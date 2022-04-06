Finance
Financial Planning and Wealth Management
Nigeria is among the third world nations.
This gradation is so based on the level of development and growth indexes emanating from the confines of the country. Recently, due to economic activities and government plans, the country is termed an emerging economy.
It is positive to note that in recent times, growing economic activities in the nation has started showing signs of producing a brand new sets of millionaires. Among them are educated and non educated, young and old, local and foreign, male and female, and most importantly those that are financially literate and illiterate. They are coming from virtually all diverse areas of businesses. Most vivid of them all are those in banking, oil and gas, sports, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, real estate and our darling entrepreneurs whom we call, buying and selling folk.
The numbers of these new sets of millionaires are bound to be expanding owing to the virgin nature of the country and the escalating demands of its over 140 million citizens and unknown number of aliens. Equally, worthy of note is the VISION 2020 proposed by the present president, President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua to place Nigeria among the top 20 economies of the world by that year.
As noble as the ideas are, and as all spanners are now at work to realize this vision, creation of more wealth poses more problems less than the eyes can see in terms of retaining the wealth so created. On this note stands the need for a financial planner in wealth management. This notion remains novel, yet it sounds quite strange as many of our citizenry both individuals and cooperate bodies may not understand its place in economic affairs. Mr. President saw it as a dire need thus, in his state visit to Switzerland earlier this year, he called on Nigerian business community living there to come home and give a helping hand to realizing this dream.
This service has been well established in developed countries and it accounts for the quantum leap in these nations wealth. It is not a chance occurrence to see empires abroad that has lasted for more than four decades and still counting. Among them, a word like PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT is quite a regular which denotes a specialized service rather than a generally offered service. According to Morgan Stanley a foreign financial service provider, “private wealth management” is a service reserved for clients with investments worth over $20 million.
Based on this reason, the importance of a financial planner cannot be over emphasized. He occupies a central position akin to that of a coach. In his team are bankers, lawyers, insurers, real estate brokers, stockbrokers et al.
Their duty depends on the originators instruction.
This duty separates them from other the traditional financial services practitioners. Thus for a beginner he can be a trusted friend and guide to reach a set financial destination. For those who have counted a few millions, this strategic plans multiplies your wealth, for those in the multi million arena, their expertise will sustain, safeguard and transfer your hard earned wealth to your desired recipients.
Cases abound of empires in multiples that have nose dived and disintegrated at the demise of their founders. Similarly, a person’s individual law does offer one’s wealth to unapproved persons. Also, probate taxes and mismanagement of wealth are not left out.
The sole work of a financial planner in wealth management is to use various wealth management options to protect the clients’ wealth. When this is done the life span of wealth is protected and prolonged while a nation’s wealth is buoyed.
Get a financial planner today!
Credit Tenant Lease (CTL) Loans Explained in Simple Terms
Credit tenant lease (CTL) financing is a unique lending platform designed for exclusive use with net leased real estate. Because of the distinctive nature of CTL loans they are only available through specialized CTL lenders.
What is Net Leased Real Estate?
Net leased refers to clauses in a real estate lease that specify which party (owner or tenant) is responsible for the taxes, insurance and maintenance of the property.
When a tenant agrees to bear the burden of some or all of these significant expenses the rent will accordingly be lower but the liabilities of the tenant will be higher. Rent is said to be “net of” any expenses shouldered by the renter.
If a tenant is responsible for all three (tax, insurance, maintenance) of the extraordinary expenses the lease is described as being “triple net” (NNN). Triple net leases leave the property owner free of all responsibilities and liabilities concerning the real estate except paying the mortgage if it happens to be financed. Obviously net lease come in single and double net as-well.
Because a triple net lease pays monthly rent but places virtually no other requirements on the holder it is looked upon as a financial instrument very similar to a bond. Like a bond a triple net lease derives its value from the strength of the entity (tenant) that promises to make the payments.
What is a Credit Tenant?
Simply put, a credit tenant is a renter with good credit. A credit tenant will not only have the financial recourses to be able to make rent payments but will also have a strong legal and ethical incentive to stay current.
To be considered a credit tenant and be eligible for CTL loans a tenant must be rated “investment grade” by one of the established corporate rating services such as Standard & Poors or Moody’s.
Credit tenants are coveted by landlords and credit tenants who rent on a triple net basis are the most prized of all.
What is CTL Finance?
CTL finance is a unique and highly specialized form of lending designed to work hand in glove with net leased credit tenant real estate. CTL loans are actually securities products that combine commercial mortgage lending with sophisticated investment banking.
When a credit tenant, net leased property is financed the lease is actually securitized and, in a sense, turned into a private placement corporate bond. At the same time a commercial real estate mortgage loan is underwritten against the property. The mortgage is coterminous (matching the length of the lease), fully amortized, and non recourse.
The bond, which is backed by the lease, is then sold on the secondary market, usually to insurance companies or pension funds but also to private investors. The proceeds of the bond sale are used to fund the mortgage loan.
The lease and the mortgage are administered inside a trust and managed by a third party trustee who collects the rent, pays the mortgage and distributes any overage to the property owner.
Net lease real estate investors with credit tenants should consider CTL financing when deciding how to capitalize their property.
CTL offers permanent, non-recourse, fully amortized commercial mortgages with no restrictions on loan-to-value (up to 100% LTV) or loan-to-cost (up to 100% LTC) and is available for finance, refinance and construction and development including cash-out financing.
How A Channel Conflict With Partners Can Be Resolved To Improve ROI
Conflict is a common ingredient between enterprises and their channel partners. A web search of “Channel Conflict” generates many articles, most of which are generally related to pricing issues with, or between, channel partners. However, channel conflicts can occur in a much broader spectrum in the channel, and many manufacturers aren’t even aware of the conflicts. The consequences of ignoring “hidden” conflicts can rob a company of a significant portion of its ROI.
For instance, maybe you hear your partners say things like this:
- “Why is it necessary to have so many websites, usernames, and passwords to get the information I’m looking for?”
- “How can I get my new employees trained? Where can they go later when they need instant information?”
- “We feel like we’re the only ones out here. How do we get in touch with other people – either an expert at the company or another dealer – who can help me?”
Or maybe, your people say things like this:
- “Why do my partners let the good leads we give them go dry?”
- “Even my own people are frustrated with our current partner systems.”
- “Our partners don’t possess the brand loyalty we think they should have.”
If you’ve heard these questions or comments from your dealers or your own staff, then you know there is more than just price conflict in the channel, and you know there is a cost associated with this conflict. And if you haven’t heard them, maybe you should ask.
Research shows there is often a significant gap between how managers at the manufacturer level perceive how their partners feel about the level of support they receive and how the channel partners themselves perceive how they are being supported. In one study (Abistar Group, 2010), the gaps were shown to be significant. In a key area of Partner Management, Marketing and Communications, managers scored what they thought their partners’ satisfaction to be at 77% while the partners scored it well below that, at 59%. Similar gaps were noted for Training and Certification, Performance Management, and Collaboration.
These gaps produce friction between the enterprise and its partners. This conflict can eventually lead to reduced revenue, slower growth, and higher administrative costs. Likewise, resolving this kind of channel conflict can improve ROI.
PRM Systems Can Reduce Channel Conflict
Companies have reduced channel conflict by incorporating a Partner Relationship Management (PRM) system in the channel. PRM systems are web-based software solutions that unify all facets of managing a distribution channel into a single partner portal. In conjunction with continuous improvement programs and the application of best practices, companies have been able to increase channel productivity and lower costs using a PRM system. These initiatives, when combined, make it easier for partners to do business with the manufacturer. Let’s take a look at some specific ways ROI can be increased using the same four partner management activities assessed in the survey.
Marketing and Communications
Effective channel partner marketing is critical to the success of any company selling through an independent channel. Partners need to see clear, understandable communications coming from one source. They need alerts, reminders and announcements about product introductions sent on a timely basis. And they need to be able to quickly find past communications. A PRM system allows a company to successfully synchronize all business communication activity within a channel. If you communicate your products and brand effectively, your partners will be more informed and enthusiastic about your company, and more likely to effectively sell your product, increasing ROI.
Training and Certification
Today’s PRM technologies manage and deliver online training, classroom training, assessments, webinars and other e-learning activities. This provides employees and their managers the ability to create, manage, and view a defined learning plan and certifications for specific job roles. This kind of well-balanced, channel training can contribute significantly to reducing partner ramp-up time and costs, and increasing individual performance, delivering a positive impact on a business’s ROI.
Performance Management
Measurement is an important key to successful enterprise performance because it helps managers make more effective decisions. Today, most channel management technologies include a reporting dashboard for managers to access information about the people and organizations they manage. Having good information at your fingertips helps you make good decisions and increase ROI, particularly as an enterprise scales up and adds more partners.
Collaboration
Given today’s acceptance of social media, employees are “expecting” to be able to collaborate with others in their channel. A PRM system can provide a good forum for this to take place, where it can be overseen and managed to the benefit of the enterprise and its channel partners. This peer-to-peer communication can help resolve current issues by providing a repository for best practices. Companies who just a few years ago were trying to stifle this kind of communication today are embracing it because they know it produces more informed, more effective, and more brand-loyal channel employees. As the level of information shared by many people increases, so does ROI.
Channel Conflicts Can Be Resolved
Instituting a web-based PRM system can increase ROI. The most successful companies using PRM systems have combined them with a continuous improvement and measurement program, along with instituting business strategies based on the best practices found in channel management today. When all combined, this strategy can reduce the cost of managing and administering the channel, and eliminate many of the causes of the conflicts themselves, improving the company’s return on investment for the long term.
Free E-Commerce Website Using Google Sites and PayPal
I started off with the goal of making a website that has no on going costs, minimal transaction fees and low maintenance. The choice of having all features integrated into the one website? or do I manage the website and let a third party do the financial transactions? security is a key to answering this question, a third party will be my option. Firstly I did allot of research into free web hosting solutions, benefits, security and 100% uptime. The list got down to a few, I tested them and decided on Google sites which ticked all the boxes. The main disadvantage is also an advantage, it locks down allot of code, making it harder to implement heaps of features but increases security immensely.
I have decided on my web hosting, now look at payment systems. The customer would have to be redirected to a secure website, the data passed between my website and the shopping cart had to be minimal as this can be hijacked or changed. I looked at allot of cool Java and php based shopping carts but in the end, all still sent across code that could easily be changed by someone smart enough. PayPal and Google Checkout are the main players, being in a Australia, Google Checkout was ruled out so I worked with PayPal.
Google sites is very easy use, first you give the website a name, choose a template and play around with the formatting a bit. Add a picture of the item you want to sell, then put it in the back of your mind for a bit, we now head over to PayPal.
Create yourself a PayPal account and change the account type to Business at http://www.PayPal.com. PayPal gives you the option of making pre-made buttons that are attached to your account and because no dollar amount or numbers of items passes between the sites, it is very secure.
Creating a PayPal Button:
Profile >> My Saved Buttons >> Create New Button
Select Yes; create an “Add to Cart” button.
Give the item a name, if you have multiple of the same items, include an item number.
Choose a price
Additional Options:
Postage Weight or Postage cost for that item.
Track Inventory, PayPal can stop people purchasing items if you run out of stock.
Once the button has been created, select the tab e-mail, copy the code and keep this for later.
Go back to your Google sites web page and add an image that your going to use as the “add to cart” button. This can be the one provided earlier by PayPal or you can choose to make your own image. Make sure you happy with the size, Google sites gives you the option of small, medium or large, but if you want something different, it can be changed in the HTML code option.
select the image, then click up the top on the link button. This is where you link your button to the PayPal, choose link to external website and paste in the PayPal link you kept from earlier.
My finished result is:
http://www.dollsclothes.com.au
