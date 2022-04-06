Entertainment
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder when he bought a $3 billion stake (9.2% of Twitter stock) in the company
Entertainment
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Narcissists are known for rushing into marriage with unsuspecting partners who later find out what they’ve gotten themselves into
Entertainment
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith “wishes” her husband Will Smith didn’t slap comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards
Entertainment
Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years
Cindy Herron is back on the market at age 60 after filing for divorce from her retired Major League Baseball star husband, Glenn Braggs
