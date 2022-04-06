Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

The rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) have been increased from the existing 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022.

The Karnataka government has increased the dearness allowance of state government employees by 3 percent. The Karnataka government has increased the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to state government employees in the revised pay scale of 2018 from the existing 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022. It is effective from 1st January 2022 and pensioners will also get its benefit.

Earlier in September also, the state government had increased the dearness allowance. Then the DA was increased to 24.50 percent, which was 21.5 percent earlier. According to the government order, the rates of dearness allowance payable to the employees in the revised pay scale of 2018 are being increased from the existing 24.50 percent to 27.25 percent with effect from January 1, 2022. This order will be applicable to full-time government employees, employees of district panchayat, teachers. . Earlier, the state government had revised the dearness allowance for the period January 2020 to June 2021 from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent.