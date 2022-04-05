Finance
Why A Mild Concussion Is Never A Light Manner
Don’t Let Accidents Slide
We bump our heads every and now then as we go about our daily business. Usually we feel fine and notice no significant differences in cognition. This deceptive lack of apparent trouble can lead many to believe that when accidents happen, such as a car wreck, we should simply brush it off as if it never happened. The reality is that if even a mild concussion occurs you can face serious bodily harm and effects that can alter your life permanently. When someone’s neglect causes injury you are entitled to compensation. You can receive the compensation you deserve with the help of a personal injury attorney.
The Truth About The “Mild Concussion”
One of the hottest topics in medicine today is the prevalence of traumatic brain injury, or TBI. After the recent discovery of brain injuries among NFL players and war veterans the reality of a TBI is coming to light. Doctors and lawyers alike are reexamining common accidents to uncover the occurrence of concussions among victims. It appears that there are far more people experiencing moderate brain injury from accidents than previously believed. These victims may experience cognitive deficits and emotional disturbances for the duration of their lives.
Recovering From TBI
You don’t have to suffer through traumatic brain injury alone. There are personal injury attorneys who can help you receive what you deserve. The first step you need to take is to a doctor immediately after you have a head banging accident. This will ensure that you have the most accurate understanding of the aftermath of the accident. The doctor can then determine the extent of the damage and the course of your treatment. With this evidence a personal injury attorney can then fight for you. Whether it is a mild concussion or more moderate brain injury all costs are paid by the responsible parties. We can’t always control the surprises in our life, but that doesn’t mean we can’t choose the direction of our life. There is always a way to make things right.
Finding The Right Accident Lawyer For You
No one wants to suffer injuries as the result of an accident but if you should find yourself in this unfortunate position then claiming compensation will probably be your next step. Accidents can happen at anytime and in any circumstance, but if the injuries you suffer are no fault of your own then you may wish to file a personal injury claim and claim back monies from medical bills, lost wages and any other costs arising from the accident.
Although you may feel you could handle a claim for accident compensation yourself these cases are rarely as straightforward as you first think which is why the best advice is to hire an experienced accident lawyer to fight your claim for you. Dealing with insurance companies can be difficult at the best of times, so imagine what it could be like when you are trying to recover from your injuries.
By hiring a lawyer you not only have someone who is experienced in dealing with insurance companies and defense lawyers, but also someone who will advise you on the level of compensation you are entitled to and who will always handle your claim with your best interests at heart. All you need to do is find the best lawyer for you.
You may think it will be a simple task to find an experienced accident lawyer within your local area who can take on your claim for you, after all TV and magazines are full of ads for personal injury specialists ready to fight your corner for you. But not all accident and personal injury lawyers are the same and finding the right one for your particular case relies on you doing your homework first.
The first thing to consider is whether or not a lawyer has experience of handling personal injury cases and in particular cases similar to yours. Some lawyers will only take on specific types of case such as medical malpractice, work place accidents or slip and fall injuries. Therefore you need to ensure any lawyer you consider hiring has the necessary knowledge and experience to successfully handle your claim.
Your next consideration will be whether or not a particular accident lawyer has experience of court trials. Although many accident claims are settled out of court some do go to trial and should this be the case for you, you will want a lawyer who has trial experience and previous success with large jury verdicts.
Then there is the cost of hiring a lawyer. Most will work on a contingency fee basis which means you only pay them a percentage of your compensation should you win your case. Typically these fees range from 15% to 40% but you should find out before you hire them.
There are several ways to find an experienced accident lawyer. One of the best is to ask around your friends and family for recommendations. Personal recommendations usually come with assurances about the service you can expect to receive and should certainly give you confidence that a particular lawyer is worth approaching.
You can of course choose to contact many of the personal injury firms advertised in the press and on TV. A good tip here would be to research them online first, and in particular look for recommendations from previous clients as well as disgruntled clients who would not recommend a particular legal firm. Online legal directories provide good resources for finding a DC accident lawyer and often carry more detailed information such as lawyer biographies, past client testimonies and contact information.
Once you have found two or more accident lawyers, contact them to arrange an initial consultation, which is usually free. This will give you an opportunity to find out more about them, what their experience is and what their fees are. Your final step then is to decide which lawyer is the right one for you. Do not delay in hiring an accident lawyer to represent you as claims are time limited and you need to ensure your claim is made within the permitted time frame.
Insuring Project Cargo
The term “Project Cargo” refers to the transportation of over sized materials and equipment which are critical components of large-scale infrastructure projects. The logistics involved are almost invariable complex and challenging, in no small measure due to the fact that many of these construction jobs are underway in developing countries. Whether it is a wind farm being built in Malaysia, a coal-fired power plant in China or off-shore energy platforms being installed in the Campos Basin off the coast of Brazil, the values being shipped and the potential for large claims due to physical damage to critical components and the potentially greater cost to the project because of a delay in start-up (DSU) can be daunting. For these reasons, a common feature of project cargo enterprises is the requirement for insurance to be in place before financing for the project can be arranged.
One definition of “risk” is uncertainty concerning loss. Risk underscores every aspect of the projects described above. Managing that risk is the job of skilled professionals working together to minimize the potential for loss while also arranging the appropriate insurance to indemnify the Principal in the event of financial loss should the worst occur.
Project cargo “risk managers” include:
- The assured
- The cargo underwriter
- Experienced risk control personnel (normally an employee of the insurance company directing the efforts of marine warranty surveyors at every step of the transit)
- The insurance broker
The insurance broker’s role is critical to the success of the project, since it will not go beyond the initial planning stages unless comprehensive and cost effective insurance is arranged which protects against both direct and consequential losses. The intricacies of even simple Project Cargo Risks require unflagging attention to detail in order to ensure that the complex exposures and huge dollar values at risk are properly protected.
Launching A Brand At The Super Bowl With “Dreadful” Packaging
I picked this up on the news this week and was interested to hear Ad Age critic Bob Garfield’s take on the Super Bowl ad for American Home Health. Although he loved the ad, he hated the packaging and in most cases the packaging is what will sell the product — or not.
This is a direct quote about the product and packaging. “You can go to great lengths to prevent germs wearing a biohazard suit 24/7 or you can use the new PS line of disinfectants. A solid product intro despite dreadful packaging and logotype.”
With each Super Bowl 30-second time slot costing a record $2.5 million – or $83,333 per second, you would think the company would have all their ducks (not AFLAC) in a row when it comes to product packaging. I remember the American Home Health ad, but I was more focused on the green biohazard suits so I went back and looked at the products.
The message I got from a brief glimpse of the packaging was “industrial strength.” I like the strong color family concept but the colors themselves come across as harsh and the package looks rather mundane, “institutionalized” and definitely not consumer oriented. This might have been the company’s strategy to give the product the industrial strength look equating to a better stronger product. In that case, they got their message across. We will wait to see how the packaging evolves after it has been on the market and in the consumers hands for a while.
Another ad where the package was the supposed star of the show, Pepsi Light, got panned by a media critic too. “The session features a group of men and women moaning and flirting with the can of Pepsi on a pedestal to the tune of “You want it.” No thanks. Brown and bubbly…bad and burpy. Hardly appetizing.” Other media pundits also gave this ad thumbs down.
This sends a bad message to the packaging community, no matter how strongly the product is branded. I watched the commercial and didn’t get the point either.
So, spend some time and think about the perception of your package with a new product launch and analyze the cost of prime time advertising. What will the consumer see in your product? Will the first impression be a good one or a negative one that will have to be overcome at a later date? Does the package invite the consumer to come for a closer look? Remember, the best advertising will fail the test if the consumer doesn’t like the look of the product when they see it for themselves. With the right packaging, you can brand your product positively in the consumer’s eyes. Conversely, with the wrong packaging you can establish a lasting negative impression that can never be overcome.
