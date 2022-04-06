News
Bobby Rydell, teen idol and ‘Volare’ singer, dead at 79
Illinois officer resigns amidst investigation into racist, homophobic social media posts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Springfield police officer who was put on unpaid leave after being accused of posting hateful messages on social media has resigned.
According to Springfield Police, Aaron Nichols was put on unpaid leave after an anonymous blog connected Nichols to years worth of racist, xenophobic, homophobic, and anti-Semitic posts on multiple social media platforms.
The department suspended Nichols the morning after the accusations were made public.
Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette and several other members of the Springfield police department are expected to address the matter with the city council Tuesday at its weekly meeting.
The department opened an internal investigation into the accusations, saying the blog will be a central part of that investigation. That investigation will continue despite Nichols’ resignation.
Fifty-two state lawmakers weighed in on the case Monday night, sending a letter to the city calling for a thorough and independent investigation into the social media posts.
“It would be disturbing enough to know someone with these views was living in your community. But, to learn that such a person is exercising authority over the very people he declares his hatred for is terrifying.”
Since Nichols resigned while under investigation, he will be decertified. The department will report the case to the Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Minnesota farmer sentenced for defrauding USDA of more than $400,000
A southwestern Minnesota farmer has been sentenced for defrauding the federal government of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
On Monday, the U.S. attorney’s office announced that Mark Alan Engelkes, 54, of Slayton had been sentenced to a year in prison, three years of supervised release and more than $435,000 in restitution for converting collateral that secured farm loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In October, Engelkes pleaded guilty in the case.
He was accused of pledging in 2015 more than 15,000 bushels of soybeans as collateral to the USDA Commodity Credit Corp. in order to obtain loan proceeds of nearly $80,000. Engelkes agreed to not move or dispose of the collateral until the loan was paid in full. But in 2016, the USDA learned that Engelkes had sold the grain without approval. In addition to the CCC loan, Engelkes also defaulted on other USDA financing, resulting in a $435,517 loss to the government.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the USDA Office of Inspector General.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Middlecamp and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Hillary Taylor prosecuted the case.
Weather poses threat to Twins’ Opening Day on Thursday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A poor weather forecast for Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis has put the Twins’ scheduled opener in jeopardy.
The Twins are supposed to host the Seattle Mariners at 3:10 at Target Field to kick off the 2022 season, but forecasts for Thursday currently project a mixture of rain and snow with temperatures in the 30s. Friday is expected to be slightly warmer and, most importantly, dry. The off day after Opening Day is built into the schedule for this possibility.
“We are watching the weather closely. Any decision to shift the opener to Friday will be made a minimum of 24 hours prior to Thursday’s scheduled game time,” the Twins said in a statement.
Should Thursday’s game be postponed, it would be the first postponement of Opening Day at Target Field since the Twins’ stadium opened in 2010. But that doesn’t mean Twins’ openers the past several seasons have gone according to plan.
The Twins originally were scheduled to begin this season with three games in Chicago, beginning on March 31. They were then supposed to travel to Cleveland, where they would play three games against the Guardians. All six of those games were postponed as a result of the lockout and will be made up later in the season.
The Twins’ opener in 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19. That year, the Major League Baseball season did not start until late July.
PROSPECT WATCH
The Minor League Baseball season kicked off on Tuesday, and many of the Twins’ top prospects were in action.
The Twins are expected to break camp with three of their top 10 prospects (per MLB Pipeline): No. 4 Joe Ryan, who will be their Opening Day starting pitcher; No. 6 Jhoan Duran, who will be in the bullpen, and No. 7 Josh Winder, also a pitcher.
While the Twins have not officially named their roster, the 25-year-old Winder, a starter, is also expected to slot into the bullpen for the time being.
Three more of the franchise’s top 10 prospects — No. 1 Royce Lewis, No. 3, Jose Miranda and No. 5 Jordan Balazovic (who will begin the year on the injured list with a left knee strain) — are starting with the Triple-A Saints, while No. 2 Austin Martin, No. 8 Simeon Woods Richardson and No. 9 Matt Canterino are all beginning in Double-A.
Noah Miller (No. 10) will begin his season with Class-A Fort Myers.
BRIEFLY
The Twins wrapped up their spring slate on Tuesday with a 10-6 exhibition loss to the Red Sox at jetBlue Park. They finished 9-10 this spring. … Byron Buxton hit his fifth home run of the spring, finishing off Grapefruit League play hitting .469 with a 1.608 OPS in 32 at-bats. … Shortstop Carlos Correa also homered in the game, wrapping up a spring in which he hit .350 with a 1.250 OPS.
