10 Stand Up Comedian Of India Giving Best Comedy Videos
Stand-up Comedy is a booming business after the emergence of social media and online culture. Indian stand-up comedy rose to fame in the past decade and has become very popular among young and old. Several laugh clubs have opened to serve the purpose across the country. A stand-up comedy video takes no time to go viral on Youtube, Twitter, or Instagram if it reaches the right audience.
A stand-up comedian and their comedy videos are loved by all and why not? They provide us with the best medicine, that is laughter. There are many stand-up comedians in India, some of them are so popular that one can easily recognize them by just their names, and they have really huge fan base.
Here we have listed the 10 Best Stand-up comedians of India whom you can follow on various social media platforms to have a hearty dose of laughter:
1. Abhishek Upmanyu
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
The 31-year-old (as of 2022) is one of the best and most popular stand-up comedians in India. Abhishek is a chemical engineer who completed his BE in Chemical engineering from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and worked in a few private companies in Delhi after his graduation. He worked as a research analyst in HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd and Grail Research.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
He left his job in 2013 and joined ‘On Air with AIB’ as a writer in 2015 as he wanted to pursue stand-up comedy as his career. He uploaded his first video on Youtube in 2016 titled Indian Insults and comebacks.
Achievements
He gained immense popularity after his Comedy shows, Thoda saaf Bol, and Jealous of Sabjiwala. His USP is relatability, his target audience has been India’s large population of engineers. He talks about common topics like discrimination, Breakups, respecting elders, etc which people can easily relate to. Abhishek has millions of subscribers on Youtube who wait eagerly for his comedy videos.
Abhishek Upmanyu Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Abhishek has 3.97 million subscribers on Youtube as of 2022. His videos get millions of views in no time.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click Here For Abhishek Upmanyu’s Instagram Account
2. Anubhav Singh Bassi
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Anubhav Singh Bassi, the 31-year-old Indian stand-up comedian has a BA LLB degree and he graduated from NLU-Lucknow. Before entering into stand-up comedy, Bassi was a UPSC aspirant and an entrepreneur.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
Bassi recalls his entering into the Stand-up comedy business as a coincidence. At the Canvas Laugh Club, he tried his luck at an open mic in 2017. His set was loved by the audience and the organizers contacted him to do another at a following open mic event. Since then, there has been no looking back. Bassi has been a performer since childhood, and he prefers live shows to internet videos.
Achievements
He is a Youtube sensation, his first video on Youtube ‘Cheating’ went viral and gained millions of views a day. Bassi did a cameo in Zee5’s Comedy Couple and also did a monologue for Amazon Funnies. He did his comedy show tour in more than 35 cities in India, known as Bas Kar Bassi. Golden Glory Awards (2021) awarded him the ‘Youth Icon of the Year’ award. He also delivered a TED talk.
Anubhav Singh Bassi Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Anubhav has 3.49 million subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click For Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Instagram Account
3. Abish Mathew
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Abish is from Kerala, he did his schooling at Fr. Agnel School, New Delhi, and did his graduation in History at Ram Lal Anand College from the University of Delhi. Before becoming a stand-up comedian, Abish used to work as a radio jockey on Red FM.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
He is known for his work in All India Bakchod(AIB) and for his popular talk show named “Son Of Abish” where he hosted a number of stars and other stand-up comedians. He was also a host in Comicstaan. In his comedy shows he talks about living in Mumbai, married life, and life as a Christian.
Achievements
Abish has a prolific presence on Youtube for his comedy series ‘Journey of a Joke’ apart from Son of Abish. He also released Whoop with Amazon Prime Video in 2018. He served as host on both seasons of Comicstaan.
Abish Mathew Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Abish has 1.08 million subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Check Out Abish Mathew’s Instagram Account
4. Zakir Khan
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Zakir Khan is originally from Rajasthan, though he spent most of his adult life in Delhi. He comes from an artistic background and has supportive parents. He is a college dropout and is a diploma holder in Sitar. He wanted to be a music teacher if not a stand-up comedian.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
Zakir Khan won the comedy competition ‘India’s Best Stand Up’ by Comedy Central in 2012 which brought him to the limelight. He eventually started performing in many stand-up comedy shows and also produced some radio shows.
Achievements
in NDTV Prime’s ‘The Rising Stars of Comedy’ television show, his comedy style was well received by the audience. “Sakht Launda” is his punchline which got very popular among audiences.
With Sorabh Pant and Gursimran Kamba from the Indian comedy group All India Bakchod, Khan wrote and co-hosted ‘On Air with AIB’.
For the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he was one of the mentors on the show besides Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal in the year 2017. He worked in an Amazon Prime special ‘Haq Se Single’. In the Amazon Prime web series, ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’, he played the protagonist. He also co-hosted the 5th Annual Golden Kela Awards.
In Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan Season 2, Zakir also appeared as one of the judges where he mentored the contestants in a genre of comedy. Alongside Bhuvan Bam, Zakir was also seen recently in Amazon Prime’s One Mic Stand Season 1.
Zakir Khan Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has 6.95 million subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022. His popular acts include: When I met a Delhi Girl, What happens when you fail in an exam! and Life Mein Chahiye Izzat.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Zakir Khan’s Instagram Account Is Here!
5. Aditi Mittal
How did she take up Stand-up Comedy?
Aditi can be counted on the list as one of the first women to take up stand-up comedy as a career in India. She is known for her Indian English stand-up comedy. Presently she is a regular at Comedy Store Mumbai, Canvas Laugh Factory, and all across the country, she has performed at places and humor festivals. Aditi also performed internationally at clubs in the UK and at Laugh Factory, Los Angeles. Her jokes include various cultural issues and women’s problems in India.
Achievements
Mittal’s articles and columns have been published in DNA, Firstpost.com, Grazia Men magazine, and Financial Times. She was named by CNNIBN.com as one of the top 30 “witty, intelligent, and incredibly fun” Indian women to follow on Twitter. Times of India rated Mittal amongst India’s top 10 stand-up comedians.
The BBC for the prestigious 100 Women Conference in London sent her an invitation in 2013 and 2014. Mittal has been featured in the American documentary Stand-Up Plane Along with South African and American comics.
BBC World and BBC America featured Mittal among “India’s trailblazers”, and she also appeared on BBC Asia along with RJ Niha. She was one of the founding members of two of the biggest parody award shows, Ghanta Awards, and the Filmfail Awards, in India. She was a part of the AIB (All India Bakchod) Knockout Roast pane. She also appeared as a guest on BBC Radio 4’s show ‘The Now Show’.
Aditi Mittal Youtube
The female stand-up comedian India, Aditi Mittal has 242K subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out her most popular Youtube video:
Follow Aditi Mittal On Instagram Here!
6. Appurv Gupta
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
The Indian stand-up comedian and Youtuber, Appurv Gupta is a Delhi guy who completed his engineering at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
After his graduation, Gupta started performing at the Toastmasters Club. Since then, he has performed in more than 1000 shows in India and abroad. He also participates in corporate performances for brands like Tanishq, Airtel, Adobe, Radio Mirchi, Amex, and several IITs.
Achievements
Three solo shows written by him gained over 10 million views on social media (RelationShip Or RelationShit, Appurview, and Laugh with an Engineer 2.0). His web series “Mudde Ki baat” covered topics such as cricket, startups in India, Bollywood, and Chetan Bhagat
Gupta claimed the second rank in the “Top 20 Indian stand-up comedians in 2014” by CNN-IBN and was also present in the Forbes India 100 Celebrity nominees list of 2015 by Forbes India. Some of his best acts include GuptaJi Ki Aeroplane Wali Journey, Micromax & Patli Pin wala charger, and Apple.
Appurv Gupta Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta aka Guptaji has 504k subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click Here To Follow Appurv Gupta On Instagram
7. Atul Khatri
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Atul Khatri completed his BE from TSEC, University of Mumbai. He also attended Manchester Business School in Manchester, England to pursue Business Administration. He joined his family business after graduation as the Chief Executive Officer.
How did he get into Stand-up Comedy?
Khatri took to stand-up comedy at the age of 43, he wanted to take up something new so he started posting jokes on Facebook and decided to explore the field of stand-up comedy. He also tried courses on bartending and disc jockey.
Achievements
FremantleMedia awarded him the “CEO’s Got Talent”. He has done many Youtube videos, TV Ads, and over 400 comedy shows. He also performs at the Canvas Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, and East India Comedy. At the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Khatri was among the three finalists.
Atul Khatri Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Atul Khatri has 326k subscribers on Youtube as of 2022. Popular stand up comedy acts: ‘Atul Khatri on the Justin Bieber Concert’ and ‘When your child turns 18′
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Atul Khatri’s Instagram Channel Is Here!
8. Kanan Gill
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Kanan completed his B.E. in Computer Science. Before taking up stand-up comedy he used to write funny songs and perform in a band as a lead singer. Kanan also worked for three years as a software engineer at a company named Exeter Group Inc.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
Besides working, he participated and won in competitions like ‘Punchline Bangalore’ and Comedy Store in Mumbai. He then decided to become a full-time stand-up comedian.
Achievements
His YouTube series ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ went viral which made him very popular. He was accompanied by Biswa Kalyan Rath in reviewing the movies. He also worked in a comedy show, ‘The Living Room’ on Comedy Central. With the movie Noor, Gill made his acting debut with Sonakshi Sinha as a co-actor in 2017. Gill launched a show on the Amazon Prime Video, ‘Keep It Real’. Gill’s special ‘Yours Sincerely’ was released on Netflix in 2020.
Kanan Gill Youtube
The Indian comic artist Kanan Gill has 780k subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click To Follow Kanan Gill On Instagram!
9. Kenny Sebastian
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Kenny pursued a degree in Visual Arts from the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. On 16th January 2022, in Goa, Kenny got married to his longtime partner, Tracy Viegas. Kenny gained popularity initially by making songs from tweets, popularly known as #KennySing4Me.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
He took up stand-up comedy after he created an improvised sketch show, ‘The Living Room’ for Comedy Central which gained him a lot of audiences. Then there was no looking back.
Achievements
He also acted and co-wrote a web series ‘Star Boyz’. He also acted and did a cameo in the web series, Pushpavalli, and ‘Better Life Foundation’. With other Indian comedians, Kanan Gill, Abish Mathew, and Kaneez Surka he was featured in ‘The Improvisers: Something From Nothing’. He also worked with Kanan Gill in the Amazon Prime Video show, ‘Sketchy Behaviour’. Kenny also has two stand-up specials one each on Netflix and Amazon Prime. He is also a judge at Comicstaan on Amazon Prime Video. Not surprising to know Kenny also has a podcast on Youtube titled ‘Simple Ken’.
Kenny Sebastian Youtube
The Indian comic artist Kenny Sebastian has 2.17 million subscribers on Youtube as of 2022. Popular acts: Middle-class restaurant problems & Indian Parents, OCD, and Electricity at Home
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click & Go To Follow Kenny Sebastian On Instagram!
10. Kunal Kamra
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Kamra hails from Mumbai, he pursued Commerce from Jai Hind College. But in his second year, he dropped out and started to work as a production assistant in an ad film production house for eleven years.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
He did a gig in Mumbai at the Canvas Laugh Club and started performing as a stand-up comedian in 2013. In 2017 one of the clips of his gigs was uploaded on Youtube, and he started getting death threats for his satirical take on Indian hyper-nationalism.
Achievements
Kunal started his web series titled ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal’ with Ramit Verma in July 2017 where some of his guests were Javed Akhtar, Arvind Kejriwal, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Ravish Kumar. His best performances include jokes on bachelor life, cabbies, and ridiculous TV advertisements.
On Youtube, he released a comedy video titled “Patriotism and the Government” in 2017 where he mocked the government, Indian banknote demonetization, and the attitude of Indians towards the army. It is widely known that he received death threats after this piece. If you didn’t know he had to face the court on more than one occasion.
Kunal Kamra Youtube
The Indian comic artist Kunal Kamra has 2 million subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Check Out Kunal Kamra’s Instagram Account Here!
PAN Card Holders Alert! These Pan card holders will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, know the reason quickly
PAN Card Holders Alert! These Pan card holders will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, know the reason quickly
Alert for PAN Card users: Fill the 10 digit PAN number very carefully. Any spelling mistake in this can send you towards a heavy penalty. Not only this, even if you have two PAN cards, you will have to pay a hefty fine.
Alert for PAN Card users: PAN card is used for many important works across the country. This is an important document, which every citizen of the country must have. You must fill the information related to this somewhere. But you must take care of one thing. Where there is a slight lapse, you may have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Fill the 10 digit PAN number very carefully. Any spelling mistake in this can send you towards a heavy penalty. Not only this, even if you have two PAN cards, you will have to pay a hefty fine.
The Income Tax Department can cancel your valid PAN card along with big fines. If indeed your PAN becomes invalid, then your bank account may get frozen.
Therefore, you will have to surrender your second PAN card to the department immediately.
Under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the Income Tax Department can impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the person giving wrong PAN information. This provision is especially applicable especially at the time of filling the ITR form or in other cases where PAN card details are required to be entered.
Why are 2 PAN cards issued?
Often when people apply for a new PAN card, it does not reach them in time and they apply for another PAN. By coincidence, he gets two PANs and that too on one name and address. However, both the numbers are different. But this is a big crime.
10 thousand fine
Under section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, you can be fined 10 thousand rupees. Therefore it is necessary that if two PANs have come in someone’s name, then he should return one card to the department.
How will the card be returned?
Both online and offline methods can be adopted to return the second PAN. There are common forms for surrendering PAN. It can be downloaded from the Income Tax website. Clicking on the Request For New PAN Card Or/ And Changes Or Correction in PAN Data link on the website will download the form. After this the form can be filled and submitted to any NSDL office. While surrendering the second PAN card, submit the same along with the form. This is also possible online.
Where is PAN Card used?
If you do more than 2.5 lakh transactions in a year, then PAN will be required. PAN is necessary for the business institution whose turnover is more than 5 lakhs. However, now it is needed only after starting the business. If you are buying a car, bike or any vehicle, then PAN is required. PAN is mandatory for sale of immovable property worth more than 10 lakhs. Also, PAN is necessary for any goods and services worth more than 2 lakhs. Apart from this, PAN card is required for many other things.
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: LPG gas cylinders new price implemented from today across the country, see the list here
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: LPG gas cylinders new price implemented from today across the country, see the list here
New Delhi: The very first day of April has brought a tsunami of inflation. After the increase in the price of petrol and diesel, there has been a huge jump in the prices of commercial gas cylinders from April 1, 2022.
The price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has increased by Rs 250 in one go. After this jump, a 19 kg gas cylinder has become worth Rs 2,253. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders have not been increased yet.
Know what will be the price in which city
After the increase of Rs 250, a cylinder will be available for Rs 2,351 in Kolkata, Rs 2,205 in Mumbai and Rs 2,406 in Chennai. Commercial cylinders are used more by confectioners and restaurants. In such a situation, an increase of Rs 250 will spoil his budget. And the season of weddings is about to come. There may be an increase in the catering fee.
The government had also increased the price of commercial cylinders by Rs 105 on March 1, 2022. On 22 March, the government had increased the prices of domestic gas cylinders, then commercial cylinders were made cheaper by Rs 9. It is to be known that the commercial cylinder is of blue color while the domestic cylinder comes in red colour.
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: The prices of domestic LPG cylinders (LPG) have been increased after about five months. Government oil companies have released new rates of LPG cylinders on Tuesday, in which there has been an increase of Rs 50.
On Tuesday, the prices of LPG gas cylinders were increased by ₹ 50 across the country. Due to this, the price of domestic LPG gas cylinder in many states of the country has reached beyond one thousand and somewhere near 1000. After this, now the problems of the common people have increased and have increased.
It is worth noting that in view of the assembly elections being held in five states including UP, the companies had not increased the prices of LPG for almost five months. Earlier, on October 6, 2021, the last change in LPG prices was done. After the elections, the companies have once again decided to increase the LPG prices.
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today Domestic LPG cylinder rate hiked by Rs 50:
The prices of domestic LPG cylinders (LPG) have been increased after about five months. Government oil companies have released new rates of LPG cylinders on Tuesday, in which there has been an increase of Rs 50.
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today 14.2 kg gas cylinder price without subsidy :
- Bihar – Rs 1029.50
- Delhi – Rs 949.50
- Mumbai – Rs 949.50
- Madhya Pradesh – Rs 954.50
- Rajasthan- Rs 953.50 Gas Cylinder Price
- Punjab – Rs 983.00
- Uttar Pradesh – Rs 947.50
- Uttarakhand – Rs 968.50
- Jharkhand – Rs 1007.00
- Chhattisgarh- Rs 1021.00 LPG Gas Cylinder Price
Indian Oil (IOCL) launched a Tatkal service:
There is good news for LPG gas customers. Now you can order LPG to your home within 2 hours of booking. This means that you will not have to wait for LPG gas.
What’s New Feature:
Government oil marketing company Indian Oil (IOCL) has started a Tatkal Seva. Through this, gas cylinders are being given to the consumers in just 2 hours. Customers can avail the service through IVRS, IndianOil website or IndianOil One App at a very nominal premium. It has already started in Hyderabad. Let us inform you that Indian Oil informs about this facility from time to time through its social media accounts. Now it is important to see how long this facility of LPG will be implemented across the country.
Booking Number:
You can also book your LPG gas with just a missed call. In a tweet made by Indian Oil, it is said – Your new Indane LPG connection is just a missed call away. You just dial 8454955555 and get LPG connection at your doorstep. Existing Indane customers can also book refills by giving us a missed call from their registered phone number.
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today Check Latest Rates From Official Website :
If you want to check the latest rates of gas cylinders in your city, then you can check the official website of the government oil company. You can also check the latest rates by clicking on this link Let us tell you that new rates of gas cylinders are issued on the first of every month. LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today
Nets’ road to the 7th seed goes through Madison Square Garden
If the Nets win out, they will finish seventh.
It’s the silver lining, the light at the end of a dark tunnel for a Nets team that’s sustained blow after blow in a season littered with championship aspirations. For all their struggles, all their injuries, all their troubles and misfortunes, the Nets are still in control of their own fate. They can still hold home-court advantage in next Tuesday’s play-in tournament game. They can still avoid a win-or-go-home scenario if they string together enough wins.
Tuesday’s win over the Houston Rockets, plus losses by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets, vaulted the Nets up the standings from 10th to 8th place. As long as the Nets handle business and win their remaining three games, it doesn’t matter what happens elsewhere. They hold the tiebreakers over both the Hawks and Cavaliers and are a full game ahead of the Hornets. If the Nets win out, they will give themselves the best possible chance at securing the East’s seventh seed.
“I think it would be great. It would be great to be seventh. Better than eighth. Eighth better than ninth,” head coach Steve Nash said. “At the same time, I think there’s a balance to be struck here. We want to win all the games, we want to finish seventh, we want to have the play-in at home and an opportunity to go in on one game. Of course, all four teams in the play-in want to do that. We’ve also got to balance that with our growth, with all the injuries, making sure guys can get through in one piece as possible and so we’re trying to balance a few things here.”
If the Nets are going to do that, it won’t be easy. After all, there’s nothing more the Knicks would love to do than wreck the Nets’ odds at finishing in seventh, and a loss, plus wins for the competition would send the Nets directly to 10th, which is win-or-go-home territory.
That’s the wrinkle in play now in Year 2 of the NBA’s play-in tournament. At the end of the season, the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference will play each other to determine the seventh seed in the playoff picture. The loser of that No. 7 vs. 8 game will play the winner of the No. 9 vs. 10 game.’ The loser of the 9 vs. 10 game will go to Cancun, as will the loser of the consolation game between the loser of 7 vs. 8 and the winner of 9 vs. 10.
The Nets don’t want to be 9th or 10th, where they were before Tuesday’s win. And where they’ll end up if they falter on the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday, against their crosstown rivals who have long been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but would love nothing more than to spoil the Nets’ party.
“It’s a big game,” Knicks star RJ Barrett said on Tuesday. “I know I’m excited. I know the team is fired up.”
But this is what it’s going to take, a win against a still tough-to-beat Knicks team, even if they’re at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Nets have struggled against teams that profile like the Knicks — young, athletic teams that scrap and run and try to turn you over.
The Nets can’t help but think about seeding. It’s the only thing keeping them alive in their hunt for a championship.
“It puts you in a position where you’ve got to raise your game up to the challenge, and we’ve faced teams where we’ve been on the other side of that losing,” said Kyrie Irving. “So, we’d rather be in the driver’s seat and sit comfortably and be able to control our own destiny, and I think that’s where we’re where we’re most comfortable.”
Funny enough, Wednesday’s decisive rivalry game will also be the first time both Irving and Kevin Durant step foot on the Madison Square Garden floors as teammates since the two decided to join forces in Brooklyn three summers ago. Durant missed the entire first season in Brooklyn, and Year 2 was wrecked by COVID-19. Irving missed all games in New York City this season until Mayor Adams created a vaccine exemption for pro athletes.
“You know how that series goes between us and the New York Knicks,” said Irving. “And it’s been that way since I’ve been a fan of the Nets since I was a kid. So it’s gonna be action packed. … It’ll be an exciting environment where you know what to expect. It’s the Mecca. So what better way to close out your season, the final few games, playing in one of the most historic arenas in the world.
“But that aside, we’ve just got to bring it. And looking forward to it. Looking forward to back and forth action. And I know the Knicks will be ready, so we’ve just got to be prepared. It’s about us.”
