Dolphins bring in free agent punter Thomas Morstead for visit

A man armed with a rifle shot at officers in Roseville Tuesday night, wounding one in the face, the police chief said Wednesday.

Later in the incident, a Roseville officer returned fire and the suspect sustained a significant injury to his groin area, which was fatal, according to Chief Erika Scheider.

The 53-year-old suspect fired about 100 rounds at officers and into homes, which broke windows, Scheider said. Officers were initially called to the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, but the police chief said the crime scene is a large one that covered a three-block area.

The officer who was hospitalized was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

“Quick thinking and heroic actions of our officers saved lives last night,” Scheider said during a Wednesday media briefing.

The suspect lived in the neighborhood and there is a record of “several mental health-related incidents involving this individual and his family,” Scheider said.

CHIEF: OFFICERS ‘IMMEDIATELY CAME UNDER FIRE’

Police were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after people reported hearing multiple shots fired. One person reported the suspect was armed with a scoped rifle, according to Scheider.

“When our officers arrived in the area, they immediately came under fire with continuous rifle rounds being fired at the officers and their squad cars,” Scheider said. “Officers were unable to determine where the shots were coming from because the suspect had taken up a concealed position in a wooded residential area.”

In the “initial first minutes” a Roseville officer was shot and injured by the suspect, Scheider said. “Recognizing the seriousness of the injuries, his partners dragged him to safety, loaded him into a squad” and drove him to the hospital, she added.

People continued reporting their homes were being struck by gunfire from the suspect, and the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center sent out alerts to residents in the vicinity to “shelter in place.”

The man fired multiple shots at a time, then he would stop and started again.

“The suspect was obviously moving” and because it was a wooded area and under the cover of darkness, officers weren’t able to find him, Scheider said. “But they could hear and literally feel and see the shots being fired at them and past them during that hour timeframe.”

At 8:34 p.m., an hour into the incident, a Roseville officer found the suspect outside a nearby residence. That’s when Scheider said the officer returned fire and the suspect was wounded.

Officers provided medical aid to the man, who was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

“We’re still trying to figure out what the motive is and what exactly led up to this event,” Scheider said. “… It was a chaotic scene. It was over an hour of gunfire being fired at multiple different residences, different officers, different squad cars.”

BODY CAM FOOTAGE TURNED OVER TO BCA

Police did not release the names of the man who died or the injured officer on Wednesday morning. The officer has been with Roseville police for almost three years.

“We are so grateful that the officer is is doing OK,” Scheider said. “Anytime you have this serious of an injury in the face, obviously we were very concerned.”

The police chief said their thoughts are also with the family of the man who died.

“Our officers are dedicated to serving as guardians of our community and preserving life whenever possible,” Scheider said. “Unfortunately, our officers had to take deadly-force action last night to protect protect lives in the immediate area. This is not taken lightly.”

Roseville officers wear body cameras and all video footage from the incident has been turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which will be the lead investigating agency, Scheider said.