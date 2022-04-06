News
Downtown safety a concern for police with Opening Day around the corner
ST. LOUIS – With opening day for the Cardinals just days away, there’s a lot of buzz around Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says they are stepping up patrols more than ever before.
“There will be a lot of police presence down here and there’s really no worry when you come to the Cardinals game or Blues game or The Dome (at America’s Center), because we have all three this week in the downtown area,” said St. Louis Police Capt. Pierre Benoist.
Benoist is overseeing some of the safety operations. He says their focus is having plenty of officers on the streets and in the stadium.
“For the game on Thursday, we will have a number of officers in uniform and plain clothes and will also have called a mobile office. It’s an oversized van with a lot of lights and alarms and everything on it, and we’ll have that there,” he said.
Benoist says the department will also have regular overnight patrols downtown every weekend throughout the season. He says another focus is preventing break-ins and carjackings in downtown lots.
“We have an issue with some car break-ins and we’re trying to address them through lighting more security on their end. Some of these parking lots would take the money and then after the game would start, no one would be protecting the cars. So, we worked with them to get them to stay the remainder of the game or hire a security firm to patrol there lots,” he said.
Benoist also says the department is working with county police and other agencies to make sure there is no shortage in manpower.
“We can’t sit and complain how short we are,” he said. “We have to go with what we got and think outside the box.”
Police are also asking for people heading to downtown this week to not leave guns, laptops, or expensive items in vehicles because they are a target for thieves.
ASK IRA: Does No. 1 in East make it a memorable Heat season?
Q: Ira, will the Heat get a banner for finishing first in the East? — Billy.
A: No, and it is just another way the NBA has marginalized its regular season. The team that advances to the NBA Finals is considered the conference champion, as is the case with the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference banner that hangs from the rafters at FTX Arena, after the Heat finished that regular season fifth in the East. In some ways, that is where traditional soccer standings have the edge on the NBA, giving the regular season proper due, considering the grueling 82-game grind, compared to needing to win just 12 games to become conference champion in the playoffs. It also is why you have seen some teams backing off at the top of the East. Basically, the regular-season conference championship is a celebration for about a day. Then you move on to the playoffs, planning for what ultimately matters in the NBA.
Q: The demise of Duncan Robinson (by the “fans”) seems to have been greatly exaggerated. Maybe he won’t be starting, but every team needs a 3-point man like him. — David, Plantation.
A: And I also think the Heat made a statement by not playing Victor Oladipo on Tuesday night, as if to quiet any further debate about Vic’s value compared to Duncan Robinson’s. The Heat have a commitment to Duncan, and games such as Tuesday night show why. That’s not to say there won’t be games where his role is marginalized, such as when Max Strus is on a roll. But it appears the opportunity very much will remain ongoing.
Q: As I stated last week, bring ‘em on. I’m still not worried about Brooklyn one bit. As long as we play our game, I still believe Heat in 5. That’s with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving averaging a combined 65 points per game. This isn’t optimistic Heat fan talk, either. This is just me telling you Mr. Winderman exactly what’s going to happen before it happens, Nostradamus style. — Swann.
A: And yet for all the possible consternation about what could happen if the Heat open against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets, we still won’t know what happens until the play-in tournament. And that could require the Nets winning two games. But it certainly would be more than your typical No. 1-vs.-No. 8 playoff series if it does come to that. I believe most would agree at least with that element.
()
Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details
Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details
Indian Railways: To take a ticket through this, passengers will have to first get a smart card from the ticket counter. Once the smart card is taken, it can be recharged anytime. Ticket money is paid through this card only.
Indian Railways: Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) are being installed at the stations by the Railways to provide easy tickets to the passengers. In this connection, in the first phase, 80 card based ATVMs have been installed at 24 major stations of A-1 and A grade of East Central Railway.
Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway said that through ATVM, railway passengers can travel by buying unreserved tickets at the ticket counter without waiting in line. He told that platform ticket can also be deducted from ATVM.
Recharge will be done through smart card
With this, passengers will first have to take a smart card from the ticket counter to take the ticket. Once the smart card is taken, it can be recharged anytime. Ticket money is paid through this card only. The official said that a total of 21 card based ATVMs have been installe including 6 machines at Patna Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Rajendranagar, Patliputra stations in Danapur division.
ATVMs installed in Dhanbad division also
Similarly, a total of 10 card based ATVMs have been installed including 4 at Dhanbad station, 3 each at Daltonganj and Koderma stations of Dhanbad division. A total of 14 card based ATVMs have been installed in Deendayal Upadhyay Mandal’s Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction and 4-4 at Gaya Junction and 3-3 machines at Dehri On Sone and Sasaram stations.
Similarly, a total of 13 ATVMs including 4 machines have been installed at Muzaffarpur station of Sonpur division, 3 each at Hajipur, Barauni and Khagaria stations. A total of 22 ATVMs including 4 machines have been installed at Darbhanga station of Samastipur division, 4 at Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Saharsa and Samastipur stations
The post Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Mike Preston: Ravens’ old-school approach to the NFL draft still works. Don’t expect it to change. | COMMENTARY
When the Ravens first moved to Baltimore in 1996, the lifeline of the organization was the annual NFL draft because the team didn’t have enough cash to land the best players in free agency.
Sixteen years later, that philosophy hasn’t changed.
With the draft three weeks away, the Ravens held their annual predraft luncheon at The Castle on Tuesday, and it is safe to say there won’t be any big splashes when the first round begins April 28 in Las Vegas.
The Ravens have 10 total picks, including nine in the first four rounds and four in the top 100. After making a few big signings in free agency, they still have glaring holes at pass rusher, interior defensive line, middle linebacker and offensive line. They’d also like to acquire more depth at outside linebacker and cornerback.
The Ravens might move up or down a few slots to draft a particular player, but they’d prefer to remain status quo.
“I think we do have a lot of flexibility, which is something that we covet — having the chance to move up and down,” general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday. “Sometimes, you get into a situation, we see it with other teams, where they want to do a trade with us and they want to maneuver, but they don’t have the picks to do it. Sometimes, you can’t find the combinations to do that. So, having picks in the first, second, third and fourth round, and then also a sixth-round pick, I think, gives us the flexibility to do whatever we want to do.”
The Ravens are bucking a recent trend by the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the last two Super Bowl champions. Before winning the title in 2020, Tampa Bay signed quarterback Tom Brady, running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Antonio Brown in free agency and traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Before the start of last season, the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford, then acquired outside linebacker Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. later in the year.
The Ravens are in a different situation. Brady was calling the shots for the Bucs and the Rams were willing to toss away draft picks in their “win now” campaign.
The Ravens are more than a player or two away from winning the Super Bowl, and DeCosta won’t abandon the approach used by his predecessor, former general manager Ozzie Newsome.
In 1996, DeCosta was hired as a personnel intern and later became a Midwest scout before eventually taking over as GM in 2019.
“I really think it speaks to the culture that we’ve established over the years,” DeCosta said. “We weren’t a big team. I was here, we weren’t a big spender in free agency back in 1996 and back in 1997. We didn’t have the funds to do that, so the draft really became our lifeblood. I had a chance to watch Ozzie and [former director of player personnel] Phil Savage before me and see how those guys operated and see the value of the draft and what that does for a franchise, what that does for a community and how that also allows you to be competitive every single year, regardless of the salary cap. So, for us, it works.
“There are a lot of different ways to do it, certainly. I have tremendous respect for teams that have a way of doing it differently and can succeed, but for us, the draft will always be … as long as I’m here, will always be the foundation of what we do and what we believe in, and we think it works for us.”
It is hard to argue against the Ravens’ philosophy. They’ve been one of the NFL’s most consistent and top franchises since winning the Super Bowl in 2000.
But since the DeCosta era began three years ago, they haven’t been able to draft a rookie who has made a significant impact. They’ve had some success, but there hasn’t been a major difference-maker on the field and in the community except for perhaps running back J.K. Dobbins, who was taken in the second round in 2020 but missed all of last season with a knee injury.
DeCosta knows the difference a player like Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed or Terrell Suggs can make on a franchise. The Ravens are overdue.
They have quarterback Lamar Jackson, about to enter his fifth year, but few know about his definitive long-term plans these days.
It’s a guessing game with the draft as well. The predraft luncheon is always interesting because it is filled with deception. Members of the front office staff will say some things to persuade other teams about possible picks, and it’s hard to determine the truth.
But the consensus from most of the draft experts is that this class has a surplus of pass rushers and cornerbacks and a good crop of offensive linemen and interior defenders.
The Ravens agree and didn’t rule out selecting a cornerback despite the expected returns of starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, both of whom suffered major injuries last season.
“I think we’re definitely concerned,” DeCosta said about the cornerback depth. “We feel like Marlon is going to come back with a vengeance. We feel like Marcus is going to come back with a vengeance. But we feel like behind those two guys, the depth is thin. There are opportunities for us in the first round, second round, third round.
“Coach [John Harbaugh] has been watching the corners. We feel like we have the opportunity to take one or two corners in the draft that can come in and contribute right away, we’re excited about that.”
The same can be said about the Ravens’ lack of depth on the offensive line and the possible return of Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), but at least they have possible starters in Ja’Wuan James and Morgan Moses. The Ravens are desperate for pass rushers, and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II would form quite a pair with second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
Any one of those Georgia defensive linemen, Travon Walker or Jordan Davis, would fit nicely into the Ravens’ front line, too.
Regardless, the Ravens should be able to fare well with so many picks. The last time they made 10 selections was in 2020, and there are still a number of those picks in position to start.
But again, there were no game-changers. DeCosta hasn’t produced any with his first-round selections, including receiver Marquise Brown in 2019 and linebacker Patrick Queen in 2020.
The verdict is still out on Oweh, the No. 31 overall pick in last year’s draft, and receiver Rashod Bateman, the No. 27 overall selection. This year brings a new opportunity to find a star.
“I think the last couple years we’ve had more guys,” DeCosta said of the team’s evaluation of draft-worthy players. “I don’t know if our scouts were more optimistic or if it was just more players. But we have approximately … and it’ll change, because we have another set of meetings coming up next week, but we have about 180 players, I think, give or take, on the front board that we think are draftable players for the Ravens. That number will probably be somewhere between 170 to 195 players when it’s all said and done.”
()
