Congress Is Coming After Your 401(K)
75% of Americans disapprove of the job our representatives are doing. It’s things like this that explain why:
Whilst only about 13% of U.S. employees nationwide enjoy a retirement fund that assures stable, lifelong income, all 535 members of Congress do… courtesy of Uncle Sam.
Members of Congress participate in the Federal Employees Retirement System, which provides pension benefits of which most American workers can only dream.
Private retirement savers often pay management fees that can exceed 1% annually on lousy investment choices. Members of Congress pay a maximum of 0.039% for funds guaranteed to match the market.
A proposal floating around in Republican circles in Washington would add insult to injury: They want to end the tax-deductibility of your pension contributions so they can give a $1.5 billion tax break to U.S. corporations.
Oops.
Give and Take
Congress is reportedly considering whether to reduce the benefits of contributing to a 401(k) and similar retirement plans.
That’s because it wants to reform corporate taxes, cutting the rate from 35% to 15%. That blasts a meteor-sized hole in the federal budget.
Cue the pension police.
According to the latest report from the Joint Committee on Taxation, the exclusion of contributions to and earnings of defined contribution plans will cost the federal government more than $584 billion over the next five years.
The new proposal would treat all 401(k) and traditional IRA contributions as if they were Roth IRA contributions. You’d lose the tax exclusion of those contributions, but your future 401(k)/IRA earnings and appreciation would be tax-free. Some think this could raise $1.5 trillion in additional tax revenue over the next decade, making the corporate tax slash feasible.
Unless they decide to tax retirement earnings and appreciation too.
End of the Roth?
Right now, any income and gains your 401(k) and/or traditional IRA generate don’t get taxed until you make withdrawals.
But a new proposal would impose a 15% tax on those annual gains, raising another $1.5 trillion over the next decade. That would be even worse than ordinary taxable investment accounts, however, where one can defer capital gains tax simply by not selling shares.
“It’s not really a question of whether retirement plans will get a haircut, but of how much,” said Bradford Campbell, former assistant secretary of labor for employee benefits under President George W. Bush. Replacing revenue lost to tax cuts, he said, is “a game of winners and losers, and the retirement system is poised to be one of the losers.”
My sources in Washington tell me that the Trump team is definitely planning to push a tax reform like President Ronald Reagan’s in 1986 – closing loopholes as well as cutting rates. It won’t be just a tax cut, as had been rumored.
Like the retirement contribution exclusion, the proposals also do away with the state and local income tax deductions. If you live in a place such as New York or California, that’s a very big deal indeed.
Who Cares?
There is no more-contested issue in U.S. politics than federal tax reform. So who is likely to win and lose if tax reform follows President Donald Trump’s proposals?
First, his administration can’t count on unqualified support from the base of voters who put Trump in the White House.
Although low-income voters would probably come out neutral since they tend not to have 401(k) or IRA plans, households earning $50,000 or more – most of which voted for the president – would take a serious hit if retirement contributions were subject to tax upfront.
High-income families probably won’t care one way or another since they tend to hit their retirement contribution limits fairly quickly anyway.
Second, the corporate side of the proposals are fraught. Although Trump’s plan cuts the corporate rate from 35% to 15%, many U.S. corporations already pay less than 15% thanks to loopholes – especially in energy, utilities and heavy industry.
They will probably oppose the plan since it closes those loopholes. That makes passage uncertain.
How to Prepare
Uncertainty surrounding something we’ve come to take for granted – tax-advantaged retirement plans – means you need to look at alternatives as a matter of urgency.
One is to explore the benefits of investing in the stock market directly. Long-term buy-and-hold strategies may become more attractive than retirement funds, depending on how capital gains are treated under any tax reform plan.
Another alternative is to consider the advantages of life insurance.
Certain types of whole life policies are much better than traditional retirement vehicles. That’s because the IRS currently treats “distributions” from such policies as nontaxable loans against the policy, which are retired when it pays out at your passing.
Life insurance trusts, on the other hand, might become much more attractive vehicles for passing money on to your heirs if the relative returns to heritable IRS accounts take a nosedive.
Whatever happens, I’ll be keeping a close eye on developments… and offering you solutions.
Internet Home Business Opportunity – Start to Earn Money With Zero Cost Investment Plan
Would you like to earn more cash with internet home business opportunity?
Blogging is the place where one can easily express his thoughts, wishes and ideas about his interested niche to so many people.
Another platform is named as word press, which is highly accepted by the search engines that continuously presents fresh content on your site, this way you can enjoy the taste of internet home business opportunity.
If you look back last 5-10 years, blog was the only facility for expressing views and ideas but now a days due to recent trend of information technology blog is very powerful tool to earn cool income easily for people like us.
This Internet home business opportunity gives such good returns, that’s why people are getting ready to leave their jobs and join this business to earn more money through blogging.
Now question or doubt will arise in your mind that how this blog will help in generating money for you and even first and most important thing you will feel that you don’t have knowledge about blogging, then how you can take the advantage of this platform.
So answer is you can get the best benefit from this internet home business opportunity and for that you don’t need to learn HTML and other technical languages.
So don’t worry you will earn better returns though you don’t know about this stuff.
Simple way is to create free account on blog sites like blogger.com and you can enjoy bogging there,and it won’t charge any hidden cost so it’s purely free of cost.
One more option to find more blog sites is Google station and it will really help you to drive with numbers of free blog sites.
So what you need is to create your personal blog to go further and it’s very easy.
Once you create your personal blog then you have to do in-depth research on search engine and come out with the target market that will give you best returns and business.
There are various options where you can jump and can easily start like internet marketing, blog marketing, etc but you must have interest and knowledge so it would be easy for you to come with more ideas.
You have to use solid keywords to come out on the top on search engine list and other trick is to keep your blog updated every single time to offer fresh content. You can easily use these tricks to post your blog in very efficient manner.
Last but very important thing is to focus more on blogging by offering affiliate products, this will make you more money.
Blogging is most famous and well known for internet home business opportunities through search engines and will give heavy traffic to your site.
In this way you can see continuous flow of income by promoting your blog and ad on it.
So you don’t need to think more what you need is to take action right from today itself and get the best outcome from your internet home business opportunity through blogging.
Money Secrets Of The Amish by Lorilee Craker – Personal Finance Book Review – Bartering and Gifting
Challenging economic times inspire people universally to make wise financial decisions. Whether it’s choosing to repair a vehicle instead of purchasing a new one, or investing in simple pleasures vs. opulent outings, such behaviors are proliferating. One culture that has always lived austere, yet meaningful lives is the Amish. Increasingly, people are intrigued by their lifestyle; and wonder what aspects of their living they could comfortably imitate.
Lorilee Craker is the author of the new book, “Money Secrets Of The Amish-Finding True Abundance in Simplicity, Sharing and Saving.” She examines their lifestyle, which is extravagant in peace, family and community closeness. For them, thrift is a muscle that is exercised regularly.
Craker interviewed Amish folk in Michigan and Pennsylvania, including an Amish banker whose clientele is 95 percent Amish. During the Great Recession in 2008, his bank had its best year ever. Amish experts and Englishers’ (Amish reference to anyone non-Amish), financial perspectives accentuate the book too. Here, two of their money-saving habits, bartering and rethinking gifts, are discussed.
Bartering. Bartering was a popular social behavior from the 1880s to the Great Depression. It’s common again today. The Amish, who have a long history of living outside a cash economy, love to swap goods for goods, goods for services or services for services. In regards to bartering, ask yourself, “What are you good at and what could you negotiate for something of worth?”
Unfortunately, Americans can be too proud to barter, but it’s popular in foreign countries. Barter, and you will:
- Build relationships and community.
- Engage on a deeper level when you must express your needs.
- Think of your assets first before your needs.
If you’re uncomfortable bartering, start with your friends and acquaintances; and seek bartering opportunities. Post what you need on social media sites.
Rethink Gift Giving. The Amish give one gift per child for birthdays and Christmas. Gifts are often useful, need-based and hand-made, regardless of the recipient’s age. The first step in rethinking gift giving is to scale back. Consider giving gifts that are either: a. experiential or charitable, or b. homegrown in some way.
Experiential gifts. Give the gift of a single experience, shared or not, of know-how, skill, and most importantly, memorable. Examples include sporting events tickets, museum memberships, or Horseback riding lessons. Experiential gifts can be expensive or cheap, as it’s more about investing in the relationship.
- Un-wrappable gifts. They can be fun, frugal, yet meaningful. Give coupons for services including babysitting, housecleaning or yard work.
- Coupon-gifting. Consider giving the gift of time, allowing you to create memories, which are priceless. Coupon gifts are also something to anticipate using.
- Make a donation in the recipient’s name to an endeared charitable cause.
Homegrown. Examples include painted pottery, made candles, garden stones, and soap.
- Cook, Can, Bake. “Somehow there’s something about a kitchen gift that’s infused with so much more than the cost of ingredients,” says Craker.
Secondhand. Aim for 20 percent of your gifts to come from resale, consignment or thrift shops, suggests Craker:
- Resale shops. Can include costume jewelry for kids.
- Consignment stores. Look for name-brand clothing, baby shower and newborn gifts.
Shop Your Own Home For Gifts. One person’s junk is another man’s pleasure:
- Re-gifting. This practice gets a bad rap, but if you have something in good condition that someone else would appreciate far more than you do, why not give it to them?
- Practice re-gifting beyond Christmastime. Sometimes gifts carry extra meaning for both the giver and receiver. Parents can give away special home items to their grown-up children. Such objects are treasured, emotional connection points to their upbringing.
Money Secrets Of The Amish illustrates that bartering and gift giving can be both hip and practical. And, you needn’t don a bonnet or suspenders to prosper.
$25,000 Unsecured Personal Loans: How to Make Approval More Likely
For bad credit borrowers, the chances of getting the green light on a $25,000 unsecured personal loan is expected to be nil. The loan assessment process is strict, and applicants with poor credit histories are carefully vetted. But with careful preparation, an application can be strong enough to be approved.
The strength of a loan application rests on only a few points: the affordability of the loan; the debt-to-income ratio of the applicant; and the specific purpose of the loan. The problem with seeking large unsecured loans is that lenders fear the funds will be wasted, and not used responsibly.
If the $25,000 is to be used to clear some existing debts, rather than financing a weekend in Las Vegas, then they are more open to the idea of granting loan approval with bad credit. And with some careful planning, the other issues can be addressed too.
Improving Affordability
The first two issues are closely associated, with the affordability of a loan affected by both the interest rate charged and the debt-to-income ratio that exists. When it comes to getting $25,000 unsecured personal loans, especially with bad credit scores, some effort is needed to ensure both are kept in order.
Bad credit borrowers are usually charged higher interest rates because of the perceived greater risk lenders accept. And with large unsecured loans requiring larger monthly repayments sums anyway, the total in repayments can be significant. With the ratio stipulating that a maximum 40% of income be used for debt repayments, the sum often pushes the total figure over the limit.
But both can be improved with either small or large consolidation loans. With these funds debts can be cleared, and with each debt cleared, the credit score improves. This in turn means the interest rate falls. And, with each debt gone, the debt-to-income ratio improves too, making loan approval with bad credit more possible.
Making Realistic Applications
Even with the efforts made to strengthen a loan application, rejection can still be the outcome. Sometimes, the problem is that applicants fail to realize the reality of their position. What on paper seems affordable to them is not convincing enough to lenders. With no security offered, this is especially true with a $25,000 unsecured personal loan.
The best way around this problem is to be realistic with the sum of money sought. For example, if $20,000 is needed and easily affordable, why apply for $25,000? And if $25,000 is needed then, consider splitting the sum into 2 or 3 smaller loan applications – $10,000, $10,000 and $5,000. A large unsecured loan might be rejected, but 3 successive smaller ones are more acceptable.
And remember, with the specific purpose of the loan detailed in the application, the likelihood of unsecured personal loan approval with bad credit is much greater.
Choose Your Lender Wisely
Finally, when seeking a $25,000 unsecured personal loan, a key factor is choosing which lender to apply to. The best terms are available online, and after a search on a comparison site, the best options matching your preferences can be found in seconds.
But there are security risks in getting loans online, and checking the reputation of lenders through either the BBB website, or Verify1st.com, is necessary. For this reason, it may be worth speaking to familiar traditional lenders with the chances of getting a large unsecured loan with acceptable terms high when they already know your background and character.
Of course, it is hard to beat the terms of online lenders, who are more open to personal loan approval with bad credit. But ignoring any option would not be a wise move.
