Connect with us

Entertainment

Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife

Published

52 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Rapper Bandman Kevo claims he had an affair with YouTube influencer Kayla Nicole Jones, who is suing producer Polow Da Don

The post Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

google news

Will Smith’s assault on comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars has already spawned a copycat incident involving rapper T.I.

The post Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes

Published

21 hours ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

google news

Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder when he bought a $3 billion stake (9.2% of Twitter stock) in the company

The post Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For

Published

24 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

google news

Narcissists are known for rushing into marriage with unsuspecting partners who later find out what they’ve gotten themselves into

The post Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.