News
23-year-old woman dies after car crashes into IDOT truck on I-64
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 23-year-old woman died after a car she was a passenger in crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle in St. Clair County Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:53 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64, near milepost 4.4. Illinois State Police said three IDOT trucks were blocking traffic as workers removed debris from the roadway.
Police said a Nissan Altima traveled on the right shoulder of the interstate and struck a concrete wall. After hitting the wall, the passenger side of the car hit the rear of an IDOT dump truck.
The 23-year-old female passenger died at the scene. The 22-year-old male driver was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the woman’s name but said she was from Fairview Heights. The driver is from Du Quoin, Illinois, about 86 miles southeast of St. Louis.
A 64-year-old IDOT worker, from Belleville, was inside the truck when the car crashed into it. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
One IDOT worker was outside of the truck during the crash but was not injured.
The westbound lanes of the interstate shut down for hours following the crash but reopened around 7:45 p.m.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
News
Chicago Bulls clinch their 1st playoff berth since 2017 despite a 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks
Even 40 points from DeMar DeRozan wasn’t enough for the Chicago Bulls to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in their final meeting of the regular season.
But despite the 127-106 loss at the United Center, the news wasn’t all bad for the Bulls on Tuesday night. They clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 when the Orlando Magic upended the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the night.
After Zach LaVine was sidelined for the night for ongoing management of his left knee injury, DeRozan shouldered most of the production for the Bulls offense.
By the end of the third quarter, he had 40 points and had made all eight of the team’s free throws. His three-point play with 2:24 to go in the third cut the Bucks lead — which had been 21 points — to 10 at 86-76.
But DeRozan didn’t score in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, leading coach Billy Donovan to bench his star to rest his legs for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.
The loss capped a season sweep by the Bucks, who dominated the Bulls in their last two matchups, and it highlighted how impactful injuries might be in the playoffs for the Bulls, who fell stagnant on offense without LaVine.
Patrick Williams earned his first start since October in LaVine’s absence, finishing with a season-high 18 points. Coby White was the only other Bull to score in double digits, finishing with 13 points and shooting 3-for-7 from 3-point range.
Nikola Vučević offered a rare highlight for Bulls fans in the fourth quarter by drilling Bucks guard Grayson Allen with an elbow to the head and sending him crashing to the court. Allen earned ire for fracturing Alex Caruso’s wrist in January.
Vučević avoided a flagrant foul on the play, which was whistled dead because of an offensive foul shortly before he made contact with Allen.
With three regular-season games remaining, the Bulls (45-34) are battling the Toronto Raptors (46-33) for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Raptors by one game after Tuesday’s play.
Whether they’re the fifth or sixth seed, the playoffs will require the Bulls to do something they’ve accomplished only once all season — beat a top-four team in the East.
The Bulls are 1-19 against the top four teams in the East and the top three in the Western Conference. That lone win came back on Nov. 1 against the Celtics, whom the Bulls will face for the last time Wednesday.
Their record against top competitors leaves the Bulls with a shaky foundation for the playoffs, which will be an uphill battle without home-court advantage.
News
1,100 Minnesotans aided by Minnesota’s new insulin program, state says
More than 1,100 Minnesota residents used the state’s insulin safety net program to secure over $6 million worth of the lifesaving drug last year, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy and the MNsure health insurance exchange said Tuesday.
Eligible residents in immediate need of assistance — those who have less than a seven-day supply of insulin and will likely face significant health consequences without it — can use the emergency program to get a 30-day supply right away at their pharmacy and pay no more than a $35 copay.
The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program also helps residents who need longer-term help covering the costs of insulin. Eligible Minnesotans can get up to a year’s supply for no more than $50 per 90-day refill.
The program was created by the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, which was enacted in 2020. It’s named for Alec Smith, who died from diabetic complications in 2017 at the age of 26 after rationing his insulin to make it last longer.
“Alec’s law continues to save lives, and the increased number of Minnesotans utilizing this safety net underscores that our work isn’t finished,” Democratic Rep. Michael Howard, of Richfield, who was the lead author in the House, said in a statement.
Howard is also author of a current piece of legislation to cap copayments on prescriptions for insulin and other lifesaving medications, such as asthma inhalers and EpiPens.
News
Saints open Triple-A season with 3-2 win at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Paul Saints combined impressive pitching with just enough hitting to pull out a 3-2 victory over the Louisville Bats in the first game of the Triple-A baseball season Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 3,989 at Louisville Slugger Field.
Saints starting pitcher Mario Sanchez allowed just one hit over the first four innings of the game. He no-hit the Louisville lineup through the first three innings before giving up a leadoff single to open the fourth.
Wladimir Pinto pitched the next two innings, giving up one hit and no runs to come away with the victory. Saints relievers Trevor Megill and Yennier Cano combined to pitch the final three innings for St. Paul, giving up one run each, Megill in the eighth inning and Cano in the ninth.
The Saints managed just five hits in the game but scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings to hold the Bats at bay. Saints catcher David Banuelos gave St. Paul a 3-1 with a solo home run to left-center in the ninth.
Derek Fisher added a double for the Saints, while Royce Lewis, Jake Cave and Palacios all singled. Lewis, one of the Twins’ top prospect, played in his first game since 2019, finishing with his single, stealing a base and scoring a run in four at-bats.
Louisville outhit St. Paul 7-5.
The teams continue their six-game series with Game 2 at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. Daniel Gossett will be the Saints’ starting pitcher.
