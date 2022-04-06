News
Blu Atlas Review: The Best Skincare Routine for Men
Finding a good skincare brand for men is challenging (trust us, we’ve tried and reviewed a lot of them). Many of the men’s skincare brands out there seem to oversell the “image” or the manly aesthetic, rather than creating a line of effective products that actually work for men’s skin. Men’s skin is about 20-25% thicker than women’s since it contains more collagen, which generally means it’s more durable, firmer and less prone to signs of aging. However, men are also more prone to enlarged pores and oily skin than women, thanks largely to testosterone, which affects how much oil the skin’s sebaceous glands produce.
The grooming market was in desperate need of more men’s skincare brands that are effective, easy to use and aesthetically pleasing. Thus, Blu Atlas was born. The New York-based brand knows a thing or two about men’s skin and body care. They’ve teamed up with some of the city’s best skincare formulators and dermatologists to create high-impact products that any man would love to have in his personal-care routine.
Blu Atlas has made sure to cover all your skin- and body-care basics, from deodorant to shampoo to face wash. This allows you to start with the products you’re familiar with, and add to your routine as you get more comfortable, experimenting with face serums, brightening under-eye treatments and weekly purifying face masks. This is a no-nonsense brand: Their products are clearly labeled (their shampoo is literally called “Shampoo”) and list all ingredients prominently on the packaging. Blu Atlas’ minimalist, modern packaging will appeal to all men, so you can feel proud to house these skincare products on your shelves.
If you’re just starting a skincare routine, it’s essential to know your skin type. Is your skin oily, dry, sensitive or a combination of all three? The answer will determine which products are best for your skin. And while all men should know their skin type and needs, Blu Atlas has made it simple to find products that work for your skin concerns now and later. Their products aren’t limited to one skin type, but offer a universal basis for healthy skin – so you’re essentially guaranteed that the product will work for you.
When Blu Atlas created their all-natural skincare brand for men, they didn’t leave science behind. All of their products are formulated with natural ingredients that are scientifically backed and proven to have skin-, body- or hair-care benefits. For instance, in many of their products you’ll find aloe vera leaf juice, an ingredient you probably recognize for its ability to soothe skin after a bad sunburn. But did you know that aloe vera is also a natural moisturizer? Furthermore, it contains vitamins and antioxidants that facilitate healing and protect the skin from free-radical damage. Blu Atlas is well known for their intentional selection of ingredients and attention to detail.
Below, you’ll find curated skincare routines featuring Blu Atlas that are perfect for all men, no matter their level of knowledge and experience with skincare. So if you’re looking for a comprehensive Blu Atlas review, this is the place to start.
The Basic Two-Step Skincare Routine for Men
Step 1: Face Wash
Face wash is the first and most crucial step in your skincare routine. If you just want to stick to the bare essentials, a gentle hydrating cleanser will do the job. Blu Atlas’ Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser provides a deep clean with every lightly exfoliating wash and pore cleansing. The product never strips the skin, thanks to its pH-balanced formula and ingredients like lactobacillus ferment filtrate, which studies have shown to soothe and strengthen skin.
How to Use: Apply a dime-sized amount to a slightly damp face, working it into the skin with gentle circular motions for 30 seconds or more.
Step 2: Moisturizer
After cleansing, you need to follow up with a moisturizer, ideally when your skin is still a bit damp, as this will help lock in all of that moisture and hydration. Blu Atlas’ Face Moisturizer is designed to suit all skin types (dry, oily, sensitive or mature) with its simple, naturally hydrating anti-aging formula that highlights key ingredients seaweed extract, vitamin C and mango seed butter.
How to Use: Scoop out a dime-sized amount and gently massage onto the face and neck as the last part of your skincare routine.
The Essential Six-Step Men’s Skincare Routine
For the guys ready to up their skincare game and begin treating different skin concerns like dark circles or clogged pores, here is a six-step skincare routine featuring Blu Atlas. The routine itself can be adjusted to fit your lifestyle and skin concerns. Remember, skincare is personal, so experiment to discover what suits you.
Step 1: Face Wash
Begin your daily skincare routine morning and night with your face cleanser. Blu Atlas’ Volcanic Face Cleanser will lightly exfoliate and gently cleanse for an ultra-clean base that’s ready for the rest of your skincare.
How to Use: Apply a dime-sized amount to a slightly damp face, working it into the skin with gentle circular motions for 30 seconds or more.
Step 2: Exfoliator
Exfoliating once or twice a week will remove those excess dead skin cells that cause dullness, flakes and clogged pores. Most exfoliating scrubs on the market are far too harsh (even for men’s tough skin). That is why Blu Atlas created their gentle Exfoliating Scrub as a mini powerwash for the face. The formula highlights soothing, natural ingredients such as hibiscus flower extract, jojoba oil and bamboo extract to keep skin healthy and hydrated in the long run.
How to Use: Gently massage a nickel-sized amount of product into the skin using circular moments. Then rinse with warm water.
Step 3: Eye Serum
After cleansing and exfoliating, go in with Blu Atlas’ Eye Stick. When applied to clean under-eyes, the hydrating, antioxidant-rich formula will treat dark circles and puffiness with ingredients like algae extract, vitamin C and caffeine.
How to Use: Gently apply the eye serum by rubbing the rollerball in a circular motion underneath the eyes and along the orbital bone. Then lightly pat the product in with your ring finger.
Step 4: Face Serum
Face serums give the skin a concentrated dose of skin-benefiting ingredients that target particular concerns. This is one of the most effective beauty products to invest in. Blu Atlas created their signature Vitamin C Serum as a testimony to the powers of this vitamin.
Vitamin C is one of the most potent antioxidants. It does wonders for the skin by brightening, boosting collagen production, protecting from sun damage and much more. Their serum (which is also full of other hydrating and antioxidant-rich botanicals) will give your skin a smoother, more even appearance.
How to Use: Using the dropper, apply enough serum to spread evenly onto the face and neck.
Step 5: Moisturizer
Lock in all of that goodness with Blu Atlas’ Face Moisturizer. The moisturizing cream will keep skin hydrated and nourished morning and night. This product is the gem of their skincare line-up, and often singled out as a highlight in any Blu Atlas review.
How to Use: Scoop out a dime-sized amount and gently massage onto the face and neck.
Step 6: Weekly Add-On: Face Mask
Finally, include a purifying face mask into your weekly skincare routine. This Face Mask by Blu Atlas detoxifies and prevents pore clogging with kaolin clay. It also provides skin with necessary nutrients derived from goji berry and algae extracts.
How to Use: Apply to freshly cleansed, dry skin. Allow the mask to dry for 10 to 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water and following with a moisturizer.
The Starter Set by Blu Atlas
The Blu Atlas’ Starter Set is for those who want their basic skin- and body-care routine laid out for them. The brand has gathered four of their best-selling, most widely used products into a simple, well-rounded regimen that can fit into any guy’s routine (no matter their age, lifestyle or skin type).
In the set, you’ll find Blu Atlas’ Face Cleanser, Face Moisturizer, Body Wash and Deodorant – all of the things you’ll need to feel and look confident in your skin.
Ex-wife of Eric Greitens claims photos prove abuse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The ex-wife of U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Greitens said she has picture proof and other documents to support claims that the former Missouri Governor was abusive to her and at least one of their sons.
The information was included in a court document filed March 30. It also includes a number of other accusations and information Sheena Greitens claims proves her ex-husband is lying in an effort to discredit her, and others.
In a sworn affidavit filed last month in part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri, Sheena claimed her ex-husband was physically abusive to her and at least one of their sons.
When the information in the affidavit became public, the Senate candidate fired back, also publically. He claimed his ex-wife was “deranged” and that she has a “documented history of mental illness.”
Sheena Greitens addressed those claims by filing a petitioner’s response in court.
She described the claims as “attacks” by Eric and denied any history of mental illness in the document. Sheena Greitens did say she received professional help in January of 2018 as she was working to determine if her marriage was salvageable. She said the help continues as she tried to cope with “the traumatic consequences of Eric’s behavior,” according to the court documents filed on March 30.
Eric Greitens also addressed the claims of abuse that were made in Sheena’s affidavit. Greitens claims his ex-wife never reported any of the allegations of abuse.
In the response Sheena filed on March 30, she said abuse claims were reported to multiple lawyers, therapists and the mediator in their divorce case.
“I will provide contemporaneous documentation of the relevant communications, as well as photographic evidence of my child’s 2019 injuries, to the court at the appropriate time,” Sheena said in the court filing.
In other court documents filed in March, Sheena described the alleged abuse her son endured in 2019. She said her son arrived home with a swollen face and loose tooth after a scheduled visit with his father. Eric Greitens described the injuries as something that happened while the two were “roughhousing.”
The two parents currently have shared custody of their two sons, and a parenting plan is in place.
In 2021, Sheena Greitens asked the court to modify the plan and move the custody battle to Texas. It’s where she lives, and claims the move would provide more privacy to the case.
In the past, Eric has argued publically that his children spend the majority of their time with him. His ex-wife said the numbers prove otherwise.
“This is not accurate, as the evidence provided in my affidavit on the number of days the children have spent with each parent in each state attests. Additionally, in the first 90 days of 2022, the children have spent 18 days with Eric, and 72 with me: 20% is not “a majority,” Sheena wrote in the latest court filing.
She also reported asking Eric to take part in mediation at least eight times beginning in October 2020. She claims Eric has refused to precipitate in the process.
Sheena also accuses Eric of spreading misinformation about everything from their relationship to claims that she’s tried to keep their sons from seeing their father. She also claims that Eric has threatened, both privately and publically, to take their children away from her.
“In addition to what he said he would do, Eric claimed in an interview with Steve Bannon on Tuesday that ‘I’ve applied for full custody of my children.’ That statement wasn’t true then, and it isn’t true now,” Sheena added in the court document.
Greitens’ campaign did not comment immediately on the new response.
It’s also not clear how the allegations could complicate his bid to emerge from Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary as the GOP nominee and potentially jeopardize his party’s chance to hold onto a key Senate seat in the general election.
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and EDITH M. LEDERER
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.
Zelenskyy, appearing via video from Ukraine, said that civilians had been tortured, shot in the back of the head, thrown down wells, blown up with grenades in their apartments and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.
“They cut off limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out only because their aggressor did not hear what they wanted to hear from them,” he said, recounting what he described as the worst atrocities since World War II.
Over the past few days, grisly images of what appeared to be civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces in Bucha before they withdrew from outskirts of Kyiv have stirred a global outcry and led Western nations to expel dozens of Moscow’s diplomats and propose further sanctions, including a ban on coal imports from Russia.
Zelenskyy said that both those who carried out the killings and those who gave the orders “must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes” in front of a tribunal similar to what was used in postwar Germany.
Moscow’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said that while Bucha was under Russian control, “not a single local person has suffered from any violent action.” Reiterating what the Kremlin has contended for days, he said that video footage of bodies in the streets was “a crude forgery” staged by the Ukrainians.
“You only saw what they showed you,” he said. “The only ones who would fall for this are Western dilettantes.”
Associated Press journalists in Bucha have counted dozens of corpses in civilian clothes and interviewed Ukrainians who told of witnessing atrocities. Also, high-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that many of the bodies had been lying in the open for weeks, during the time that Russian forces were in the town.
The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court at The Hague opened an investigation a month ago into possible war crimes in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy stressed that Bucha was only one place and that there are more with similar horrors — a warning echoed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
“When and if they withdraw their troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of war crimes,” he said.
Stoltenberg, meanwhile, warned that in pulling back from the capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military is regrouping its forces in order to deploy them to eastern and southern Ukraine for a “crucial phase of the war.” Russia’s stated goal is control of the Donbas, the largely Russian-speaking industrial region in the east that includes the shattered port city of Mariupol.
“Moscow is not giving up its ambitions in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.
Ukrainian officials said that the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces and that a “torture chamber” was discovered in Bucha.
Zelenskyy told the Security Council there was “not a single crime” that Russian troops hadn’t committed in Bucha, and he likened their actions to those of the Islamic State group.
“The Russian military searched for and purposefully killed anyone who served our country. They shot and killed women outside their houses when they just tried to call someone who is alive. They killed entire families, adults and children, and they tried to burn the bodies,” he said. They used tanks to crush civilians “just for their pleasure,” he said.
On Tuesday, police and other investigators walked the silent streets of Bucha, taking notes on bodies that residents showed them. Survivors who hid in their homes during the monthlong Russian occupation of the town, many of them past middle age, wandered past charred tanks and jagged window panes with plastic bags of food and other humanitarian aid. Red Cross workers checked in on intact homes.
Many of the dead seen by AP journalists appeared to have been shot at close range, and some had their hands bound or their flesh burned.
The AP and the PBS series “Frontline” have jointly verified at least 90 incidents during the war that appear to violate international law. The War Crimes Watch Ukraine project is looking into apparent targeted attacks as well as indiscriminate ones.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the images from Bucha revealed “not the random act of a rogue unit” but “a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities.” He said the reports of atrocities were “more than credible.”
“Only non-humans are capable of this,” said Angelica Chernomor, a refugee from Kyiv who crossed into Poland with her two children and saw the photos from Bucha. “Even if people live under a totalitarian regime, they must retain feelings, dignity, but they do not.”
Chernomor is among the more than 4 million Ukrainians who have fled the country in the wake of the Feb. 24 invasion.
Russia has rejected similar accusations of atrocities in the past by accusing its enemies of forging photos and video and using so-called crisis actors.
As Western leaders condemned the killings in Bucha, Romania, Italy, Spain and Denmark expelled dozens of Russian diplomats on Tuesday, following moves by Germany and France. Hundreds of Russian diplomats have been sent home since the start of the invasion, many accused of being spies.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the expulsions a “short-sighted” measure that would complicate communication and warned they would be met with “reciprocal steps.”
The U.S., in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven nations, will roll out more sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, including a ban on all new investment in the country, a senior administration official said, speaking on condition to discuss the upcoming announcement.
Also, the EU’s executive branch proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia, in what would be the first time the 27-nation bloc has sanctioned the country’s lucrative energy industry over the war. The coal imports amount to an estimated 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denounced Moscow’s “heinous crimes” around Kyiv.
Just hours before the latest proposal was announced, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that to prevent “new Buchas,” the West must impose the “mother of all sanctions” — on Russian oil and gas.
“A few months of tightening your belts are worth thousands of saved lives,” he said.
But Western nations are divided over how far to go. While some are calling for a boycott of Russian oil and gas, Germany and others fear that such a move could plunge the continent into a severe economic crisis.
Lederer reported from the United Nations. Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
63-year-old dies after being doused with hot oil
ST. LOUIS – A 63-year-old St. Louis woman died less than a month after having hot oil dumped on her.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the attack happened just after midnight on March 7 at an assisted-living facility in the 5400 block of Thekla Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
The victim, identified as Doren Davis, was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for severe burns. Officers learned Davis and her alleged assailant were roommates.
Police said the roommate told officers she was upset with Davis over a personal matter and admitted to pouring hot cooking oil on Davis.
Davis died of her injuries on April 3. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.
The roommate was arrested the day of the attack and remains in custody with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
