$10,000 Personal Loan With Bad Credit: Why Purpose Is So Important
Assuming that bad credit means the chances of being approved for a $10,000 personal loan with bad credit is unlikely, would be a mistake. The truth is that lenders need to lend to make profits, and so long as repayments can be assured, they are happy to give the green light. What this means is that when everything is in order, any application can be successful.
In reality, loans that are granted without collateral are not as easy to get as loans that come with some kind of security. But securing loan approval depends on more things than bad credit ratings and collateral. The other factors influencing an application can vary, but one of them is the purpose of the loan.
Admittedly, this is not the first factor that people think of, but when the specific purpose of a loan is provided, lenders are able to more accurately assess the chances of the large unsecured loan being fully repaid on time.
The Significance of Purpose
Lenders like to know that the money they lend is being used properly, and not being wasted. After all, reliable people do sensible things. For example, someone that can be trusted to make repayments on time is not likely to seek a $10,000 personal loan with bad credit and then go straight to Las Vegas.
Of course, it is not difficult to identify the purpose of a loan when getting an auto loan, or home loan. But the purpose of other loans is more open to interpretation. By stating a the specific purpose, securing loan approval is made a little more possible.
If the purpose is to consolidate existing debts then the lender will be impressed. But it is not a good idea to seek a large personal loan to head on vacation with. Bad credit needs to be treated seriously, and wasting finances is never a good move.
How a Purpose is Proven
It is fine to state in an application for a $10,000 personal loan with bad credit that the purpose of the loan is a constructive one, but lenders expect some sort of corroboration. This means providing as much detail as possible in an application, and not just a short statement and leaving the rest to chance.
With online forms, it is easy to just tick the boxes and type in text where requested. But the more detail the better when securing loan approval is on the cards. For example, if the loan is to consolidate debts, state which loans and how must the balance is. Provide a breakdown that leaves no questions.
It is also a good idea to make direct contact with the lender, either through emails or even over the phone. The benefits of this technique is that the lender will see the applicant as more than just a number, and the degree of interest shown in the application for a large unsecured loan will be seen in a positive light.
Practical Loan Uses
While the purpose of a loan should always be constructive, there are practical uses to getting a $10,000 personal loan, with bad credit management just one of them. Admittedly, such a sum can solve debt problems, but remember that the loan needs to be repaid. To this end, it is essential that the loan be confirmed as having a practical use.
Certainly, the realities of the financial situation need to be taken into account. So, getting advice from a debt specialist is a worthwhile move too. Securing loan approval would be great, but not if the extra debt is set to cause financial trouble rather than anything else. Once the applicant is clear on why a large unsecured loan is needed, then it become easier to convince the lender.
Why is Financial Planning Important?
Personal financial planning is important because it provides you with a method of organising your financial tomorrows for yourself and is unreservedly about planning for the unforeseen and empowering you to have the independence to handle unpredicted events in your life. Successful personal financial planning is therefore, extremely important for anyone who wishes to stay ahead of their finances.
Doubtless personal finance is a demanding subject to grasp and comprehend fully and for that reason an individual as a matter of course is inclined to shy away from it, building defenses in an effort to avoid having to comprehend it’s effectiveness. However, with everything in life effort will equal reward in your courageous attempt to rid yourself of financial constraints. For many persons, your objectives in finance are to achieve financial freedoms. Having a well developed financial plan is central to prosperous personal financial future.
The next action of personal finance planning is to determine where you are today such as how much money you have stored up, the value of your investments and what types of investment vehicles they are. This plan will give you a blueprint directing you towards achieving your goals, what products you should be investing in, for what time period you should invest for, whilst considering your constraints such as your attitude towards risk. Blueprints such as these will provide you with some great quick start methods on how you can begin to better manage your finances beginning today.
It is a reality that one of the largest factors of personal debt is the overuse, abuse and ill-treatment of the credit card. Nevertheless, if you come upon such a position, do not despair, considering with a personal finance schedule you can substantially curtail your liability in 3 simple steps. Firstly you can refinance your credit cards by combining your commitments, or you can even renegotiate your interest rates with your existing credit card institution. In getting ready for a further economical constriction, it is crucial that you take a number of personal financial planning steps. There are the bills you must settle each month, and accordingly, is part of your compulsory personal finance planning routine. Keep in mind that you should endeavor to buy everything ‘on sale’ for intelligent planning. Smart personal finance planning means restricting how frequently you consume food in a restaurant, or pay out money on recreation. For that reason, by acquiring conventional approaches with your personal finance planning now, you can even so set aside crisis funds that will assist your family if times are demanding.
Once you have an precise picture of where you are today, your personal finance planning project can proceed to the next level namely deciding where you wish to be, and how to arrive there. The difficulty is that most individuals compare personal finance budgeting with sacrifices. Target your personal finance planning exploits at liberating yourself to retrain for further satisfying and more financially profitable jobs, and you will turn out to be one of the world’s most productive savers in no time. Debt management strategy tip – observe your interest rates when economical uncertainty is on the skyline given interest rates are the first to respond to making debt control crucial.
In summary therefore, and to address the issue around why is financial planning important, if professions are becoming more unstable, then personal finance planning is becoming more significant than ever, and the earlier you start to get your finances in order, the better.
Why Do You Want to Work for Us Question – How to Answer This Tough Banking Interview Question
Although you’re more likely to get asked the why investment banking interview question, it’s still worth considering this question, because if you don’t use the answer during any interviews you’ll at least use it in your cover letters.
When all the banks seem to be carbon copies of each other, how are we meant to answer this question?
Well, you could take the easy road and just trot out the same things every student does for every bank in every interview. Almost verbatim from some crazy Vault Survey or D grade investment banking interview guide, students will say;
“Work with the smartest people, access to world class training, program rotation, steep learning curve, real responsibility, meritocracy, entrepreneurial culture and top transaction experience” or some variation of that.
But if you want to stand out and make it look like you’ve actually given this question some thought, first mention three bank-specific things you love. E.g. a particular training program only they have or a group’s focus on certain types of deals.
The smartest way to find this information is by asking the banks own analysts why they joined the analyst program and why they like working there.
Not only is this method painless since you only have to attend a networking event or email an alumnus, but it can also yield real ‘insider’ reasons that you can’t pull off a recruitment website, e.g. a recently implemented initiative at the bank.
Bonus marks up for grabs with this interview question
You’ll turn in a 10/10 answer if you relate your reasons “why work for Goldman Sachs” back to an experience you mentioned in your story and/or to a banker you spoke with.
Combining good research with thoughtful self-analysis like this will convince bankers you genuinely want to work for them.
What else do you need to crush the why Goldman Sachs question?
Apart from what a bank’s analysts may tell you, it’s wise to mention that you are attracted to the bank because of the people you have met there, followed up with their names and the stories of how you know them. This alone can put you in the ‘inner circle’.
Feel free to rattle off 3 standard reasons for wanting to join them at the end of your answer. The #1 way to deliver this like a good little sycophant-in-the-making is by saying “and obviously Goldman Sachs works on the leading deals, has the best people in the TMT world and offers first-class training”.
As you can see these seemingly tough investment banking interview questions aren’t so difficult once you have inside advice on how to answer them. Get more free advice on banking interview questions now, including the hugely popular why investment banking interview question.
What is a Good Profit From Horse Racing Handicapping Or a Reasonable ROI?
Many people ask, “How much money can I make betting on horse races?” While many people struggle to make a profit from horse racing handicapping and betting on horse races, few people have a realistic idea of what can be expected and how much profit can really be achieved. Horse players often talk about R.O.I. or return on investment (ROI). Simply put, it is the percentage of return above your initial investment. So if you spend $100 on a win bet and get back $125 your ROI is 25%.
So how do you know what a good ROI is and what you can expect? First of all, when comparing investments, you must look at competing investments and also take into account the amount of risk and work involved. Handicapping horse races is time consuming and therefore, you must pay yourself for the time you spend handicapping. You can pay a professional such as myself, to do some of the handicapping, which means you’ll have to spend less of your own time, but in the end, you’ll still have to spend some time researching and putting some thought into how you bet.
If you buy stocks or make any other investment, you have to do some research as well. You may have a broker who makes recommendations or a financial planner or analyst, but in the end, just as with the people who pay me to handicap races for them, the ultimate decision will rest with the investor. Many stock investors now consider 10% as a reasonable return on their portfolio.
How much you can make on horses will vary from week to week, but your yearly average may be better than the stock return, but also much riskier. When it comes to horse handicappers, even the pros have their ups and downs and you have to look at the long haul to get an accurate idea of what is reasonable. For instance, the weekend of June 11th (I work in three day weekend blocks and send a newsletter with the information for each three day block) my key horses made a profit of over 80% ROI. That is very high, but the next week the profit on the same kinds of bets was way down.
In the most recent weekend, June 25th 2010 to June 27th, 2010, my top picks made a flat bet profit on win bets for thoroughbred bettors of 22% ROI, while bettors who played my top picks in harness races on half mile and 5/8’s mile tracks received 11% ROI. There are no guarantees in betting on horse races and it would be reckless of me to guarantee a profit or to try to predict how much profit to expect because of the volatility of the market.
Overall, however, it is safe to say that at times horse racing bettors may see a higher rate of return than bettors in other markets, but they pay for that possibility with a much higher risk.
