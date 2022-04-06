News
Brother of man accused of killing Dion Ford Jr. is charged with taking guns from St. Paul shootout scene
The brother of a man charged in the fatal St. Paul shooting of a 21-year-old last week also fired shots during the incident in the North End, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged D’Angelo Semaj Dampier, 19, with aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact, and three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.
On Thursday about 9:15 p.m., Dion Lamarr Ford Jr. left the Maryland Supermarket at Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street. Xavion Tyrece Bell attempted to rob him, according to murder charges filed against him Friday.
Ford, who had a permit to carry a handgun, then shot Bell. Bell was also carrying a gun, which he fired repeatedly at Ford, a complaint said.
Ford suffered a gunshot wound to the head and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Bell, 21, was critically injured with a gunshot wound to his back and remained hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to police.
Police arrested Dampier, who is Bell’s brother, on Monday. He said he didn’t know Ford and didn’t think Bell did, either.
“Dampier was upset because he and Bell were being made to look like villains when (Ford) was being portrayed in the media as a model citizen,” according to the complaint against Dampier.
Ford graduated from St. Paul’s Central High School in 2019. He was an all-conference basketball player who went on to play basketball at Lake Region State College in North Dakota, Casper College in Wyoming and North Dakota State College of Science.
BROTHER SAYS HE TOOK GUNS FROM CRIME SCENE
Dampier told investigators that he and another person dropped Bell off at the Maryland Supermarket to grab some food Thursday. He heard gunshots and “had a gut feeling that Bell was in danger,” the complaint said of what he reported.
Investigators asked Dampier what he did when he saw Ford shoot his brother and he responded, “Right hand to God, I’m not going to lie — no reason to lie. I shot back,” according to the complaint. He said he hadn’t struck Ford.
Dampier initially said he fired five to six times, and then said he fired until his handgun’s magazine was empty. He also said he took home the guns that he and Bell used, but he didn’t know where they ended up, according to the complaint.
Police carried out a search warrant at Dampier’s address in St. Paul on Monday and found a backpack that contained several handgun magazines and loose rounds of various calibers.
Dampier is not eligible to possess firearms or ammunition because of an adjudication when he was a juvenile for robbery, the complaint said.
An attorney for Dampier was not listed in the court record as of Tuesday.
Magic rookies return, Markelle Fultz steps into starting lineup in win over Cavaliers
The Orlando Magic had their rookies back on the floor and had a significant lineup change that helped them secure a 120-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday at Amway Center.
Jalen Suggs returned to the lineup after missing the previous 10 games because of a bone bruise in his right ankle.
Fellow rookie Franz Wagner also returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks because of a sprained left ankle, but his time on the floor didn’t last long.
Wagner sprained his left ankle 7 minutes into the first quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the game, finishing with 2 points and 2 assists. Sunday’s absence was Wagner’s first.
For the first time since returning from his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February, Markelle Fultz started, joining Suggs, Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba. Cole Anthony (sprained left toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist), who usually start, sat with injuries.
While the playing time of Fultz and Suggs was limited, their presence on the floor helped give the Magic (21-59) end their losing streak at six games.
Fultz finished with 16 points (8 of 12), 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 rebounds in a season-high 24 minutes, while Suggs had 4 points (2 of 5) and 2 assists in 18 minutes.
With Fultz and Suggs on minutes restrictions, the Magic leaned on the lineup of Okeke, Bamba, Ignas Brazdeikis, Devin Cannady and R.J. Hampton to secure the five-point win.
Brazdeikis had a season-high 20 points (8 of 16), including a putback layup to give Orlando a 117-112 lead with 28.5 seconds remaining. Bamba finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 6 blocks and 3 assists.
Hampton and Cannady, both of whom scored 10 points off the bench, were among eight players to score 10-plus points.
The Cavaliers were led by Darius Garland’s 27 points (11 of 24), 10 assists and 6 rebounds.
With the Magic entering Tuesday tied for the league’s worst record, it would’ve been understandable — and some may have even expected — for Suggs and Wagner to sit for the remainder of the season.
But Magic coach Jamahl Mosley had been adamant that if players are healthy enough to play, they’ll be on the court.
“It’s huge for our guys to go through a full season,” Mosley said, “so when they’re doing those summer workouts and they’re going through drills, they understand exactly what it takes to get their bodies in a space where they can stay healthy for the year.”
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, entered averaging 12.1 points (36.1% shooting), 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
He was sidelined for 20 games earlier in the season after fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand), limiting him to 46 games.
“What I’d like to see from him is more along the lines of poise and patience,” Mosley said of Suggs. “We talk about not trying to get it all back in one game. He can play with the same intensity because you don’t want a guy to be timid. You want him to go out there with the same intensity he’s had throughout the year, but also understand to let the game come to him.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Lonzo Ball endures another setback in his recovery from knee surgery, but the Chicago Bulls aren’t shutting him down yet
The Chicago Bulls haven’t given up hope on Lonzo Ball yet, but the guard’s window for returning this season could be closing after another injury setback.
After taking a 10-day break from running that began March 21, Ball attempted to return to sprinting and lateral drills Tuesday only to experience discomfort in his left knee again.
Ball has been sidelined since undergoing meniscus surgery in January. The Bulls expected him to be return by the end of March, but his recovery has been impeded by a lingering deep bone bruise, which causes discomfort and pain whenever he attempts to move at full speed.
“It’s obviously disappointing,” coach Billy Donovan said before Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center. “We were hoping that the time he had off could help him propel moving forward to do a little more. That certainly hasn’t been the case.”
It will be impossible for Ball to return during the regular season — which concludes Sunday with a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves — and even a return in the postseason appears increasingly unlikely. The first round of the playoffs begins April 16, allowing little time for Ball to resume sprinting, regain enough fitness to compete in a game and receive clearance for contact from the medical staff.
Despite this cramped schedule for a potential return, the Bulls haven’t officially decided to shut Ball down for the season.
“We haven’t even got to that point,” Donovan said.
The Bulls were further short-handed Tuesday without Zach LaVine, who was sidelined for the night by the medical staff as he continues to manage a knee injury.
LaVine received injections before the All-Star break in February to combat swelling and discomfort in his left knee, which is a point of concern for LaVine after tearing his ACL in 2017. His availability has remained touch-and-go since then, although his physical comfort on the court appeared to rise in recent 30-point performances.
Before the game, Donovan said the Bulls were unsure if LaVine would be available for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.
Injuries have dimmed the Bulls’ potential since the start of the season, stripping them of veterans such as Ball and LaVine and young talents such as Patrick Williams. After missing seven weeks with a fractured wrist, Alex Caruso still isn’t 100% while playing through back spasms.
With Ball likely sidelined for the rest of the season, the Bulls’ ability to compete in the playoffs could rely heavily on how well players such as LaVine and Caruso can play through pain.
Orono man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed son of UMN hockey coach and his friend
An Orono man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the crash last summer that killed his two passengers, including the son of University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko.
James David Blue, 52, was intoxicated and driving nearly 100 mph when he crashed his 2017 Bentley Flying Spur in a wooded area near Lake Minnetonka last July, according to a criminal complaint filed against him in Hennepin County District Court.
The crash killed 20-year-old Mack Motzko of Deephaven and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman of Maple Grove. Schuneman’s father, Tom, is the chairman of the Minnesota Special Hockey Board, which promotes the sport for players with special needs.
The plea agreement between Blue and prosecutors calls for prison sentences of 42 and 48 months for the two offenses, respectively, for a total term of seven and a half years. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of May 5.
Motzko and Schuneman had been at a restaurant and were invited to a party at Blue’s home by a mutual friend on July 24. They met Blue less than an hour before the crash, the complaint said.
A witness, who was Motzko’s sister and Schuneman’s girlfriend, told police that Blue was showing the victims his Bentley, and the witness advised them that it would be unsafe to go for a ride at the time.
The crash occurred about 11:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Shore Drive. Schuneman was killed instantly, while Motzko died later at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.
Police found Blue approximately 10 feet in front of the car, having been thrown from the vehicle. He had suffered injuries but was conscious when officers found him, KMSP-TV reported. Blue repeatedly stated to officers that he was “sorry,” and admitted to drinking and being “guilty,” the complaint states.
Hospital staff found THC gummies in Blue’s pocket, along with crushed up white pills and green capsules. THC is the psychoactive agent in marijuana.
The vehicle’s airbag module indicated that Blue was going anywhere from 94 to 99 mph seconds before the crash, police said. The Orono Police Department said lab results showed Blue’s blood-alcohol content to be 0.175, more than twice the legal limit to drive in Minnesota.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
