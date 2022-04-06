News
Hugo man dies in fire at his home
A Hugo man died Saturday in a fire at his home, the Washington County sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded to a report of a structure fire in the 8400 block of 132nd Street North just before 3:30 p.m. found the home and attached garage engulfed. Hugo Fire and neighboring departments arrived on scene and were able to extinguish “the greater part of the fire within minutes,” according to a Tuesday sheriff’s office statement.
While searching the home, firefighters found 37-year-old Daniel Scott Bailey on the second level, the sheriff’s office said. Despite lifesaving efforts, Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state fire marshal’s office has ruled the cause of the fire as accidental, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, however, foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine Bailey’s exact cause of death.
Gene Shue, Towson Catholic and Maryland standout who was five-time NBA All-Star and coached Bullets to NBA Finals, dies
Gene Shue, a Baltimore native who graduated from Towson Catholic High School and the University of Maryland before playing and coaching in the NBA for a combined 33 years, died Sunday at his home in Marina Del Ray, California. Mr. Shue, who was 90, had previously suffered from melanoma.
Born seven days before Christmas in 1931, Mr. Shue grew up in the Govans neighborhood. He told The Sun that his family lived on welfare and that he did not own a basketball as a child. He also said he grew up rooting for the Baltimore Bullets and Buddy Jeannette.
Towson Catholic’s decision to shut down in 2009 stunned and disappointed Mr. Shue, a 1950 graduate. He told The Sun that attending the school helped prepare him for college.
“I have great memories of that place,” he said. “The nuns were fantastic. It was a small community and you wanted to be there. Sometimes I had to hitchhike from my home in Govans, but it was worth it.”
Mr. Shue’s path to Maryland was not smooth. He initially wished to play for well-established programs such as Loyola College and Georgetown, but he was turned away by the Greyhounds and placed on the waitlist by the Hoyas.
Mr. Shue then opted to play for the Terps, but did not receive a scholarship until his senior year in 1953-54. He worked odd jobs such as cleaning the basketball court to help alleviate costs.
Despite that rocky start, Shue and coach Bud Millikan lifted Maryland to its first 20-win campaign with 23 in 1953-54, its first national ranking which peaked at No. 13 in 1953-54, and membership to the Atlantic Coast Conference. When Shue graduated in 1954, he had rewritten every scoring record and developed into the school’s first high-profile NBA prospect.
Mr. Shue was selected by the Philadelphia Warriors as the third overall pick of the 1954 NBA draft. But after just six games, he was shipped to the New York Knicks.
After the 1955-56 season, Mr. Shue was traded to the Fort Wayne Pistons, which moved to Detroit for the 1957-58 season. With the Pistons, he earned appearances in five consecutive All-Star Games and helped the franchise reach the playoffs five times.
In 1959-60, Mr. Shue averaged 22.8 points and 5.5 rebounds, led the league in total minutes with 3,338, and ranked second in free-throw percentage at .872 en route to being named to the All-NBA first team. The following season, he averaged 22.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds and shot a career-high 42.1% from the field for a spot on the All-NBA second team. And in 1960-61, he averaged 19.0 points and 5.8 assists.
But after that season, Mr. Shue was sent back to the Knicks. And in 1963, he was traded to the Baltimore Bullets where he played one year before retiring.
Mr. Shue then shifted to coaching where as a 35-year-old newcomer, he took over a Bullets team with a 4-21 midseason record en route to a 16-40 mark. Two years later, he guided the organization to the NBA’s best record (57-25), which was also the Bullets’ first winning season. He led the franchise to two more 50-win campaigns (50-32 in 1969-70 and 52-30 in 1972-73) and an NBA Finals appearance in 1970-71 where Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a four-game sweep for the championship.
But Mr. Shue resigned June 8, 1973, citing a discomfort with the organization’s move from Baltimore to Landover. Seven days later, he signed a two-year contract to succeed Kevin Loughery and coach the Philadelphia 76ers.
Four years after the franchise had lost an NBA-record 73 games, Mr. Shue guided the 76ers to a 50-32 record in 1976-77 that ended with a series loss to Bill Walton and the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals. He was fired by new team owner Fitz Dixon six games into the 1977-78 season.
After less than two seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers, Mr. Shue returned to the Bullets — who dropped the Baltimore designation for Washington — after signing a three-year contract on May 27, 1980, to replace Dick Motta. In six seasons, he led the franchise to three playoff appearances (1981-82, 1983-84 and 1984-85).
Mr. Shue’s final coaching foray, which began on May 21, 1987, took him back to the Clippers whom he helmed for less than two seasons. His coaching career included a regular-season record of 784-861, a playoff mark of 30-47, and NBA Coach of the Year honors in 1968 and 1981.
Mr. Shue also served as general manager of the 76ers for less than two years. He was inducted into Maryland’s Hall of Fame in 1991 and was unsuccessfully nominated five times for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Biden, Obama mark 12 years under Obama’s health care law
By ZEKE MILLER and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
WASHINGTON (AP) — With hugs, laughs and good-natured ribbing, Barack Obama on Tuesday returned to the White House for the first time in more than five years to savor the 12th anniversary of his signature health care law and give a boost to President Joe Biden’s efforts to expand it.
The Affordable Care Act has survived repeated repeal attempts by Republicans.
Biden, who was Obama’s No. 2 when “Obamacare” became law in March 2010, wants to extend the law’s reach to even more than the current millions. He gave all the credit for the original law to the former president.
“It’s because of you,” Biden said after good-naturedly introducing himself as Obama’s vice president. Biden said the law “shows hope leads to change,” a play on Obama’s “hope and change” campaign slogan.
Obama was last at the White House on Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort Donald Trump, the successor bent on overturning the law, to the Capitol to be inaugurated.
“It’s good to be back in the White House. It’s been awhile,” he said after Vice President Kamala Harris introduced him in the East Room. Obama opened by referring to Biden as “vice president” before acknowledging that was a “set up” joke and embracing his former No. 2.
Obama said he and Biden accomplished “a lot” in their eight years but “nothing made me prouder than providing better health care and more protections to millions of people across this country.”
“The ACA was an example of why you run for office in the first place,” Obama said, calling it the “high point of my time here.”
Biden called the Affordable Care Act the most consequential legislation since Medicare and Medicaid were created in 1965, and insisted it must be expanded to more people.
“We can do this. We should do this. We have to do this,” Biden said. He said the law has been called a lot of things, “but Obamacare is the most fitting.”
Biden and Obama marked the 12th anniversary of the law, which back in 2010 the then-vice president had memorably whispered to Obama was a “big (expletive) deal” — words captured on an open microphone.
At Tuesday’s event, Biden signed an executive order to close a “family glitch” in implementation of the 2010 law that his administration believes will help 200,000 more people gain affordable coverage.
Before signing the order, Biden jokingly warned Obama. “Let me remind you, it’s a hot mic.”
Obama warmed up the crowd with a few dead-pan jokes about how things around the White House had changed under Biden, leaning into the current occupant’s affinity for sunglasses and ice cream and his taste in pets.
He quipped that Secret Service agents now have to wear aviator sunglasses, the White House mess has been replaced by a Baskin-Robbins and “there’s a cat running around.”
“I guarantee you Bo and Sunny would have been very unhappy about it,” Obama added, referencing the his family’s dogs.
As for “Obamacare,” the law’s staying power has been enhanced by three Supreme Court victories and the late Sen. John McCain’s emphatic thumbs-down vote that took the wind out of then-President Trump’s efforts to repeal and replace it.
The law was such a bugaboo in 2010 that Democrats rarely invoked it as they went into a midterm election that turned out to be, in Obama’s own words, a “shellacking.” Now, Democrats are hoping the political equation will work to their advantage, and that a focus on shoring up the law can help them avoid a debacle at the polls this November.
Harris, in her remarks, called on Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and to make permanent subsidies for the Affordable Care Act that were included in Biden’s pandemic relief bill. Harris also called out 12 states that have not expanded eligibility for Medicaid.
Obama referred to the health care law as a “starter home” that Americans can build upon, gradually reducing the 9% share of the population that remains uninsured. The rate was nearly 15% in 2013, before the coverage provisions of the law took effect. Between the health law’s Medicaid expansion and its health insurance markets, more than 30 million people are now estimated to be getting coverage.
Biden opened up the health insurance markets to anyone seeking coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his coronavirus relief bill provided a significant, though temporary, increase in financial assistance. The result was a record 14.5 million people signing up for subsidized private coverage.
People tripped up by the “family glitch” are dependents of workers who have an offer of employer coverage that the government interprets as being affordable. As a rule, people with affordable employer coverage are not eligible for taxpayer-subsidized ACA plans.
But the issue with the current interpretation is that affordability is determined by the cost for employee-only coverage, and not more expensive family policies. Workers able to afford their own share may not be able to cover premiums for the entire family. So the family is cut out of ACA coverage.
A Biden administration regulation addressing the issue recently cleared White House review. The intent of the original policy was to prevent people with employer coverage from going into the health law’s subsidized markets, but advocates say it has proven too restrictive.
There are more fundamental issues for the two presidents to consider as well, both policy-wise and politically.
Unless Democrats in Congress finally coalesce around a version of Biden’s social legislation, his enhanced financial assistance for millions purchasing ACA plans will expire at the end of this year. A return to higher premiums would likely trigger an increase in the number of uninsured people, a problem for them and a political embarrassment for Democrats committed to expanding coverage.
The Biden legislation, which passed the House but sputtered in the Senate, also includes a mechanism for providing coverage to as many as 4 million uninsured low-income adults in states that have refused the health law’s Medicaid expansion. It would deliver on Biden’s campaign promise to build on existing government programs to move the U.S. closer to coverage for all.
Million-dollar Missouri MegaMillions ticket sold in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. – Someone is glad they checked an old MegaMillions ticket. A man passing through Rolla for work in January did not realize he won a million dollars. He finally checked the ticket in March and found that it matched all five white-ball numbers.
“I checked it first on the Lottery app, but then I called just to make sure it was actually real and the app was working!” the man tells Missouri Lottery officials.
The winner plans on investing most of the money.
The chances of winning a million dollars in the MegaMillions game is around one in 12.6 million. The ticket was sold at the UMR Moto Mart at 200 South Bishop Avenue.
