ASK IRA: Does No. 1 in East make it a memorable Heat season?
Q: Ira, will the Heat get a banner for finishing first in the East? — Billy.
A: No, and it is just another way the NBA has marginalized its regular season. The team that advances to the NBA Finals is considered the conference champion, as is the case with the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference banner that hangs from the rafters at FTX Arena, after the Heat finished that regular season fifth in the East. In some ways, that is where traditional soccer standings have the edge on the NBA, giving the regular season proper due, considering the grueling 82-game grind, compared to needing to win just 12 games to become conference champion in the playoffs. It also is why you have seen some teams backing off at the top of the East. Basically, the regular-season conference championship is a celebration for about a day. Then you move on to the playoffs, planning for what ultimately matters in the NBA.
Q: The demise of Duncan Robinson (by the “fans”) seems to have been greatly exaggerated. Maybe he won’t be starting, but every team needs a 3-point man like him. — David, Plantation.
A: And I also think the Heat made a statement by not playing Victor Oladipo on Tuesday night, as if to quiet any further debate about Vic’s value compared to Duncan Robinson’s. The Heat have a commitment to Duncan, and games such as Tuesday night show why. That’s not to say there won’t be games where his role is marginalized, such as when Max Strus is on a roll. But it appears the opportunity very much will remain ongoing.
Q: As I stated last week, bring ‘em on. I’m still not worried about Brooklyn one bit. As long as we play our game, I still believe Heat in 5. That’s with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving averaging a combined 65 points per game. This isn’t optimistic Heat fan talk, either. This is just me telling you Mr. Winderman exactly what’s going to happen before it happens, Nostradamus style. — Swann.
A: And yet for all the possible consternation about what could happen if the Heat open against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets, we still won’t know what happens until the play-in tournament. And that could require the Nets winning two games. But it certainly would be more than your typical No. 1-vs.-No. 8 playoff series if it does come to that. I believe most would agree at least with that element.
Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details
Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details
Indian Railways: To take a ticket through this, passengers will have to first get a smart card from the ticket counter. Once the smart card is taken, it can be recharged anytime. Ticket money is paid through this card only.
Indian Railways: Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) are being installed at the stations by the Railways to provide easy tickets to the passengers. In this connection, in the first phase, 80 card based ATVMs have been installed at 24 major stations of A-1 and A grade of East Central Railway.
Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway said that through ATVM, railway passengers can travel by buying unreserved tickets at the ticket counter without waiting in line. He told that platform ticket can also be deducted from ATVM.
Recharge will be done through smart card
With this, passengers will first have to take a smart card from the ticket counter to take the ticket. Once the smart card is taken, it can be recharged anytime. Ticket money is paid through this card only. The official said that a total of 21 card based ATVMs have been installe including 6 machines at Patna Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Rajendranagar, Patliputra stations in Danapur division.
ATVMs installed in Dhanbad division also
Similarly, a total of 10 card based ATVMs have been installed including 4 at Dhanbad station, 3 each at Daltonganj and Koderma stations of Dhanbad division. A total of 14 card based ATVMs have been installed in Deendayal Upadhyay Mandal’s Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction and 4-4 at Gaya Junction and 3-3 machines at Dehri On Sone and Sasaram stations.
Similarly, a total of 13 ATVMs including 4 machines have been installed at Muzaffarpur station of Sonpur division, 3 each at Hajipur, Barauni and Khagaria stations. A total of 22 ATVMs including 4 machines have been installed at Darbhanga station of Samastipur division, 4 at Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Saharsa and Samastipur stations
The post Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Mike Preston: Ravens’ old-school approach to the NFL draft still works. Don’t expect it to change. | COMMENTARY
When the Ravens first moved to Baltimore in 1996, the lifeline of the organization was the annual NFL draft because the team didn’t have enough cash to land the best players in free agency.
Sixteen years later, that philosophy hasn’t changed.
With the draft three weeks away, the Ravens held their annual predraft luncheon at The Castle on Tuesday, and it is safe to say there won’t be any big splashes when the first round begins April 28 in Las Vegas.
The Ravens have 10 total picks, including nine in the first four rounds and four in the top 100. After making a few big signings in free agency, they still have glaring holes at pass rusher, interior defensive line, middle linebacker and offensive line. They’d also like to acquire more depth at outside linebacker and cornerback.
The Ravens might move up or down a few slots to draft a particular player, but they’d prefer to remain status quo.
“I think we do have a lot of flexibility, which is something that we covet — having the chance to move up and down,” general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday. “Sometimes, you get into a situation, we see it with other teams, where they want to do a trade with us and they want to maneuver, but they don’t have the picks to do it. Sometimes, you can’t find the combinations to do that. So, having picks in the first, second, third and fourth round, and then also a sixth-round pick, I think, gives us the flexibility to do whatever we want to do.”
The Ravens are bucking a recent trend by the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the last two Super Bowl champions. Before winning the title in 2020, Tampa Bay signed quarterback Tom Brady, running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Antonio Brown in free agency and traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Before the start of last season, the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford, then acquired outside linebacker Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. later in the year.
The Ravens are in a different situation. Brady was calling the shots for the Bucs and the Rams were willing to toss away draft picks in their “win now” campaign.
The Ravens are more than a player or two away from winning the Super Bowl, and DeCosta won’t abandon the approach used by his predecessor, former general manager Ozzie Newsome.
In 1996, DeCosta was hired as a personnel intern and later became a Midwest scout before eventually taking over as GM in 2019.
“I really think it speaks to the culture that we’ve established over the years,” DeCosta said. “We weren’t a big team. I was here, we weren’t a big spender in free agency back in 1996 and back in 1997. We didn’t have the funds to do that, so the draft really became our lifeblood. I had a chance to watch Ozzie and [former director of player personnel] Phil Savage before me and see how those guys operated and see the value of the draft and what that does for a franchise, what that does for a community and how that also allows you to be competitive every single year, regardless of the salary cap. So, for us, it works.
“There are a lot of different ways to do it, certainly. I have tremendous respect for teams that have a way of doing it differently and can succeed, but for us, the draft will always be … as long as I’m here, will always be the foundation of what we do and what we believe in, and we think it works for us.”
It is hard to argue against the Ravens’ philosophy. They’ve been one of the NFL’s most consistent and top franchises since winning the Super Bowl in 2000.
But since the DeCosta era began three years ago, they haven’t been able to draft a rookie who has made a significant impact. They’ve had some success, but there hasn’t been a major difference-maker on the field and in the community except for perhaps running back J.K. Dobbins, who was taken in the second round in 2020 but missed all of last season with a knee injury.
DeCosta knows the difference a player like Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed or Terrell Suggs can make on a franchise. The Ravens are overdue.
They have quarterback Lamar Jackson, about to enter his fifth year, but few know about his definitive long-term plans these days.
It’s a guessing game with the draft as well. The predraft luncheon is always interesting because it is filled with deception. Members of the front office staff will say some things to persuade other teams about possible picks, and it’s hard to determine the truth.
But the consensus from most of the draft experts is that this class has a surplus of pass rushers and cornerbacks and a good crop of offensive linemen and interior defenders.
The Ravens agree and didn’t rule out selecting a cornerback despite the expected returns of starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, both of whom suffered major injuries last season.
“I think we’re definitely concerned,” DeCosta said about the cornerback depth. “We feel like Marlon is going to come back with a vengeance. We feel like Marcus is going to come back with a vengeance. But we feel like behind those two guys, the depth is thin. There are opportunities for us in the first round, second round, third round.
“Coach [John Harbaugh] has been watching the corners. We feel like we have the opportunity to take one or two corners in the draft that can come in and contribute right away, we’re excited about that.”
The same can be said about the Ravens’ lack of depth on the offensive line and the possible return of Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), but at least they have possible starters in Ja’Wuan James and Morgan Moses. The Ravens are desperate for pass rushers, and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II would form quite a pair with second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
Any one of those Georgia defensive linemen, Travon Walker or Jordan Davis, would fit nicely into the Ravens’ front line, too.
Regardless, the Ravens should be able to fare well with so many picks. The last time they made 10 selections was in 2020, and there are still a number of those picks in position to start.
But again, there were no game-changers. DeCosta hasn’t produced any with his first-round selections, including receiver Marquise Brown in 2019 and linebacker Patrick Queen in 2020.
The verdict is still out on Oweh, the No. 31 overall pick in last year’s draft, and receiver Rashod Bateman, the No. 27 overall selection. This year brings a new opportunity to find a star.
“I think the last couple years we’ve had more guys,” DeCosta said of the team’s evaluation of draft-worthy players. “I don’t know if our scouts were more optimistic or if it was just more players. But we have approximately … and it’ll change, because we have another set of meetings coming up next week, but we have about 180 players, I think, give or take, on the front board that we think are draftable players for the Ravens. That number will probably be somewhere between 170 to 195 players when it’s all said and done.”
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ predraft news conference
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta believes his team is positioned to take advantage of a deep draft class, with nine picks in the first four rounds and flexibility to move up or down. Here are five things we learned from the team’s predraft news conference Tuesday:
Day 3 could be the Ravens’ time of jubilee in the 2022 draft.
DeCosta and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz can’t stop praising the depth of a 2022 draft class that’s thought to be a touch short on superstar prospects. If they are correct, they’re sitting on a winning hand, with five picks between 110 and 141 overall.
“It makes it fun on Friday night,” Hortiz said, looking ahead to the time when the Ravens will finalize their plans for the last day of the draft.
He said the glut of prospects who stayed on campus for an extra year because of COVID-19 “allowed our board to beef up near the bottom of the draft.” The Ravens believe they might help themselves at positions ranging from offensive tackle to cornerback to edge rusher.
With nine picks over the first four rounds, they will have the flexibility to move up or down as they please.
As excited as DeCosta sounded at this prospect, he’s also a realist who understands the draft is a volume game more than a sharpshooting exercise. A look at recent history tells us to temper our expectations for what the Ravens will achieve on day three.
The last time they had so many fourth-round picks, in 2016, they came away with cornerback Tavon Young, wide receiver Chris Moore, guard Alex Lewis, defensive tackle Willie Henry and running back Kenneth Dixon. All showed flashes of promise in Baltimore, but not one turned into a star and not one remains on the team’s roster. Of the 23 players they picked in the fourth over their last 10 drafts, only Za’Darius Smith became a major force, though the list includes quality players such as Anthony Averett and Kyle Juszczyk.
This will be a fun year for the Ravens draft junkies who consider seven-round mocks a little slice of heaven. But we should understand DeCosta will be lucky to come away with a starter or two from his fourth-round bonanza.
The Ravens will likely draft an offensive tackle in their quest to avoid a repeat of 2021.
DeCosta has said several times that the Ravens were caught off-guard by left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s slow and ultimately unsuccessful recovery from ankle surgery. They did not set up enough contingency plans at tackle and paid for it by allowing 57 sacks, second most in the league.
DeCosta does not intend to make the same mistake again, even though he’s maintaining optimism about Stanley’s pace of recovery. “The fact remains we’re not sure how Ronnie’s going to rebound,” he said Tuesday.
He did not guarantee the Ravens will draft a tackle to go along with free-agent addition Morgan Moses, but he came close. “There are good players all throughout this year; it’s a very, very deep position class,” DeCosta said. “So, there are a lot of different ways for us to skin the cat, and we’ll do that at some point.”
He and Hortiz suggested the Ravens could land a quality tackle anywhere from the first round, where they’ve been linked to Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa, to the fourth round. That player would not need to compete for a starting job if Stanley is anywhere close to his 2019 All-Pro form, but the Ravens know this is the time to stockpile protectors for Lamar Jackson.
Edge rusher and cornerback are the other positions the Ravens seem certain to address.
When Smith backed away from a deal to return to Baltimore, he left a significant hole in DeCosta’s offseason shopping plan. The Ravens have yet to add a veteran edge defender, and the draft will be their best chance to add a high-end talent at the position.
“We expect there will be a run on those guys, probably in the top 10,” DeCosta said. The depth of first-round prospects took a hit when Michigan’s David Ojabo tore his Achilles tendon during his pro day workout. But DeCosta allowed that a quality outside rusher could fall to pick No. 14. Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson has become a popular mock pairing for the Ravens.
Hortiz made an interesting point when asked about the prevalence of interior pass rushers in this draft class. He said there are a few but that the easier approach might be to draft an edge rusher with the power to slide inside. Johnson, for example, would fit that profile, but so would others. “Personally, I think it’s a deep class of edge guys,” Hortiz said.
The Ravens are less desperate for an immediate starter at cornerback, where they expect to have former All-Pros Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters for the start of the season. DeCosta did not mince words, however, in describing how thin they are behind their stars. “I think we’re definitely concerned,” he said.
Given the attrition the Ravens always seem to face in the secondary, it would be surprising if they do not draft multiple defensive backs later this month.
“There are opportunities for us, again, in the first round, second round, third round,” DeCosta said. “Coach [Harbaugh] has been watching the corners as well, and we feel like we have the opportunity to take one or two corners in the draft that could come in and contribute right away. We’re excited about that.”
If the Ravens draft a center, don’t expect it to be in the first round.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was popular choice for the Ravens in early mock drafts. They need a starter to replace Bradley Bozeman, and he’s considered an unusually polished prospect at the position.
But analysts have turned their eyes elsewhere, noting that Linderbaum is a better fit for a zone blocking scheme and that at 296 pounds, he does not match the Ravens’ preference for burly linemen. Bozeman played at 325 pounds last season.
“Our philosophy, honestly, is we want big guys,” DeCosta said. “We want big guys at every position.”
He also noted the scarcity of potential starters in each draft class. Does that mean the Ravens will simply roll with Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon and use their capital elsewhere?
Not necessarily. “I think one of the cool things about this draft at the center position is we see four or five guys that we like that might not be first round-type picks and that might be second-, third- or fourth-round guys that we think would be good players at center this year,” DeCosta said.
Hortiz said there are also candidates who played other positions in college; he noted the Ravens’ success in converting Ryan Jensen from a guard/tackle to one of the league’s best centers.
So it’s not Linderbaum or bust.
The Ravens will remain a draft-oriented team as long as Eric DeCosta is in charge.
All-in is all the rage after the Los Angeles Rams rode a roster heavy on veteran star power to victory in the Super Bowl.
The Ravens, by contrast, are known for hoarding draft picks and reserving most of their big spending for extensions rather than free agents from other teams. DeCosta does not seem in any hurry to change the philosophy he learned from Ozzie Newsome.
He recalled the franchise’s early days in Baltimore, when outbidding flashier rivals was not an option. “The draft really became our lifeblood,” he said. “It will always be the foundation of what we do, what we believe in.”
Coach John Harbaugh noted that the Ravens have spent freely at times, most recently on safety Marcus Williams, a young star who filled a clear need. “It’s not an either-or type of deal,” he said, assessing the balance between drafting and signing established players.
But DeCosta watched and participated as Newsome built the Ravens’ identity around players such as Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Ed Reed and later Lamar Jackson. “I’ve just seen how it can be when it’s done the right way,” he said. “You bring in these young players, and they really do become part of the culture of the city.”
In other words, April will continue to be one of the most important months on the Ravens’ calendar.
