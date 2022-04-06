Finance
Financial Glossary – Do You Know What a Merchant Bank Is?
The merchant banks operate in the highly specialized field of finance. If the traditional commercial bank gathers deposits and loans, investment banks offer a range of services focused primarily on capital markets (underwriting bonds, shares and IPOs), and secondly, on the trading of securities (trading and brokerage).
Its functions are to assist institutional investors in managing the risk coverage for their portfolio companies and to assist clients with financial instruments in the governance of their assets.
Activities can be classified in five different areas:
1. Investment banking services in strictest sense.
2. Corporate finance
3. Structured finance
4. Merchant banking services in strictest sense
5. Risk management
1. Investment banking services in the strictest sense: these services are historically associated with the merchant bank. These services range from support provided to business customers in deciding on how to finance their activities, by issuing shares and debt securities up to the structuring of these services is generally in three phases: preliminary stage, advisory / arranging, distributing or selling of securities issued.
a) Preliminary stage – issue and promotion
This is the phase during which stock or debt is issued. It is triggered by the financial intermediary with a strong promotion activities at enterprises, Governments or financial institutions.
b) Advisory / arranging (consulting / organization)
These are Are the organization of economic activities (setting the pricing) and legal tax.
c) Distribution and selling (sale)
This phase include activities in which securities are classes in the portfolio.
2. Corporate finance: This is the stage for optimizing financial choices for client firms with a strong consultancy connotation which is an essential tool for corporate finance.
The processes which are the basis of corporate finance are:
1. Preliminaries;
2. Advice;
3. Raising actual funds or research funds necessary to complete the operation. Typically, these are syndicated loans in which the investment bank acts as the arranger. This is a feature which differentiates the investment banks from commercial ones;
4. Mergers and Acquisitions (M & As) of other companies;
5. Corporate restructuring, solving business difficulties.
3. Services in structured finance: are services for organizing operations based on cash flows from activities or investment projects defined in the management of client companies and often “cocooned” in specially incorporated companies (special purpose vehicles). Also included in this family of services are those for finding resources for implementing the programs:
a. project financing
b. securitization
c. leverage finance operations and leveraged buy-outs being among the most famous).
4. Merchant banking services: these services refer to the acquisition of holdings in the equity of non-financial companies. For example, the investment of funds of the same financial intermediary (the bank’s business model) or funds administered and managed by the financial intermediary.
5. Risk Management: This business area has two different, but related, branches.
a. The first refers to products and services for risk management (interest rate, foreign exchange, credit).
b. The second relates to research on models for measuring and managing market risk and credit risk.
How to Promote Your Business on Facebook To Maximise Your Marketing ROI
“How do I advertise on Facebook?”
“How much do Facebook ads cost?”
These are the questions that come out of most people’s mouths before they run a Facebook advert – more than likely they won’t convert if they aren’t doing their research.
Many marketers promote their business to everyone in the world, without targeting the right people.
Or they won’t put a daily spend limit on their business to know when to stop advertising (so they bled themselves dry)
Even worse, if you have no guidance on how to promote your business on Facebook, then you don’t know how much money you can spend per lead they get in order to turn a profit!
The truth is, running Facebook adverts can very quickly deplete your bank balance if you don’t know what you’re doing.
Same applies if you go to Vegas though! The bottom line is, you can’t just throw money at advertising and hope to get traffic/leads. You need a clearly defined goal as well as knowing who you want to see your advert (and who you don’t want to target).
It’s bang or bust in this industry, as you’ve probably gathered. If you’ve lost money in ads though, then don’t despair as all is not lost… here’s more.
So what really matters when considering how to promote your business on Facebook?
You have to get the right message to the right people, at the right time. Most marketers are very good at selling a world class steak to vegetarians.
A great exercise you can do is sit down and map out exactly who your ideal buyer is. Ask yourself questions like the following:
What hobbies are they interested in?
How old are they?
Where do they live?
What is their income or budget?
How long have they been looking for a solution to their problem?
Not all of these questions will be relevant to your market, so it just depends on who you’re marketing to. Obviously if you’re offering things like insurance then age, location and budget will be relevant.
By really thinking about who you’re targeting in depth, you’ll be able to target the people most likely to buy your offer. If you already have customers, see if this data is relevant to who’s already bought what you’re selling.
There’s no denying that without a fresh flood of interested prospects every single day, you are out of business and aren’t able to scale anything.
Advertising correctly will forever solve this problem and fill your pipeline with hungry buyers who already want what you have to offer.
The only way you can master advertising is by running, tracking and testing lots of different adverts. A good amount to start with is $500 (or £300 if in the UK) per month should you wish to test a lot more adverts with momentum.
Platforms like Facebook have a great way you can track your results, but the only way you’ll be able to improve is by testing new offers to see what ‘sticks’ in the marketplace. Hopefully these tips will help you when looking at how to promote your business on Facebook.
Finding the Best Online Business
The best online businesses are run by people who have a very high degree of self control. They also have long term goals and know what they need to know how to run a business with sometimes several employees. They also have to have a good sense of financial knowledge so they can continuously keep the company profitable and fund new projects.
Some of the best online businesses are run by people with degrees in business. They may have gone to school knowing they wanted to pursue business or they might have had another career field in mind that required a business background. However, many internet businesses have been started by people with no business background at all, which gives the general public a good chance of starting their own successful business online.
You can learn many lessons from the creators of these online businesses. By studying how they started their business and the steps they took to increase traffic to their websites we all can benefit, and use the knowledge to grow our own online businesses.
Some examples of successful businesses include Google, MySpace, and Youtube. Each of these websites was made with the idea of servicing people. Google provides millions of users worldwide the ability to find what they are looking for on the internet. Google has grown with the times since it started as well and has increased its user experience by constantly updating the agorithm of search and finding new sites. Additionally they have offered users other options for their internet needs such as Gmail, Google Docs, Gtalk, and Google News.
By watching Google grow they show a perfect example of constantly expanding to increase the happiness of their audience, with this of course comes more people who love to use Google and become loyal to it, this shows us why it is the biggest search engine available, with the best sense of growth.
MySpace was started by one person who wanted to network with friends and family and share their life online with them. By that one person sharing their idea and website with people his own idea he has been able to inspire millions to share their lives online as well. Everyone seems to be connected in their extended network, and people can share as much or as little of themselves with their friends and family online. From pictures to videos to their favorite songs, Myspace gives people individuality in the online world.
Another one of the best online businesses is Youtube. The founders created this site so that people all over the world could share their favorite videos. People could easily make a video and upload it to share with millions. You could show some of your individuality, you could teach others, or even promote your website. Many people all around the world loved the idea of being able to make and share their own videos. You can find entertaining videos, music videos, news videos and documentaries created by users on YouTube.
Everyone of these sites had a long term plan and invested time and money into their business to become successful. By studying their business styles and the time and money they invested we can all learn a bit more about starting our own business online.
Putting People First For Organizational Success- The Rob Parson at Morgan Stanley Case Study
Key Players
Morgan Stanley, a leading U.S. Investment Bank, was attempting to transform it’s work environment to one that fosters teamwork but promotes innovation as well. This vision was developed under the leadership of the new president John Mack and his executive team. President Mack was looking for people to “shake up the culture.” With heavy resistance, he recruited Paul Nasr to be the Senior Managing Director in Capital Market Services. Paul was a highly regarded banker with over twenty (20) years of experience. He knew that one of Morgan Stanley’s weak areas was Capital Market Services, an area where he had been successful in the past. Paul also knew that it would take more than a traditional corporate banker to penetrate this market. That person must be energetic, aggressive and innovative. That’s why he recruited Rob Parson. Rob developed relationships with the important players in the banking and insurance industries and a strong reputation. Rob is not easily discouraged or intimidated and knows what it takes to get the job done. His drive and ambition allows him to connect with his clients but sometimes distances him from his co-workers.
Sequence of Events
The position that Paul needed to fill was difficult to perform and had a very high turnover rate. He thought that Rob was the perfect person to fill that billet. Rob accepted the position with the understanding that there was a potential for growth because the effort was in need of repair and that the Morgan Stanley had done very little business in Capital Markets. Paul implicitly promised Rob a promotion to managing director during recruitment. Rob never thought that he would have to tip-toe on egg shells when dealing with co-workers. The new president wanted people who could shake things up and Rob had been successful in bringing Morgan Stanley into this Market. However, it seemed that he has created some animosity among his peers. Morgan Stanley instituted a 360 degree performance evaluation system that allows an employee to be evaluated by superiors, subordinates, and peers. After Rob’s last performance evaluation, it seemed that he might be having trouble adjusting to the Morgan Stanley Culture. The evaluation was negative and indicated that Rob had significant problems working with people inside the firm.
Environment
The internal environment at Morgan Stanley was one of teamwork, employee development, dignity and respect. Morgan Stanley had developed a way of building consensus rather that individualism. They have developed a process of conducting business where everyone is included in the decision making. Anyone who fails to follow procedures or questions the process is considered a nonconformist. The external environment demanded immediate results. This arose from the nature of the Capital Markets Services and clients that demanded quick answers and while threatening to take their business elsewhere.
Organizational Behavior Theories
Initially, Rob Parson and Paul Nasr engaged in a Psychological Contract during recruitment. Paul needed someone to take on a challenging job and Parson wanted the opportunity to be creative as well as the chance to achieve a promotion to managing director. Parson was concerned about the cultural diversity that he would experience at Morgan Stanley due to his management style and personality characteristics. Parson is a Type “C” manager because he’s interested in his own opinion rather than those of others. The majority of the time he was right. When he was, it made his co-workers feel undermined which created animosity. Role conflict originated with the President, John Mack. First, Mack developed a culture that fosters teamwork, then he actively sought people to shake things up. Paul Nasr in turn, hired Rob Parson, an aggressive individual who’s not necessarily a team player, to fill a position that required his unique personality characteristics. Paul then appeared to be concerned about a performance evaluation that describes those characteristics and how they don’t fit the Morgan Stanley culture. Rob seemed to be exactly what they needed and wanted but now he isn’t…the culture didn’t change nor did Rob’s personality. How can they expect employees to modify their behavior to fit the environment when the company’s hiring practices don’t support it.
One theory in effect is the expectancy theory. Parson was only interested in producing results which he expected would result in his promotion to managing director. There is evidence of McClelland’s Learned Needs theory in that Parson likes to take responsibility for solving problems; he set moderate goals by going to the smaller firm; and he wanted continued feedback from Paul regarding his performance. Herzberg’s Two-Factor theory of motivation is also present. Parson’s dissatisfaction (extrinsic) factor was company procedures and his satisfaction (intrinsic) factor was responsibility, possibility of growth, and advancement.
Resolution
Morgan Stanley did a great job in describing the work environment in their vision and in articulating how each position must contribute to that vision in the job descriptions. However, I’m not sure if Paul did a good job in stressing this to Rob during recruitment. I would keep the 360 degree evaluation system because it provides a more detailed analysis of each employee’s performance. However, everyone shouldn’t be evaluated on the same criteria and the evaluation shouldn’t be the only factor in determining promotions. A Principal shouldn’t be evaluated using the same criteria of a managing director or an associate. Also, a principal in the capital market services division shouldn’t be compared to a principal in another division. In both cases, the job requirements are different. Next, I would couple the performance evaluation, client satisfaction and significant results to determine promotion. One downfall of using only the 360 degree evaluation is that animosity can sometime cloud a fair and impartial judgement by co-workers.
I would articulate what type of work environment I expect in the Capital Market Services Division to everyone within the division and how this supports the firm’s vision. I would articulate what type of management characteristics I would expect to see within the division. Rob appeared to have the expertise of a managing director which would explain why his peers might have difficulty working with him. But there’s more to being a managing director than just expertise. It also entails the articulation of departmental vision and leading by example which Parson has difficulty doing. I would recommend Rob for promotion but in the evaluation and development summary I would clearly state Rob’s shortcomings and how he could improve. Finally, I would meet with Rob to let him know what is expected of him.
Summary
The goal should be to clear up any ambiguity regarding company culture. Organizations can increase economic performance by investing in employees. However, this is done through high involvement management. The Academy of Management Executive journal published an article by Pfeffer & Veiga called Putting People First for Organizational Success (1999) which identified seven key management practices: “1) Employment security, 2) Selective hiring, 3) Effective self-managed teams, 4) Comparatively high compensation which is based on organizational performance, 5) Extensive training, 6) Reduction of status differences (between management levels), and 7) Sharing information with employees.” They also discussed several reasons why this is difficult which I think relate very well to this case study. First, long-term goals are difficult to attain because of the short-term pressures placed on managers such as immediate financial results. Secondly, organizations tend to destroy competence by forcing experts to resort to novice decision making processes. Third, managers don’t delegate enough and finally, there are misconceptions about what constitutes good management. Organizations must realize that the key to managing people lies with the manager’s perspective and that implementing and seeing results takes time.
Pfeffer, J.; Veiga, J.F. (1999). Putting people first for organizational success. Academy of Management Executive Journal Vol. 13, pp.37-48.
