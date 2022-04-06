Finance
Discussing Money With Your Adult Children
Your children are now grown and on their own, but perhaps they keep coming to you for some supplemental cash. Maybe you have sent them to college with a “budget” and they seem incapable of tracking their own spending. Maybe you wonder if they are participating in a 401K or saving that bonus they just received as you hope. We all hope that our money values have been passed down, but it is difficult sometimes to discuss personal finances with adult children. One of the hardest parts about having this discussion is trying to decide how and when to have it, but without you taking the initiative this conversation will never take place. Here are a few conversation starters and ideas we have seen work successfully.
Try starting the conversation by sharing your own mishaps and mistakes along the way. Most parents spend their life shielding their children from seeing any financial strife if possible. This is only natural, but many young adults then assume their parents never struggled with savings, a budget or credit card debt. It’s a good time to start sharing your own lessons-learned to establish an easier conversation.
A conversation on the topic of saving is another great place to start because everyone knows how important saving is. Try suggesting that a great way to save is to have their employer or bank automatically deposit a small amount of money from every paycheck directly into savings. With this approach they will get used to living on slightly smaller earnings from the start and they will also be regularly building savings for an emergency fund or future needs. Often, good savings habits solve any issues of over-spending because it is easier to think about what remains in the paycheck is all that is available for spending.
Many young adults have expenses such as rent, car payments and maybe college debt that eat up most of the money they are earning each month making it hard to manage discretionary spending. It is easy to suggest they should create a budget, but your young adult probably won’t keep a list of expenses or follow a spreadsheet budget template. To help them gain better control and understand their need for a budget, why not suggest a few online tools and apps. Send them to Mint.com or Nerdwallet to see what they can realistically afford on their income. These websites also have apps they can take on the run to monitor spending and check balances.
Managing savings and spending is an important life lesson and you want to ensure your child isn’t living beyond their means. By offering guidance and checking in you’ll know you’ve delivered the advice that can help them in the long run. We know this can be difficult and sometimes we will start these discussions for our clients. We all know it’s easier to hear advice from someone other than our parents, but first you should try using some of our conversation starters and always remember there are a number of useful tools out there to get you through the process.
Finance
Common Resume Problems
“I’ve been getting a lot of tips on how to write it, mostly from my staff. They really seem to be up on this stuff. They tell me I have to use the active voice for the resume. You know, things like “Commanded U.S. Armed Forces,” “Ordered air strikes,” “Served three terms as President.” Everybody embellishes a little.”
-President Bill Clinton, White House Correspondents Dinner, April 29, 2000
As a professional who reviews resumes on a frequent basis, I see a flood of resumes from different people with different backgrounds every week.
Generally the undergraduate/recent graduate resumes I see fall into 1 of 2 categories: they are either very impressive and don’t need much work aside from minor formatting issues, or they are good but suffer from a few common problems.
Common Problems
The two most common problems I’ve seen are not being specific enough and not focusing on results. If your resume reads, “Compiled information and research,” those reviewing it might rightfully think that you yourself don’t know exactly what your responsibilities were.
Focusing on the results is equally as important: why would someone hire you if you can’t get results?
Sample Resume Improvement
Here’s a good example of what NOT to write on your resume, if you are applying for financial services jobs:
“-Researched acquisition targets in the construction and home-building industries.”
This is not specific enough and does not give me any insight into how you did this, what your process was, or what the results of your work were.
What resources did you use to research these? Did you speak with experts? Reference the Wall Street Journal? What criteria did you use to make the final selections? Revenue? Profitability? Scale? Management teams?
Those are all crucial details left out of this example.
Here’s an improved version:
“-Researched over 100 acquisition targets in the construction and home-building industries using Capital IQ and Factset and narrowed list down to 10 best companies. Used financial screening criteria such as revenue growth and EBITDA margins. Also used qualitative criteria such as market dynamics in construction sub-segments, strength of management teams and exposure to subprime mortgage.”
This is much better than the first version, but could still use some improvement: the results of your labor. What did you spend all those hours doing, if not for the results?
Sometimes people say they don’t know what the results were or are not able to directly tie anything to their work. If this is the case, be creative and come up with results.
I’m not suggesting that you lie, but as Bill Clinton points out above, sometimes you do have to exaggerate slightly. Don’t suggest your beautiful Excel graph resulted in $1 million of additional revenue, but claiming improved efficiency or time/money saved is fine.
Here’s an example of how we might add a focus on results to this example:
“-Researched over 100 acquisition targets in the construction and home-building industries using Capital IQ and Factset and narrowed list down to 10 best companies. Used financial screening criteria such as revenue growth and EBITDA margins. Also used qualitative criteria such as market dynamics in construction sub-segments, strength of management teams and exposure to subprime mortgage. Resulted in private equity firm doing additional diligence on 3 of the companies.”
I will admit this is a bit of a stretch – in this particular case, it would be quite difficult to tell what the true results were.
And sometimes you may indeed not be able to determine the results. But if your resume does not have a single mention of results anywhere on it, you can definitely find a few instances where you do have tangible results and expand on those.
Finance
Historical Returns on Real Estate Investments
There are many emotional factors connected with the ownership of Real Estate. Do the historical returns on Real Estate investments justify the confidence so many investors have in them?
The ownership of land has been something that has been rooted deep in the minds of man. Land is seen as the one investment that is solid and permanent. The American Dream has long included the ownership of your own home, but when you move beyond this natural impulse to own property that you can call yours and look at Real Estate purely from an investment opportunity, how does the picture change? Have the historical returns on Real Estate Investment measured up to the confidence it has received.
The answer is a cautious yes. Between 1926 and 1996, the annual average rate of return on Real Estate was 11.1%. During the same period the rate of inflation was around 3%. So, it was obviously a better investment to buy Real Estate than to bury cash in jars in your backyard. However, the rate of return for small stocks checked in a bit higher at around 12% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was a bit lower at 10%. These figures would suggest that Real Estate investments were right there at a par with Stock Market Investments.
Real Estate Investors might want to make the claim that land ownership and its value as an investment predates the Stock Market by thousands of years. They will point to the role that the ownership of land played in the Middle Ages in determining wealth and even nobility. This is true, of course, but in many ways irrelevant to a discussion of the historical returns on Real Estate investments. The new global economy has created a whole new playing field and return of investment must be determined within the scope of this. It is all well and good to study the past to get clues to the future, but in investment the past only offers clues and not answers.
A look at the historical rates of return on Real Estate investments shows that they tend to be more stable and less likely to spike up and down in erratic and unpredictable fashion like the Stock Market. Many investment advisors suggest all portfolios have at least 10% invested in Real Estate for a hedge against market fluctuations. On the other hand, Real Estate investments tend to have high transaction costs and to be in larger units. All properties are unique and each has its own characteristics and potential.
These negative factors have led to the popularity of investments in Real Estate through REITs which are Real Estate Investment Trusts. REITs are a sort of mutual fund of Real Estate which gives investors a way to invest in Real Estate without the problems of high transaction costs or property uniqueness. If you are considering Real Estate investment, either on an individual basis or through a REIT, the historical record should give you some confidence. As much as past performance can reassure us of future success, Real Estate’s past has indicated that it is a safe, sound, and high return investment.
Finance
Where to Find Unsecured Personal Loans Online
Lenders will normally find your eligibility through a credit check. You may also need to be in full-time employment or have regular money coming in that’s above a stipulated threshold. The amount you will be eligible to borrow will depend on your credit rating, your monthly income and how much you can afford to repay.
But gone are the days when you had to go into your bank and ask for a personal loan directly. These days, you can borrow money from a network of trustworthy lenders online – even if your credit score is low. However, to make sure you don’t end up paying sky-high interest rates or pricey hidden fees, you’ll need to know the right places to look.
It’s best to spend some time researching the most reliable and trustworthy lenders online. There are financial experts with websites and blogs that may be able to recommend you further. It’s also a good idea to read through forum posts or customer reviews to flag up any dodgy or inauthentic lenders – it’s easy to get caught out this way.
You may consider using a lending platform that can connect you with a network of lenders that have been pre-vetted. This is a great way to find trustworthy lenders with the best APR (annual percentage rates) to make sure your details stay protected and you get the best deal.
The type of lender you choose will depend on a number of factors related to your current financial circumstances. There has been a recent trend of “payday” lenders, allowing people to borrow small amounts to tide them over until the end of the month. However, many of these short-term fixes are best avoided, as their interest rates are incredibly high.
If you only need a short-term loan, it’s best to consult your bank or a reliable online lending source. The best lenders will advertise APR rates between 5.99% and 35.99% depending on your personal circumstances, so rule out any lenders that charge higher annual interest rates than this.
If you know your credit score is low (you can check this free online using a site like Clear Score), you will need to find a lender that accepts those with poor credit history. These lenders will decide how much you can borrow depending on other factors – your monthly income, reliable employment, time spent at address etc.
Be aware that late repayments will adversely affect your credit score, so don’t borrow more than you know you can pay back. The most responsible lenders will calculate how much you can afford to pay depending on your monthly income, any outgoing and your chosen repayment period, so should not offer you a larger amount than you can afford.
Once you have found a personal lending site, you will need to apply to borrow money. This will usually involve filling out a simple form. You may be asked the purpose of your loan, how much you need to borrow and how long you think it will take you to repay it.
Once you have entered these details, an online tool should calculate how much your monthly installments will be, and how long it will take you to repay your loan. You will then need to give proof of your identity, income and possibly your employment before a decision is made in response to your application.
