Gophers football gets 2023 commitment from Michigan running back Darius Taylor
The Gophers football program received a commitment from Michigan running back Darius Taylor for the class of 2023, he announced Tuesday.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Taylor is from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School. He is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 31 running back in the nation, per 247sports.com.
“Thank you to coach (P.J.) Fleck, coach (Kenni) Burns and coach (Greg) Harbaugh for your hospitality, professionalism and for choosing me as your top recruit,” Taylor posted. “I will not let you down. I’m officially a Gopher.”
Taylor had scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Michigan State and others. He had 1,379 rushing yards, 621 receiving yards and 26 total touchdown in his junior season.
Taylor is Minnesota’s third pledge for next year’s class.
Missouri April 5 election: Check the results here
The polls have closed on Missouri’s municipal elections. There are several propositions are on the ballot in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Voters in more than five dozen cities and municipalities in the region will have the choice to raise the use tax for out-of-state online vendors to the same rate customers pay at local businesses. Multiple municipalities are also electing mayors.
St. Paul drops state of emergency, rescinds mayor’s special powers
For the first time in more than two years, St. Paul is no longer in a state of emergency.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor’s emergency declaration has given him authority to issue emergency executive orders, ranging from mask mandates to vaccination requirements at private businesses, as well as quick changes to licensing requirements, regulations around outdoor cafes and Skyway hours.
Those emergency powers expired on Tuesday, a deadline previously imposed by the St. Paul City Council.
“After two long years, finally being able to end this state of emergency is a huge relief,” Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement Tuesday.
Carter’s office called the downward trends in COVID-19 data “encouraging” and said the mayor “has decided to allow St. Paul’s emergency declaration to expire today,” effectively sunsetting all previous executive orders. The mayor is exploring ways to formalize some of those policies through administrative or legislative action.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave up his emergency powers last summer, but the mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis maintained theirs through executive orders.
With restaurant owners chafing about mask and vaccination mandates in the leadup to Valentine’s Day, members of the St. Paul City Council began expressing concern that the mayor’s special powers added up to an end-run around normal rulemaking and had stretched on for too long.
In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey retains his emergency authority.
Erik Spoelstra again away from Heat; Kyle Lowry given night off vs. Hornets
Coach Erik Spoelstra remained away from the Miami Heat on Tuesday, still in NBA health-and-safety protocols, with the team giving point guard Kyle Lowry the night off against the Charlotte Hornets.
Assistant Chris Quinn guided the Heat for the second consecutive game, having also filled in for Spoelstra in Sunday night’s road victory over the Toronto Raptors.
The Heat also were without backup center Dewayne Dedmon, due to a sprained right ankle.
By NBA rule, Spoelstra must remain isolated from the team for five days after testing Sunday in Toronto, unless he produces two negative coronavirus tests.
Quinn said Spoelstra has been in constant contact, including a congratulatory text after Sunday’s game.
“Spo’s been involved every step of the way, still,” Quinn said ahead of Tuesday night’s game at FTX Arena. “Even today, prepping for the game, he’s still doing everything like he normally would, just remotely, the game-plan, the preps, all that stuff.
“I’ve Facetimed and Zoomed with Spo more in the past 48 hours than probably in a long time.”
Quinn said the timing was right for a night off for Lowry, 36, a game after his emotional return to Toronto, where he had played the previous nine seasons. Lowry played all three games of the Heat’s just-completed trip, including the Saturday-Sunday back-to-back wins in Chicago and Toronto.
“He’s been working hard,” Quinn said. “Obviously it was a good road trip, the back-to-back, also the emotional toll of the other night, which was really great to be a part of, being recognized like he was, as a champion. So he just needed a day.”
Of Dedmon being out, Quinn said, “He tweaked his ankle the other night, so he’s just dealing with it day by day.”
