1,100 Minnesotans aided by Minnesota’s new insulin program, state says
More than 1,100 Minnesota residents used the state’s insulin safety net program to secure over $6 million worth of the lifesaving drug last year, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy and the MNsure health insurance exchange said Tuesday.
Eligible residents in immediate need of assistance — those who have less than a seven-day supply of insulin and will likely face significant health consequences without it — can use the emergency program to get a 30-day supply right away at their pharmacy and pay no more than a $35 copay.
The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program also helps residents who need longer-term help covering the costs of insulin. Eligible Minnesotans can get up to a year’s supply for no more than $50 per 90-day refill.
The program was created by the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, which was enacted in 2020. It’s named for Alec Smith, who died from diabetic complications in 2017 at the age of 26 after rationing his insulin to make it last longer.
“Alec’s law continues to save lives, and the increased number of Minnesotans utilizing this safety net underscores that our work isn’t finished,” Democratic Rep. Michael Howard, of Richfield, who was the lead author in the House, said in a statement.
Howard is also author of a current piece of legislation to cap copayments on prescriptions for insulin and other lifesaving medications, such as asthma inhalers and EpiPens.
Saints open Triple-A season with 3-2 win at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Paul Saints combined impressive pitching with just enough hitting to pull out a 3-2 victory over the Louisville Bats in the first game of the Triple-A baseball season Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 3,989 at Louisville Slugger Field.
Saints starting pitcher Mario Sanchez allowed just one hit over the first four innings of the game. He no-hit the Louisville lineup through the first three innings before giving up a leadoff single to open the fourth.
Wladimir Pinto pitched the next two innings, giving up one hit and no runs to come away with the victory. Saints relievers Trevor Megill and Yennier Cano combined to pitch the final three innings for St. Paul, giving up one run each, Megill in the eighth inning and Cano in the ninth.
The Saints managed just five hits in the game but scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings to hold the Bats at bay. Saints catcher David Banuelos gave St. Paul a 3-1 with a solo home run to left-center in the ninth.
Derek Fisher added a double for the Saints, while Royce Lewis, Jake Cave and Palacios all singled. Lewis, one of the Twins’ top prospect, played in his first game since 2019, finishing with his single, stealing a base and scoring a run in four at-bats.
Louisville outhit St. Paul 7-5.
The teams continue their six-game series with Game 2 at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. Daniel Gossett will be the Saints’ starting pitcher.
Kourtney and Travis did it: Do Las Vegas marriages really beat the odds?
Roseville police officer wounded by gunfire Tuesday night, officials say
A Roseville police officer was struck by gunfire Tuesday night while responding to a report of shots fired at a residence near Lake Owasso, officials say.
Officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to a house in the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, according to Deputy Chief Joe Adams of the Roseville Police Department.
When they arrived, the suspect continued to fire at police and at neighboring homes, eventually striking an officer, Roseville police said on Twitter. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital.
The suspect was eventually arrested and also taken to a hospital.
Police did not offer any details about the extent of the injuries to the officer or the suspect.
Officials said they expected to release more information about the incident later Tuesday night.
