Finance
Caribbean Investment Property – Barbados Luxury Condominiums Provide Outstanding Value
Caribbean Investment Property, which is located on the west coast of Barbados, has proven to be some of the most secure real estate investments in the region. The return on investment for Barbados luxury real estate has been an average 8-10% per year for more than twenty years. Because of the increasing scarcity of beach front property on the west coast of Barbados, there has been a growing trend to Barbados luxury condominium developments on the few remaining sites.
Caribbean Investment Property – Barbados Luxury Condominiums Leading The Market
Barbados luxury condominiums have been leading the demand for Caribbean investment property because of the high quality of these developments and the exceptional quality of life that has been achieved in this Caribbean island.
International interest in Caribbean investment property has been steadily growing even in times of economic slow-down as we are currently experiencing. Wealthy individuals and families from northern climes have continued to seek warm weather destination where it is safe and the quality of life is enjoyable. While luxury real estate developments are being offered in almost every island in the Caribbean, Barbados continues to stand out because of the amazing quality of life that it has achieved over the last forty-four years since it gained independence in 1966. It should be noted that Barbados is the first country in the Caribbean and Latin America to be classified as “Developed” in the recent 2010 UN Human Development Index (HDI). Barbados therefore joined the ranks of the world’s “developed” nations in terms of providing people with an excellent quality of life.
The Human Development Index (HDI) measures performances in health, education, income, and other quality of life indices. Based on the HDI, Barbados, which has been called the “Singapore of the Caribbean,” joins such countries as Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta, Lichtenstein, Bahrain, Qatar, Andorra, San Marino, Brunei Darussalam, Monaco, United Arab Emirates, and Estonia on the list of “developed” countries.
Barbados Luxury Condominiums – West Coast Still Most Popular
In the last few years there have been several Barbados luxury condominium developments on the west coast. Starting in the north near Speighstown, these investment properties have been sprouting up on beaches going all the way south to the area between Sandy Lane Hotel and the new Four Seasons Hotel project. The architecture, the amenities and the landscaping of these luxury developments is incredible. One of these Barbados luxurious condominium developments has been awarded the prestigious 2009 Best International Apartment by International Property Awards in association with CNBC Arabia, as well as two five-star awards for “Best Apartment in the Caribbean” and “Best Development in the Caribbean”.
These incredible luxury condominium developments, which are being offered on the Barbados west coast, are some of the best to be found in the Caribbean. Most of these Caribbean investment properties are the kind of luxury developments that appeal to wealthy individuals, who are seeking a unique second home in a safe and enjoyable warm weather Caribbean island. Barbados has positioned itself as the number one place to buy investment property in the Caribbean.
Barbados Luxury Condominiums – South Coast Beach Environment At Risk?
Because of the growing scarcity of beach front land on the west coast of Barbados, there is a growing interest in luxury developments on the south coast. One recently completed Barbados Luxury Condominium project that is of note is the Palm Beach Luxury Condominiums. The south coast beach, on which this project was developed, is particularly interesting because it is a protected beach access for the sea turtles, which come to nest in the soft white sand. It is an unbelievable sight to see the large turtles (up to four feet wide) digging a place in the sand, laying hundreds of eggs and covering them before returning to the ocean. You may also be fortunate to see young turtles struggling out of the sand (after they have hatched) and making the short trek to the ocean on a clear moon light night. A few of these little creatures will grow and survive to return to the same beach and lay their eggs to produce another generation of these fascinating sea creatures.
While the development of Caribbean Investment Property is welcomed by small island states like Barbados, there is a growing awareness that each development project must be evaluated to ensure that the environment and wild life will be protected. Governments in the Caribbean will need to be vigilant in maintaining this fine balance between the need for economic development and the need to ensure protection of the environment; a feature, which makes these islands such precious gems.
Finance
Unsecured Business Loans Help Small Businesses
In order to operate, every single business needs cash – it does not matter if the business is new or existing. Unfortunately, for many businesses, the cash isn’t always flowing as it should be. Sales could be booming, then all of a sudden, they stop, leaving you with a mess to clean up. Over time, the reduction in cash flow could put you out of business. Before this happens, it is important that you branch out and find a good source of temporary cash to glide your business through those hard times. This is where unsecured business loans come into play. Of course, before you jump in and grab the first loan you can get your hands on, there are some things you should know…
If you are already an established business with good credit history, getting a loan probably won’t be that difficult for you. Chances are, if you have a small business, you have already established a good relationship with a financial institution and that will make it easier for you to get a loan. If you do not already have a bank you can go to, you will need to put some effort into finding someone that will lend money to a small business.
Can You Pay it Back?
You should never jump in and grab a loan knowing you will not be able to pay it back – this could do more harm to your business than good. Before you go out and get the unsecured business loan, take a look at your financial situation and find one that will cater to the situation you are in.
Is the Company Legit?
Of course, before all else, you need to make sure the financial institution you are getting the loan from is legit. When your business is at stake, you don’t have time to waste.
How Fast Can They Get the Money to You?
Like we just said, when your business is on the line, you do not have time to waste – in order to get things back to their normal operation, you need the money as soon as possible. With that said, it would be a good idea to find a financial institution that can give you the loan within a week. There are some out there that can put the money in your hands within 48 hours (we highly recommend you find a company that can do this for you).
What Are the Interest Rates?
The interest rates are something else you need to look into. Obviously, you need to find an institution that can give you the lowest interest rate possible – you don’t want to have to spend years paying for this loan and you certainly don’t want to overpay.
In the end, you may not believe it, but there are financial institutions out there that will gladly offer an unsecured business loan for your small business. When the time comes, make sure you follow our advice and you should do just fine.
Finance
Take Control of Your Retirement – Discover the Power of Self-Directed IRA’s
Remember the lyrics from the Peggy Lee song – Is That All There Is? Often investors will shake their head in wonder after meeting with a financial planner who is talking about “diversification” and “not putting all your eggs in one basket.” Great concepts but what about something beyond stocks, bonds and mutual funds?
Well, like the announcer says at the end of those TV commercials – But Wait There’s More!
Did you know that close to $4.2 Trillion in IRA and retirement account assets can be invested in much more than the standard run-of-the-mill investment choices offered at Big Box investment companies?
Ever since IRAs were first introduced in the 1970s, investors have been permitted to invest in a range of stock market alternatives including non-publicly traded assets such as real estate, notes and loans, private equity and tax liens. But not many financial advisors and even fewer investors are fully aware of the options.
Legendary investor Warren Buffett uses a simple rule for success: Invest in what you know and understand. Diversification offers risk protection. And what better way to diversify than to own something that you have experience with like real estate or a business?
You may find greater portfolio diversification and a return-on-investment that might be better geared to meet your individual goals when you consider investing in what you know from experience.
Any IRA including a traditional IRA, SEP, Roth IRA, Coverdell Education Savings Accounts and solo 401(k) can use a portion of IRA funds to acquire interests in these various stock market alternatives. Essentially, an investor determines the amount and source of the funds, transfers them to an independent third party custodian to hold and then instructs the custodian to release funds to acquire an investment in one or more alternatives. The custodian also holds all income for the investor derived from the investment.
The “rules of the road” can be complex but not impossible to navigate with proper guidance. Basically, an investor, spouse, lineal descendant or fiduciary advisor is a “prohibited person” and cannot “self-deal” or make personal use of the property. With few exceptions, a “prohibited person” cannot work for or take income from an IRA investment.
What can an investor do? Combine multiple IRAs from many individuals along with personal funds to buy property as co-tenants, for example.
It’s easier to list the things that a self-directed IRA cannot use as possible investments. These include 1.) collectibles, 2.) life insurance contracts, and 3.) stock in a Sub-Chapter “S” corporation. Most everything else is fair game.
If structured properly, the self-directed IRA can act as a lender to help facilitate a real estate transaction. Self-directed IRAs can invest as a member of an LLC or as a stockholder of a C-Corporation or even as a Limited Partner. This is one way to add a level of asset protection to an investment.
Harnessing the power of a self-directed IRA may offer an investor a whole new way to invest and get retirement dreams back on track.
Finance
Why Investing Is Important
Investing has become increasingly important over the years, as the future of social security benefits becomes unknown.
People want to insure their futures, and they know that if they are depending on Social Security benefits, and in some cases retirement plans, that they may be in for a rude awakening when they no longer have the ability to earn a steady income. Investing is the answer to the unknowns of the future.
You may have been saving money in a low interest savings account over the years. Now, you want to see that money grow at a faster pace. Perhaps you’ve inherited money or realized some other type of windfall, and you need a way to make that money grow. Again, investing is the answer.
Investing is also a way of attaining the things that you want, such as a new home, a college education for your children, or expensive ‘toys.’ Of course, your financial goals will determine what type of investing you do.
If you want or need to make a lot of money fast, you would be more interested in higher risk investing, which will give you a larger return in a shorter amount of time. If you are saving for something in the far off future, such as retirement, you would want to make safer investments that grow over a longer period of time.
The overall purpose in investing is to create wealth and security, over a period of time. It is important to remember that you will not always be able to earn an income… you will eventually want to retire.
You also cannot count on the social security system to do what you expect it to do. As we have seen with Enron, you also cannot necessarily depend on your company’s retirement plan either. So, again, investing is the key to insuring your own financial future, but you must make smart investments!
Many people like to rely on 401K plans and other investments to supplement their retirement savings. This is a good practice because Social Security may not exist after the year 2029. It is never to early to start investing in Stocks and Bonds on your own. It is, however, very important to talk to a qualified Financial Advisor before you spend any money investing.
So contact a Financial Advisor such as a qualified Stock Broker and discuss your financial future with them.
