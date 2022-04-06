Finance
Choose Your Financial Advisor With Care
Are you in debt? How are your investments fairing? Are you aware of what’s happening to your money? Does asking these sorts of questions cause you stress?
Now, a different type of question: wouldn’t it be nice to be in control of your financial future? Well you can be! Taking charge of your financial destiny is not something that only a few financially literate elite manage to achieve. It’s open to everyone. And with a little bit of planning, education and discipline, sound financial management is available to you too!
Choose your financial advisor with care
Everyone has an opinion about money. How to make it, where to spend it, how to invest it – the advice is endless. But do these people really know what they’re talking about? Next time someone offers you their advice on your financial planning, take a closer look. Are they in debt with few financial options, or are they well on their way to financial freedom? Decide if their situation is one you want to emulate.
Most of us – myself included – get bombarded with financial planning advice from friends and family, but is this really where your financial management guidance should come from? Can your close circle of friends truly give sound, objective information? Be careful who you take advice from, as planning for your financial future is not something to be taken lightly.
With a growing number of investment, insurance, pension and mortgage options making an appearance, successful financial management can seem daunting and getting proper advice for your finances is becoming increasingly essential. Even well-meaning advice can lead one down the wrong path!
Considering how important financial management is to most of us, it makes sense that we would want to get hold of the best guidance possible. Wouldn’t it make sense to invest in this advice? Surround yourself with knowledgeable people, get educated. If you decide to use a financial planner make sure of their track record, talk to other people who have used them, find out what their investments are and whether you want to use them as an investment advisor.
To ensure that the investment advisor or financial planner you choose has the proper credentials: ask what licenses they hold and whether they are registered with one of the financial authorities.
Depending on your time constraints, consulting a financial planner can be helpful to you initially in trying to improve your financial situation by providing advice on budgeting, future planning, insurance, estate planning and investment options, among other things. A good financial planner can help you to plan your short-term and long-term financial future, give you various options, hopefully make you aware of the different types of investment options which is helpful in improving your financial literacy. Education is vital to being able to make decisions about your own financial future, you need to be able to plan your finances to suit your needs.
Stay in Control
Most of us have the right intentions, but sometimes we just need some guidance to see our plans become a reality. Depending on what you need, a financial planner or investment advisor can provide the insight you need into financial planning to get you motivated and on the path to financial freedom, but ultimately you should take control yourself.
Top Banks United States
There are thousands of banks in US. It is very hard to decide which is the best bank. Here is the list of top
1. JP Morgan Chase $2,533bn
2. Bank of America $2,281bn
3. Wells Fargo $1,951bn
4. Citi Bank $1,843bn
5. Goldman Sachs $916bn
6. Morgan Stanley $851bn
7. U.S Bankcorp $461bn
8. TD Bank $380bn
9. HSBC $273bn
10. American Express $181bn
When considering where to put one’s money for safekeeping, the list of bank and credit union options seems endless. There are small local and regional financial institutions that can be entrusted with your hard-earned cash, of course, but for full service and far-reaching banking, the biggest national banks reign supreme. According to the Federal Reserve, these 10 financial institutions are the biggest banks in the United States by assets held. Below is our top 10 banks in America.
JPMorgan-Chase
The largest bank in the country and the sixth-largest in the world, the Federal Reserve reports JPMorgan-Chase as holding close to $2 trillion in worldwide assets as of the end of last year. This makes it number one on our list of top 10 banks. The company is the result of the 2000 merger of two much-older banks, J.P. Morgan and Company and Chase Manhattan Corporation. While the J.P. Morgan name is used for investment banking and private wealth management, the bank provides retail and commercial bank services as Chase.
The financial titan of the 19th century, John Pierpont Morgan, is the namesake of the company and was the founder of the original J.P. Morgan Bank, but early American politician and notorious duelist Aaron Burr was one of the creators of Chase Manhattan. The House of Morgan brought in $96.6 billion in revenue last year despite controversies and legal woes over alleged energy price fixing and negligence during the Bernard Madoff scandal, that resulted in billions in fines paid.
Bank of America
The presence of Bank of America’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina singlehandedly makes that city one of the biggest financial centers in the country. Though it is not the largest bank, this company is in fact the world’s largest wealth management firm, because it owns Merrill Lynch, a giant in that field.
Bank of America has about 50 million retail banking customers, but it had quite humble beginnings. It started with a small institution serving immigrants in San Francisco at the beginning of the 1900s, that was, oddly enough, called the Bank of Italy. Bank of America briefly ventured into finance in China with acquisition of a stake in Chinese Construction Bank, that it later sold off.
The company has made efforts to keep its headquarters in Charlotte and New York eco-friendly and LEED certified, but also has been accused of mortgage fraud in a number of lawsuits since 2010.
Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo has long been associated with San Francisco, where it’s still headquartered, as it was formed to capitalize on the Gold Rush by two Northeasterners. In terms of one measure – market capitalization – Wells Fargo is the biggest bank in the world, though it has fought China’s Industrial and Commercial Bank for that title back and forth over the past few years.
Wells Fargo holds the oldest continuously operating bank charter in the United States, which was originally granted to the First National Bank of Philadelphia. Wells Fargo pays the largest sum of corporate taxes of any US company each year, but has been accused of tax avoidance practices.
Citi
A pioneer of both the credit card industry and automated teller machines, Citi Bank – formerly the City Bank of New York – was regarded as an East Coast equivalent to Wells Fargo during the 19th century when both banks were purely regional. Citi was also the first United States bank to open a banking office in a foreign country, having expanded to Argentina in 1914. Nowadays only 26 percent of Citi’s branch offices are in the United States, though they generate 51 percent of the bank’s revenue.
US Bancorp/U.S. Bank
The current US Bancorp (which includes U.S. Bank) is the result of the combination of major regional banks from the West and Midwest. The company holds $389 billion in assets, as well as $250 billion in deposits, from 16 million customers. Banks were prohibited by law from using “United States” in their names in 1913, and US Bancorp was among the last firms to be allowed to do so, having appended the phrase to its name the previous year.
PNC
Pittsburgh-based PNC is primarily a regional financial institution, operating mostly on the East Coast, but with offices in nineteen states as well as Washington, DC. PNC actually has two historical meanings – Pittsburgh National Corporation and Providence National Corporation, both Pennsylvania banks that merged to form the beginnings of the current company. They decided to use just the acronym thereafter because of the coincidence of their names. PNC was an early adopter of “virtual wallet” services among traditional banks, and is known for its yearly index of the prices of items from the Christmas carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York was founded in 1784 by none other than the very first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Bank of New York Mellon is the direct successor organization of that firm, after having merged with T. Mellon and Sons, a Pittsburgh institution that financed the steel and fuel industries. This long history makes it the oldest banking corporation in the country. It holds $27.9 trillion in assets under custody, so it is the world’s largest custodian bank catering to other financial institutions.
State Street
Boston’s State Street Corporation originated as a shipping financing firm. It still does business that is similar in spirit, focusing on global banking services and investment management to overseas institutional investors. State Street was involved in a landmark court case in 1998 that found a computer algorithm can be patented in the US.
Capital One
Capital One is primarily a retail banking operation, providing largely credit cards, auto loans and home loans in addition to checking and savings services. Originally a pure credit card company, Capital One expanded into banking in earnest in 2005. Early in 2014 Capital One was criticized for changing its customer terms of service to allow the bank to contact customers in any manner it chose, including deliberately deceiving them with fake phone caller IDs.
TD Bank
The final institution in our top 10 bank list isn’t actually headquartered in the United States; the Toronto-Dominion Bank is quite naturally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Over 22 million people worldwide are TD Bank clients, mostly in the US and Canada. TD has branches in quite remote locations, including Canada’s Northwest Territories and the Yukon.
Update: If you have financial questions besides the top banks, SmartAsset can help. So many people reached out to us saying they wanted help with financial planning, that we built a tool to match you with a financial advisor who can meet your needs. First you answer a series of questions about your situation and your goals. Then the program narrows down thousands of advisors to three fiduciaries who meet your needs. You can read their profiles to learn more about them, interview them on the phone or in person and choose who to work with in the future. This allows you to find a good fit while doing much of the hard work for you.
Important Considerations For Improving Social Media Engagement & ROI for Small & Midsized Companies
Most probably, you understand the growing importance of social media in driving customers and prospects to your website, as well as in announcing a special event or product promotion. And while there are many different forms of social media (Twitter vs. Instagram vs. Facebook etc.) most users don’t know how to use them effectively to help improve marketing communications ROI. Just “having” social media accounts is not enough these days; you must understand the best practices for using each and nurture your accounts on an on-going basis.
For example, if your social media accounts haven’t been updated in the last thirty days, your customers and prospects may question your reliability, scope, quality and professionalism. Your social media is a direct reflection of your brand and what follows are a few simple guidelines for improving it.
Relevant Social Media Content Improves ROI
Content that is relevant to your customers and prospects is critical to the development of meaningful trust in your brand, in the short term as well as over time. In today’s world, trust is all important and a clear cut and basic method for improving customer purchase. Conversely, posting just anything can be more harmful than just not posting at all. What seems clever today, may be detrimental tomorrow. Your content, both imagery and text, must be well thought out to meet the needs of your customers and prospects, and therefore improve ROI. And it must be creatively presented in order to be received by an often skeptical audience.
With the recent news about fake messages and accounts, Facebook and Instagram are attempting to improve their algorithms in order to eliminate accounts that are posting irrelevant content or using popular hashtags just to gain visibility. These tactics will now get accounts ghost blacklisted. This means that your account is visible to only those who directly search for it, but your content will not be shown in anyone’s timeline.
How To Deploy Hashtags For Maximum Engagement
Hashtags and social media are as important to one another as oil is to your engine. To perform better than just getting “likes” here and there, you should research relevant hashtags. General hashtags can be used as long as they’re relevant and they’re not abused.
For example when I create a post on an Instagram (this same post will be shared on Facebook too) I always start it off with #GoodMorning #GoodNight depending on time. There are in excess of 91,500,000 posts on Instagram using the same hashtag.In turn, the audience looking, searching, and filtering the above hashtags has to be considerably larger. Hashtags are the equivalent to Meta Keywords in your website – they must be relevant to your post, and you must not abuse them.
Posting Consistency Also Improves ROI
Solid growth doesn’t come in fits and starts, and the regularity in which you post is key. Work with your team and based on your knowledge of your audience, set minimum numbers of posts and perhaps also ideal times.
And in today’s increasingly untrusting environment, “writing longer posts, spending more time crafting them, and publishing less frequently can go a long way toward building confidence in your brand. Posts went from 808 words in 2014 to 1,142 words in 2017” – Orbit Media. And, of organizations using social media today, only 3 percent are posting daily, 22 percent are posting weekly, and the majority are posting only several times or less in the past six months. Therefore, your posting consistency becomes even more meaningful to your customers and prospects, so that profitable growth is more attainable.
Remember, It’s All About Branding
Traditional media, digital media and social media, in particular, should all work together to improve brand and marketing ROI. When your audience shares your post, you’re extending your brand to reach new audiences and your existing audience is demonstrating their loyalty to your brand.
And don’t forget about your website. It’s the focal point of your brand and, while it can go much longer without updates, search engines do specifically look for updated content and professionally developed new content can significantly increase your brand’s ranking.
Marketing Communications Consultants Can Help
In a recent CMO Digital Benchmark Study, 97 percent of marketing leaders said social media spending made only an “average” or “below average” contribution to their company’s performance. So, if you have concerns about what you’re doing, you’re not alone.
Social media is growing rapidly, and as with any new process there is a great need for professional help. Without understanding best practices and/or not having the time, energy or skill to improve your social media efforts, it’s like putting your head in the sand. As Will Rogers said, “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.”
Niche Marketing: The Golden Source of Online Business Success
Niche marketing is one of the most effective ways to make a lot of money off the web. It’s about taking a general market and stripping it down into targeted and focused segments or niches. One then develops solutions that meet the needs of a specific segment.
Banks for example operate in many niche markets. At first glance, they may appear to focus on one market, the financial market. There is no doubt that this is correct, but banks perform a number of different functions by serving many different niches.
A typical bank has a number of products and services, such as:
- Investment products
- Home loans
- Vehicle finance
- Financial planning and
- Personal loans
Each product or service caters for a select group of individuals or niche market: Investment products for investors, vehicle finance for vehicle owners, home loans for real estate players, financial planning for seniors or retirees and personal loans for individuals seeking short-term finance.
Does this mean that a bank offering the above-mentioned services is able to compete equally well against all other banks in the respective service categories? Generally it’s very difficult for a business to dominate every market it participates in, but it’s certainly possible for a company to establish a significant presence in a certain niche.
Of the four major banks in South Africa, ABSA Bank is the ‘go-to’ bank for home loans, Nedbank tends to be the business bank of choice, First National Bank is well known for their innovative products and Standard Bank for their stock trading platform.
Whatever the business or industry, a market leader will typically enjoy a healthy revenue stream. And by operating in other niche markets (not necessarily dominating them), a business can easily diversify or supplement its primary source of income. The same principle applies to online businesses.
Niche marketing works impressively well in the world of electronic commerce. VirtualBank for example is an online bank that specialises in providing financial services over the internet. Google dominates the search engine market and News24 pride themselves on being the premier news source in South Africa.
What does this mean for your online business, pick a niche market, sell some stuff and Bob’s your uncle? Unfortunately it’s not that easy. You can’t expect to start a new business, offer everything from A to Z, take on the major market players and become the overnight leader.
As a start-up, you simply cannot bite off more than you can chew.
You are not going to compete against News24 for news readers or against Amazon for book sales. However, you might be able to trump News24 in the sports news category or Amazon in the Self-help book category.
The point is taking on a niche market is one of the best low risk ways to start and grow your business. There are three good reasons for this:
1. Niche markets tend to be less competitive than larger markets. Your chances of being successful or dominating the market is a lot greater.
2. Niche marketing can be extremely cost effective. For instance, suppose your business sells books on dog training techniques for German Shepherds. Instead of designing mass marketing campaigns (television or radio) which could potentially cost millions, brochures and flyers situated at select dog training schools may be more than sufficient to attract customers to your business.
3. A niche market is a great way to build a business on a subject that you find interesting or enjoyable. It may be a good model for you to convert those hobbies or passions into a home-based passive income business.
Not too long ago I received an email from a reader asking whether it’s a good idea to start an online business in the mattress industry. If you have a look at Google’s Keyword Tool, you’ll notice that there are over 9 million online searches every month for the keyword ‘mattress’. With search volumes like this, the chance of finding a profitable niche market and business model may be good.
Starting your business with a niche market is a good idea. Most successful entrepreneurs will attest to this. However, niche marketing success is dependent on three basic rules:
1. Know exactly what your customers want. Your products and services have to appeal to your market’s unique needs. Building a business around mattresses in general may be pointless if your market only has an interest in mattress covers.
2. Learn how to communicate with your customers. You need to understand the psychology or deeper reasons behind their needs. In other words, speak their language and use marketing messages that evoke feelings of action.
How do your customers feel about mattress covers? What words resonate with them? If people are concerned about the ‘scratchiness’ of mattress covers against their skin when buying, your products and services must speak directly to this.
3. Understand your competition. How will you differentiate your business against all the other players? Look at their websites, products, services and marketing messages. Find out exactly what benefits they are selling. Try and pick out any gaps or under-serviced areas in the market. How could you do things better?
Are there any competitors in your niche? It may be a bad thing if there are no other players. The market may simply not want what you have to offer. Alternatively, the market is untapped and has yet to be exploited.
The key is to ask your customers what they want and value, and then test how they respond to your products, services and brand. This precept is central to niche marketing.
