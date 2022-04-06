News
Duluth celebrates its homegrown movie star after ‘CODA’ won best picture Oscar
DULUTH, Minn. — Several dozen fans, friends and family members threw their hands in the air to applaud in American Sign Language on Monday evening as Mayor Emily Larson officially declared Daniel Durant Day. The actor, a star of Academy Award Best Picture winner “CODA,” wiped away tears as he listened to tributes from a group including several of his childhood mentors.
“I’m thankful to all of Duluth,” said Durant, as translated by an interpreter, after the mayoral declaration. “That’s really where all this started emerging.”
At the public ceremony, held at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center’s “Ice Cube” lobby overlooking a foggy downtown, Larson spoke to Durant directly in ASL.
“We are grateful, and we are proud of you,” said Larson via an interpreter. “Your work in ‘CODA’ is just so beautiful and powerful. You helped us to see our common humanity.”
The celebration was co-hosted by Larson and Duluth City Councilor Mike Mayou, who represents District 2, home of Durant and his mothers Lori Durant and Mary Engels. In addition to Larson’s proclamation, the ceremony included remarks from five people who worked with Durant as he was discovering his acting talent during his Duluth childhood.
Pat Castellano, a retired educator who worked with Durant at the Duluth Children’s Museum, earned a big laugh when, after her remarks, she asked Durant to autograph her souvenir magnet from “A Nurse, a Child, and a Bear.” That 1999 play, written by teacher Raysa Carlson, starred a young Durant and was a touchpoint for Monday’s speakers.
“It was down at the Playhouse in the Depot,” remembered Durant, speaking with media before the ceremony. “To have that role at 9 … I just loved to be on stage with an audience there and be able to tell stories, and be able to act and put on different characters and work with people in that way and be so creative. It just kind of had this natural connection for me.”
In the proclamation, Larson saluted Durant as a person “whose work as an actor has captivated and engaged a global community.” She concluded, “before you were the world’s, you were ours. Duluth is so proud of you and thrilled that millions of people around the world now know of your work.”
Durant’s mothers stood by beaming throughout the ceremony, and their son — who brought them as his guests to a string of Oscars afterparties — acknowledged their foundational role in his life and career. Born in Detroit to birth parents who became caught up in addiction, Daniel Durant was adopted and brought to Duluth at age 18 months by Lori Durant, who was his aunt.
“With the support from my moms and the schools and the wonderful interpreters, I had the deaf community here,” he said to reporters. “I was able to take all of that and be who I am today. … This celebration is really touching for me. I think it’s really celebrating the whole Duluth community as well.”
Cheryl Blue, who collaborated with the Children’s Museum on behalf of the state’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, remembered the young actor’s incredible expressiveness.
“I just felt like you had the world at your fingertips because you were so creative,” she said, speaking via an interpreter. She also reminded the crowd that “CODA” is now playing in select movie theaters.
Rereleased in the wake of its Oscar win, “CODA” is playing with open captions (that is, captions visible to all) for accessibility. “It’s in the DECC’s Marcus Theatres right now,” Mayou pointed out as the event wrapped up.
Larson added, “It starts in 10 minutes!”
Extradited from Arizona to Ramsey County jail, man charged in killing 4 makes first in-person court appearance
Tuesday was an emotional day for Damone Presley Sr. as he saw the man charged with killing his daughter and three others for the first time in a St. Paul courtroom.
“A lot of anger, frustration,” Presley said after the hearing. “I feel the loss. And that question of, ‘Why?’”
Antoine Darnique Suggs was recently extradited from Arizona to the Ramsey County jail. He was charged in September in a quadruple murder case — police believe four people were fatally shot in St. Paul’s West Seventh Street area and their bodies were found in a vehicle left in a Dunn County, Wis., cornfield.
Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Andrew Johnson requested that Suggs’ bail be set at $10 million. He cited the seriousness of the offenses and said Sugg is a flight risk.
Suggs’ attorney, Kevin DeVore, did not make a bail argument during Tuesday’s hearing. Senior Judge Janet Poston set Suggs’ bail at $10 million.
VICTIMS LAST SEEN IN ST. PAUL
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Suggs with four counts of murder in the shootings of Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30; Sturm’s brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Sturm’s boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Sturm’s lifelong friend, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30.
After a warrant for Suggs’ arrest was issued, he turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix. The 38-year-old was a resident of Scottsdale, Ariz.
On the night of Sept. 11 and into the early of morning of Sept. 12, Sturm, Forman, Pettus and Flug-Presley had been at Shamrocks and White Squirrel Bar on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street.
A witness identified Suggs as a man seen in the White Squirrel with some in the group, according to the criminal complaint. They left in a sport-utility vehicle.
A farmer in the Town of Sheridan, Wis., found an abandoned Mercedes-Benz in a cornfield on the afternoon of Sept. 12 and the four bodies were inside.
Suggs “told his father that he snapped and shot a couple of people,” according to the complaint. The complaint didn’t otherwise explain a motive.
Suggs’ father, Darren Lee Osborne, is charged in Ramsey County with aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact. The 57-year-old is accused of following Suggs to the cornfield and giving him a ride back after he ditched the Mercedes.
Presley was among the victims’ family members who attended Tuesday’s brief hearing. He said his daughter was acquainted with Suggs and Suggs had been a friend of family members — “he wasn’t just a stranger,” Presley said — but he doesn’t know what led to the shootings.
BRIEF COURT APPEARANCE
Suggs, who was in prison in Arizona since his September arrest, lost his challenge to an extradition request, according to the Maricopa County, Ariz., attorney’s office. Two Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies went to Arizona, took Suggs into custody and flew back to Minnesota with him on March 28, said Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin.
A virtual Ramsey County District Court appearance was held March 29, but Suggs was in the process of retaining a private attorney and requested to appear in court with him at another date. The in-person hearing was set for Tuesday at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
Suggs answered Judge Poston’s questions about his date of birth and address, and didn’t otherwise speak. His next hearing is scheduled for May.
DeVore declined to comment to the Pioneer Press outside the courtroom.
Jury convicts St. Paul man for fatally shooting man outside Eagan hotel
A Dakota County jury has found a St. Paul man guilty in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man outside an Eagan hotel in 2020.
The jury deliberated for about three hours Monday before convicting Robert Lee Baker III of second-degree murder in the killing of Maurice Antonio Anderson of Minneapolis at the Sonesta Suites hotel on Nov. 9, 2020. The trial began March 28.
Baker, 30, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17 in Dakota County District Court.
Baker told police that he shot Anderson after Anderson and another man robbed him, according to charges. Anderson was shot 11 times, including once in the head.
Baker last month pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a charge that also stemmed from Anderson’s killing.
Baker was released from prison six months before the killing after serving a 2016 sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also convicted of second-degree assault in 2011 in Hennepin County and first-degree aggravated robbery in 2012, also in Hennepin County.
According to the 2020 criminal complaint, Eagan police officers were sent to the hotel around 9 p.m. after reports of a man on the ground outside. A red car was seen driving away from the scene.
Upon arrival at Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road, officers found Anderson and tried reviving him before he was pronounced dead.
Officers then located the red car and arrested both the driver and Baker.
The driver told police that after she and Baker picked up one of her friends from the hotel, two men with handguns entered the back seat of the car and told her to drive. She said after she drove to an adjacent hotel parking lot, the two men robbed her and Baker, the complaint said.
Baker told police that after the robbery, he chased the suspects with a gun and yelled at them to return his possessions, according to the complaint. Baker said he fired at one of the men after either one of the suspects or both pointed their guns at him.
At the crime scene, police found 16 discharged casings — all fired from a .40-caliber handgun that police found in the car Baker had been riding in and that he later admitted he used to shoot Anderson, the complaint said. A gun was not found near Anderson’s body.
Russia Has Lost a Third of Its Billionaires Because of the War in Ukraine
The Ukraine war is taking a toll on Russia’s superrich. Thanks to sweeping sanctions and the collapse of the Russian ruble and stock market, Russia lost 35 billionaires (measured in U.S. dollars) in the past year, according to Forbes’ 2022 World’s Billionaires List released April 5.
On last year’s list, Forbes counted 117 billionaires from Russia. Most of them were billionaires before the war began on Feb. 24. Since then, more than a dozen of them were hit with sanctions by the US, the EU and their allies, which prohibited them from accessing overseas assets and doing business with Western companies. Meanwhile, the part of their fortune tied up in Russian currency and publicly traded domestic companies suffered heavy losses as the Russian stock market and ruble tumbled in the aftermath of the war. That also affected billionaires not directly sanctioned by the West.
As of March 11, when Forbes compiled this year’s billionaires list, the Russia’s MOEX stock index was down nearly 40 percent, and ruble’s value against U.S. dollar was halved from its pre-war levels.
As a result, there are 83 Russians remaining on the Forbes 2022 billionaires list. Collectively they have lost $263 billion, or 45 percent of their cumulative wealth, since last year. Most of the losses were incurred in February and March.
The biggest losers are those on the sanction list.
Alexey Mordashov, Russia’s second richest person before war who was sanctioned by the EU in March, has lost half of his wealth, or $15.9 billion. His remaining assets are valued at $13.2 billion, which places him as the world’s 138th richest person on Forbes list.
Gennady Timchenko, an oil and gas tycoon sanctioned by Britain and the EU for running “the personal bank of senior Russian officials” (Bank Rossiya), also saw his fortune halved. He is currently worth $11.3 billion, making him the eighth richest in Russia and the 173rd richest in the world.
Four other Russian multi-billionaires suffered double-digit billion-dollar losses compared with last year.
Russia’s richest person before the war, Vladimir Potanin, a metal and mining oligarch and a former Russian deputy prime minister, isn’t sanctioned by any Western government. Still, he lost a whopping $9.7 billion, or a third of his fortune, this year, largely due to the collapse of ruble.
