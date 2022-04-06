News
Hazardous material spills as semi rolls over in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – All lanes of northbound IL Route 3 just north of I-270 are closed Wednesday morning due to a semi-truck rolling over.
The Granite City Fire Department said the lanes are expected to remain closed until at least noon. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. The crash also caused hazardous material to spill. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Dolphins’ new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s run game
Don’t expect the Miami Dolphins’ running game to remain a weakness in 2022.
After ranking among the bottom four NFL teams in rushing yards per attempt each of the past three seasons, new coach Mike McDaniel is here to change that.
McDaniel comes from the San Francisco 49ers where, between his one season as offensive coordinator and his previous stint as run-game coordinator, his rushing offenses ranked in the top half of the league the past four seasons. In 2019, when the 49ers were NFC champions, they had the No. 2 ground game.
The Dolphins targeted Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency to create a dynamic, explosive tandem of running backs.
Neither is likely to put up top-tier numbers on his own. You’re not finding your fantasy RB1 or RB2 in the Dolphins’ backfield with the way they — and returning tailback Myles Gaskin — will split touches. Together, however, they can form one of the league’s most productive units, and that’s largely how the 49ers did it the past several years.
Edmonds is versatile, able to be a first- or second-down ball carrier while also catching the ball out of the backfield and providing a key third-down tool. Between his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals combined, he ran for more than 1,000 yards and caught 96 passes for another 713 yards.
“I think he’s going to be a real star down there,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told the South Florida Sun Sentinel at NFL meetings. “He’s got it all. Great worker, great teammate. … More than anything, his competitive nature. He’s really hard on himself, practices his butt off each and every day, and he’ll lift up his teammates. If they’re not practicing like he thinks they should, he’s not afraid to show, ‘Hey, it’s time to get it going.’ ”
McDaniel is familiar with Edmonds from facing him in the NFC West, and he’s even more familiar with Mostert from working directly with him on the 49ers. Possibly the fastest running back in the NFL, even as he gets set to turn 30 on Saturday and is coming off a torn ACL, Mostert has a career 5.7 yards-per-carry average, first emerging for the 2018 team in San Francisco and finding his peak on the 2019 Super Bowl team.
That’s not even mentioning how McDaniel can use speedy wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the running game, the way he creatively utilized Deebo Samuel in San Francisco. Or find innovative ways to involve free-agent receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who can also throw the ball.
Everything that the playmakers do begins with the blocking up front, though. In that regard, Miami picked up prized free-agent left tackle Terron Armstead to anchor the offensive line and be the downhill bulldozer that can pave the way in the ground game. The Dolphins also acquired guard Connor Williams in free agency, and Robert Hunt is a valuable blocker returning from last season’s unit that will need one or two of its other youngsters to step up this fall.
Bringing in Edmonds and Mostert signaled to renewed importance placed on the running back position. The Dolphins started last season with a seventh-rounder in Gaskin and undrafted players in Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown as the tailback trio. Then, midseason pickups of Duke Johnson to the practice squad and Phillip Lindsay off waivers became top rushers for the team by season’s end.
McDaniel also hired a staff that falls in line with a vision of improving the running game.
McDaniel’s offensive coordinator in Miami is Frank Smith, who was just offensive line coach and run-game coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers. He retained Eric Studesville as running backs coach, a role in which he has 25 years of experience after also contributing as co-offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2021 under the previous coaching staff. McDaniel hired Matt Applebaum from Boston College to be his new offensive line coach while bringing tight ends coach Jon Embree and receivers coach Wes Welker over from the 49ers, where they can instill the same importance on blocking from those positions that was present in San Francisco.
And, of course, there’s the fullback. A lost position in the NFL, the Dolphins will be one of the few teams to feature a lead blocker out of the backfield after bringing in Alec Ingold and John Lovett at the position. McDaniel got the most out of perennial Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk with the 49ers.
Previously addressed
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Joe Rogan subject of yet another Twitter death hoax
Chicago Bulls clinch 1st playoff berth since 2017. Now there’s 3 games left to settle their seed in the East— 5th or 6th.
Even 40 points from DeMar DeRozan wasn’t enough for the Chicago Bulls to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in their final meeting of the regular season.
But despite the 127-106 loss at the United Center, the news wasn’t all bad for the Bulls on Tuesday night. They clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 when the Orlando Magic upended the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the night.
Even as the Bulls struggle through a 7-13 slump since the All-Star break, DeRozan said cementing a playoff position offers fresh hope heading into the final three games of the regular season.
“It’s an opportunity. It’s a chance,” DeRozan said. “It would be different if we weren’t making it and we were talking about next year. To still have a chance, an opportunity to pick it up and use these next few games to get going in the right direction — that’s what it’s all about.
“As long as you’re playing good basketball at the right time with an opportunity still in front of you, anything could happen.”
After Zach LaVine was sidelined for the night for ongoing management of his left knee injury, DeRozan shouldered most of the production for the Bulls offense.
By the end of the third quarter, he had 40 points and had made all eight of the team’s free throws. His three-point play with 2:24 to go in the third cut the Bucks lead — which had been 21 points — to 10 at 86-76.
But DeRozan didn’t score in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, leading coach Billy Donovan to bench his star to rest his legs for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.
The loss capped a season sweep by the Bucks, who dominated the Bulls in their last two matchups, and it highlighted how impactful injuries might be in the playoffs for the Bulls, who fell stagnant on offense without LaVine.
Patrick Williams earned his first start since October in LaVine’s absence, finishing with a season-high 18 points. Coby White was the only other Bull to score in double digits, finishing with 13 points and shooting 3-for-7 from 3-point range.
Nikola Vučević offered a rare highlight for Bulls fans in the fourth quarter by drilling Bucks guard Grayson Allen with an elbow to the head and sending him crashing to the court. Allen earned the Bulls’ ire for fracturing Alex Caruso’s wrist in January.
Vučević avoided a flagrant foul on the play, which was whistled dead because of an offensive foul shortly before he made contact with Allen.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer advocated to referees for Vučević to receive a flagrant foul, and he criticized the play after the game. But Vučević said he didn’t realize Allen was the player he fouled until after the whistle blew, and he believed the play looked worse than he intended due to a shove from behind by Brook Lopez.
“It looked worse in the moment,” Vučević said. “When you look at the replay, it’s not even that bad. I don’t understand why I got a tech for it. My intention wasn’t payback or anything. Hopefully I get my money back on the tech.”
The Bulls (45-34) will spend their final three games battling the Toronto Raptors (46-33) for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Raptors by one game after Tuesday’s play.
Whether they’re the fifth or sixth seed, the playoffs will require the Bulls to do something they’ve accomplished only once all season — beat a top-four team in the East.
The Bulls are 1-19 against the top four teams in the East and the top three in the Western Conference. That lone win came back on Nov. 1 against the Celtics, whom the Bulls will face for the last time Wednesday.
Their record against top competitors leaves the Bulls with a shaky foundation for the playoffs, which will be an uphill battle without home-court advantage.
“You want to be going into this time of year playing well,” Donovan said. “Since the All-Star break, it’s been a really, really, really challenging schedule. But I do think this is good because it’s shining a light on what you have to do and where you’ve got to get to and I think that’s a positive.”
