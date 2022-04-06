News
DIET: Released Date Sheet For Class 8th Examination, Session 2022
DIET: Released Date Sheet For Class 8th Examination, Session 2022 | Download Here
DISTRICT INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION AND TRAININGS SRINAGAR (DIET) Srinagar Released Date Sheet for Class 8th Special Examination (Private)
Class 8th Special Examination (Private)
Session: (2022 Private)
Time: 10:30 AM
CHECK HERE DATE SHEET
Late is lame: Albany has no excuses for blowing a backup budget deadline
Should the state budget be finalized today or tonight or tomorrow or whenever — and regardless of how many extra billions it spends, including corporate welfare for NFL billionaires, and whether or not the final document includes necessary reforms to bail and other criminal justice statutes — Gov. Hochul and the Democratic supermajorities in the state Senate and Assembly have already done a real disservice to more than 60,000 people who perform difficult and necessary work in state facilities such as prisons and psychiatric hospitals.
These 62,000 folks on the institutional payroll should be getting their bi-weekly direct deposit checks today. Some of them may not, and it’s entirely the fault of Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. On the cusp of baseball season, we ask: Can anybody here play this game?
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, by no means any kind of enemy of Hochul or the Senate majority or the Assembly Democrats (he was a fellow assemblyman for a long time) warned everyone in a public notice on March 18, two weeks before the April 1 constitutional deadline for a new fiscal year, that paychecks could be at risk.
He even gave them an easy backup plan in case the April 1 date was blown and the budget would be late. All that was needed was for a bill extending state spending to be passed by both houses and signed into law by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 4. If the lawmakers could make that deadline, four days after their legal deadline, DiNapoli could still approve the payroll in time for every bank to clear the payments and issue their direct deposits on schedule.
They didn’t pass the extender bill until well after 4 p.m. Out the window went the certainty that everyone would get paid. So now it is hit or miss if the money shows or doesn’t. If those hardworking people have trouble making their rent or mortgage or credit card bills due to the two-week lag, they know who to blame.
Australian Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Makes A Big Statement On Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
Australian Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Makes A Big Statement On Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne did not allow the disappointment of defeat to interfere with his appreciation of Babar Azam’s sublime century, saying he learned from the Pakistan captain’s masterclass in the second one-dayer on Thursday.
Babar orchestrated Pakistan’s record chase of 349 with a masterly 114 of 83 balls, denying Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Australia star batsman Marnus Labuschagne has praised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s match winning knock in second ODI in Lahore.
I enjoyed every minute of watching Marnus Labuschagne on Babar Azam inning
That was a very good innings. I sat back and I took some things on board for my own game to learn from that innings.
“To score 100 off 73 balls, he barely put a foot wrong. It was just phenomenal.”
Labuschagne praised Imam as well but felt dismissing Babar early in Saturday’s decider, also in Lahore, was crucial to clinch the series.
“I think if we can find a way to get him out early, put a bit more pressure on the middle to lower order, we have a chance,” the 27-year-old said.
“He batted us out of the game and fair play to him. It was a tremendous innings.”
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices hiked again. Check latest fuel rates here
Petrol-Diesel CNG Rate Today: Petrol-Diesel ₹10 in 2 weeks, CNG became ₹6 expensive in 5 days, know new rates
Petrol-Diesel CNG Rate Today: From Petrol-Diesel (Petrol-Diesel CNG Price Hike Today) to CNG, the prices of CNG are continuously increasing in the capital.
While the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per liter in the last two weeks, in the last five days, the prices of CNG have also seen an increase of more than Rs. In this way, the triple attack of inflation continues on Delhiites. Today i.e. on Wednesday, CNG once again became expensive by two and a half rupees.
New Delhi: The fire in Delhi’s oil prices has troubled the people of Delhi. From Petrol-Diesel (Petrol-Diesel CNG Price Hike Today) to CNG prices continue to rise in the capital. While the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per liter in the last two weeks, in the last five days, the prices of CNG have also seen an increase of more than Rs. In this way, the triple attack of inflation continues on Delhiites. Today i.e. on Wednesday, CNG once again became expensive by two and a half rupees.
In fact, the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi has been increased by Rs 2.5 to Rs 66.61 per kg from today. More than Delhi, inflation is affecting the people of Noida and Ghaziabad. The price of CNG in Noida and Ghaziabad is Rs 69.18 per liter. It is worth noting here that on April 4 also, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 2.5 per liter. In this way, CNG has become expensive by about Rs 6 in the last four-five days.
Here, the prices of petrol and diesel continue to rise in the capital Delhi and even today government oil companies have increased the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel prices have increased by 80 paise again in Delhi on Wednesday. After the increased price, the price of petrol and diesel in Delhi today is Rs 105.41 per liter and Rs 96.67 per liter respectively. Let us inform that within about two weeks, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by more than Rs 10.
It is worth noting that fuel rates have been increased across the country, but according to local tax provisions, this rate is different in different states. The rates were changed on March 22 after a long gap of four and a half months, but since then this is the 14th increase in prices. Let us inform that since the end of the elections in five states, the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously.
Know when the oil rate is released
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
Know the price of petrol and diesel through SMS
You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
DIET: Released Date Sheet For Class 8th Examination, Session 2022
