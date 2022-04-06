Finance
How You Might Lose a Retirement Fortune to Procrastination
“Procrastination is like a credit card: it’s a lot of fun until you get the bill.”
Christopher Parker, Actor
As human beings, we love to procrastinate; let it be that healthy diet plan, gym sessions or even sorting out our finances. Being in the retirement savings industry, I come across several people who have excellent intentions to save for future, but not just today.
One of the latest interactions with a college friend motivated me to cover the impact of procrastination on our financial lives. For a better understanding, we will consider two different approaches towards retirement savings.
Steve and Bob, 25 years old, work in a technology firm, bagging an annual income of $80,000 each.
Scenario I: Steve decides to contribute $5,000 annually to his retirement fund and did so for the next 10 years, until age 35. In order to qualify for eligible distributions, he left the money invested until retirement.
With an average annual interest of 6%, Steve accumulated approximately $68,000 at the end of 10 years. For the next 25 years, this money grew 6% annually without any further contributions to $291,847.
Scenario II: Bob started contributing $5,000 annually to his retirement fund starting at age 35 for the next 10 years, and left the money invested until retirement age.
With the same investment terms, Bob too accumulated $68,000 at the age of 45. For the next 15 years, this money grew 6% annually, resulting in net retirement savings of $162,965.
Bob lost nearly $129,000 to procrastination!
After reading these two examples, you might understand how Bob lost out on the magic of compound interest but believe it or not, Bob is the reality of our society. When it comes to financial planning, phrases like ‘I am too busy,’ ‘I am too late,’ ‘It’s too soon’ or ‘I don’t know how’ are quite common.
How to use procrastination to build your retirement savings
Our team decided to take a different approach to retirement savings. Let’s see how procrastination can actually help you, of course with a little supplemental action.
Enroll in your company 401k plan
A little action towards retirement planning can generate tremendous results over a long period. Start by enrolling in your company’s 401k plan. A lot of companies have employees sign these during onboarding but if yours didn’t, make sure to ask for it. Most of the companies offer a matching contribution of up to 3% of the annual income of the employee, although their employer matching formulas might vary.
Thanks to procrastination, you’re not likely to pay these contributions enough attention or even stop it in future; hence, accumulating a sizeable retirement fund. When you change jobs, all it takes is a couple of applications to rollover the plan to your new employer, and the same cycle continues further.
Open an auto-debit checking account
It’s smart to have an auto-debit checking account. We suggest having two checking accounts to make it work. Open a new checking account with an auto-debit feature, and ask your employer to deposit your salary in this account.
Find out your recurring expenses, along with a margin to splurge, and the amount you can afford to save. The next time your salary credits into the account, the auto-debit feature will automatically send this set amount to your secondary checking account, hence helping you save more.
Everyone understands that procrastination rarely does any good to the average Joe’s life, so if it’s going to exist anyway, why not use it towards your advantage.
Why Investing in a Total Car Protection Plan Makes Sense?
While at the time of buying a car, you will sign all papers and documentation, the dealer informs you about the importance of total car protection policy. Chances are that most buyers get to know about this term for the first time, and thus find it difficult to make the choice. No doubt that investing in an extended total vehicle protection plan is a good idea. However, equally important is to understand that you can get much better auto warranty plan from the independent car warranty companies.
When you think of buying an insurance plan, take out time and dwell on if you actually require it. Will not the healthy habits of savings let you see through requirements of life as far as finances are concerned? Certainly, yes, provided you are able to put substantial amount of your income every month or every year for rainy days or future.
However, investing in an auto warranty plan is a source of:
- A safety net when it comes to dealing with unexpected car repairs and replacement of vehicle components
- Discipline when it comes to saving funds
- Peace of mind
All these points stand true even when you are thinking about buying a vehicle protection policy. It makes sense at so many different levels.
Life after the original warranty expires
When you drive home brand new car, you know that it is completely covered by an original warranty. So, you do not worry about the replacements and repair of defective components. However what when the original warranty expires? For example, what if brake system develops some type of a problem.
Obviously, the cost involving a brake system when it runs out of warranty would create a dent in your pocket. Even if you choose a licensed dealer, better be prepared to pay hefty bill just because it is not covered by the warranty. It thus makes sense that you opt for a total car protection plan offered by concordautoprotect.
Protect your hard earned savings
In most cases, it so happens that people save a substantial part of income for some personal reasons. These personal plans might include investment in a house, child’s education, travel and so on. In case you do not choose to invest in an auto warranty policy then you might find yourself in a situation where you have to shell out money for automobile repair cost from your own pocket or savings. Well, the choice is yours!
You will get a choice to make
Yet another reason you should think of buying a total car protection plan is the fact that independent companies such as Concord Auto Protect offers a range of customized plans to choose from. These policies are designed according to the preferences, budget and needs of the individual customer. For example, if you travel a lot then you can ask for 24X7 roadside assistance. Also, you can opt for vehicle protection plan for some components.
Thus, why not overcome this possibility completely by choosing a total car protection plan that can keep you savings intact? All you have to do is spare out a few minutes and browse through the website of Concord Auto Protect. Here, you will find a range of auto warranty plans and policies at rates that will not give you run for money. you can select a policy as per the deductibles and several other financial terms and conditions related to the contract.
In a nutshell, the idea to invest in a total car protection plan makes a lot of sense because it helps you in protecting savings by taking care repair and replacement costs.
Finance and Hobbies
Are your hobbies costing you an arm and a leg
Hobbies can give us a sense of release from our day to day issues; the satisfaction one gets from pursuing a pleasure whether it is collecting stamps, bank notes, beer labels, or any of the stuff which people describe as collectable, boating, sport, car racing, or whatever.
If you are going to have a hobby you really need to make sure it is not costing you more than what you can afford and that it is not at the expense of your retirement fund.
There are ways of keeping costs down with your hobby; take whatever it is you collect. You can list your duplicate items on eBay or other auction sites. It will also give you an estimate of the kind of demand there is for your particular kind of collectable.
It is also important to realise that something is only worth whatever someone else is prepared to pay for. If you cannot find a buyer for whatever your collection is then it is not worth anything.
There are some things that are sentimental however, things which may not have any monetary value but are priceless to family such as old photographs or heirlooms.
These may not have cost you anything to acquire as they may have been handed down through the generations or have been given to you but that is not so with a lot of collectables which are acquired with a passion which can be described as hoarding.
Unless someone has an unlimited amount of spending money all of this stuff must be at the expensive of something.
People will often go without to finance their hobby such as not owning a car, not contributing to their retirement fund, or not spending money on much needed house repairs.
A collector who owns a huge collection of beer labels, 30,000+ I believe proudly boasts about it to everyone who visits. It is anyone’s guess how much he has spent acquiring this collection but the saddest thing is that he is not contributing to his retirement fund and therefore missing out on the government incentives.
The old excuse of “I might die before retirement and so someone else will get my money,” has been used several times, but then someone else will inherit his beer label collection and if something financial crops up such as a huge medical bill he will not be able to afford it, and it is doubtful if he would be willing to part with his collection even if a lot of money was offered for it.
The same is said for any other activity that is a hobby. The old saying of “Pay yourself first” rings true because sooner or later a person who mismanages their finances will eventually find that it catches up on them.
Get It Now – Bad Credit Personal Loans for $10,000
So you need $10,000 in cash and you have bad credit. You may have to opt for a $10,000 bad credit personal loan. Just having poor credit should not dampen your plans on getting the money you need. Even if you are seeking the large sum of $10,000. Lenders are out there and you can get a poor credit personal loan without too much of a problem. You just need to know what you are doing. Here is the skinny.
Three Things Can Make a $10,000 Loan Possible
To get a bad credit personal loan for $10,000, you are going to have to get it together and gather one or a combination of three things:
One: A Co-Signer
Two: Some Collateral
Three: A Handful of Payday Lenders
These may seem rather spurious but they are the only things you have to land $10,000 in cash if you have bad credit. There are basically no other options available, but you can make it work.
A Co-Signer
If you have someone who trusts you and you can trust them, ask them to cosign a poor credit personal loan for you. They should have a credit rating substantially better than yours and be very gainfully employed. If you are using a bank or credit union for the loan and do not have collateral enough to secure the loan, the cosigner could be the deal maker.
Of course, the cosigner should thoroughly understand that if you default on the loan, it becomes his or her responsibility. If the cosigner is a good friend or close family member, you better not default on them. That would be a bad blood generator for sure.
Some Collateral
Do you have a piece of real estate? Do you have some equity in your home? If the answer is YES to any of these questions, you have a very good chance of landing your $10,000 bad credit personal loan even if you have bad credit. Refinance your mortgage, if necessary.
A vehicle could be used as collateral, but $10,000 is a little steep for a car. However, if you have the right vehicle or vehicles, then a bank or credit union could very well lend you the money. Call around to see if the vehicle collateral is acceptable before you approach the lender in person.
If you do not have enough collateral with land, or home, or vehicles, see if a combination would work for a lender.
A Handful of Payday Lenders
If you are truly desperate, you could get about 10 or 15 payday lenders to lend your their highest amounts. These lenders can lend up to $1,500 on each contract. And they do lend to folks with bad credit. In fact, they specialize in loans for folks with bad credit.
Check the regulations in the state where you live or where you will obtain the various loans. Some cash advance lenders have to check networks to prevent such borrowing. This is done to prevent folks from getting in over their heads with these high interest loans.
The only thing is, you will have 10 or 15 payments due in a very short period of time. Unless you are going to change the $10,000 into $20,000 in a month, you could very well end up defaulting on many of the loans. Even if you try to roll them over into the following month, the lender usually demands at lest the interest due at that point.
Defaulting on a number of loans will run your credit further into the ground. But, if you are willing to take the risk, it is at least one way to get $10,000 in bad credit personal loans.
