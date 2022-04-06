Company Profiles – Ithmaar Bank

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ithmaar bank is interesting from a business architectural viewpoint because it represents Islamic finance. Ithmaar Bank was incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 1984 initially under the name of Faysal Investment Bank of Bahrain E.C. (FIBEC).

In 2003, Shamil Bank purchased all the assets and liabilities of FIBEC and changed the name to Ithmaar Bank.

The vision of the bank is: “To be the benchmark international investment bank from the Middle East; and … the premier global Islamic financial services group. (1)

The values of the bank are: Expertise, Innovation, Transparency, Sophistication and International Focus. Sophisitication is a value that is not often seen in companies. To these values one could add the bridging of eastern and western cultures.

The location of Bahrain is key for understanding the success of this fast growing bank. As the corporate video shows, Bahrain offers access to the markets, attractive costs of doing business in the Middle East and the strength of regulation that is adapted to international standards.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors is Khalid Abdulla-Janahi. The side shows only limited information about him:

“Mr. Janahi holds a degree in Computer Science and Accountancy from the University of Manchester, UK.” (1)

About Michael P. Lee, the CEO and member of the Board we learn much more. Mr. Lee started his investment banking career at Merrill Lynch in 1973. In 1992, Mr. Lee became a senior adviser at Bahrain’s Ministry of Finance & National Economy, providing strategic advice on the development and regulation of the Bahrain International Financial Centre and on investments. He has now lived in Bahrain for 16 years. Mr. Lee holds an MA (Honors) degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford. (1)

The business model contains:

– Investment banking

– Islamic Finance

– Private equity (recently launched the Ithmaar Kazyna CIS Regional Energy Fund)

– private banking (wealth management, investment placement)

– group business development (New Business Development for Ithmaar Bank and its subsidiaries and affiliates. Institutional and VIP client relationship management, Intra-group linkages). And also a new fund that was launched: Latin American Real Estate Fund.

– Mergers & Acquisitions

Form the corporate brochure however we learn that this business model is not an integrated entity but a conglomeration of individual companies:

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C, (BBK), Ithmaar Development Company (f.e. hotel development), First Leasing Bank (FLB), Solidarity Group (one of the largest Islamic insurance company in the world), Faisal Private Bank (FPB), Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), Shamil Bank

Than for the layman like me, one needs some basic understanding of Islamic finance, for example about the nature of interest (how about the myth that raising interest rates is not allowed):

“Riba is a loan with the condition that the borrower will return to the lender more than and better than the quantity borrowed.” (2)

And about the global knowledge that in Islamic countries interest is forbidden:

How Is Interest Illegal

The definition of interest has already been mentioned as well as that it is prohibited. If we explore the Qur’an we will come across at least four places where Allah has mentioned interest.

The first one is in Surah Al-baqarah verse no.275

“Those who devour usury will not stand except as stands one whom the Satan by his touch has driven to madness. That is because they say, “trade is like usury”, but Allah has permitted trade and has forbidden usury” (2)

How this is incorporated in Islamic (trade) finance is (for me) still uncertain…