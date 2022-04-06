Finance to Consolidate Debts – The Solution to Your Debt Problems

Share Pin 0 Shares

What does Finance for Consolidating Debts mean?

Finance for consolidating debts is an option you can consider if you find yourself struggling to make your monthly mortgage payments and also trying to pay off of your debts at the same time. It involves the process of refinancing your current mortgage loan and combining any or all of the following debts into one mortgage. All of these debts have their own repayment terms, interest rates, fees and charges, and differing days of the month to repay the debts:

>> Personal loan

>> Credit card

>> Store card

>> Car loan

>> Leasing arrangements, and

>> Other loans

Are You in this Situation?

Like many consumers you have made your life miserable and stressful by getting yourself into a situation where you have:

>> A number of different loans, and

>> The loans being held with a number of different lenders/credit providers

Is Finance for Consolidating Debts the Right Solution for Me?

If you are currently finding it hard to keep up with your debts and you are struggling to make ends meet, for whatever reason, it is important to act quickly. Look no further because, you can get your finances back on track. Here are some practical reasons why finance for consolidating debts is the right solution for you:

>> You will not have to experience the stress and pain of overdrawn or over the limit credit card balances

>> You will not have to pay the higher credit card interest rates anymore

>> You will effectively manage your personal and household budget as you will not have to use numerous credit cards, etc.

>> You will not have to experience the possibility of missing some repayments on your debts and then having to pay a higher interest rate on the debts outstanding

>> You will improve your cash flow and streamline your payments without compromising your long-term financial outlook

>> You will have a lower interest rate

>> You will make only one repayment

>> You will have lower monthly repayments

>> You will get yourself back in control of your debts much sooner than anticipated

Take Action Straight Away

The first step is to talk to professionally qualified and expert finance brokers and let them know you are experiencing financial hardship. Finance brokers are committed to reducing your financial stress and getting you back on track again. They will assess your financial situation in detail under the responsible lending criteria and they will:

>> Conduct a serviceability test based on your overall financial situation, and devise an individual budget plan for you

>> Analyse your income and expenses and will work with you to present all the available options

>> Help to improve your cash flow and streamline your payments to avoid damaging your credit history

>> Help to lower your overall cost of repayments, to avoid any late repayments and to avoid the possibility of paying a dishonor fee

>> Explain everything to you in simple, easy to understand terms

>> Consolidate your debts, if you are paying a higher interest rate on your liabilities and depending on your financial situation

Obtaining finance for consolidating debts is very easy when you have a finance broker to help you. So, don’t worry about your debt problems anymore. Obtain the best finance package to consolidate your debts today.