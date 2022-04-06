News
Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined again with Mayor Eric Adams, Page Six has learned, on Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French restaurant Le Pavillon. Sources said that Cuomo arrived at 7:15p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power…
Page to deliver first ‘State of County’ address
CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be giving his first State of the County Address Wednesday. The speech will be in front of a live audience from the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the campus of the University of Missouri St. Louis. You can see a live stream of the address on this website at 10:30 am.
7th pay commission: Big gift to lakhs of employees DA increased to 27.25 percent, salary will increase in April
7th pay commission: Big gift to lakhs of employees DA increased to 27.25 percent, salary will increase in April
The rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) have been increased from the existing 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022.
7th Pay Commission. After the Centre, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Bihar, now the Karnataka government has given a big gift to the employees of the state. The Karnataka government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees by 3 percent. The state government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) of employees from 24.50% to 27.25%.
The Karnataka government has increased the dearness allowance of state government employees by 3 percent. The Karnataka government has increased the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to state government employees in the revised pay scale of 2018 from the existing 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022. It is effective from 1st January 2022 and pensioners will also get its benefit.
Earlier in September also, the state government had increased the dearness allowance. Then the DA was increased to 24.50 percent, which was 21.5 percent earlier. According to the government order, the rates of dearness allowance payable to the employees in the revised pay scale of 2018 are being increased from the existing 24.50 percent to 27.25 percent with effect from January 1, 2022. This order will be applicable to full-time government employees, employees of district panchayat, teachers. . Earlier, the state government had revised the dearness allowance for the period January 2020 to June 2021 from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent.
The post 7th pay commission: Big gift to lakhs of employees DA increased to 27.25 percent, salary will increase in April appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Two-story home lost in fire in West St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A two-story building in the Franz Park neighborhood of St. Louis City was on fire Wednesday morning.
The St. Louis Fire Department said the building is located in the 6700 block of Glades Avenue. The department said firefighters saw “heavy fire on the first and second floors” of the building when they arrived. There was also a “report of a person trapped” at about 7:30 a.m.
“There was actually a gentleman on the first floor, and it took some persuading to get him to leave his home,” St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said. “We got him to safety and then we were really able to focus our efforts on the fire.”
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building from quite a distance away at Kingshighway and 40.
No injuries were immediately reported. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
