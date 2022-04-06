News
Dolphins bring in free agent punter Thomas Morstead for visit
Through the Miami Dolphins’ busy offseason, they still haven’t filled one vacant opening: Punter.
The Dolphins are taking a step toward that on Wednesday by bringing in longtime New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead to Miami Gardens for a visit on Wednesday, according to a league source.
Morstead, 36, spent the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in New Orleans, where he was teammates with Dolphins’ free-agent left tackle acquisition Terron Armstead. Morstead is a one-time Pro Bowl selection, in 2012, while winning a Super Bowl that took place in South Florida as a member of the 2009 Saints.
He split time in 2021 between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, playing in seven games with each for a total of 14. Despite the two teams facing the Dolphins a combined three times last season, he did not punt against Miami.
Morstead owns a career average of 46.6 yards on his punts.
Last year, the Dolphins had Michael Palardy, a Margate native and St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, as punter. Palardy struggled early in the season but found his groove in the second half. He posted a 44.7 yards-per-punt average, and he and gunner Mack Hollins combined to down multiple balls in close to opponents’ goal lines.
Hollins, also a wide receiver, was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Dolphins free-agent acquisitions of cornerback Keion Crossen and wide receiver Trent Sherfield can fill that void.
News
Animal Humane Society receives anonymous $1 million gift toward St. Paul care campus
An anonymous donor has contributed $1 million to the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, an early investment in a planned capital campaign to build a state-of-the-art care campus in St. Paul.
The donation is one of the largest in the organization’s 144-year-old history.
“This gift recognizes the important place animals hold in our lives and our communities — and the critical role AHS plays in supporting animals and the people who love them,” said president and chief executive officer Janelle Dixon in a written statement Wednesday.
The unnamed donor was quoted as saying, “It’s certainly a privilege to be able to support this organization and help make the world a better place for animals.”
The humane society in recent years closed its outdated Como location but opened a teaching clinic on University Avenue near Lexington Parkway in St. Paul.
It has purchased a warehouse near Kasota Avenue and Minnesota 280 in St. Paul with the goal of opening a sizable new care campus. In 2020, it received a $3 million gift toward the campus in 2020 from the late Ken Melrose, the former CEO and chairman of Toro.
The society takes in more than 22,000 animals each year, more than every other animal welfare organization and municipal shelter in the Twin Cities combined. More than 94 percent of the animals are returned to the community.
News
Roseville police: Man with rifle fatally shot after he opened fire, wounding officer in face
A man armed with a rifle shot at officers in Roseville Tuesday night, wounding one in the face, the police chief said Wednesday.
Later in the incident, a Roseville officer returned fire and the suspect sustained a significant injury to his groin area, which was fatal, according to Chief Erika Scheider.
The 53-year-old suspect fired about 100 rounds at officers and into homes, which broke windows, Scheider said. Officers were initially called to the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, but the police chief said the crime scene is a large one that covered a three-block area.
The officer who was hospitalized was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.
“Quick thinking and heroic actions of our officers saved lives last night,” Scheider said during a Wednesday media briefing.
The suspect lived in the neighborhood and there is a record of “several mental health-related incidents involving this individual and his family,” Scheider said.
CHIEF: OFFICERS ‘IMMEDIATELY CAME UNDER FIRE’
Police were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after people reported hearing multiple shots fired. One person reported the suspect was armed with a scoped rifle, according to Scheider.
“When our officers arrived in the area, they immediately came under fire with continuous rifle rounds being fired at the officers and their squad cars,” Scheider said. “Officers were unable to determine where the shots were coming from because the suspect had taken up a concealed position in a wooded residential area.”
In the “initial first minutes” a Roseville officer was shot and injured by the suspect, Scheider said. “Recognizing the seriousness of the injuries, his partners dragged him to safety, loaded him into a squad” and drove him to the hospital, she added.
People continued reporting their homes were being struck by gunfire from the suspect, and the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center sent out alerts to residents in the vicinity to “shelter in place.”
The man fired multiple shots at a time, then he would stop and started again.
“The suspect was obviously moving” and because it was a wooded area and under the cover of darkness, officers weren’t able to find him, Scheider said. “But they could hear and literally feel and see the shots being fired at them and past them during that hour timeframe.”
At 8:34 p.m., an hour into the incident, a Roseville officer found the suspect outside a nearby residence. That’s when Scheider said the officer returned fire and the suspect was wounded.
Officers provided medical aid to the man, who was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.
“We’re still trying to figure out what the motive is and what exactly led up to this event,” Scheider said. “… It was a chaotic scene. It was over an hour of gunfire being fired at multiple different residences, different officers, different squad cars.”
BODY CAM FOOTAGE TURNED OVER TO BCA
Police did not release the names of the man who died or the injured officer on Wednesday morning. The officer has been with Roseville police for almost three years.
“We are so grateful that the officer is is doing OK,” Scheider said. “Anytime you have this serious of an injury in the face, obviously we were very concerned.”
The police chief said their thoughts are also with the family of the man who died.
“Our officers are dedicated to serving as guardians of our community and preserving life whenever possible,” Scheider said. “Unfortunately, our officers had to take deadly-force action last night to protect protect lives in the immediate area. This is not taken lightly.”
Roseville officers wear body cameras and all video footage from the incident has been turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which will be the lead investigating agency, Scheider said.
News
Breaking down the RJ Barrett max extension question
RJ Barrett has said all the right things, acted the part of a worthy investment and flashed his star potential on the court after the All-Star break. Now Barrett’s waiting for his money. The REAL money.
Barrett becomes eligible for an extension in the offseason and can max out at five years, $181 million. It’s a hefty price tag for a player who disappointed as a rookie and bombed in his only playoff appearance, but Barrett is also bringing his impressive third season to the negotiating table.
“I just think this year I’ve shown who I am. I’ve shown toughness. I’ve shown that I’m resilient just being that everyday guy,” Barrett said. “I had COVID. I got hurt a couple games. But just try to be here through anything.
“More than that, I just wanna be a team guy. I just wanna win. I wanna win. So, it hasn’t gone perfect. It hasn’t gone the way we planned it, but we haven’t let go of the rope. Really proud of how we’ve been playing since the All-Star break. That just showed a lot about us, as well, so for me I just go out there and just try to show who RJ Barrett is and then the rest of it happens by itself.”
In terms of recent precedent, here is Barrett’s competition for max contracts off rookie deals:
- Luka Doncic (Dallas)
- Trae Young (Atlanta)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)
- Michael Porter Jr. (Denver)
- Donovan Mitchell (Utah)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston)
- Bam Adebayo (Miami)
- De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
- Ben Simmons (Philadelphia)
- Jamal Murray (Denver)
- Pascal Siakam (Toronto)
In Barrett’s 2019 draft class, only Memphis’ Ja Morant is a lock to sign a max extension, although Cleveland’s Darius Garland and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson could easily join the list.
Where does Barrett fit in this group? It’s tough to project, but there are areas for Barrett to press his leverage.
He entered Wednesday’s game against the Nets averaging 20.1 points per game with bonus points for durability and age (still just 21 years old). He also has the full backing of the fanbase, which has ditched Julius Randle and embraced Barrett as the franchise face.
The Knicks haven’t re-signed a draft pick off his rookie deal since Charlie Ward, a factoid frequently presented as a symbol of the franchise’s two-decade run of misery. Barrett is poised to break the streak and end the taunts, so long as the Knicks agree to his desired number.
“I’ve said it since day one that I wanted to come here. I didn’t work out for any other team (in the draft),” Barrett said. “This is where I wanna be. I love playing for the Knicks. I love playing in the Garden. I love how we got to the playoffs last year and looking to do that again. I love everything about being a Knick. Yeah, 100% the place I wanna be.”
On the flip side, Barrett has only sporadically demonstrated the potential for a max contract. His efficiency remains underwhelming (just 41% from the floor, 35% on 3-pointers and 72% on foul shots). Without elite athleticism, Barrett’s ceiling isn’t as high. He’s been billed as a defensive stopper, but the analytics and eye test suggest otherwise.
The Knicks maxed out Randle off one spectacular season, and already the deal is regrettable. Leon Rose’s other options with Barrett would be stopping offers at less than the max, or allowing him to hit restricted free agency in 2023.
It’s among the biggest storylines of the Knicks’ impending offseason.
“Of course I’m interested to see (what happens)?” Barrett said. “You know what I mean? Of course I’m interested to see how that’s gonna end up and how that’s gonna work out, but for right now, I’m still in the moment.”
