Australian Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Makes A Big Statement On Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
Australian Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Makes A Big Statement On Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne did not allow the disappointment of defeat to interfere with his appreciation of Babar Azam’s sublime century, saying he learned from the Pakistan captain’s masterclass in the second one-dayer on Thursday.
Babar orchestrated Pakistan’s record chase of 349 with a masterly 114 of 83 balls, denying Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Australia star batsman Marnus Labuschagne has praised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s match winning knock in second ODI in Lahore.
I enjoyed every minute of watching Marnus Labuschagne on Babar Azam inning
That was a very good innings. I sat back and I took some things on board for my own game to learn from that innings.
“To score 100 off 73 balls, he barely put a foot wrong. It was just phenomenal.”
Labuschagne praised Imam as well but felt dismissing Babar early in Saturday’s decider, also in Lahore, was crucial to clinch the series.
“I think if we can find a way to get him out early, put a bit more pressure on the middle to lower order, we have a chance,” the 27-year-old said.
“He batted us out of the game and fair play to him. It was a tremendous innings.”
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices hiked again. Check latest fuel rates here
Petrol-Diesel CNG Rate Today: Petrol-Diesel ₹10 in 2 weeks, CNG became ₹6 expensive in 5 days, know new rates
Petrol-Diesel CNG Rate Today: From Petrol-Diesel (Petrol-Diesel CNG Price Hike Today) to CNG, the prices of CNG are continuously increasing in the capital.
While the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per liter in the last two weeks, in the last five days, the prices of CNG have also seen an increase of more than Rs. In this way, the triple attack of inflation continues on Delhiites. Today i.e. on Wednesday, CNG once again became expensive by two and a half rupees.
New Delhi: The fire in Delhi’s oil prices has troubled the people of Delhi. From Petrol-Diesel (Petrol-Diesel CNG Price Hike Today) to CNG prices continue to rise in the capital. While the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per liter in the last two weeks, in the last five days, the prices of CNG have also seen an increase of more than Rs. In this way, the triple attack of inflation continues on Delhiites. Today i.e. on Wednesday, CNG once again became expensive by two and a half rupees.
In fact, the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi has been increased by Rs 2.5 to Rs 66.61 per kg from today. More than Delhi, inflation is affecting the people of Noida and Ghaziabad. The price of CNG in Noida and Ghaziabad is Rs 69.18 per liter. It is worth noting here that on April 4 also, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 2.5 per liter. In this way, CNG has become expensive by about Rs 6 in the last four-five days.
Here, the prices of petrol and diesel continue to rise in the capital Delhi and even today government oil companies have increased the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel prices have increased by 80 paise again in Delhi on Wednesday. After the increased price, the price of petrol and diesel in Delhi today is Rs 105.41 per liter and Rs 96.67 per liter respectively. Let us inform that within about two weeks, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by more than Rs 10.
It is worth noting that fuel rates have been increased across the country, but according to local tax provisions, this rate is different in different states. The rates were changed on March 22 after a long gap of four and a half months, but since then this is the 14th increase in prices. Let us inform that since the end of the elections in five states, the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously.
Know when the oil rate is released
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
Know the price of petrol and diesel through SMS
You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
10 Stand Up Comedian Of India Giving Best Comedy Videos
Stand-up Comedy is a booming business after the emergence of social media and online culture. Indian stand-up comedy rose to fame in the past decade and has become very popular among young and old. Several laugh clubs have opened to serve the purpose across the country. A stand-up comedy video takes no time to go viral on Youtube, Twitter, or Instagram if it reaches the right audience.
A stand-up comedian and their comedy videos are loved by all and why not? They provide us with the best medicine, that is laughter. There are many stand-up comedians in India, some of them are so popular that one can easily recognize them by just their names, and they have really huge fan base.
Here we have listed the 10 Best Stand-up comedians of India whom you can follow on various social media platforms to have a hearty dose of laughter:
Indian Comedians List In Brief:
- Abhishek Upmanyu
- Anubhav Singh Bassi
1. Abhishek Upmanyu
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
The 31-year-old (as of 2022) is one of the best and most popular stand-up comedians in India. Abhishek is a chemical engineer who completed his BE in Chemical engineering from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and worked in a few private companies in Delhi after his graduation. He worked as a research analyst in HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd and Grail Research.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
He left his job in 2013 and joined ‘On Air with AIB’ as a writer in 2015 as he wanted to pursue stand-up comedy as his career. He uploaded his first video on Youtube in 2016 titled Indian Insults and comebacks.
Achievements
He gained immense popularity after his Comedy shows, Thoda saaf Bol, and Jealous of Sabjiwala. His USP is relatability, his target audience has been India’s large population of engineers. He talks about common topics like discrimination, Breakups, respecting elders, etc which people can easily relate to. Abhishek has millions of subscribers on Youtube who wait eagerly for his comedy videos.
Abhishek Upmanyu Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Abhishek has 3.97 million subscribers on Youtube as of 2022. His videos get millions of views in no time.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click Here For Abhishek Upmanyu’s Instagram Account
2. Anubhav Singh Bassi
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Anubhav Singh Bassi, the 31-year-old Indian stand-up comedian has a BA LLB degree and he graduated from NLU-Lucknow. Before entering into stand-up comedy, Bassi was a UPSC aspirant and an entrepreneur.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
Bassi recalls his entering into the Stand-up comedy business as a coincidence. At the Canvas Laugh Club, he tried his luck at an open mic in 2017. His set was loved by the audience and the organizers contacted him to do another at a following open mic event. Since then, there has been no looking back. Bassi has been a performer since childhood, and he prefers live shows to internet videos.
Achievements
He is a Youtube sensation, his first video on Youtube ‘Cheating’ went viral and gained millions of views a day. Bassi did a cameo in Zee5’s Comedy Couple and also did a monologue for Amazon Funnies. He did his comedy show tour in more than 35 cities in India, known as Bas Kar Bassi. Golden Glory Awards (2021) awarded him the ‘Youth Icon of the Year’ award. He also delivered a TED talk.
Anubhav Singh Bassi Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Anubhav has 3.49 million subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click For Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Instagram Account
3. Abish Mathew
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Abish is from Kerala, he did his schooling at Fr. Agnel School, New Delhi, and did his graduation in History at Ram Lal Anand College from the University of Delhi. Before becoming a stand-up comedian, Abish used to work as a radio jockey on Red FM.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
He is known for his work in All India Bakchod(AIB) and for his popular talk show named “Son Of Abish” where he hosted a number of stars and other stand-up comedians. He was also a host in Comicstaan. In his comedy shows he talks about living in Mumbai, married life, and life as a Christian.
Achievements
Abish has a prolific presence on Youtube for his comedy series ‘Journey of a Joke’ apart from Son of Abish. He also released Whoop with Amazon Prime Video in 2018. He served as host on both seasons of Comicstaan.
Abish Mathew Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Abish has 1.08 million subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Check Out Abish Mathew’s Instagram Account
4. Zakir Khan
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Zakir Khan is originally from Rajasthan, though he spent most of his adult life in Delhi. He comes from an artistic background and has supportive parents. He is a college dropout and is a diploma holder in Sitar. He wanted to be a music teacher if not a stand-up comedian.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
Zakir Khan won the comedy competition ‘India’s Best Stand Up’ by Comedy Central in 2012 which brought him to the limelight. He eventually started performing in many stand-up comedy shows and also produced some radio shows.
Achievements
in NDTV Prime’s ‘The Rising Stars of Comedy’ television show, his comedy style was well received by the audience. “Sakht Launda” is his punchline which got very popular among audiences.
With Sorabh Pant and Gursimran Kamba from the Indian comedy group All India Bakchod, Khan wrote and co-hosted ‘On Air with AIB’.
For the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he was one of the mentors on the show besides Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal in the year 2017. He worked in an Amazon Prime special ‘Haq Se Single’. In the Amazon Prime web series, ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’, he played the protagonist. He also co-hosted the 5th Annual Golden Kela Awards.
In Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan Season 2, Zakir also appeared as one of the judges where he mentored the contestants in a genre of comedy. Alongside Bhuvan Bam, Zakir was also seen recently in Amazon Prime’s One Mic Stand Season 1.
Zakir Khan Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has 6.95 million subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022. His popular acts include: When I met a Delhi Girl, What happens when you fail in an exam! and Life Mein Chahiye Izzat.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Zakir Khan’s Instagram Account Is Here!
5. Aditi Mittal
How did she take up Stand-up Comedy?
Aditi can be counted on the list as one of the first women to take up stand-up comedy as a career in India. She is known for her Indian English stand-up comedy. Presently she is a regular at Comedy Store Mumbai, Canvas Laugh Factory, and all across the country, she has performed at places and humor festivals. Aditi also performed internationally at clubs in the UK and at Laugh Factory, Los Angeles. Her jokes include various cultural issues and women’s problems in India.
Achievements
Mittal’s articles and columns have been published in DNA, Firstpost.com, Grazia Men magazine, and Financial Times. She was named by CNNIBN.com as one of the top 30 “witty, intelligent, and incredibly fun” Indian women to follow on Twitter. Times of India rated Mittal amongst India’s top 10 stand-up comedians.
The BBC for the prestigious 100 Women Conference in London sent her an invitation in 2013 and 2014. Mittal has been featured in the American documentary Stand-Up Plane Along with South African and American comics.
BBC World and BBC America featured Mittal among “India’s trailblazers”, and she also appeared on BBC Asia along with RJ Niha. She was one of the founding members of two of the biggest parody award shows, Ghanta Awards, and the Filmfail Awards, in India. She was a part of the AIB (All India Bakchod) Knockout Roast pane. She also appeared as a guest on BBC Radio 4’s show ‘The Now Show’.
Aditi Mittal Youtube
The female stand-up comedian India, Aditi Mittal has 242K subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out her most popular Youtube video:
Follow Aditi Mittal On Instagram Here!
6. Appurv Gupta
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
The Indian stand-up comedian and Youtuber, Appurv Gupta is a Delhi guy who completed his engineering at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
After his graduation, Gupta started performing at the Toastmasters Club. Since then, he has performed in more than 1000 shows in India and abroad. He also participates in corporate performances for brands like Tanishq, Airtel, Adobe, Radio Mirchi, Amex, and several IITs.
Achievements
Three solo shows written by him gained over 10 million views on social media (RelationShip Or RelationShit, Appurview, and Laugh with an Engineer 2.0). His web series “Mudde Ki baat” covered topics such as cricket, startups in India, Bollywood, and Chetan Bhagat
Gupta claimed the second rank in the “Top 20 Indian stand-up comedians in 2014” by CNN-IBN and was also present in the Forbes India 100 Celebrity nominees list of 2015 by Forbes India. Some of his best acts include GuptaJi Ki Aeroplane Wali Journey, Micromax & Patli Pin wala charger, and Apple.
Appurv Gupta Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta aka Guptaji has 504k subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click Here To Follow Appurv Gupta On Instagram
7. Atul Khatri
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Atul Khatri completed his BE from TSEC, University of Mumbai. He also attended Manchester Business School in Manchester, England to pursue Business Administration. He joined his family business after graduation as the Chief Executive Officer.
How did he get into Stand-up Comedy?
Khatri took to stand-up comedy at the age of 43, he wanted to take up something new so he started posting jokes on Facebook and decided to explore the field of stand-up comedy. He also tried courses on bartending and disc jockey.
Achievements
FremantleMedia awarded him the “CEO’s Got Talent”. He has done many Youtube videos, TV Ads, and over 400 comedy shows. He also performs at the Canvas Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, and East India Comedy. At the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Khatri was among the three finalists.
Atul Khatri Youtube
The Indian stand-up comedian Atul Khatri has 326k subscribers on Youtube as of 2022. Popular stand up comedy acts: ‘Atul Khatri on the Justin Bieber Concert’ and ‘When your child turns 18′
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Atul Khatri’s Instagram Channel Is Here!
8. Kanan Gill
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Kanan completed his B.E. in Computer Science. Before taking up stand-up comedy he used to write funny songs and perform in a band as a lead singer. Kanan also worked for three years as a software engineer at a company named Exeter Group Inc.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
Besides working, he participated and won in competitions like ‘Punchline Bangalore’ and Comedy Store in Mumbai. He then decided to become a full-time stand-up comedian.
Achievements
His YouTube series ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ went viral which made him very popular. He was accompanied by Biswa Kalyan Rath in reviewing the movies. He also worked in a comedy show, ‘The Living Room’ on Comedy Central. With the movie Noor, Gill made his acting debut with Sonakshi Sinha as a co-actor in 2017. Gill launched a show on the Amazon Prime Video, ‘Keep It Real’. Gill’s special ‘Yours Sincerely’ was released on Netflix in 2020.
Kanan Gill Youtube
The Indian comic artist Kanan Gill has 780k subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click To Follow Kanan Gill On Instagram!
9. Kenny Sebastian
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Kenny pursued a degree in Visual Arts from the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. On 16th January 2022, in Goa, Kenny got married to his longtime partner, Tracy Viegas. Kenny gained popularity initially by making songs from tweets, popularly known as #KennySing4Me.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
He took up stand-up comedy after he created an improvised sketch show, ‘The Living Room’ for Comedy Central which gained him a lot of audiences. Then there was no looking back.
Achievements
He also acted and co-wrote a web series ‘Star Boyz’. He also acted and did a cameo in the web series, Pushpavalli, and ‘Better Life Foundation’. With other Indian comedians, Kanan Gill, Abish Mathew, and Kaneez Surka he was featured in ‘The Improvisers: Something From Nothing’. He also worked with Kanan Gill in the Amazon Prime Video show, ‘Sketchy Behaviour’. Kenny also has two stand-up specials one each on Netflix and Amazon Prime. He is also a judge at Comicstaan on Amazon Prime Video. Not surprising to know Kenny also has a podcast on Youtube titled ‘Simple Ken’.
Kenny Sebastian Youtube
The Indian comic artist Kenny Sebastian has 2.17 million subscribers on Youtube as of 2022. Popular acts: Middle-class restaurant problems & Indian Parents, OCD, and Electricity at Home
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Click & Go To Follow Kenny Sebastian On Instagram!
10. Kunal Kamra
Background story before taking up Stand-up Comedy?
Kamra hails from Mumbai, he pursued Commerce from Jai Hind College. But in his second year, he dropped out and started to work as a production assistant in an ad film production house for eleven years.
How did he take up Stand-up Comedy?
He did a gig in Mumbai at the Canvas Laugh Club and started performing as a stand-up comedian in 2013. In 2017 one of the clips of his gigs was uploaded on Youtube, and he started getting death threats for his satirical take on Indian hyper-nationalism.
Achievements
Kunal started his web series titled ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal’ with Ramit Verma in July 2017 where some of his guests were Javed Akhtar, Arvind Kejriwal, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Ravish Kumar. His best performances include jokes on bachelor life, cabbies, and ridiculous TV advertisements.
On Youtube, he released a comedy video titled “Patriotism and the Government” in 2017 where he mocked the government, Indian banknote demonetization, and the attitude of Indians towards the army. It is widely known that he received death threats after this piece. If you didn’t know he had to face the court on more than one occasion.
Kunal Kamra Youtube
The Indian comic artist Kunal Kamra has 2 million subscribers on Youtube as of March 2022.
Check out his most popular Youtube video:
Check Out Kunal Kamra’s Instagram Account Here!
PAN Card Holders Alert! These Pan card holders will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, know the reason quickly
PAN Card Holders Alert! These Pan card holders will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, know the reason quickly
Alert for PAN Card users: Fill the 10 digit PAN number very carefully. Any spelling mistake in this can send you towards a heavy penalty. Not only this, even if you have two PAN cards, you will have to pay a hefty fine.
Alert for PAN Card users: PAN card is used for many important works across the country. This is an important document, which every citizen of the country must have. You must fill the information related to this somewhere. But you must take care of one thing. Where there is a slight lapse, you may have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Fill the 10 digit PAN number very carefully. Any spelling mistake in this can send you towards a heavy penalty. Not only this, even if you have two PAN cards, you will have to pay a hefty fine.
The Income Tax Department can cancel your valid PAN card along with big fines. If indeed your PAN becomes invalid, then your bank account may get frozen.
Therefore, you will have to surrender your second PAN card to the department immediately.
Under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the Income Tax Department can impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the person giving wrong PAN information. This provision is especially applicable especially at the time of filling the ITR form or in other cases where PAN card details are required to be entered.
Why are 2 PAN cards issued?
Often when people apply for a new PAN card, it does not reach them in time and they apply for another PAN. By coincidence, he gets two PANs and that too on one name and address. However, both the numbers are different. But this is a big crime.
10 thousand fine
Under section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, you can be fined 10 thousand rupees. Therefore it is necessary that if two PANs have come in someone’s name, then he should return one card to the department.
How will the card be returned?
Both online and offline methods can be adopted to return the second PAN. There are common forms for surrendering PAN. It can be downloaded from the Income Tax website. Clicking on the Request For New PAN Card Or/ And Changes Or Correction in PAN Data link on the website will download the form. After this the form can be filled and submitted to any NSDL office. While surrendering the second PAN card, submit the same along with the form. This is also possible online.
Where is PAN Card used?
If you do more than 2.5 lakh transactions in a year, then PAN will be required. PAN is necessary for the business institution whose turnover is more than 5 lakhs. However, now it is needed only after starting the business. If you are buying a car, bike or any vehicle, then PAN is required. PAN is mandatory for sale of immovable property worth more than 10 lakhs. Also, PAN is necessary for any goods and services worth more than 2 lakhs. Apart from this, PAN card is required for many other things.
