Why Flood Insurance Is Important Even If You Don’t Live in a Flood Prone Area
According to the US disaster list, a flood is one of the most dangerous and devastating natural disasters in the country, which is why, it is highly recommended for the property owners to have flood insurance policies. Many property owners find out too late, and run the risk of financial ruin once a flood has damaged the property.
Importance of Flood Insurance
If you are living in a flood prone area then you already understand the importance of having a flood policy, and you probably have coverage. However, people living in areas which are considered safe for floods, should also consider getting coverage.
According to the Climate Change Report by US Climate Communication Science and Outreach, a minor change in global temperature can lead to drastic changes in global climate. The report highlights that extreme weather changes may lead to severe droughts, rainfall, storms, and floods in different cities. As a result, heavy rains and floods would be more frequent and intense.
Considering the report, even if an area is marked as flood-safe, it is a smart decision to sign up for flood insurance. Most private insurance providers offer conditional flood safety as well. For example, if a water pipeline bursts due to fire, your flood insurance will cover the costs of property damage and replacement.
Home & Property Insurance Vs Flood Insurance
Many people misunderstand that a specific flood policy a separate policy is needed to cover flood over and above standard homeowners and commercial property ones. Home & commercial property insurance provides coverage for structural failure, fire, damages to the building, water leaks, and the like. However, flood insurance provides coverage against damages caused due rising water.
Why Should You Choose Private Insurance?
The national insurance program offers a number of benefits, which is ideal if you are just opting for basic insurance coverage. However, if you want an insurance package which is customized according to your needs, then choosing private insurance might be a better idea. The benefits of private insurance include:
• Coverage of the building (including the foundation)
• Coverage of HVAC, plumbing systems, and electrical systems
• Coverage of furniture, clothing, and kitchen gadgets like microwaves and dishwashers
• Possessions covers including temporarily installed carpets, portable air conditioners, removable microwaves, refrigerators, and more
• Coverage of related expenses including temporary housing
Flood insurance is extreme important in light of changing weather conditions and the financial risks associated with not having flood insurance. Talk with your agent or border to determine what coverage you need.
Getting Apartments in Delaware With Bad Credit
Are you trying to avoid the credit check when looking for apartments in Delaware? Even if Delaware is the second smallest state in the United States, there are a lot of options that you can find here when it comes to apartments. Since this is a small state, there is a higher possibility that you can find apartments which you can rent even if your credit history is not too expensive. You might want to seriously consider living here because of all the beauty in this place. It is in the north east portion of the Delmarva Peninsula so bodies of water surround Delaware.
What should you do if you have a bad credit history and you want to move to a new apartment? All it takes is a matter of picking the right one among all the apartments in Delaware. Choose which among the three Delaware counties you would like to stay in namely, New Castle, Kent and Sussex.
First thing that you must do is to carefully look into your credit report before you search among the available apartments in Delaware. This can be requested from the bank. Review the report and see if there are any glitches that you can correct so you can improve your credit score.
If you were able to improve your credit score, it would be easier for you to find an apartment. The top five most progressive places in Delaware are Greenville, Henlopen Acres, Fenwick Island and Arden Town. You have to be ready to pay for more costly rent though. If you want more affordable rent fees, check out places like Woodside, Millville, Townsend or Farmington.
To be able to achieve your goal of getting a new apartment despite your unimpressive credit history, you need to look for apartments that are managed by a single landlord instead of major corporations. These apartments are more common in places like Frankford, Magnolia and Greenwood. It would be easier to deal with individuals than companies which have stern regulations and processes.
For a bad credit history, it would help if you would come up with an explanation letter which you can present to your landlord. Keep in mind that landlords are also people who are just trying to run their business smoothly. Once you are able to give them an assurance that you can handle the monthly rent, you might be able to move in to a new apartment.
Researching for available apartments in Delaware via the internet is a much more convenient way of gathering sufficient information. This will enable you to save a lot of time, effort and money. Check out the listings from various websites and you can even see photos of the available apartments.
Health Insurance And Insurance Brokers
If you are in the market to purchase your own health insurance coverage you can save yourself precious time and money by shopping and comparing policies right online. Sites dedicated to giving you quotes on various types of insurance make it very easy for you to get an idea of what your coverage and costs will be. However, please be forewarned that there are some pitfalls in using an insurance broker as I discovered within the past year.
As a self employed person, I carry my own health and life insurance for my family. When making the move from New Jersey to North Carolina in 2004 I knew two things about our health insurance:
1. I would have to shop for a health insurance provider covering North Carolina.
2. Rates would be cheaper than in New Jersey, with costs being about half of what I had been paying and with slight better coverage.
Several weeks before we moved I contacted a well known internet insurance broker and received quotes. We selected one company and received the paperwork from the broker about ten days before our move. Quite frankly, I wish I had started the process a little earlier as all of our free time was dedicated toward preparing and making the move. So, I ended up packing the paperwork with my personal stuff and was only able to fill it out and submit it one week after our arrival in North Carolina.
Dealing with the online insurance broker was a simple task, but I soon discovered that they were an extra step in the application process, one that only slowed down our approval.
Once the paperwork was received by the broker, they acknowledged the same via email and mentioned that they would review our package before forwarding it to the health insurance company.
Over the next couple of weeks we received messages from the insurance broker stating the following:
1. We are in the process of reviewing your application.
2. We have sent your application off to the insurance company.
3. The insurance company has your application and will be reviewing it in about one week.
4. The insurance company expects a delay in reviewing your application due to the high volume of applications received.
5. Please do not contact the insurance company directly; we will keep you posted as to the status of your application. Yeah, right.
Originally, we were assured by the insurance broker that the health insurance company would review and approve our application within two weeks. Follow up phone calls by us to the broker along with several exchanges of emails revealed that this was not going to happen. In addition, when we contacted the health insurance company directly – at the encouragement of the broker – the health insurance company had difficulty finding our application. Within a few days the application was found sitting in another department; our contact at the health insurance company blamed the broker for sending the information to the wrong address.
As it turned out, the original insurance quote we received online was off by just over 20%. Once the health insurance company determined that certain pre existing conditions needed to be factored in our rates rose accordingly. Of course, when working with the internet broker we knew that the rate quoted wasn’t ‘absolute’ but the big jump was still a bitter pill to swallow.
Among our thoughts at that point in the process were:
1. Had we known ahead of time that our “final rate” would be so high, we would have shopped around some more.
2. Because of the delays and the passage of time, we needed to complete the application process as our coverage with the NJ health provider would need to be canceled, preferably by the end of the year.
By the middle of December, a full ten weeks after we submitted our paperwork, we received official notification that our application was approved and that we were covered. During the last couple of weeks of the lengthy application process we contacted the health insurance company directly several times to learn what the status of our application was. At no time during the process were we assured that we would receive approval; essentially we were told that coverage would begin pending approval.
In conclusion, I offer the following recommendations for shopping for health insurance:
1. Comparison shop online. Get quotes through the online brokers to get a general idea of what your costs will be. If you have pre-existing conditions, the prices quoted will not be reflected in your quote.
2. Narrow down the list of companies quoted to three and then contact them directly. Bypass the broker as they are an unnecessary additional step in what certainly is not a quick approval process.
3. If you need insurance by a particular date, apply well in advance to allow for delays, for misplaced paperwork, changes in your application, etc. Our insurance coverage was approved effective a specific date, but we were able to move it to another date to coincide with the dropping of our NJ health care provider.
In all, the experience was wearisome at times and a real eye opener. I know you see ads all the time for online insurance quotes. I am not saying to avoid the sites, but please consider what we went through before using an online broker exclusively.
Surety Bonds: Beware the False Asker
Surety Bond Producers have one main goal: produce the business and move on.
You know there is a process when submitting a surety bond for approval but hate that sick feeling when the underwriter comes back with a ton of questions. Let’s face it, customers just want to complete the transaction and get on with their lives. They have more important things to do than fill out forms, scan documents and complete applications. You know you’ll get push back from your client if you bug them.
What’s more, the questions may result in a dead end, a declination! Did the underwriter already form an opinion? Did they already decide the account is not for them, but just want to complete the file… to have a complete file?
We will call such a person the “False Asker” – an underwriter who puts you through the paces, just to say no at the end. They never really wanted to write the bond and are developing the file under false pretenses. They send you on a fools mission. It is 100% a waste of your time!
Or maybe questions are the opposite… The bond underwriter thinks the account may be a fit, but just needs to check a few more points. This could be the first step on a successful journey. Here’s more: There may be something wonderful about the questions good underwriters ask. Let’s explore.
When reviewing the file, the analyst marks off elements of strength and weakness. For example, the company is 10 years old, but current management has only been in place for a year (a plus and a minus). Or maybe the Net Worth is strong, but debt is high resulting in too much leverage. If there is more good than bad, an approval may be in order – after additional development.
Now comes the gift: The key points, the underwriting questions, are an insight to the decision making process. They are keys to the underwriter’s mind. With favorable answers, authorization may ensue. The questions chart a course that the producer could imagine but not confirm. In this manner, the underwriting questions are priceless, the keys to success.
Remember, there is room for frustration on the underwriter’s side, too.
Q. Which of the underwriting questions are optional? You know, the unimportant ones.
A. They are all important.
Thus the frustration when we ask 5 Q’s and get back 3 A’s. Then re-ask the 3 and get back only 2. You get the idea.
It all comes down to this: Beware the False Asker. You must avoid that person who churns the file and wastes your time. Every producer has been through it. You answer questions for two weeks and get a declination they could have figured on day one – and not wasted your time.
A good underwriter only develops an account they intend to support. They like it and want to proceed, but must tidy up the file. Their Qs are a gift, the path forward, the key to your success if you follow through willingly and diligently.
Judge all of us by our performance:
- Good underwriters are prompt. For example, our office provides a same day response on all submissions.
- Are our responses concise and easy to understand?
- Do we offer a prompt declination or clear path forward, defined by the underwriting questions that will get the deal done?
A good surety underwriter can be your important ally and business partner. Choose us carefully based on performance, and always Beware the False Asker!
