When You Should Change Your Digital Marketing Strategy
Digital Marketing is continually evolving and this may seem unsettling at times. Strategies that were working in past, might not be effective in the present. Do you know why many businesses fail to get ahead of their competitors? It’s simply because they are not willing to adapt to the ever-changing world of digital media. But, the great thing about a digital marketing strategy is that you can change them on the fly in response to real-time results and analytics data. While this may seem tricky as if you change things too quickly, you may not be able to find if your strategy worked for long-term. But if you wait for a long time, you are likely to waste your two valuable resources: time and money.
With that said, how do you know when its the right time to change your Digital Marketing strategy? To help you keep up with the fast-paced industry, I’ve created this post to help you know when to change your digital marketing strategy.
Below are the 5 signs to help you decide when to quit your existing strategy.
1. Focusing on low-value metrics
If you’re concentrating on low-value metrics like impressions and clicks, you may be missing out because impressions and clicks only let you know about your marketing visibility. And not the real accuracy of your strategies.
2. Only focusing on your brand not on audience needs
Every marketer wants to spread their brand name but you should not overdo by pasting your brand name all over everything. In fact, make your content educational that focus on your audience problems and needs. This would really help you in targeting buyers in initial stages of the buyer’s journey.
3. Over usage of keywords
Although, it’s required to place keywords in your content, Google’s priority always lies in providing reach user experience and relevancy of content. Google has nothing to do with how many times your site shows the keyword like “Digital Marketing Strategy.”
4. Don’t rely on your instinct
Your prior experience is certainly precious. But your decision-making process should not be only based on what worked in the past. It’s a really bad idea as what worked tomorrow may be completely irrelevant today. Therefore guiding your marketing strategy through objective data will only get you better results.
5. Not integrated
Whether it’s about veteran digital marketer, sitting in IT or a start-up company, it’s too common for digital marketing strategies to be finished in silos. It is an easier way but of course, it’s not effective. It’s true that digital approach works best when it’s integrated with traditional channels.
Now you know that if you need to change your digital marketing strategy or not, here is a complete guide to help you build a new, powerful marketing strategy to achieve your online goals.
What are the essential steps for creating an effective digital marketing strategy?
When creating a marketing strategy for your business, always keep your audience first. Set goals, plan your strategy, implement it, and finally measure your success.
- Research on your target market and competitors
- Know your audience because if you don’t them, how can you help them
- Integrate different marketing strategies and use only the correct tools
- If you don’t have the required skills set, don’t hesitate to purchase special services
- Identify your online value proposition and apply it across all digital marketing channels
- Last but definitely not the least, prepare yourself
But before you do something ask yourself few questions. Asking yourself right questions and having their answers in place will certainly help you make the right decisions. I’ve given some Q’s & A’s below to help you out.
Which digital channels are most effective for you and why?
With so many digital channels around, it gets difficult to choose the best one. So you can identify it with these simple basics:
- Identify the channel where most of your potential customers like to hang out
- Analyze your target audience behavior
- Build awareness with Twitter
- Attend industry events and conferences
- Social media and newsletters to reach out to your potential customers
- SEO or combination of SEO and PPC to help you attract more visitors
How to evaluate your digital marketing activities?
Unfortunately, some companies don’t know how to answer this question correctly. If you’re also one of them, don’t feel embarrassed! Just hop on and find out how can you determine the right metrics and evaluate your current digital marketing activities.
- Identify your target KPI (Key Performance Indicator) to help you understand what’s working
- Monitor your website traffic and sales to know the necessary statistics about your customers
- Track and measure your metrics through Google Analytics
- Survey your site visitors to find if they’re satisfied with your solutions
- Track ROI, conversions, market share, and sales
How to make your business stand out from the crowd?
In today’s competitive digital market it’s really difficult to make your business stand out from your competitors. But an effective strategy can help you stay ahead of them. Let’s see how.
- Effectively communicate and educate your customers
- Stay honest and transparent to build customer’s loyalty
- Talk less, listen more
- Be authoritative and helpful in what you do
- Know your competitors and learn from them
- Be creative, open-minded, and try new technologies
- Speak in your audience language
- Use proof points and testimonials to show you’re the best
Final Thoughts
As the world of online landscape changes, so should your digital marketing strategy. So it’s essential to stay aware of the changing market and the new advancements in technology to help you grow furthermore.
Paid Clinical Research Studies Are Looking For Volunteers
Did you realize that you could make extra money by volunteering for paid clinical research studies? These are research trials that are conducted by leading scientists, doctors and other medical professionals. The rules and guidelines governing these studies have been structured to meet the highest level of medical ethics. You may be a medical research volunteer, but your health and well-being are of the utmost concern to everyone involved. Every precaution is taken to make sure that you are provided with top-notch medical care and supervision throughout the length of the study.
At this very moment there are paid clinical research studies that are actively recruiting participants for a wide variety of tests. These studies involve new medication and treatment regimens, new drugs and even new types of medical devices. You can sort through the different listings and request more information about any of the paid clinical research studies that you wish. As a participant in one of these paid medical research trials you will receive monetary compensation as well as the satisfaction of knowing that you personally contributed to the advancement of science and medicine.
There are hundreds of different clinical studies that take place throughout the year. Some recruiting efforts are completed weeks in advance of the actual which means that the earlier you apply the better chance you have of being selected. Paid clinical research studies could involve just an hour or two of your time. There are even some that only require you to complete a questionnaire. Additional studies may be more involved and require a time commitment of a month, or longer. People have earned thousands of dollars simply by donating blood, sperm, eggs or volunteering for sleep deprivation studies. You can even discover paid clinical research studies that may be aptly suited for a particular medical condition that you may presently be dealing with. Some of these paid medical research trials involve the testing of anti-obesity medications, new diabetic drugs or devices that help alleviate sleep apnea.
Volunteers between the ages of 18-85 are needed to participate in paid clinical studies. Although many of these studies have guidelines that specify all participants must be in good health, there are also many research trials that are looking for individuals with a specific health condition such as heart problems, hypertension, sleep disturbances or poor eyesight. Some of the paid clinical research trials provide each participant with as much as $100-$400 per day. Travel reimbursement may also be available. In the event that you need to remain in a controlled clinic environment throughout the course of the study you will also receive free lodging, free meals and free medical care. If you want to add money to your bank account quickly perhaps one of these paid medical research trials is the answer.
Sleep Deprivation and Weight Gain
Sleep needs vary across ages and are especially impacted by lifestyle and health. Researchers cannot pinpoint an exact amount of sleep need by people at different ages. However, sleep requirements vary from person to person even in the same age group.
There is a big difference between the amount of sleep one can get by on and the amount one needs to function optimally. For instance, if one is able to operate on six or seven hours of sleep doesn’t mean one wouldn’t feel a lot better and get more done if one spends an extra hour or two in bed.
The new recommendations of the daily sleep requirements for adults by the National Sleep Foundation include:
- Younger adults (18-25) – Sleep range is 7-9 hours
- Adults (26-64) – Sleep range is 7-9 hours
- Older adults (65+) – Sleep range is 7-8 hours
New born babies, infants, toddlers, children and teenagers have more daily requirements of sleep, which vary depending on their age.
Sleep deprivation occurs when an individual gets less sleep than they need to be attentive and alert. People vary in how little sleep is needed to be considered sleep-deprived. Some people such as older adults seem to be more resistant to the effects of sleep deprivation, while others, especially children and young adults, are more vulnerable.
Science has linked sleep deprivation with all kinds of health problems, from weight gain to a weakened immune system. Observational studies also suggest a link between sleep deprivation and obesity. Similar patterns have also been found in children and adolescents.
The following mechanisms have been found to underlie the link between sleep deprivation and weight gain –
Increase in ghrelin level –
In a research published in the Journal of Sleep Research in Sep. 2008, it has been found that a single night of sleep deprivation increases ghrelin levels and feelings of hunger in normal weight healthy men, whereas morning serum leptin concentrations remain unaffected. Thus, the results provide further evidence for a disturbing influence of sleep loss on endocrine regulation of energy homeostasis, which in the long run may result in weight gain and obesity.
Ghrelin is a hormone produced in the gut and is often termed the hunger hormone. It sends a signal to the brain to feel hungry. Therefore, it plays a key role in regulating calorie intake and body fat levels.
Interference in carbohydrate metabolism –
Sleep deprivation interferes with the body’s ability to metabolize carbohydrates and causes high blood levels of glucose, which leads to higher insulin levels and greater body-fat storage. In one experiment, scientists disrupted participants sleep just enough to keep them from entering deep sleep but not enough to fully wake them. After these nights of deep-sleep deprivation, the subjects’ insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance went down by 25 percent.
Reduction in growth hormone –
Sleep deprivation reduces levels of growth hormone – a protein that helps regulate the body’s proportions of fat and muscle. Experts estimate that as much as 75 percent of human growth hormone is released during sleep. Deep sleep is the most restorative all stages of sleep. During this stage of sleep, growth hormone is released and works to restore and rebuild our body and muscles from the stresses of the day.
Increase in cravings for high-calorie junk food –
Sleep deprivation even for one night creates pronounced changes in the way our brain responds to high-calorie junk foods. On days, when people don’t have proper sleep, fattening foods like potato chips and sweets stimulates stronger responses in a part of the brain that helps govern the motivation to eat. But at the same time, they experience a sharp reduction in activity in the frontal cortex, a higher-level part of the brain, where consequences are weighed and rational decisions are made.
Increase in cortisol –
Researchers have found that sleep deprivation increases the level of cortisol hormone and other markers of inflammation.
Decrease in resting metabolic rate –
There is evidence indicating that sleep deprivation may lower the resting metabolic rate of the body. It is the number of calories our body burns when we’re completely at rest. It’s affected by age, weight, height, sex and muscle mass. This needs further validation but one contributing factor seems to be that poor sleep may cause muscle loss.
The bottom line –
Besides, eating right and exercising regularly, getting quality sleep is an important part of weight maintenance. Therefore, establishing healthy sleep habits can help our body maintain a healthy weight.
Bariatric Surgery Overview
Bariatric surgery (or more commonly called gastric bypass) has been quite successful, over the past 30 years or so, in helping the morbidly obese with their battle to lose weight. Morbid obesity is described as being; in excess of one hundred pounds overweight and/or having a body mass index of 40 or more and/or having a body mass index of 35 or more, along with a corresponding c-morbid condition (which can be any condition ranging from high blood pressure to cancer, to sleep apnea, or other condition).
Bariatric surgery, compared to other methods of supportive weight loss treatment enjoys a fifty to seventy five percent success ratio, compared to 2-5% for diet and exercise alone, and a surprisingly low 0% success for prescription weight loss medication (These statistics come from a five-year study by Johnson & Johnson).
Bariatric surgery is an umbrella term for a variety of surgical procedures that either limit the amount of nutrients and calories absorbed by the patient’s digestive system, or that reduce the size of the patient’s stomach, thereby requiring less food altogether for the gratification of the patient’s appetite. Bariatric surgery can range from being anything from a gastric bypass (where the patient’s digestive tract is diverted) to gastric banding (the patient’s stomach capacity is reduced). While these two methods are the most common, you may wish to ask your doctor about other newer procedures.
Each bariatric surgery procedure has its own advantages, as well as pitfalls, and the procedure chosen is one that you and your primary care physician have discussed thoroughly.
Patients who have recently had bariatric surgery are immediately put on a clear liquid diet for the time it takes the surgically altered organs to recover somewhat from the operation. After that point, and for approximately the next two weeks, the patient is then restricted to a diet of blended (pureed) sugar-free food. The food selections at this point are usually along the lines of skimmed milk, cream of wheat, a small pat of margarine, protein drinks, cream soup, pureed fruit, and mashed potatoes with gravy. It is imperative that the bariatric surgery patient not overeat due to the high incidence of nausea and vomiting. This schedule can vary depending on what type of bariatric surgery was performed.
Bariatric surgery has shown to be quite effective in reducing the rate of death and other complications from, morbid obesity. For those patients having extreme difficulty losing excessive weight it is a viable option to discuss with their physician.
