How to Get a Girl to Like You – Be a Chick Magnet
You looked into the mirror and figured you don’t look like Tom Cruise. You checked your wallet and you realized, you’re not as rich as Bill Gates; but then you caught a glimpse of your best friend who looks better with a paper bag over his head and is hanging out with a beautiful girl while you’re not- doesn’t it make you wonder with exasperation: “How did he do that!?”
If you have been suffering more dateless nights than your friends are no matter how hard you try to be close with a girl, then there might be a few things you have to check on. It could be because of the way you dress or your presence towards people. If you have been wondering how to get a girl to like you everywhere you go and in everything you get yourself into, all it takes is a little review of the basics when meeting people.
Girls are very random, so you can’t stick to one technique. Some girls might prefer jocks, some might prefer nerds, but all girls will always prefer polite and confident guys. It’s hard to find a “knight in shining armor” nowadays, so be the one to break the trend and stun them with your killer smile and polite attitude. To get a girl to approach you the same way you would like to approach them, be approachable! Girls can smell confidence and honesty, and if you sport enough of that (but not so much, girls don’t like over-confident guys); you could sweep a lot of girls off of their feet without you knowing it.
Another trick on how to get a girl to like you is by being conversational. Talk. Be the speaker of the house and remember, don’t just utter irrationality, say something with meat too. The best way to do this is by being honest. Say what you would like to say, and if it might seem harsh, then think of the nicest manner possible. If you can spew out a few jokes, then go ahead. If you have a few compliments to say, then address them to the girl right away. If you would like to express your opinion on a certain topic which you are discussing with another person, then do so. This will give girls the idea that you are not boring and you know how to express yourself. This is very helpful later on when you are already in a relationship since communication is very important in keeping your bond alive.
As you build that closeness with your female peers or with your dream girl, never forget the most important law of attraction: never forget to flirt. Make a few brief eye-to-eye glances, release a few smiles, and most of all, enjoy whatever it is you’re doing. As you spend your time around that person you are attracted to, she will begin to feel your poise and that she is welcome to do the same around you.
Each time you are faced with the dilemma of how to get a girl to like you, never forget these very basic steps. These little things could take you a long way.
Multiple Passive Income Streams – The Way To Go!
An ideal financial situation is to have lots of passive income dropping into your bank account on a regular basis. Wouldn’t this be amazing? Welcome to the world of multiple passive income streams.
Remember that passive income is money your ‘earn’ without working for it and with the internet at your disposal, it can come to you at any time, day or night.
Examples are Google ads that people click on, on your website. Books that you sell on Amazon Kindle. Affiliate links that people click on your website to buy a product. Even ads that people click on whilst watching your YouTube video.
And these are just online examples of passive income streams!
If you are lucky, you may have one main passive income source, e.g. from a website or book you are selling. The holy grail though, is to concentrate on having as many passive income sources working for you at the same time.
These are called ‘Passive Income Streams’. They start off by being little drips of income from somebody say clicking on one of the Google ads on your website.
Google makes it relatively easy for people to earn money from websites and this is called ‘monetisation’, a newly derived word which may sound dubious, but it is important to your earning success.
They then provide lots of free and detailed resources such as ‘Analytics’, so you can study which sites or ads are earning you the most money.
This ‘monetisation’ may only earn you a few pence at first, but it’s a start. A lot of us think that small amounts of money like this isn’t worth bothering with and isn’t going to make a difference to our lifestyle. But remember that this is a few pence, here and there, for 24 hours a day, everyday of the year and it soon adds up!
The satisfaction comes from adding up all those little amounts of money coming in and seeing them grow month by month.
The best ways to make them grow is to increase the number of websites you have with good content on each and the other is to increase traffic to your websites by making it interesting for people to visit them.
Eventually, as you generate lots of good content on your websites, other people find them more easily because they go up in the search rankings.
Remember, lots of little bits of income is the key. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket by concentrating on just one income stream.
Making Your Schedule Flexible With Online Learning
There’s a war going on: It’s the war on scheduling. Often times, your lifestyle is its own unique battleground. You’re constantly on the defensive against time, you’re only ally is quick wits and a bit of luck, which in itself won’t work without you. Your weapons include a calendar, your laptop and planning skills. But times are changing, from the language you speak, to the way that you learn. You’re constantly on the prowl for knowledge, except that there are road-bumps and unexpected challenges, holding you back. In fact, these days, it doesn’t really matter whether you’re a student or an investment banker: the ability to schedule flexibly is your priority.
How about this: Yohana is a young entrepreneur currently experiencing her first days in career mode. She lives just outside of town – away from the city center, but not too far out. Much like any other woman, Yohana has duties to fulfill: she has a husband, works a full time job, takes care of her parents and looks after her kids every day of the week. Then all of a sudden, career kicks in. She’s in charge of clients, not just in Germany, but almost the entire European continent and like many international people; she struggles with adapting to cultures, learning new languages and keeping in touch with her clients. However, she is also part of a growing trend that’s catching on. As much as she loves face-to-face learning, she also embraces online learning.
Flexibility is a must for most young adults. Another growing trend is “work-life-balance”. This of course is easier said that done. Most people know or at the least have heard of it, however if it was as easy as flicking on a light switch, we’d all be resting on our sofa beds, or learning how to cook better or learning a new language. Before online learning was even considered, it was simply a catch-phrase. Busy people took night classes after work, hopping on their bikes, cycling through the windy night as they sit in crammed classes and begin the exciting journey of learning.
Now, we find ourselves at a time where learning can be achieved anywhere through means of technology and while technology changes, our lifestyles and flexibility often don’t. 50 years ago, you’d organize everything with a pager that was marketed as an alarm clock plus belt and jeans. But these days, scheduling and flexibility has never been more important, especially for those that work beyond borders. To the average adult, that flexibility is becoming more and more of a requirement. But flexibility isn’t something that can be bought at your local gas station, or touched and be seen. Students have to make flexibility.
Our girl, Yohana, works and is a daughter to someone as well as a friend and a sister. Right off the bat, she is already working multiple jobs at once. She has commitments to her family and dedication to her job and a passion for her career. She has no choice. Online learning however, has provided students like Yohana with an alternative to accessing education. We live at a time where 18 -20 year olds or even 14-16 year olds require flexibility that a Banker in the 70s would need. Much like Yohana, many boys and girls want work life balance. Where activities such as athletics, language skills and further education can be accessed through institutions, online learning allows these students to access them with the much needed flexible scheduling and low cost alternative.
Working and Studying
The Germany Trade and Invest center suggested that, at least in Germany, the working hour exceeds no more that 40 hours per week. Thus, maintaining a work life balance is not a steep learning curve and our girl, Yohana, could sure use that extra time to better communicate with her clients. In the sense of both, having the freedom to enjoy speaking in the same language and clear-cut audio.
Information from Diana G. Oblinger, author “Education and Information technology”, stated that at least 5.6 million students are enrolled in an online class as of 2009. Now, that number is 6.3 million and that’s only in the US. In fact, a study done by UNESCO in their IDEAL project (Impact of Distance Education on Adult Learning) states that the most active online learning countries in Europe were Greece, United Kingdom, Italy and Germany.
If we translated these statistics, we would get the answer that the education industry is shaping and changing. Traditional adults like Yohana, studied at a traditional university and now that she’s in the real world, it’s time for her to take a step further. Adults, like Yohana, require flexible scheduling and need a non-traditional method to fulfill her family and career expectations. Authors such as Oblinger, suggested that adults can ease up their scheduling and not murder their calendars via online learning means.
The word “classroom” will soon have a different meaning. When you first hear the word, you’d think back to your old high school, with rows and rows of seats as far as the eye can see, filled with students docked down with hoodies and sweatshirts. The word “classroom” will mean nothing when adults can learn and access whatever class they’re taking at home, in a café, in a holiday home and more or less any part of the Earth.
Like Yohana, these adults aren’t concerned with prestige, labels, branding, what exotic town their learning institute is in, or whether or not the business is associated with social status. These are people who are concerned with solving real world problems, whilst battling time constraints and schedule issues and she recently had clients who speak multiple languages from different parts of Europe. But that doesn’t matter; she takes language classes through online learning to help her with that. What she needs is flexibility.
Live Online Learning
Choosing an online learning platform is like finding night classes, only the process is simpler. Much simpler. You screen out the shady, untrusted ones that are too far from your house or office and pick the ones that are close. Except that you don’t even have to do that anymore with online learning. You can join a session held in Belgrade, while you are in Hamburg. That one step already eliminated. There are plenty of platforms to choose from, one of the most noteworthy is Live Online Learning, or the abbreviated LOL. The first thing you’ll notice is how incredibly easy it is to sign up. No paperwork or tedious application process. You fill in the details and in 5 minutes, you’re set and ready.
Yohana, like most adults out there, has international clients and wants to learn English. The nearest language school is a 5 km bike ride away and she has other priorities, such as university classes at 8 in the morning and preparing meals for the weekend. She can go through the process of reading thick phone books and cold-calling teachers to tutor her at home, adding transport costs which will be out of Yohana’s expense and given her finances, she’s not in the mood to borrow from the bank any time soon. So, she turns to online learning. She goes back home, turns on her laptop, arranges a meeting with her teacher and on the knowledge train she goes.
The beauty of online classes is that it’s repeatable anywhere and at anytime. She can be learning English while she’s visiting her family in Spain and afterwards take guitar lessons while on her USA trip.
Let’s be honest, most of us avoid commuting like the flu. What better way to wind down from a stressful day at work than to sit in a traffic jam and endure more stress. Students and professional workers have priorities, and sitting in traffic is most likely not one of them. The weather isn’t exactly helpful as well, as snowstorms and blizzards are not only dangerous, it is also unproductive. The economic costs of canceling classes is devastating, for both students and teachers and is highly inefficient. No more time is wasted and days gone without learning won’t be a problem.
Not to mention the cost of accommodation in som extreme examples. With traditional night classes, you’d probably spend hours on end, searching for close dorms and accommodation, because like the average college student, you’d try to find the sweet spot, only to find out that all the rooms have been taken. You’re not exactly keen on spending half your budget on transport and accommodation, so you’ll have to make decisions.
At this point, Live Online Learning is the Band-Aid to your open wounds. You sit at home, on a futon or your work desk and dive straight into class. After all, why buy a cow when you can buy milk from the grocery store? We are in the midst of a global transport-pocalypse. Except that this isn’t the fun kind where you can fantasize about saving the day. The only apocalypse that’s going to happen is to your wallet as you cash out euros after euros just on transport and commuting alone.
The focus of online learning is flexibility. To say that online learning will grant you flexibility is an understatement. You earn it by default once you’ve registered for a class. You’re flexible class-wise as well. Some offer classes from plasma physics to learning how to speak Indonesian. We’re talking about an institution that offers traditional classes and taught in a modern way. It’s not every day that you can wake up and take any class you’d like, but with online learning, students like Yohana can easily decide to learn painting in the morning and study coding in the evening.
Online Learning – Available in a local shop near you!
Don’t be mislead, Live Online Learning is a tool for teachers as much as it is for students. In fact, Online learning has paved way for new industries and a way for small businesses to reach their customers. Moving away from textbook studies and theories, there are of course real life examples. Interact! is a language school situated in Hamburg and it offers online learning as an alternative for its students. Business is as usual, but every dog has its days – sometimes, customers are overwhelmed and their available times don’t match with the teacher’s time. The result is a schedule-organizer’s worst nightmare. The solution was simple: what if teachers and students were taught using video cameras, so students can stay at home and teachers can stay at home and communicate through the internet.
It doesn’t stop at language schools. Several multinational corporations organize meetings via web cam and online platforms. This example is not strictly “learning”, it is however a useful concept to know. Back in the day, you’d have to send emails to each other back and forth, organize phone calls and possibly flights. Now, from Mumbai to Sydney, you can discuss business.
Online learning is a part of a new era of simplicity. We used to listen to music through CDs, now we YouTube it. We used to watch movies on DVD and now we stream it. Online learning is next on the conveyor belt. Educators have been asking the wrong question. It’s not about the what, or the whys or the whos. Rather it’s all about the how. How is it helping the students and how is it helping the teachers. Textbooks, for example might not even be necessary. 20 or so years ago, if you were to say. “I think textbooks are useless and will die out”, people would immediately think you’re some kind of hippie weirdo who’s only job is to wake up in the morning and blame the government for everyone’s problems. Books have been a part of human culture since the dawn of time and there’s no way people will ever stop using books.
But now, with online learning, it’s perfectly logical to ask “will we need textbooks anymore?” Of course, textbooks will always be part of education and learning, however with Live Online Learning, how we use textbooks could be entirely different. For one, it’s important to note that no matter who you are, student or adult, you’re probably sick and tired of having to travel around everywhere carrying tons of thick books, when it could all be traveling light weight and have everything in a laptop. Online learning and e-textbooks go hand-in-hand. When Netflix’s CEO, Reed Hastings, first proposed the idea of streaming movies and TV Shows through the internet, traditional retail giants of entertainment laughed the idea off and passed it on as “frivolous”. However, much like online learning, Hastings believed that what people want is to stay at home and achieve their needs without having to leave their front door. Think of online learning in the same light. You’re achieving the same output with fewer resources.
Online Learning – It’s for Everybody
So far we’ve covered Online Learning for adults, students but as a matter of fact, online learning is accessible by just about anyone. Even the youngest pupil can learn their favourite subjects at home. This also gives them more useful and productive activities to do, rather than increasing their high score on candy crush. Here’s an idea, why not increase their IQ scores instead and with online learning, children can stay at home and access videos and catch up on last week’s Math homework. Sharing information has never been easier and only today has online learning been put on the spotlight.
Inspiration from Online Learning
As human beings, our imagination virtually knows no limits. If everyone could be astronauts, then we probably would. So why aren’t there more astronauts in our society? A possible explanation is interest and motivation. Going back to our girl, Yohana, she spends most of her weekends lying around in bed, possibly meandering back and forth between the student lounge in her dorm and back into her room. All the while, the time she spent pondering about what movie she should watch next, she could have learned a new language, or a new instrument or any set of skill. But to figure out our question “Why aren’t there more astronauts?” we’d have to understand how we get inspiration. As most of us know, an inspiration is like having an epiphany. It’s not something that can be switched on and off like a light switch and if we want inspiration, we’d automatically get it. Inspiration comes from sources and there are plenty of ways that you can find inspiration, from books, education sites, TV shows and given today’s demographic, most of us would get it online. Let’s face it, most of us wanted to learn French because we heard that one robust, thick and exotic French accent from a scene in a Hollywood movie. But given that signing up for a French class means more energy spent, more phone calls to make and more French people to respond to, most of us forget about it and continue with more important activities, like seeing if a millionaire YouTube vlogger’s baby is a boy or girl.
As mentioned earlier, instead of asking the “what”, we should all be asking the “how”. How do we keep finding sources of inspiration and how do we apply ourselves, so we don’t forget about it after 5 minutes? The answer to that is to put yourself in an environment that’s comfortable to you. Whether it’d be your home or a café, you’d want knowledge to come to you and not the other way around. You don’t want to pursue your ideas, because you make a mental calculation that you’d have to splash out resources such as transport, time and energy. But now we have everything in our laptops. YouTube, Online Learning, Google, the works.
Should you sign up for online classes?
All your friends seem to be signing up for online classes, like there’s no tomorrow and there’s a good reason why. A lot of the times, it’s because of flexible scheduling and time constraints. A study done by the Economics and Education Review revealed that distance between home, the workplace and university is the underlying factor of enrollment. Why was online learning invented in the first place? The same reason why anyone would want to start a business or sell a product or idea: because it solves an underlying need. People want knowledge, so you give it to them. You can either do this the traditional way, through stores and shopping malls. Or you can sell it through an online platform. Amazon tried this, and it worked. Netflix tried this and it worked. Online learning was first created by colleges in North America, who’d like to allow their students to engage in classes, even through those tough blizzards and long distance travels. Absent days may not seem like much on paper, but in reality it costs a lot when thought about. Knowledge is actually a valuable asset and people are willing to pay more to those that have more. Instead of knowing how to play no instruments, why not start learning or learn 3 languages instead of 2. Take private lessons without having to leave your front door.
The fact that we have access to education with the click of a few buttons is one of the greatest miracles of the modern age. For most of human history, knowledge was kept jealously at the affluent level of society and it was one of the unfair realities of living at that time. That’s right, what family you were born to could influence whether or not you’d be educated or not. But times are drastically changing and we no longer live in an age where those that can afford to buy a car can have easier access to education. You can simply, sit at home and enjoy a long list of subjects to learn and pitch in seminars. Thus, busy adults like our girl, Yohana, can educate herself and it might not take much paperwork or her time and energy. So should you subscribe to the idea of online courses? Why shouldn’t you? For all we know, it might be up your alley. We learn in different ways and who’s to say that through digital means isn’t a way to learn. These days, there are plenty of businesses and institutes that offer online learning as an alternative to traditional means and that’s the beauty of it all. You can still learn through traditional means and if the timing isn’t right, you no longer have to sacrifice days and can learn through websites.
Increasing the Return on Your Training Investment
Insightful leaders and organizations recognize that training is a valuable tool for personal and professional development and therefore set some sort of an annual training budget.
Most everyone I’ve ever talked to has been to both excellent training (hopefully ours!) and training that was, well, not so good. In a perfect world we could connect the best training experiences with the best application back in the workplace. This would make the equation easy – pick great training, insuring that people would apply what they have learned, and the result would be a tremendous return on the investment for those funds spent on training.
As a deliverer of training and as one who has helped hundreds of people become better trainers through train the trainer programs, I wish the equation were that easy.
Unfortunately, it isn’t. It takes more than good training to ensure a good return on the money (and time) invested.
What organizations and individual leaders need to do then is look beyond the training event alone to find ways to increase the return on investment. They need to take some responsibility themselves.
Here are 6 ways to increase your return on this investment:
Align training investments with business needs. Some organizations use training as a perk for good performers. This approach of “training as a reward” can motivate some people (especially if the training takes place in someplace desirable) but in the big picture this usually isn’t the best way to invest these dollars. Have a plan that ties the skills that are needed to be developed to the strategic plan for the group. Make sure the participant knows why the skills being learned matter to the group and the organization at large. With this context, the participant has the chance to be more focused and will treat the training as a serious business activity and not a vacation from work.
Invest in good training. Once you have decided to spend money on training, spend it on the good stuff. While this isn’t the only success factor, look at testimonials and materials to determine that the training focuses on important skills and delivers those skills in an effective way. Usually this means training in smaller groups with more interaction and practice time, and therefore higher cost. In training like many other things in life, you get what you pay for. The cost increment is typically not significant when compared to the possible improvement available from the experience.
Facilitate pre-training conversations and set expectations. As a supervisor or manager your job doesn’t end when the training is identified or scheduled, it has actually just begun. Sit down with the employee that is going to training. Have a discussion about why this training can be valuable to them and to the business. Have them think about their goals for the training. Recognize that the first few times you do this people are going to look at you like you are crazy. They may not have an answer and that is ok. Be patient and help them identify a goal or goals for their attendance and have them write it down and take it with them to the training. Then schedule a meeting for after the training event to review what they learned and how you can support them in reaching their goal(s).
Encourage partnerships. If you have more than one person attending the workshop, encourage them to partner up upon their return. A “learning partner” gives people support and some peer coaching and support when they are back at work. It helps people hold themselves accountable for doing something with what they learned. If you are sending just one individual, encourage them to “make a friend” in the training and form this partnership with that person.
Have a follow-up meeting. People should return from the training prepared for their follow-up meeting with you. Sit down and go over what they learned. If they haven’t yet come up with a specific action plan for trying and/or using what they learned, help them build this plan in the meeting. Make sure this conversation ends with a defined action plan with a timeline.
Expect (and inspect for) results. People now have a plan, and it is your job as a leader to help them hold themselves accountable for that plan. Schedule follow-up meetings, check in or do what ever you can to support and encourage them to follow through on their plan.
Notice that five of these steps require no additional monetary investment. The investment they require is time, thought and energy. These additional investments are the activities that will transform the dollars spent into real organizational improvement.
All of this is true because training is an event, but learning is a process. To maximize the return on your investment you must invest in more than the activity or event, you must invest in the learning process.
