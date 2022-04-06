Connect with us

Entertainment

Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder when he bought a $3 billion stake (9.2% of Twitter stock) in the company

Entertainment

Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

Narcissists are known for rushing into marriage with unsuspecting partners who later find out what they’ve gotten themselves into

Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

Jada Pinkett Smith “wishes” her husband Will Smith didn’t slap comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards

Entertainment

Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

Cindy Herron is back on the market at age 60 after filing for divorce from her retired Major League Baseball star husband, Glenn Braggs

