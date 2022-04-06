News
63-year-old victim of dangerous TikTok challenge in Bethalto
BETHALTO, Ill. – The Bethalto Police Department is warning residents of a new dangerous TikTok challenge.
The challenge is called “SplatRball” or Orbeez Challenge.” Police said teenagers are usually the perpetrators. The Bethalto Police Department said in a Facebook post that teens “drive around in cars and shoot unsuspecting victims with electrically powered airsoft style SplaTrball guns, using Orbeez water pellets. These guns shoot the small pellets/beads at 200 feet per second, and when fired at close range can cause serious injuries.”
The Facebook post said area police departments have been handling multiple reports of these incidents in recent weeks. So far, Bethalto has received three complaints in the past three weeks as a result of this challenge.
One of the incidents involved a 63-year-old who was shot while walking on a public sidewalk. A Bethalto Police officer found the juvenile suspect and then questioned that juvenile in connection with the aggravated battery.
The Bethalto Police Department said they hope parents will speak with their teenage children about the dangers of partaking in this challenge and the serious consequences associated with it.
“It is not a game or funny to injure and scare unsuspecting innocent citizens,” the Bethalto Police Department said in their Facebook post. “The charges can range from misdemeanors to felonies and can result in county jail time or prison.”
FSU transfer tailback Trey Benson gaining confidence with strong spring camp
Trey Benson may be a newcomer to Florida State, but the transfer running back is already feeling confident in his return to the football field.
Benson joined the Seminoles program after two challenging seasons at Oregon, where he struggled to return to form after a significant knee injury in December 2020. He redshirted his first year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, lateral meniscus, and medial meniscus.
He appeared in 10 games for the Ducks last season, finishing with 22 yards and a touchdown on six carries before entering the transfer portal in January and signing with FSU a week later.
Through the first three weeks of spring camp, he’s felt like his old self.
“Each and every day, it gets better for me,” Benson said after Tuesday’s practice. “My confidence has been through the roof since I’ve been here.”
The work to get back on the field has paid off for the 6-foot tailback, who scored a touchdown during the team’s second scrimmage last Saturday.
“Last scrimmage is when I felt like myself again,” added Benson. “Making cuts with my right leg with no problem, and I couldn’t do that five months ago. I feel more explosive than I was before I got hurt.”
Benson joins a running backs group with diverse skills led by Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, D.J. Williams, CJ Campbell and Rodney Hill. With the departure of Jashaun Corbin, who declared early for the NFL Draft, the Seminoles are eager to identify some early contributors.
“I bring speed and power,” said Benson. “Tre is shifty — him and LT — and they hold me accountable. CJ and DJ are like bowling balls, but they’re both really good. Rodney will be really good, and he’s just scratching the surface.”
Wright back on campus
A welcome sight around the football program the past couple of weeks has been Winston Wright Jr. The redshirt junior receiver is back on campus after being involved in a severe car accident back in his hometown of Savannah, Ga., during spring break.
Wright will miss an extended period this spring as he recovers from a severe injury sustained during the accident, which took place on March 19.
“He’s been in meetings and doing a good job in his rehabilitation,” said Norvell. “We’re excited about having him here. He’s here [in meetings] making sure he gets those mental reps.
“I know I stressed how grateful I was and the day he got back into Tallahassee, it was a real joy. He had one day to settle, and then suddenly, he was back in meetings and learning. He’s excited about his return as well.”
After three seasons with the Mountaineers, Wright joined the program as a transfer from West Virginia in January. He was one of four transfer receivers to sign with the Seminoles in the offseason.
Norvell didn’t reveal a timetable for Wright’s return, only stating back in March that the Georgia native would have to go through the rehabilitation process.
Format for spring game
Florida State’s Garnet and Gold spring game Saturday will feature a similar format as last year, with the Seminoles featuring an offense versus defense format.
“We’re not going to break into two separate teams,” said Norvell. “We’re going to get good-on-good work and it will be very similar to last year. We’re going to be game situations in how we operate and how we flow and we’ll have some fun things we’ll do throughout.”
The game kicks off at 5 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium and will air on ACC Network.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
Paula Patton clucks back at viral fried-chicken recipe haters
Your guide to new and tasty foods at Target Field, in three categories
If you’re heading to Target Field for a Twins game — whether you’re planning on religiously keeping track of the score or simply enjoying the atmosphere — there are plenty of new and exciting food options to choose from this year.
BETWEEN A BUN
Upcycle Foods: When life gives Scott Vanden Broecke local brewers’ spent grains (a byproduct of the beer-making process), he makes pretzel buns. Find those pretzel buns holding together a meaty medley of mortadella, capicola, salami, ham and provolone on Upcycle’s Italian Grinder. Available at Truly On Deck.
Blue Door Pub: Nothing says Minnesota quite like an oozing cheese bomb inside a beef patty, also known as a Jucy Lucy (or Blucy to Blue Door Pub). BDP is repping Minnesota with its Pat McDonough’s Cease and Desist burger, an American cheesy classic — offering up both white and yellow American cheese inside the burger — with onions, pickles, lettuce and ‘Merican sauce drizzled on top. Find it near Gate 34.
Turkey To Go: Check out these tender turkey sandwiches making a return to the concession stand near Section 114.
Food Building Grilled Cheese: Creativity blooms from Northeast Minneapolis’ Food Building. Taking the Northeast ingredients and bringing them to the North Loop, here we have the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field — because all sports venues need an official sandwich, right? This one uses bread from Baker’s Field Flour and bread and cheese from Alemar Cheese Company, two artisan vendors out of the Food Building. Available at Target Field’s new market inside Gate 6 near Section 126.
OTHER HANDHELDS
La Tapatia: Roseville’s taco joint is making its Target Field debut with adobo chicken tacos served street style or Cali style. Find them near Section 109.
Mac’s Fish: Dip your French fries and this golden and shatteringly crisp battered walleye into tangy jalapeno-lime tartar sauce, a new take on an English classic. Available at Townball Tavern.
Bub’s Gourmet Aussie Pies: Sure, baseball may be an American pastime, but that doesn’t mean we can’t munch on something from another country/continent while we’re at the stadium. These Australian-hailing, hand-held savory pies with fillings like chicken and wild rice and sloppy joe are the ideal stadium stroll-and-eat snacks. Available near Section 126.
We Are Nuts: Find St. Paul’s batches of nuts and sweet treats in the new market area near Section 126.
PUT A FORK IN IT
Soul Bowl: Chef Gerard Klass is bringing smoky BBQ to Target Field, and we couldn’t be happier. Consider tucking into his summer bowl, a combo of barbecue-braised, tender beef, Cajun corn and “Return of the Mack and Cheese.” Available near Section 112.
Hot Indian: Hot Indian’s vegan option brings the flavor, the crunch and a meat- and dairy-free alternative to the Twins games with vegan chana masala (chickpeas simmered in a spice-laden curry and served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and their signature slaw). There’s also a chicken tikka on the menu if you’ve got a hankering for something with a little more protein. Available near Section 122.
Roots for the Home Team: Try out these specialty salads, made by kids in a program that teaches about all things food, and that incorporate produce from local farmers, near Section 101.
