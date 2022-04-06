News
Gene Shue, a Towson Catholic and Maryland graduate who played and coached in the NBA, dies
Gene Shue, a Baltimore native who graduated from Towson Catholic High School and the University of Maryland before playing and coaching in the NBA for a combined 33 years, died Sunday at his home in Marina Del Ray, California. Mr. Shue, who was 90, had previously suffered from melanoma.
Born in Baltimore seven days before Christmas in 1931, Mr. Shue grew up in the Govans neighborhood. He told The Sun that his family lived on welfare and that he did not own a basketball as a child. He also said he grew up rooting for the Baltimore Bulls and Buddy Jeannette.
Towson Catholic’s decision to shut down in 2009 stunned and disappointed Mr. Shue, a 1950 graduate. He told The Sun that attending Towson Catholic helped prepare him for college.
“I have great memories of that place,” he said. “The nuns were fantastic. It was a small community and you wanted to be there. Sometimes I had to hitchhike from my home in Govans, but it was worth it.”
Mr. Shue’s path to Maryland was not smooth. He initially wished to play for well-established programs such as Loyola Maryland and Georgetown, but he was turned away by the Greyhounds and placed on the waitlist by the Hoyas.
Mr. Shue then opted to play for the Terps, but did not receive a scholarship until his senior year in 1953-54. He worked odd jobs such as cleaning the basketball court to help alleviate costs.
Despite that rocky start, Shue and coach Bud Millikan lifted Maryland to its first 20-win campaign with 23 in 1953-54, its first national ranking which peaked at No. 13 in 1953-54, and membership to the Atlantic Coast Conference. When Shue graduated in 1954, he had rewritten every scoring record and developed into the school’s first high-profile NBA prospect.
Mr. Shue was selected by the Philadelphia Warriors as the third overall pick of the 1954 NBA draft. But after just six games, he was shipped to the New York Knicks.
After the 1955-56 season, Mr. Shue was traded to the Fort Wayne Pistons, which moved to Detroit for the 1957-58 season. With the Pistons, he earned appearances in five consecutive All-Star Games and helped the franchise reach the playoffs five times.
In 1959-60, Mr. Shue averaged 22.8 points and 5.5 rebounds, led the league in total minutes with 3,338, and ranked second in free-throw percentage at .872 en route to being named to the All-NBA first team. The following season, he averaged 22.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds and shot a career-high 42.1 percent for a spot on the All-NBA second team. And in 1960-61, he averaged 19.0 points and 5.8 assists.
But after that season, Mr. Shue was sent back to the Knicks. And in 1963, he was traded to the Baltimore Bullets where he played one year before retiring.
Mr. Shue then shifted to coaching where as a 35-year-old newcomer, he took over a Bullets team with a 4-21 midseason record en route to a 16-40 mark. Two years later, he guided the organization to the NBA’s best record (57-25), which was also the Bullets’ first winning season. He led the franchise to two more 50-win campaigns (50-32 in 1969-70 and 52-30 in 1972-73) and an NBA Finals appearance in 1970-71 where Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a four-game sweep for the championship.
But Mr. Shue resigned on June 8, 1973, citing a discomfort with the organization’s move from Baltimore to Landover, Maryland. Seven days later, he signed a two-year contract to succeed Kevin Loughery and coach the Philadelphia 76ers.
Four years after the franchise had lost an NBA-record 73 games, Mr. Shue guided the 76ers to a 50-32 record in 1976-77 that ended with a series loss to Bill Walton and the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals. He was fired by new team owner Fitz Dixon six games into the 1977-78 season.
After less than two seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers, Mr. Shue returned to the Bullets – who dropped the Baltimore designation for Washington – after signing a three-year contract on May 27, 1980 to replace Dick Motta. In six seasons, he led the franchise to three playoff appearances (1981-82, 1983-84 and 1984-85).
Mr. Shue’s final coaching foray, which began on May 21, 1987, took him back to the Clippers whom he helmed for less than two seasons. His coaching career included a regular-season record of 784-861, a playoff mark of 30-47, and NBA Coach of the Year honors in 1968 and 1981.
Mr. Shue also served as general manager of the 76ers for less than two years. He was inducted into Maryland’s Hall of Fame in 1991 and was unsuccessfully nominated five times for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
()
News
Obama touts health care law, calls it ‘high point’ of tenure
By ZEKE MILLER and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday to savor the 12th anniversary of his signature Affordable Care Act, which is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and whose reach President Joe Biden is looking to extend.
Sign-ups under the health law have increased under Biden’s stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees, albeit temporarily.
Obama’s last time in the mansion was Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort his successor, a president-elect bent on overturning “Obamacare,” to the Capitol to be inauguration.
“It’s good to be back in the White House. It’s been a while,” Obama said in the East Room after he was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris. He opened by referring to Biden as “vice president” before acknowledging the joke and embracing his former No. 2.
Obama said he and Biden accomplished “a lot” in their eight years as stewards of the country, but “nothing made me prouder than providing better health care and more protections to millions of people across this country.”
“The ACA was an example of why you run for office in the first place,” Obama said, calling it the “high point of my time here.”
Biden and Obama marked the 12th anniversary of the law, which back in 2010 the then-vice president had memorably called a “big (expletive) deal.” Its staying power has been enhanced by three Supreme Court victories and an emphatic thumbs-down vote by the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., which took the wind out of President Donald Trump’s efforts to repeal and replace it.
The law was such a bugaboo in 2010 that Democrats rarely invoked it as they went into a midterm election that turned out to be, in Obama’s own words, a “shellacking.” Now, Democrats are hoping the political equation will work to their advantage, and that a focus on shoring up the tween-age health law can help them avoid a debacle at the polls this November.
In addition to talking health care at the White House, Biden and Obama met over lunch, recalling their weekly ritual when Biden served as Obama’s vice president.
“They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Vice President Kamala Harris called on Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs and to make permanent subsidies for the Affordable Care Act that were included in Biden’s pandemic relief bill. Harris also called out 12 states that have not expanded eligibility for Medicaid.
Obama likes to refer to his health care law as a “starter home” that Americans can build upon, gradually reducing the 9% share of the population that remains uninsured. The rate was nearly 15% in 2013, before the coverage provisions of the law took effect. Between the health law’s Medicaid expansion and its health insurance markets, more than 30 million people are now estimated to be getting coverage.
Shortly after taking office, Biden opened up the health insurance markets to anyone seeking coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his coronavirus relief bill provided a significant, though temporary, increase in financial assistance. The result was a record 14.5 million people signed up for subsidized private coverage.
When it comes to how to keep that trend going, Obama and Biden have no shortage of options to discuss.
The Biden administration has been working on a fix to what’s known as the law’s family glitch, a quirk estimated to be keeping about 5 million people from getting coverage under the law. The White House announced the new policy proposal Tuesday.
People tripped up by the family glitch are dependents of workers who have an offer of employer coverage that the government interprets as being affordable. As a rule, people with affordable employer coverage are not eligible for taxpayer-subsidized ACA plans.
But the issue with the current interpretation is that affordability is determined by the cost for employee-only coverage, and not more expensive family policies. Workers able to afford their own share may not be able to cover premiums for the entire family. So the family is cut out of ACA coverage.
A Biden administration regulation addressing the issue recently cleared White House review. The intent of the original policy was to prevent people with employer coverage from going into the health law’s subsidized markets, but advocates say it has proven too restrictive.
The White House estimates that the fix would help 200,000 people get insurance and bring costs down for nearly 1 million more.
There are more fundamental issues for the two presidents to consider as well, both policy-wise and politically.
Unless Democrats in Congress finally coalesce around a version of Biden’s social legislation, his enhanced financial assistance for millions purchasing ACA plans will expire at the end of this year. A return to higher premiums would likely trigger an increase in the number of uninsured people, a political embarrassment for Democrats committed to expanding coverage.
The Biden legislation, which passed the House but sputtered in the Senate, also includes a mechanism for providing coverage to as many as 4 million uninsured low-income adults in states that have refused the health law’s Medicaid expansion. It would deliver on Biden’s campaign promise to build on existing government programs to move the U.S. closer to coverage for all.
News
Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem among artists hacked on YouTube
News
After frenzied March, a recap of the Twins’ many moves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the day the lockout lifted in March, Josh Donaldson and Mitch Garver were Minnesota Twins, Sonny Gray was a Cincinnati Red and Carlos Correa was still searching for a home, with Minnesota not seen as a realistic landing place for the high-profile shortstop.
How quickly things changed.
Less than a month later, the Twins have completed their shortened spring training — and the front office has reconstructed a roster that looks vastly different than it did even a month ago.
“It’s new faces. It’s fresh,” reliever Tyler Duffey said. “We had a lot of the fresh this year, so it’s definitely taken some time, but I think we’re all settling into what we’re going to do.”
What they’re going to do, on Thursday — weather permitting — is kick off a 162-game season in which they hope — and expect — to improve upon last year’s last-place finish in the American League Central division. And as the Twins wrap up camp, here’s a look at the moves that have been made in the past few weeks.
March 12, 2022: The Twins traded catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez.
In the first major post-lockout move, the Twins acquired their shortstop, one whom they had talked about with the Rangers in the pre-lockout era. At the time, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey called Kiner-Falefa someone the Twins believed “would really fit” them.
It cost them their starting catcher, and opened the door for 24-year-old Ryan Jeffers to take on a greater share of playing time with the Twins.
March 13, 2022: The Twins acquired starting pitcher Sonny Gray and minor-league pitcher Francis Peguero from the Reds for young pitcher Chase Petty, their 2021 first-round draft pick.
The wheeling and dealing continued the next day when the front office addressed its biggest need — starting pitching — by acquiring the two-time all-star. Though they had to part with Petty, a hard-throwing 19-year-old, Gray fills a hole on a team looking to win now.
“Sonny Gray’s been on the radar for a long time for a lot of teams, obviously, but we think this is a guy who really establishes an anchor in our rotation, a guy that young players can look up to and someone we think is really going to lead us,” Falvey said.
March 13, 2022: The Twins traded Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.
Just a couple years earlier, Donaldson signed the largest free-agent contract in team history, a four-year, $92 million deal. But the Twins got out of that massive contract, creating additional payroll flexibility when the Yankees took on the remainder of his salary, around $50 million over the next couple of years.
In the process, the Twins also dealt away the shortstop they had just traded for, creating a hole at the position once again. In return, they got another catcher in Sánchez to pair with Jeffers and an infielder to help fill Donaldson’s role.
March 20, 2022: The Twins signed reliever Joe Smith to a one-year deal.
The 38-year-old sidearmer was the only addition brought in this offseason from the outside to help fortify the bullpen. After sitting out the 2020 season, Smith finished last year with a 4.99 earned-run average, though his numbers were much better in the final months of the season after a trade to Seattle.
Smith said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of teams calling after the lockout.
“Ultimately, after talking to everybody and everybody here with this organization and my family and stuff, it just felt right to come here,” Smith said.
March 22, 2022: The Twins signed Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.
While news of Correa’s deal, which shocked the baseball world, broke earlier, this was the day it became official. The signing answered the question of what the Twins would do with their newfound payroll flexibility, as Correa, 27, was the top free agent on the market.
The deal came together quickly, and after getting off a Zoom call with his agent Scott Boras, Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and manager Rocco Baldelli, Correa told Boras to “make it happen.”
March 28, 2022: The Twins signed pitcher Chris Archer to a one-year deal with a mutual option.
The Twins rounded out their rotation with Archer, who missed most of last season with injuries after sitting out the 2020 season entirely following surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome.
Archer said he signed with the Twins, in part, because of the previous offseason moves and Twins ownership’s dedication to “putting high-quality teams on the field.”
Gene Shue, a Towson Catholic and Maryland graduate who played and coached in the NBA, dies
Making Your Schedule Flexible With Online Learning
Obama touts health care law, calls it ‘high point’ of tenure
Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem among artists hacked on YouTube
Increasing the Return on Your Training Investment
After frenzied March, a recap of the Twins’ many moves
‘Sign O’ The Times’ Is The Best Prince Film You’ve Never Seen
Online Personal Loans – Simple And Flexible For All
UM receivers hope to fill void left by record-setters Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley Jr.
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout