News
Heat thriving on 3-pointers, with record-setting night against Hornets to prove it
There are times when the confidence can veer into cockiness, almost arrogance.
Tyler Herro navigated that path in the fourth quarter Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. And, in fact, did it with a smile.
Such are the nights for the Miami Heat when everything is falling.
And Tuesday certainly was one of those nights, the Heat setting a franchise record with their 23 3-pointers in the 144-115 victory that put them on the cusp of the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.
“I mean, they said I was crazy,” Herro said of his teammates, on the play when open layup opportunity instead turned into missed 3-pointer. “But, I mean, I was just having fun. That’s why I was smiling even after I missed it. It was just a good feeling out there.”
How could it not have been, with the Heat setting a franchise record for most points in a non-overtime game, including a career regular-season best of 35 from Herro?
To some, Herro’s hard left instead of a layup might have been a case of acting up in front of a substitute teacher, with assistant Chris Quinn coaching the team in place of Erik Spoelstra, who missed a second consecutive game in NBA health-and-safety protocols.
But even old-school Quinn recognized that the times have changed.
“It is 2022, right?” Quinn said with a smile. “So you pass up the layup to get the threes.”
And the Heat got plenty.
Duncan Robinson was 7 of 11 from beyond arc.
Herro 6 of 10.
Caleb Martin 3 of 3.
Max Strus 3 of 5.
And even a pair from Jimmy Butler.
No, not a case of attempting to emulate Mike D’Antoni’s Phoenix Suns or those threes-gone-wild recent seasons by the Houston Rockets.
But the possibility has been there the entire season, with the Heat four previous times tying the franchise record of 22 3-pointers.
Lately, though, after Spoelstra reworked the lineups to spread the shooting throughout the rotation, the longball has been particularly impressive, the Heat .479 on 3-pointers during the five-game winning streak that coincides with the reconfiguration.
The Heat are now 28-2 when shooting 40 percent or better on threes, and 8-0 when shooting 50 percent or better, as was the case with Tuesday night’s 23 of 42.
“Not every night is going to be like this,” Robinson said. “But obviously we are capable, as well. We’ve got a lot of guys that can score it, and especially when we’re playing unselfish like that, five people in spots where they can be successful. We can be pretty tough to guard.”
Which was exactly the thought when Spoelstra reconfigured.
“I think it’s just continuing to play to our strengths,” Robinson said of the shooters spacing so teammates such as Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry can put pressure on the defense while operating in space. “And for them, that’s been getting them the ball in situations where they can put pressure on the rim and be successful.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship in that sense. Them putting pressure on the rim allows 3-point shooters to get open. And then once you hit shots, then it creates more space for them.”
Those players, in turn, have the confidence to now kick the ball back out to open shooters.
“The confidence with the ball movement always helps, whenever guys see the ball go in,” Butler said, with the Heat with the opportunity to extend their winning streak to a season best six on Friday night against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. “And we’re just always looking to find the open guy. I think sometimes we’re a little bit too unselfish, and then it results in a couple of turnovers. But I like a lot of the shots we were taking.”
Because now it is the right shots in the right places from the right players.
“I think it’s our spacing has improved,” Quinn said. “And guys are working to help each other to get shots. Tyler is shooting more open shots. Duncan, obviously. Last game it was Max, in place of Duncan.
“But our guys are really, really doing a good job of helping one another and enjoying each other, playing well on the offensive end of the court.”
()
News
Courteney Cox tries viral ‘Friends’ filter — and fails to identify her own face
News
Jets having Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson in for pre-draft visit: source
The Jets will use one of their official pre-draft visits on Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson next week, a source told the Daily News.
It’s no secret the Jets need pass rush help after finishing with 33 sacks, tied for fifth fewest in the NFL, and pressured QBs on 22% of their dropbacks. And Gang Green needs help with their poor rushing defense that allowed 2,343 rushing yards (fourth most) with 28 touchdowns (most in the NFL).
Johnson was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after he finished with 17 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 2021. His draft stock soared during the Senior Bowl when he dominated the week in Mobile, Ala., with the Jets coaching staff there close-up.
The 6-foot-4 260-pound defensive end is an explosive athlete who ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine. He has a variety of pass rush moves. And he’s stout against the run and would drastically help their unit.
There are various questions surrounding when to select Johnson.
Do the Jets take him at No. 4 overall if Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is gone?
Reports have questioned Thibodeaux’s love for football, but he’s the more talented player; do the Jets go with him instead? The Jets are doing their research on Thibodeaux as reportedly they met with him after his Pro Day. Johnson may be the safer pick. Some scouts believe Johnson is a better player than Thibodeaux.
If North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu is available, do you select Ekwonu and see if Johnson falls to No. 10? Johnson could be selected by the Falcons, Seahawks or Giants, who failed to generate pressure on QB last year too as they finished in the bottom 10 in sack total.
JETS SEEING STINGLEY UP CLOSE
The Jets are attending LSU’s cornerback Derek Stingley’s pro day on Wednesday. Stingley is one of the bigger boom-or-bust players in the 2022 draft.
Coming into the 2021 college football season, Stingley was viewed as one of the best cornerback prospects ever, largely due to his elite true freshman season in 2019.
Stingley finished with six interceptions and 15 pass deflections that year and showed the ability to play on an island in press coverage. He isn’t overly physical but is a technician at the line of scrimmage which allowed him to take away the deep ball through his freshman year.
But after 2019, Stingley hasn’t secured an interception and only played in 10 games in the last two years due to injuries. He played in only three games in 2021 and suffered a Lisfranc fracture, which ended his season.
And overall, Stingley’s play wasn’t as good post=2019.
Team sources I’ve spoken to about Stingley have raved about his talent. Some called the 2019 film some of the best they’ve ever seen from a cornerback prospect.
But they want to learn the reason behind Stingley’s dropoff. Was it strictly injuries? Did his desire wane a little bit? They want to find out how coachable he is.
Stingley wouldn’t be in play at No. 4. And the Jets seem set with their cornerback room with D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols — for now. If Stingley answers those questions and gives the Jets confidence things could change.
()
News
Kathy Griffin blasts ‘scary’ female execs for ‘lethal casual misogyny’
Heat thriving on 3-pointers, with record-setting night against Hornets to prove it
Courteney Cox tries viral ‘Friends’ filter — and fails to identify her own face
Become a Banker Offshore in Everything But Name
Jets having Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson in for pre-draft visit: source
Kathy Griffin blasts ‘scary’ female execs for ‘lethal casual misogyny’
Caribbean Investment Property – Barbados Luxury Condominiums Provide Outstanding Value
Man found dead in ditch in Fenton
Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Government’s big gift to these employees, increase in honorarium, salary will increase from April
Unsecured Business Loans Help Small Businesses
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp: 3 deaths, 2 questionable investigations, 1 woman at the center
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp: 3 deaths, 2 questionable investigations, 1 woman at the center