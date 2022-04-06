News
BattleHawks featured in XFL’s rebrand video
ST. LOUIS – The XFL released a one-minute rebrand video Wednesday morning showcasing the league’s new identity and vision, and clips from BattleHawks games were used.
At 0:17 in the video, former BattleHawks player Marcus Lucas is seen slapping hands with a fan. The video was narrated by and featured league owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia. Click here to watch the full video.
The St. Louis BattleHawks were a sensation in 2020, leading the league in attendance and social media buzz before the coronavirus pandemic shut down operations and forced the league into bankruptcy.
The BattleHawks were 3-2 in 2020 before the pandemic forced league operations to shut down and eventually head to bankruptcy court where it was acquired by actor and pro wrestling star Johnson and his ex-wife and businesswoman Garcia.
Operations were suspended and employees were laid off on April 10, 2020, during an in-house conference call. The XFL and its eight franchises played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule in 2020. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and FOX.
In December 2021, Garcia posted photos to Instagram from a meeting in New York City on the future of the XFL. The photos included a countdown to the 2023 season, and league uniforms were seen in the background of one of the photos. The uniform on the far right was a BattleHawks uniform.
The photo that showed the countdown said the XFL combine will be in June 2022, training camp will be in January 2023, and season kickoff will be on February 18, 2023.
Lonzo Ball will not return for the Chicago Bulls this season following setbacks in knee surgery recovery
Lonzo Ball will not return this season after setbacks in his recovery from knee surgery, the Chicago Bulls announced Wednesday.
Ball underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee Jan. 28. Despite initially receiving a recovery prognosis of six to eight weeks, Ball has been sidelined further because of a deep bone bruise in the same knee incurred before the meniscus tear.
Although the team’s medical staff said Ball recovered completely from the surgery, he continues to experience pain and discomfort when attempting to run or cut at full speed.
Ball ceased running March 21 in an attempt to give his body a 10-day break to fully recover. But coach Billy Donovan said the guard experienced discomfort again when he attempted sprinting drills Tuesday, forcing another halt in his activities.
The hope of bringing Ball back for a late-season boost often bolstered the Bulls throughout a skid after the All-Star break. Ball averaged 13 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals this season, but his biggest impact came from the intangibles — swarming opponents in perimeter defense and sparking the Bulls offense with a keen court vision.
“He brings a different type of swagger to us,” forward DeMar DeRozan said. “When he plays, I’m pretty sure you can pinpoint that. The whole dynamic of the game changes with Zo out there. It’s definitely been tough for us not to have him.”
Injuries have plagued Ball’s NBA career. He sprained his MCL and missed games with a shoulder injury throughout his rookie season, then tore a ligament in his ankle in 2019. The 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Lakers was Ball’s only year free of long-term injury since he was drafted.
Ball — who is signed through 2024 — will now refocus his rehabilitation plan to prepare for the 2022-23 season.
The ‘Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept’ Is Anything but Quiet
There are certain qualities and experiences you expect going into a Whitney Biennial. You expect to read long passages of puzzling descriptions on wall plaques, and to think (hard) while trying to connect the puzzling wall plaques to even more puzzling art objects. You expect to wince in confusion, or to grimace at bad taste, or bad art, or at whimsy gone terribly wrong. You expect to leave queasy with art overload, wondering just how many pieces have been brought into the world as pranks on the aesthetically uninitiated. However, you do not expect big emotions. You do not expect your heart to thunder and your breath to catch. You certainly don’t expect to be emotionally unmoored by the Whitney Biennial.
Mea Culpa. Color me surprised and among the newly converted. Unusually for a Whitney Biennial, works of fretful, quasi-intellectual whimsy and adolescent radicalism make up only a minority of works. The very best pieces even manage to tell something like the truth.
The black, funereal chambers on the uppermost 6th story of the exhibition draw one into a honeycomb of tomb-like galleries. Sound and texture are featured from the opening room, where Raven Chacon’s Silent Choir glides one towards the gossamer curtain sectioning off Daniel Joseph Martinez’s Three Critiques: photographic self-portraits depicting the artist as four distinctive post-human monsters. The shuffling of feet along the carpeted dark corridors, accompanied by the crackle from the video and sound installations, create a happy ASMR effect. The viewer is tended to and nurtured. In WangShui’s Hyaline Seed (Isle of Vitr∴ous) we are even invited to lie down on couches and gaze up at an LED sculpture, created by an AI that folds light into comforting psychedelic jellyfish blobs on the ceiling. We are wrapped and cradled and comforted. So happily entombed was I in this robot crib, I returned to it at the end of my visit and only a security guard calling closing time could peel me away.
The star of the Biennial was, perhaps more than any one artist, the high-definition video camera. Biennial standouts were high-definition videos by Adam Pendleton in “Ruby Nell Sales,” Trinh T. Minh-ha in “What About China,” Coco Fusco, in “Your Eyes Will be an Empty Word,” Danielle Dean in “Long Low Line,” the Moved by Motion collective in “EXTRACTS,” and Jacky Connolly in “Descent into Hell.”
Perhaps the finest of these is Fusco’s work, which pans up and down Hart Island, New York’s public cemetery, which was worked by prisoners until 2021. The video dazzles with the unreal, high-definition blues and greens of the Long Island Sound, all while the poet Pamela Sneed narrates the story of the bodies, people dead from the coronavirus, taken to this potter’s field. The video is viewed in the dark gallery space, with its simple yet impactful curation. Across a hall, in its own dark chamber, is Pendleton’s extraordinary black and white high-definition video portrait of the civil rights activist, Ruby Nell Sales. His achingly gorgeous close ups of Sales’ face and hands imbue this already luminous person with a kind of divinity. It depicts Sales telling stories and giving what sound like improvised sermons: heartbreaking benedictions which set the grief-stricken tone of the exhibition.
It feels appropriate for the art world to be in mourning at present, and it is a relief that the Whitney’s curators understand that. It is a relief also that politics and activism are foregrounded. A fiery radicalism runs through many of the Biennial’s best works. Alfredo Jaar’s video installation, 06.01.2020 18.39 depicts a Washington DC protest the week that Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. It shows the march from the point of view of a marcher, and a wind installation captures the effect of police helicopters flying low overhead. Jaar, a Chilean artist, lived through the devastation that neoliberalism wrought on his native country during the Pinochet regime. In his description of his work for the Biennial, he said of witnessing the George Floyd protests, “I watched with horror the arrival of the helicopters. That is when I realized that I was witnessing fascism. Fascism had arrived in the USA.” Wandering into this installation, Jaar’s work forcibly flung me back to the long nights during the New York City curfew summer of 2020, with their explosions, sirens, and police helicopters. He took me back to those giant #defund protests, with the heavily armored cops with military grade weapons closing in on all sides. He did all that with a black and white film and some heavy-duty fans. Like Picasso’s bicycle seat “Bull’s Head” it’s so simple it almost feels like cheating. I was momentarily shattered and had to go lie down underneath WangShui’s LED installation.
If the 6th floor is tasteful and finely curated, the 5th has all the subtlety of an elementary school science fair. A shame given the many fine works of art scattered across one of the museum’s annoyingly huge airplane hanger galleries. Here the viewer is inundated by an apparently random collection of objects and installations. Andrew Roberts’ Cargo: A certain doom, a severed zombie arm with the Amazon arrow swish tattooed across it, and La Horda—a video installation of four animated gig worker zombies, displayed like avatars in a video game’s “choose your player” page—were poorly served by being stuck into the middle of the floor amidst so much confusion. This consumeristic, ADHD quality is so commonplace in museum group shows, it’s almost unremarkable. Yet the upper floor proves that the curators can operate with a sublime set of aesthetics. Where the 6th floor nurtures the senses, the 5th oversaturates them. With so many video installations placed at angles to the static art, distractions abound. Woody de Othello’s deft and witty The Will to Make Things Happen—in which surrealistic creatures and ordinary household objects are cast as ceramics inspired by precolonial pottery—is hidden amidst the clutter. Like too many objects on this floor, despite its placement in a bathtub of light, it’s hard to see.
Curation is about making choices. It’s about deciding who gets enclosed in a 6th floor mausoleum and who competes for attention on the sun washed 5th floor. Like so many Hollywood films, the end result is, no doubt, a combination of competing influences. And as in a heavily financialized studio film product, the Biennial’s narrative trails off after a strong start.
In its description of the Biennial, the museum boasts of how its artists question institutions and structures. The newly unionized Whitney employees, proudly wearing their union buttons while working the floors during the Biennial, could almost be a part of the exhibit itself. They certainly heightened some of the contradictions inherent in the exhibition when they held a leafleting protest during the Biennial’s opening night gala: protesting the Whitney’s refusal to negotiate with them over wages. The museum, housing so many politically radical works, albeit in a space that often looks and feels like a WeWork, is engaged in old time union busting. Hopefully, before the next Biennial, the museum’s labor policies will have caught up with its purported politics. Perhaps with its foregrounding of political truths in its exhibitions, the museum administration will eventually see their way to negotiating a fair contract with their own employees.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
By AAMER MADHANI, SAMUEL PETREQUIN and JOSH BOAK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes against two major banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by yearend.
The European Union was also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.
The U.S. acted against two of Russia’s largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, prohibiting assets from going through the U.S. financial system and barring Americans from doing business with those two institutions.
In addition to sanctions aimed at Putin’s adult daughters, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova, the U.S. is targeting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin; the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and members of Russia’s Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.
The penalties cut off all of Putin’s close family members from the U.S. financial system and freeze any assets they hold in the United States.
President Joe Biden said the latest round of sanctions would be “devastating.”
“I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha,” Biden said in a tweet.
Biden was expected to sign an an executive order that would ban new investment in Russia by Americans no matter where they are living. The U.S. Treasury Department was preparing more sanctions against Russian state-owned enterprises, according to the White House.
Britain announced asset freezes targeting Sberbank and the Credit Bank of Moscow and designated eight Russian oligarchs whom it says Putin “uses to prop up his war economy.”
“Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on Putin’s orders,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
Britain had already announced a plan to phase out Russian oil, which accounts for 8% of the U.K. supply. Russia is the top supplier of imported coal to the U.K., though British demand for the polluting fuel has plummeted in the past decade.
Britain has not ended imports of Russian natural gas, which accounts for 4% of its supply, saying only that it will do so “as soon as possible.”
Videos and images of bodies in the streets of Bucha after it was recaptured from Russian forces have unleashed a wave of indignation among Western allies, who have drawn up new sanctions as a response.
The European Commission’s proposed ban on coal imports would be the first EU sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said energy was key to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war coffers.
“A billion euro is what we pay Putin every day for the energy he provides us since the beginning of the war. We have given him 35 billion euro. Compare that to the one billion that we have given to the Ukraine in arms and weapons,” Borrell said.
The steady intensifying in sanctions is less a sign of their shortcomings than the building pressure against Russia as it seeks foreign investment and basic goods, Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, told reporters at a Wednesday breakfast. “We need to have patience and perspective when it comes to the impacts on Russia of this unprecedented and crippling sanctions regime,” Deese said at the event sponsored by The Christian Science Monitor.
Deese noted that Russian inflation is running at 2% weekly, which would compound to annual inflation above 200% annually. He noted that the Biden administration expects Russian prices will not ultimately rise more than 200% this year.
While the White House has said Russia should not attend the G-20 meeting in Indonesia this November, he noted that it may drop out of the organization anyway because its economy has shrunk in size so dramatically.
After several European countries announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the European Commission proposed a fifth package of sanctions including a ban on coal imports that could be adopted once unanimously approved by the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the coal ban is worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year and that the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.
She didn’t mention natural gas, with consensus among the 27 EU countries on targeting the fuel used to generate electricity and heat homes difficult to secure amid opposition from gas-dependent members like Germany, the bloc’s largest economy.
But European Council President Charles Michel said the bloc should keep up the pressure on the Kremlin, suggesting that an embargo on gas imports should also be required at some point in the future.
“The new package includes a ban on coal imports,” Michel said on Wednesday. “I think that measures on oil, and even gas, will also be needed, sooner or later.”
The new package of measures proposed by the commission also includes sanctions on more individuals and four key Russian banks, among them VTB, the second-largest Russian bank. The bloc also would ban Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels from EU ports.
Further targeted export bans, worth 10 billion euros, in sectors covering quantum computers, advanced semiconductors, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment also were proposed.
“I appreciate the strengthening of the 5th EU sanctions package: bans on Russian coal, vessels accessing EU ports, and road transport operators,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “But it will take a gas/oil embargo and de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks to stop Putin. Difficult times require difficult decisions.”
Western allies have already cut out several Russian banks of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.
___
Petrequin reported from Brussels. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington and Jill Lawless in London contributed reporting.
