Brother of man accused of killing Dion Ford Jr. is charged with taking guns from St. Paul shootout scene

The brother of a man charged in the fatal St. Paul shooting of a 21-year-old last week also fired shots during the incident in the North End, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged D’Angelo Semaj Dampier, 19, with aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact, and three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.

On Thursday about 9:15 p.m., Dion Lamarr Ford Jr. left the Maryland Supermarket at Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street. Xavion Tyrece Bell attempted to rob him, according to murder charges filed against him Friday.

Ford, who had a permit to carry a handgun, then shot Bell. Bell was also carrying a gun, which he fired repeatedly at Ford, a complaint said.

Ford suffered a gunshot wound to the head and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Bell, 21, was critically injured with a gunshot wound to his back and remained hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to police.

Police arrested Dampier, who is Bell’s brother, on Monday. He said he didn’t know Ford and didn’t think Bell did, either.

“Dampier was upset because he and Bell were being made to look like villains when (Ford) was being portrayed in the media as a model citizen,” according to the complaint against Dampier.

Ford graduated from St. Paul’s Central High School in 2019. He was an all-conference basketball player who went on to play basketball at Lake Region State College in North Dakota, Casper College in Wyoming and North Dakota State College of Science.

BROTHER SAYS HE TOOK GUNS FROM CRIME SCENE

Dampier told investigators that he and another person dropped Bell off at the Maryland Supermarket to grab some food Thursday. He heard gunshots and “had a gut feeling that Bell was in danger,” the complaint said of what he reported.

Investigators asked Dampier what he did when he saw Ford shoot his brother and he responded, “Right hand to God, I’m not going to lie — no reason to lie. I shot back,” according to the complaint. He said he hadn’t struck Ford.

Dampier initially said he fired five to six times, and then said he fired until his handgun’s magazine was empty. He also said he took home the guns that he and Bell used, but he didn’t know where they ended up, according to the complaint.

Police carried out a search warrant at Dampier’s address in St. Paul on Monday and found a backpack that contained several handgun magazines and loose rounds of various calibers.

Dampier is not eligible to possess firearms or ammunition because of an adjudication when he was a juvenile for robbery, the complaint said.

An attorney for Dampier was not listed in the court record as of Tuesday.