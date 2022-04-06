Finance
Credit Tenant Lease (CTL) Loans Explained in Simple Terms
Credit tenant lease (CTL) financing is a unique lending platform designed for exclusive use with net leased real estate. Because of the distinctive nature of CTL loans they are only available through specialized CTL lenders.
What is Net Leased Real Estate?
Net leased refers to clauses in a real estate lease that specify which party (owner or tenant) is responsible for the taxes, insurance and maintenance of the property.
When a tenant agrees to bear the burden of some or all of these significant expenses the rent will accordingly be lower but the liabilities of the tenant will be higher. Rent is said to be “net of” any expenses shouldered by the renter.
If a tenant is responsible for all three (tax, insurance, maintenance) of the extraordinary expenses the lease is described as being “triple net” (NNN). Triple net leases leave the property owner free of all responsibilities and liabilities concerning the real estate except paying the mortgage if it happens to be financed. Obviously net lease come in single and double net as-well.
Because a triple net lease pays monthly rent but places virtually no other requirements on the holder it is looked upon as a financial instrument very similar to a bond. Like a bond a triple net lease derives its value from the strength of the entity (tenant) that promises to make the payments.
What is a Credit Tenant?
Simply put, a credit tenant is a renter with good credit. A credit tenant will not only have the financial recourses to be able to make rent payments but will also have a strong legal and ethical incentive to stay current.
To be considered a credit tenant and be eligible for CTL loans a tenant must be rated “investment grade” by one of the established corporate rating services such as Standard & Poors or Moody’s.
Credit tenants are coveted by landlords and credit tenants who rent on a triple net basis are the most prized of all.
What is CTL Finance?
CTL finance is a unique and highly specialized form of lending designed to work hand in glove with net leased credit tenant real estate. CTL loans are actually securities products that combine commercial mortgage lending with sophisticated investment banking.
When a credit tenant, net leased property is financed the lease is actually securitized and, in a sense, turned into a private placement corporate bond. At the same time a commercial real estate mortgage loan is underwritten against the property. The mortgage is coterminous (matching the length of the lease), fully amortized, and non recourse.
The bond, which is backed by the lease, is then sold on the secondary market, usually to insurance companies or pension funds but also to private investors. The proceeds of the bond sale are used to fund the mortgage loan.
The lease and the mortgage are administered inside a trust and managed by a third party trustee who collects the rent, pays the mortgage and distributes any overage to the property owner.
Net lease real estate investors with credit tenants should consider CTL financing when deciding how to capitalize their property.
CTL offers permanent, non-recourse, fully amortized commercial mortgages with no restrictions on loan-to-value (up to 100% LTV) or loan-to-cost (up to 100% LTC) and is available for finance, refinance and construction and development including cash-out financing.
How A Channel Conflict With Partners Can Be Resolved To Improve ROI
Conflict is a common ingredient between enterprises and their channel partners. A web search of “Channel Conflict” generates many articles, most of which are generally related to pricing issues with, or between, channel partners. However, channel conflicts can occur in a much broader spectrum in the channel, and many manufacturers aren’t even aware of the conflicts. The consequences of ignoring “hidden” conflicts can rob a company of a significant portion of its ROI.
For instance, maybe you hear your partners say things like this:
- “Why is it necessary to have so many websites, usernames, and passwords to get the information I’m looking for?”
- “How can I get my new employees trained? Where can they go later when they need instant information?”
- “We feel like we’re the only ones out here. How do we get in touch with other people – either an expert at the company or another dealer – who can help me?”
Or maybe, your people say things like this:
- “Why do my partners let the good leads we give them go dry?”
- “Even my own people are frustrated with our current partner systems.”
- “Our partners don’t possess the brand loyalty we think they should have.”
If you’ve heard these questions or comments from your dealers or your own staff, then you know there is more than just price conflict in the channel, and you know there is a cost associated with this conflict. And if you haven’t heard them, maybe you should ask.
Research shows there is often a significant gap between how managers at the manufacturer level perceive how their partners feel about the level of support they receive and how the channel partners themselves perceive how they are being supported. In one study (Abistar Group, 2010), the gaps were shown to be significant. In a key area of Partner Management, Marketing and Communications, managers scored what they thought their partners’ satisfaction to be at 77% while the partners scored it well below that, at 59%. Similar gaps were noted for Training and Certification, Performance Management, and Collaboration.
These gaps produce friction between the enterprise and its partners. This conflict can eventually lead to reduced revenue, slower growth, and higher administrative costs. Likewise, resolving this kind of channel conflict can improve ROI.
PRM Systems Can Reduce Channel Conflict
Companies have reduced channel conflict by incorporating a Partner Relationship Management (PRM) system in the channel. PRM systems are web-based software solutions that unify all facets of managing a distribution channel into a single partner portal. In conjunction with continuous improvement programs and the application of best practices, companies have been able to increase channel productivity and lower costs using a PRM system. These initiatives, when combined, make it easier for partners to do business with the manufacturer. Let’s take a look at some specific ways ROI can be increased using the same four partner management activities assessed in the survey.
Marketing and Communications
Effective channel partner marketing is critical to the success of any company selling through an independent channel. Partners need to see clear, understandable communications coming from one source. They need alerts, reminders and announcements about product introductions sent on a timely basis. And they need to be able to quickly find past communications. A PRM system allows a company to successfully synchronize all business communication activity within a channel. If you communicate your products and brand effectively, your partners will be more informed and enthusiastic about your company, and more likely to effectively sell your product, increasing ROI.
Training and Certification
Today’s PRM technologies manage and deliver online training, classroom training, assessments, webinars and other e-learning activities. This provides employees and their managers the ability to create, manage, and view a defined learning plan and certifications for specific job roles. This kind of well-balanced, channel training can contribute significantly to reducing partner ramp-up time and costs, and increasing individual performance, delivering a positive impact on a business’s ROI.
Performance Management
Measurement is an important key to successful enterprise performance because it helps managers make more effective decisions. Today, most channel management technologies include a reporting dashboard for managers to access information about the people and organizations they manage. Having good information at your fingertips helps you make good decisions and increase ROI, particularly as an enterprise scales up and adds more partners.
Collaboration
Given today’s acceptance of social media, employees are “expecting” to be able to collaborate with others in their channel. A PRM system can provide a good forum for this to take place, where it can be overseen and managed to the benefit of the enterprise and its channel partners. This peer-to-peer communication can help resolve current issues by providing a repository for best practices. Companies who just a few years ago were trying to stifle this kind of communication today are embracing it because they know it produces more informed, more effective, and more brand-loyal channel employees. As the level of information shared by many people increases, so does ROI.
Channel Conflicts Can Be Resolved
Instituting a web-based PRM system can increase ROI. The most successful companies using PRM systems have combined them with a continuous improvement and measurement program, along with instituting business strategies based on the best practices found in channel management today. When all combined, this strategy can reduce the cost of managing and administering the channel, and eliminate many of the causes of the conflicts themselves, improving the company’s return on investment for the long term.
Free E-Commerce Website Using Google Sites and PayPal
I started off with the goal of making a website that has no on going costs, minimal transaction fees and low maintenance. The choice of having all features integrated into the one website? or do I manage the website and let a third party do the financial transactions? security is a key to answering this question, a third party will be my option. Firstly I did allot of research into free web hosting solutions, benefits, security and 100% uptime. The list got down to a few, I tested them and decided on Google sites which ticked all the boxes. The main disadvantage is also an advantage, it locks down allot of code, making it harder to implement heaps of features but increases security immensely.
I have decided on my web hosting, now look at payment systems. The customer would have to be redirected to a secure website, the data passed between my website and the shopping cart had to be minimal as this can be hijacked or changed. I looked at allot of cool Java and php based shopping carts but in the end, all still sent across code that could easily be changed by someone smart enough. PayPal and Google Checkout are the main players, being in a Australia, Google Checkout was ruled out so I worked with PayPal.
Google sites is very easy use, first you give the website a name, choose a template and play around with the formatting a bit. Add a picture of the item you want to sell, then put it in the back of your mind for a bit, we now head over to PayPal.
Create yourself a PayPal account and change the account type to Business at http://www.PayPal.com. PayPal gives you the option of making pre-made buttons that are attached to your account and because no dollar amount or numbers of items passes between the sites, it is very secure.
Creating a PayPal Button:
Profile >> My Saved Buttons >> Create New Button
Select Yes; create an “Add to Cart” button.
Give the item a name, if you have multiple of the same items, include an item number.
Choose a price
Additional Options:
Postage Weight or Postage cost for that item.
Track Inventory, PayPal can stop people purchasing items if you run out of stock.
Once the button has been created, select the tab e-mail, copy the code and keep this for later.
Go back to your Google sites web page and add an image that your going to use as the “add to cart” button. This can be the one provided earlier by PayPal or you can choose to make your own image. Make sure you happy with the size, Google sites gives you the option of small, medium or large, but if you want something different, it can be changed in the HTML code option.
select the image, then click up the top on the link button. This is where you link your button to the PayPal, choose link to external website and paste in the PayPal link you kept from earlier.
My finished result is:
http://www.dollsclothes.com.au
Become a Banker Offshore in Everything But Name
If you find that the idea of being a banker appeals to you consider an interesting option offered by the country of New Zealand. If you would rather be the banker than a bank client offshore consider forming an NZOFC. This is a New Zealand Offshore Financial Company. What makes an NZOFC like is bank is that it can provide what are essentially banking services for clients from anywhere on earth, except in New Zealand.
There are two very basic aspects of an NZOFC that distinguish it from a bank. First, an NZOFC cannot be called a bank and cannot be referred to in any way as a bank. Second, forming an NZOFC is substantially easier and less expensive than setting up a bank in New Zealand, or almost anywhere. Anyone from any nation on earth can form a New Zealand offshore financial company.
A distinguishing feature of an NZOFC from a bank is that it is an offshore entity. It can be related legally with other offshore entities in a number of beneficial ways. It may well provide its principals with asset protection and privacy options not available from ownership on a traditional bank.
What Makes an NZOFC Like a Bank?
An NZOFC can take deposits from its customer. It can offer loans. A New Zealand Offshore Financial Company can provide credit or debit cards to its clients and can wire transfer money internationally. Such a company can provide trust services as well as cash management services and can market investments. An NZOFC can provide payment services for customers scattered across the globe.
An NZOFC Shall Not Be Called a Bank
A New Zealand Offshore Financial Company is a hybrid institution that is not governed by New Zealand banking law. It does not deal with residents of New Zealand as clients. Although an NZOFC offers what are essentially banking services to its clients New Zealand law prohibits calling an NZOFC a bank or implying that it is a New Zealand bank.
An NZOFC Is Easier and Less Costly to Set Up Than a Bank
An NZOFC has no capital requirements. Unlike a bank in New Zealand an NZOFC is not under the governance of the New Zealand Federal Reserve Bank. An NZOFC will set up a relationship with a correspondent bank in New Zealand allowing it to provide services not specifically provided for in law outlining how a New Zealand Offshore Financial Company itself will operate. The paperwork for setting up an NZOFC is relatively straightforward although it will be wise to obtain the services of competent counsel to obtain licensing.
Possible Advantages of Forming an NZOFC versus Starting a Bank
Aside from the fact that it can be decidedly less expensive to form an NZOFC than a bank in New Zealand there can be other advantages too. These derive from the use of offshore solutions to asset protection and privacy issues. An NZOFC can be an asset of other offshore entities. These include but are not limited to a New Zealand Trust, a Panama Private Interest Foundation, or an International Business Corporation from any of several jurisdictions. Such an overall solution can have tax advantages and can be used to shelter the legitimate business practices of the principals from the prying eyes of competitors. In a world where intrusion into the privacy of people’s private and business lives is common an offshore solution including becoming a banker in everything but name can be very attractive.
