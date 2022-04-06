News
Erik Spoelstra again away from Heat; Kyle Lowry given night off vs. Hornets
Coach Erik Spoelstra remained away from the Miami Heat on Tuesday, still in NBA health-and-safety protocols, with the team giving point guard Kyle Lowry the night off against the Charlotte Hornets.
Assistant Chris Quinn guided the Heat for the second consecutive game, having also filled in for Spoelstra in Sunday night’s road victory over the Toronto Raptors.
The Heat also were without backup center Dewayne Dedmon, due to a sprained right ankle.
By NBA rule, Spoelstra must remain isolated from the team for five days after testing Sunday in Toronto, unless he produces two negative coronavirus tests.
Quinn said Spoelstra has been in constant contact, including a congratulatory text after Sunday’s game.
“Spo’s been involved every step of the way, still,” Quinn said ahead of Tuesday night’s game at FTX Arena. “Even today, prepping for the game, he’s still doing everything like he normally would, just remotely, the game-plan, the preps, all that stuff.
“I’ve Facetimed and Zoomed with Spo more in the past 48 hours than probably in a long time.”
Quinn said the timing was right for a night off for Lowry, 36, a game after his emotional return to Toronto, where he had played the previous nine seasons. Lowry played all three games of the Heat’s just-completed trip, including the Saturday-Sunday back-to-back wins in Chicago and Toronto.
“He’s been working hard,” Quinn said. “Obviously it was a good road trip, the back-to-back, also the emotional toll of the other night, which was really great to be a part of, being recognized like he was, as a champion. So he just needed a day.”
Of Dedmon being out, Quinn said, “He tweaked his ankle the other night, so he’s just dealing with it day by day.”
Mounds View business owner accused of federal tax evasion totaling $6 million
A Mounds View business owner has been charged with tax fraud after federal authorities said he failed to pay several years’ worth of payroll taxes.
On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office announced that Larry Wallace Lindberg, 68, was charged with one county of tax evasion.
According to prosecutors, Lindberg is a pharmacist and CEO of Midwest Medical Holdings, a pharmaceutical and medical equipment company based in Mounds View.
Lindberg is accused of failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service several hundred thousand dollars in quarterly federal payroll taxes over the years.
Prosecutors said that the IRS, beginning in 2011, spent years attempting to collect the taxes from Lindberg, who made several agreements with the agency to pay the debt. Lindberg ultimately failed to make the payments and defaulted on each of the agreements, federal authorities alleged.
Prosecutors said Lindberg diverted funds and assets to other business entities he controlled. In all, Lindberg and his company owe more than $6 million in federal income taxes.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in U.S. District Court on April 21.
The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson is prosecuting the case.
Indian Army Bharti 2022: Jobs for 10th pass in Pioneer Corps, will get salary up to 63 thousand
Indian Army Bharti 2022: There are jobs for 10th pass in Pioneer Corps Training Center of Indian Army. For 10th pass, here are the jobs for the posts of Group C civilian category. Under Group C category, recruitment is to be made for the posts of Chef, Equipment Repair, Messenger and House Keeper.
Indian Army Bharti 2022: Indian Army’s Pioneer Corps Training Center, Bangalore has invited applications for the Group C Civilian category posts. Application for this recruitment is to be done by ordinary post. It has been said in the notice that the application form for recruitment to the posts of Group C civilian category should reach the prescribed address within 21 days from the date of issue of the recruitment advertisement. Under Group C category, recruitment is to be made for the posts of Chef, Equipment Repair, Messenger and House Keeper
Pioneer Corps Training Center Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Equipment Repair – 1 Post
- Chef – 1 Post
- Messenger – 1 Post
- House Keeper – 1 Post
Essential Educational Qualification
- Equipment Repair – 1st pass. Must be able to repair all types of canvas, textiles and leather and replace equipment and boots.
- Chef – Must be 10th pass. Knowledge of cooking Indian food and should be proficient in the trade.
- Messenger – Must be 10th pass. At least one year experience in relevant trade.
House Keeper – 10th pass and one year experience in relevant trade.
How much will you get salary
- Equipment Repair – 18000 –56900/-
- Chef – 19900 – 63200/-
- Messenger – 18000 – 56900/-
- House Keeper – 18000 – 56900/-
Florida woman fired after posing as Tyre Sampson’s cousin: report
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman who claimed to be the cousin of fall victim Tyre Sampson was fired from her job after being exposed as an alleged fraud, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Sampson, 14, fell to his death from a drop tower ride at Orlando’s ICON Park on March 24.
The next day, Shay Johnson reportedly appeared at Sampson’s memorial in a T-shirt with his photo on the front. She was holding a sign that said his life mattered and gave interviews with multiple news outlets, speaking as a representative of his family, according to the Sentinel.
“We want justice,” she said.
She also claimed she spoke to Tyre on that tragic day.
“He said he wanted to ride the swing on International,” she told reporters. “I said, ‘OK. Ride it twice and ride it for me, too.’”
But her story started to unravel following investigations by the Sentinel and WFTV.
Johnson’s real name is Lewishena Lavonia Browning, 32, and Sampson’s family doesn’t know who she is, the Sentinel reported.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WFTV Sampson’s mother denied knowing Browning, and an attorney representing the family confirmed they were not related.
Officials say the case has not risen to the level of a crime, therefore no charges have been filed at this time. But Browning is still dealing with the consequences of her actions.
According to the Sentinel, Browning was fired from her job at an adult entertainment club in Orlando, where she worked for five years.
The owner of Flash Dancers, William Sierer called her behavior “unconscionable.”
”I feel terrible about it,” he told the newspaper.
Sierer said surveillance video from the club shows Browning working the night Sampson died, and on the day after his death.
Sierer said others at the club had expressed concerns about Browning’s behavior, but he “didn’t really see it coming.”
According to the Sentinel, Browning is awaiting trial for arson after allegedly setting a car on fire in August. She has previous arrests for domestic violence and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and provided a false name and ID to police during a traffic stop in April.
