403b Retirement Plans – 10 Facts You Should Know About
403 retirement plans are tax deferred retirement plans available to employees of educational institutions and certain non-profit organizations as determined by section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC).
I’ve 10 facts here on 403b which you should know.
Fact 1: The Workings Of 403b Plans
You set aside money for retirement on a pre-tax basis through a salary reduction agreement with your employer. You choose from among the vendors offered by your employer where you want to invest the money. The money grows tax free until you withdraw it at retirement.
Fact 2: who Can Contribute To A 403b
If you’re an employee of tax-exempt organizations established under section 501(c)(3) of the IRC, you’re eligible to participate and start contributing.
Teachers, school administrators, school personnel, nurses, doctors, professors, researchers, librarians and ministers are contributors to the plan.
Fact 3: Why Contribute to a 403b
Your employer provides you with a pension upon your retirement. However, the pension plan may not provide an amount equal to your salary. A 403(b) plan can provide a healthy supplement to your pension.
Fact 4: How Much You Can contribute Annually
You can contribute the smaller of:
- The elective deferral limit of $15,500
- Up to 100% of including compensation
- If you’ve employer matches or other employer contributions, limits are $46,000 or 100% of compensation (whichever is lower). You’re still limited to the employee elective deferral limit ($15,500). Hence, your employer can add another $30,500 to your account
- If you’re 50 or older at any time during the year, you can contribute an additional $5,000
or
or
Fact 5: Lower Taxes
You make 403b contributions on a pre-tax basis which can greatly reduce your tax bill. The tax savings grow bigger as your contributions increase.
Fact 6: More Tax Savings
All dividends, interests and capital gains earned in a 403b account are on a tax-deferred basis. This means your earnings will grow tax-free until time you withdraw them.
Fact 7: Part Time Employees Eligible To Contribute to 403b Retirement Plans
Your employer must extend the 403b plan to all the employees.
However, certain employees may be excluded, such as:
- Employees who contribute $200 or less annually
- Employees who are participants in an eligible deferred compensation plan (457 or 401k) or participants in another TSA (tax sheltered annuity)
- Non-resident aliens
- Students and employees who work less than 20 hours per week
Fact 8: 403b Plan Does Not Reduce Social Security Benefits
Your contributions to a 403b reduce taxable compensation for federal (and in most instances, state) income tax purposes only. These contributions don’t reduce wages for the purpose of determining Social Security benefits.
Fact 9: Special Tax Credit For Low-Income Savers
Eligible savers will receive a tax credit of up to 50% or up to $2,000 in contributions to an IRA, 403b, 457, SIMPLE, 401k plan and other tax-favored plans. The full credit is available to joint filers whose adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $53,000, and for singles whose AGI is under $26,500.
Fact 10: A 403b Can Be Rolled Into An IRA
This occurs when you change job; retire; become disabled or die.
OK, you might think 403b retirement plans are more or less similar to 401k plans. But there’s a big difference there – your eligibility.
If you’re an employee in public schools and certain tax-exempt organizations (as determined by Section 501(c)(3) of the IRC), you’re eligible for 403b. The 401k, on the other hand, covers private-sector employees
Managing The Retirement Income Portfolio: The Plan
The reason people assume the risks of investing in the first place is the prospect of achieving a higher “realized” rate of return than is attainable in a risk free environment… i.e., an FDIC insured bank account featuring compound interest.
- Over the past ten years, such risk free saving has been unable to compete with riskier mediums because of artificially low interest rates, forcing traditional “savers” into the mutual fund and ETF market place.
- (Funds and ETFs have become the “new” stock market, a place where individual equity prices have become invisible, questions about company fundamentals meet with blank stares, and media talking heads tell us that individuals are no longer in the stock market).
Risk comes in various forms, but the average income investor’s primary concerns are “financial” and, when investing for income without the proper mindset, “market” risk.
- Financial risk involves the ability of corporations, government entities, and even individuals, to honor their financial commitments.
- Market risk refers to the absolute certainty that all marketable securities will experience fluctuation in market value… sometimes more so than others, but this “reality” needs to be planned for and dealt with, never feared.
- Question: Is it the demand for individual stocks that push up funds and ETF prices, or vice versa?
We can minimize financial risk by selecting only high quality (investment grade) securities, by diversifying properly, and by understanding that market value change is actually “income harmless”. By having a plan of action for dealing with “market risk”, we can actually turn it into investment opportunity.
- What do banks do to get the amount of interest they guarantee to depositors? They invest in securities that pay a fixed rate of income regardless of changes in market value.
You don’t have to be a professional investment manager to manage your investment portfolio professionally. But, you do need to have a long term plan and know something about asset allocation… an often misused and misunderstood portfolio planning/organization tool.
- For example, annual portfolio “rebalancing” is a symptom of dysfunctional asset allocation. Asset allocation needs to control every investment decision throughout the year, every year, regardless of changes in market value.
It is important to recognize, as well, that you do not need hi tech computer programs, economic scenario simulators, inflation estimators, or stock market projections to get yourself lined up properly with your retirement income target.
What you do need is common sense, reasonable expectations, patience, discipline, soft hands, and an oversized driver. The “KISS principle” should be the foundation of your investment plan; compound earnings the epoxy that keeps the structure safe and secure over the developmental period.
Additionally, an emphasis on “working capital” (as opposed to market value) will help you through all four basic portfolio management processes. (Business majors, remember PLOC?) Finally, a chance to use something you learned in college!
Planning for Retirement
The retirement income portfolio (nearly all investment portfolios become retirement portfolios eventually) is the financial hero that appears on the scene just in time to fill the income gap between what you need for retirement and the guaranteed payments you will receive from Uncle and/or past employers.
How potent the force of the super hero, however, does not depend on the size of the market value number; from a retirement perspective, it’s the income produced inside the costume that shields us from financial villains. Which of these heroes do you want fueling your wallet?
- A million dollar VTINX portfolio that produces about $19,200 in annual spending money.
- A million dollar, well diversified, income CEF portfolio that generates more than $70,000 annually… even with the same equity allocation as the Vanguard fund (just under 30%).
- A million dollar portfolio of GOOG, NFLX, and FB that produces no spending money at all.
I’ve heard said that a 4% draw from a retirement income portfolio is about normal, but what if that’s not enough to fill your “income gap” and/or more than the amount produced by the portfolio. If both of these “what ifs” prove true… well, it’s not a pretty picture.
And it becomes uglier rather quickly when you look inside your actual 401k, IRA, TIAA CREF, ROTH, etc. portfolio and realize that it is not producing even close to 4% in actual spendable income. Total return, yes. Realized spendable income, ‘fraid not.
- Sure your portfolio has been “growing” in market value over the past ten years, but it is likely that no effort has been made to increase the annual income it produces. The financial markets live on market value analytics, and so long as the market goes up every year, we’re told that everything is fine.
- So what if your “income gap” is more than 4% of your portfolio; what if your portfolio is producing less than 2% like the Vanguard Retirement Income Fund; or what if the market stops growing by more than 4% per year… while you are still depleting capital at a 5%, 6% or even a 7% clip???
The less popular (available only in individual portfolios) Closed End Income Fund approach has been around for decades, and has all of the “what ifs” covered. They, in combination with Investment Grade Value Stocks (IGVS), have the unique ability to take advantage of market value fluctuations in either direction, increasing portfolio income production with every monthly reinvestment procedure.
- Monthly reinvestment must never become a DRIP (dividend reinvestment plan) approach, please. Monthly income must be pooled for selective reinvestment where the most “bang for the buck” can be achieved. The objective is to reduce cost basis per share and increase position yield… with one click of the mouse.
A retirement income program that is focused only on market value growth is doomed from the getgo, even in IGVS. All portfolio plans need an income focused asset allocation of at least 30%, oftentimes more, but never less. All individual security purchase decision-making needs to support the operative “growth purpose vs. income purpose” asset allocation plan.
- The “Working Capital Model” is a 40+ years tested auto pilot asset allocation system that pretty much guarantees annual income growth when used properly with a minimum 40% income purpose allocation.
The following bullet points apply to the asset allocation plan running individual taxable and tax deferred portfolios… not 401k plans because they typically can’t produce adequate income. Such plans should be allocated to maximum possible safety within six years of retirement, and rolled over to a personally directed IRA as soon as physically possible.
- The “income purpose” asset allocation begins at 30% of working capital, regardless of portfolio size, investor age, or amount of liquid assets available for investment.
- Start up portfolios (under $30,000) should have no equity component, and no more than 50% until six figures are reached. From $100k (until age 45), as little as 30% to income is acceptable, but not particularly income productive.
- At age 45, or $250k, move to 40% income purpose; 50% at age 50; 60% at age 55, and 70% income purpose securities from age 65 or retirement, whichever comes first.
- The income purpose side of the portfolio should be kept as fully invested as possible, and all asset allocation determinations must be based on working capital (i.e., portfolio cost basis); cash is considered part of the equity, or “growth purpose” allocation
- Equity investments are limited to seven year experienced equity CEFs and/or “investment grade value stocks” (as defined in the “Brainwashing” book ).
Even if you are young, you need to stop smoking heavily and to develop a growing stream of income. If you keep the income growing, the market value growth (that you are expected to worship) will take care of itself. Remember, higher market value may increase hat size, but it doesn’t pay the bills.
So this is the plan. Determine your retirement income needs; start your investment program with an income focus; add equities as you age and your portfolio becomes more significant; when retirement looms, or portfolio size becomes serious, make your income purpose allocation serious as well.
Don’t worry about inflation, the markets, or the economy… your asset allocation will keep you moving in the right direction while it focuses on growing your income every year.
- This is the key point of the whole “retirement income readiness” scenario. Every dollar added to the portfolio (or earned by the portfolio) is reallocated according to “working capital” asset allocation. When the income allocation is above 40%, you will see the income rising magically every quarter… regardless of what’s going on in the financial markets.
- Note that all IGVS pay dividends that are also divvied up according to the asset allocation.
If you are within ten years of retirement age, a growing income stream is precisely what you want to see. Applying the same approach to your IRAs (including the 401k rollover), will produce enough income to pay the RMD (required mandatory distribution) and put you in a position to say, without reservation:
Neither a stock market correction nor rising interest rates will have a negative impact on my retirement income; in fact, I’ll be able to grow my income even better in either environment.
Finance to Consolidate Debts – The Solution to Your Debt Problems
What does Finance for Consolidating Debts mean?
Finance for consolidating debts is an option you can consider if you find yourself struggling to make your monthly mortgage payments and also trying to pay off of your debts at the same time. It involves the process of refinancing your current mortgage loan and combining any or all of the following debts into one mortgage. All of these debts have their own repayment terms, interest rates, fees and charges, and differing days of the month to repay the debts:
>> Personal loan
>> Credit card
>> Store card
>> Car loan
>> Leasing arrangements, and
>> Other loans
Are You in this Situation?
Like many consumers you have made your life miserable and stressful by getting yourself into a situation where you have:
>> A number of different loans, and
>> The loans being held with a number of different lenders/credit providers
Is Finance for Consolidating Debts the Right Solution for Me?
If you are currently finding it hard to keep up with your debts and you are struggling to make ends meet, for whatever reason, it is important to act quickly. Look no further because, you can get your finances back on track. Here are some practical reasons why finance for consolidating debts is the right solution for you:
>> You will not have to experience the stress and pain of overdrawn or over the limit credit card balances
>> You will not have to pay the higher credit card interest rates anymore
>> You will effectively manage your personal and household budget as you will not have to use numerous credit cards, etc.
>> You will not have to experience the possibility of missing some repayments on your debts and then having to pay a higher interest rate on the debts outstanding
>> You will improve your cash flow and streamline your payments without compromising your long-term financial outlook
>> You will have a lower interest rate
>> You will make only one repayment
>> You will have lower monthly repayments
>> You will get yourself back in control of your debts much sooner than anticipated
Take Action Straight Away
The first step is to talk to professionally qualified and expert finance brokers and let them know you are experiencing financial hardship. Finance brokers are committed to reducing your financial stress and getting you back on track again. They will assess your financial situation in detail under the responsible lending criteria and they will:
>> Conduct a serviceability test based on your overall financial situation, and devise an individual budget plan for you
>> Analyse your income and expenses and will work with you to present all the available options
>> Help to improve your cash flow and streamline your payments to avoid damaging your credit history
>> Help to lower your overall cost of repayments, to avoid any late repayments and to avoid the possibility of paying a dishonor fee
>> Explain everything to you in simple, easy to understand terms
>> Consolidate your debts, if you are paying a higher interest rate on your liabilities and depending on your financial situation
Obtaining finance for consolidating debts is very easy when you have a finance broker to help you. So, don’t worry about your debt problems anymore. Obtain the best finance package to consolidate your debts today.
$10,000 Personal Loan With Bad Credit: Why Purpose Is So Important
Assuming that bad credit means the chances of being approved for a $10,000 personal loan with bad credit is unlikely, would be a mistake. The truth is that lenders need to lend to make profits, and so long as repayments can be assured, they are happy to give the green light. What this means is that when everything is in order, any application can be successful.
In reality, loans that are granted without collateral are not as easy to get as loans that come with some kind of security. But securing loan approval depends on more things than bad credit ratings and collateral. The other factors influencing an application can vary, but one of them is the purpose of the loan.
Admittedly, this is not the first factor that people think of, but when the specific purpose of a loan is provided, lenders are able to more accurately assess the chances of the large unsecured loan being fully repaid on time.
The Significance of Purpose
Lenders like to know that the money they lend is being used properly, and not being wasted. After all, reliable people do sensible things. For example, someone that can be trusted to make repayments on time is not likely to seek a $10,000 personal loan with bad credit and then go straight to Las Vegas.
Of course, it is not difficult to identify the purpose of a loan when getting an auto loan, or home loan. But the purpose of other loans is more open to interpretation. By stating a the specific purpose, securing loan approval is made a little more possible.
If the purpose is to consolidate existing debts then the lender will be impressed. But it is not a good idea to seek a large personal loan to head on vacation with. Bad credit needs to be treated seriously, and wasting finances is never a good move.
How a Purpose is Proven
It is fine to state in an application for a $10,000 personal loan with bad credit that the purpose of the loan is a constructive one, but lenders expect some sort of corroboration. This means providing as much detail as possible in an application, and not just a short statement and leaving the rest to chance.
With online forms, it is easy to just tick the boxes and type in text where requested. But the more detail the better when securing loan approval is on the cards. For example, if the loan is to consolidate debts, state which loans and how must the balance is. Provide a breakdown that leaves no questions.
It is also a good idea to make direct contact with the lender, either through emails or even over the phone. The benefits of this technique is that the lender will see the applicant as more than just a number, and the degree of interest shown in the application for a large unsecured loan will be seen in a positive light.
Practical Loan Uses
While the purpose of a loan should always be constructive, there are practical uses to getting a $10,000 personal loan, with bad credit management just one of them. Admittedly, such a sum can solve debt problems, but remember that the loan needs to be repaid. To this end, it is essential that the loan be confirmed as having a practical use.
Certainly, the realities of the financial situation need to be taken into account. So, getting advice from a debt specialist is a worthwhile move too. Securing loan approval would be great, but not if the extra debt is set to cause financial trouble rather than anything else. Once the applicant is clear on why a large unsecured loan is needed, then it become easier to convince the lender.
