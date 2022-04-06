Finance
Equipment Finance: Blind Date or Running for Office?
Applying for equipment financing or a working capital loan shouldn’t be like going on a blind date where you only tell the other person the best things about yourself and omit the not so stellar parts. The analogy for the application process should be more like running for public office where everything hidden in those closets comes out. It makes sense to lay all your cards on the table because a late discovery of a tax lien or default, even it if was many years ago, can crush your chances for approval. It can also diminish your chances of working with that finance agent again.
So that you don’t waste your time and your lender’s time, disclose everything negative right at the onset when applying for business financing. Include explanations with details for those events when possible; a medical issue or key customer moving away can be valid reasons for a financial dip in your business and can sometimes be overcome in getting an approval. If you have documentation; letters, statements, etc. to support your explanations then that will strengthen your chances for making a clear case for the negative things that occurred. At least it will show effort and build up the “character” portion of your request which many applicants underestimate. Remember, this is a people business and perception still adds to the equation.
In the cases where the negatives are so significant they can’t be worked through, it is best to know sooner than later to save you time and effort so that plan “B” can be initiated. There is always a plan “B”… that includes using higher risk lenders which specialize in approving clients with mild to severe credit issues. If an offer from a higher risk lender is not acceptable, you still have the choice of turning it down without any expense from your part other than time and effort.
In business, like in most other parts of life, the goal is to get a positive outcome done quickly and efficiently. The sooner you know if your equipment acquisition or expansion can be approved, the faster you can move on to other strategies for your business success. We know the pain point for many companies is going through the paperwork process which for the most part cannot be avoided but if you share the issues you’ve had in the past, many finance agents can preview your profile without pulling credit or requiring a complete financial package prior to having a good idea if you can be approved or not. That way if you do have to go through the paper shuffle you will know it’s headed toward a likely approval.
Finance
$5,000 Personal Loans For Bad Credit Borrowers: Alternative Sources With Considering
The chances of securing a loan of any size can be tricky if the applicant has a very poor credit history. Low credit score tend to make lenders hesitant, especially traditional lenders. But there are options available, with a $5,000 personal loan for bad credit borrowers often a matter of looking at alternative loan sources.
Since the credit score is not the key influence in any loan application assessment process, the chances of getting the thumbs up always possible. Of course, even the lenders willing to grant a personal loan are accepting a risk, and this means terms are not always going to be ideal.
When an injection of funds is so badly needed, getting approval for $5,000 loans is the principal concern. Unfortunately the terms offered by many lenders are not exactly ideal, but there are some alternatives to the traditional option that are worth considering.
Online Lenders
The first option worth considering is the range of online lenders that specialize in lending to bad credit borrowers. In fact, the chances of getting approval on a $5,000 personal loan for bad credit borrowers are much stronger with them. But these too will expect applicants to accept some compromises.
The most obvious is that the interest rate charged will be higher than the rate charged under normal circumstance. The good news is that it is still less than what traditional banks charge, making it a more affordable option. So, as a competitive personal loan option, they are very attractive.
Of course, it is still necessary to satisfy the set criteria. To get approval for $5,000 loans it is essential to prove a dependable and regular source of income, and that the full-time job has been held for 6 months at least.
Payday Loans
This is perhaps the most expensive option, but also the fastest and most likely to get approval on. The speed of approval can be just a few minutes, and is down to the no credit check policy that is usually in place. As the name suggests, a payday loan is secured against an upcoming paycheck, so it is a highly accessible $5,000 personal loan for bad credit borrowers.
The catch is that these loans are very limited, with a maximum sum of $1,500 attainable. The repayment is also usually one single payment, and the interest rate is usually extremely high (30%). So, in order to get a sum of $5,000, a series of successive payday personal loans may be necessary.
Also, the term of these loans is very short, usually between 14 and 30 days. It means that repaying the loan in full is done in one single payment from one paycheck. This needs to be considered before applying for the loan. When seeking approval for $5,000 loan, a 4 or 5-month term might be negotiated.
Online Loan Bidding
A third alternative is the very modern phenomenon of loan bidding. This is where a loan is secured from individuals who are willing to bid the best terms to lend to the borrower. For a $5,000 personal loan, for bad credit borrowers with poor credit histories especially, it is a viable option.
The process is to post a loan proposal on a website then examine the bids to secure the best one. Securing a personal loan this way is rather straightforward and the interest can be very competitive.
But it is important to remember that there is risk with this option too, with bank details required by these lenders before approval for $5,000 loans can be granted. They are also outside the credit system, so no improvement on your credit score can be recorded.
Finance
Traditional Financial Planning – For Financial Health Of Your Wealth
Everyone wants to save money in tax-efficient way but this is not always easy. Sometimes after taxes it seems that there was no earning, leave alone savings. But traditional financial planning services provide certain financial tools so that you can save money in tax efficient way, you can plan your retirement and you can do beneficial investments also.
In fact, traditional financial planning involves certain savings and investment issues so that you can enjoy your whole life without any financial burden and you can always have a sense of financial security. It includes the planning of your retirement, insurance instruments and also long-term capital growth solutions. Now, you can do a tax-efficient investment which is encouraged by government also.
This is true because the tendency of UK Governments in recent years has been towards encouraging taxpayers to save and invest. Traditional financial planning firms can provide valuable suggestions so that you can utilize various tax efficient products. These days, savings vehicles such as individual savings accounts (ISAs) offer the opportunity of tax-free savings. Also, investment opportunities such as venture capital trusts (VCTs) and the enterprise investment scheme (EIS) provide the possibility of tax breaks for investors.
Likewise, there are many tax-efficient tools which you can get to know by opting for a traditional financial planning firm. These firms can also provide consultation regarding investment for your children, retirement planning (pension reforms, inheritance tax, wills, responsibilities of trustees etc) and estate planning. Some concrete financial plans can work for you at low cost for your future if you are opting for these financial planning firms.
Furthermore, you also can also choose various insurance life cover which can provide help to you and your family at the time of any financial hardship. Hence, traditional financial planning firms can provide great help to you so that you can enjoy a good financial health always.
Finance
15 Most Common Banking & Finance Interview Questions
Some of the most common interview questions for an investment banking interview include (some are a bit on the tough side but they DO come up very often, increasingly as a means of trimming down the candidate lists as the finance graduate job market gets harsher):
- How many degrees (if any) are there in the angle between the hour and the minute hands of a clock when the time is a quarter past three? [Typically asked during investment banking interviews for entry level investment banking graduate jobs]
- Find the smallest positive integer that leaves a remainder of 1 when divided by 2, a remainder of 2 when divided by 3, a remainder of 3 when divided by 4,… and a remainder of 9 when divided by 10 [Asked during interviews for quantitative finance jobs]
- Two standard options have exactly the same features, expect that one has long maturity, and the other has short maturity. Which one has the higher gamma? [Typically asked during interviews for bank derivatives trading jobs]
- How do you calculate an option’s delta? [Asked during investment banking interviews for derivatives trading jobs]
- When can hedging an options position make you take on more risk? [Typically asked during interviews for trading jobs]
- Are you better off using implied standard deviation or historical standard deviation to forecast volatility? Why? [Asked during interviews for quantitative finance jobs]
- Describe “duration” and “convexity”. Describe their properties and uses [Typically asked during investment banking interviews for graduate investment banking jobs]
- Two players A and B play a marble game. Each player has both a red and a blue marble. They present one marble to each other. If both present red, A wins $3. If both present blue, A wins $1. If the colors do not match, B wins $2. Is it better to be A or B, or does it matter? [Asked during interviews for quantitative finance or derivatives jobs]
- How do you “value” yourself? Here “value” means in financial terms [Typically asked during interviews for MBA finance jobs or experienced banking hires]
- What distinguishes you from other candidates we might hire? [Typically asked during investment banking interviews for graduate investment banking vacancies]
- If you could go on a cross-country car trip with any three people, who would you choose? Why? [Typically asked during interviews for corporate finance / mergers & acquisitions banking jobs]
- Tell be about a stock you like or hate and why [Asked by job interviewers for any accounting, finance or job!]
- What is the difference between default and prepayment risk? [Typically asked during interviews for credit jobs / risk management jobs]
- How would you move mount Fuji? [Typically asked during investment banking interviews for consulting jobs or graduate accounting jobs]
- Estimate the annual car demand for car batteries [Typically asked during interviews for corporate finance jobs, mergers & acquisition banking jobs or consulting jobs]
