each element placed where it can best be seen by visitors?
Use the Google Mobile Friendly Test
Use Google’s Mobile Friendy Test to ensure your website is mobile compliant, and does not have any issues preventing the site from displaying correctly on mobile devices. Google deems a website as mobile-friendly if their Googlebot detects the following key attributes:
· Links and buttons are easy to use on a mobile device
· The text font is readable without zooming
· Site avoids uncommon mobile software such as Flash
· The content and images automatically size without scrolling
If your agency website needs updating and you lack the internal resources to do so, or your agency is looking to increase inbound traffic and insurance leads, you can consider outsourcing your website initiative to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
Best Cars for a Teenager’s Car Insurance
Just because it’s legal for a teenager to get a driver’s license doesn’t mean you have to let yours try the second she turns 16. Driving is a big responsibility and can be an expensive chapter in your life as a parent. Your auto insurance premiums will increase when you add a teen driver to your policy. And if your child has bad grades and has not taken driver training, the rate increase is likely to be even higher. Make sure your teen has all her ducks in a row before letting her get her license, and choose a car for her to drive that won’t send you to the poor house.
How to Find Out
Look at the “Relative Collision Insurance Cost Information Booklet” produced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because the amount of vehicle damage that can happen to a car matters to auto insurance companies. You can find this information online, or you can ask a car dealer about it. Dealers are supposed to keep this booklet in their showrooms. Car dealers must inform you about how much insurance will likely be for the type of car you are considering buying.
Or you could ask your insurer how much different model cars will cost to insure. The vehicles in the report represent a collision loss experience of worse than or better than average. An average score is 100, and anything less than that is better than average; anything higher is worse than average. Car scores range from a low of in the 50 range for a Chrysler 200 to more than 300 for a BMW M3 to a high of more than 700 for a Ferrari.
New Small and Midsize Cars
If you want to get a small car for your teenager, here are the cheapest ones to insure:
– Smart car
– Mini Cooper
– Toyota Yaris
– Honda Fit
– Chevrolet Cruze
– Nissan Juke
– Hyundai Elantra
Here are some good midsize cars for cheaper auto insurance for teenagers:
– Chrysler 200
– Honda Accord
– Subaru Legacy
– Kia Optima
Though sports cars are not typically cheap to insure, if you are set on getting one for your teen, the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang score better than average regarding the collision loss experience.
New Pickups and Sport Utility Vehicles
All the two-door model small pickups scored well on the collision loss experience test. The best of the bunch is the GMC Canyon, but the Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma and the Ford Ranger all scored better than average.
Here are some of the best SUVs to insure:
– Jeep Wrangler (the lowest scoring car of all at 47)
– Honda CR-V
– Mercury Mariner
– Mazda Tribute
– Ford Escape
– Kia Sportage
– Hundai Tucson
– Toyota RAV4
– Nissan Rogue
– Volkswagen Tiguan
– Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Used Cars
Average-carinsurance.com put together a list for parents who want to buy a used car for their teen drivers. The list includes only the cars that were on the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s 2008 Top Safety Picks list. All the cars on the list passed crash tests, and have newer safety features that appeal to insurance companies.
Here are the top 10 best used cars to buy for your teenager:
– Audi A3
– Honda Accord
– Mercury Sable
– Ford Taurus
– Subaru Forester
– Mercury Milan
– Scion
– Nissan Rogue
– Honda Civic
– Ford Fusion
All the models years are 2008 except for the Mercury, Honda Civic and Ford Fusion, which are 2009 model years.
Terms and Conditions of Auto Insurance
Based on the high rate of accidents which happen each year, it is imperative that anyone driving a car whether it is your car or a friend’s car must have an auto insurance policy even if it is the least of all insurance policies available.
An insurance covers the policyholder and in most cases it covers other people who use the car or the driver. However if the car gets into an accident which is not in the interest of the policyholder, or in violation with the agreement between the policyholder and the insurance company, the insurance policy will not cover the damages from such accident.
In instances where the insured vehicle gets sold to another person, the new owner is covered by the third party liability Insurance and also by the comprehensive car insurance policy (if there is any) within a period of 3 weeks after the change of ownership. When there is a new active insurance policy, all deductibles under the insurance will be paid by the new car owner.
Auto insurance does not cover damage to vehicles in company possession for purpose of sale
Depending on the car insurance policy agreement between you and your insurance company, there might not be a need for you to notify them when the terms in the policy agreement changed. The consequence of refusal to notify the insurance might be forfeiture indemnity and compensation if an accident occurs or reduction of the indemnity and compensation or lapses in the payment if indemnity and compensation.
Therefore to avoid the consequences stated above, whenever there is a change in the policy information notify your insurance company immediately.
You can purchase the same auto insurance from two different insurance companies without terminating the initial insurance with the first company but when an accident occurs, the agreement in your car insurance policy will applied, and this may mean that both companies pay half is the cost for the accident each.
Another important thing to note regarding auto insurance is the deductibles which are based on the agreement in the auto insurance policy. Deductibles are deducted only once in cases of an insurance event involving both third party liability and damages under the comprehensive auto insurance.
No deductible will apply in situations such as:
1. Damages from a known liable tortfeasor
2. Damages from fire, explosion, lightening or theft
3. Damages from items falling on the car.
Furthermore, there will be additional deductible if there is driving damage to the car by another person other than the policyholder, or any registered user of the three car under the auto insurance policy.
There are certain accidents which your auto insurance policy may not cover. Under the liability insurance, your auto inside policy does not cover;
1. Injury to the driver
2. Damage from the carriage of goods by road under the acts of contract
3. Damage to attached vehicle
4. Damage which occurred at the time the vehicle was rented out unless it can be proved that the damage is as a result of occurrence which is in accordance with the auto insurance policy
5. Damage to items belonging to the driver, policyholder, anyone stated in the auto insurance policy it a regular user.
The following accidents are not covered by the comprehensive auto insurance:
1. Damage resulting from weather conditions
2. Damage car parts during repairs unless it can be proved the damage had occurred during the driving or by fire
3. Damage in the electrician and mechanical parts the vehicle, unless it can be proved the damage occurred in accordance with the auto insurance policy
4. Damage resulting from reckless driving i.e. Overheating or no change of oil
5. Damage which occurred while the car was rented out
6. Damage which occurred from intoxication of the driver
7. Damage caused intentionally by grid negligence
8. Loss of the car due to seizure of the car by law enforcement authority
9. Damage under warranty and guarantee
10. Damage from usage of the car such as wear and tear, scratches on the car body and so on.
Duration of the auto insurance policy is based on the agreement between you and the insurance company. Most auto insurance agreement are annual and are renewed yearly unless it’s canceled in writing by the policyholder or the insurance company with a month’s notice.
