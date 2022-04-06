Finance
Investing In Yourself: Why You Should Start Investing In Yourself
The word “investment” is thrown around in so many ways. The word is even used where it doesn’t exactly belong. So, why and how should you exactly invest in yourself? I am going to be explaining 3 great reasons why you should start investing in yourself and provide a couple ways to wisely invest in yourself as well as in your future! By the end, hopefully it will be clear how important it is to invest in yourself and to begin this investment today!
3 Great Reasons To Invest In Yourself
1. Confidence Building – Investing in yourself will give you a massive confidence boost. Knowing that you are growing yourself mentally or financially or any other way is an amazing and rewarding feeling. This can lead to being able to achieve personal goals, scout new ways to become better financially or romantically or whatever else, or even just advancing in your current career. This also allows an open door for you to have more respect and love for yourself because you realize the fact that you made a commitment to treat yourself with such things and are going to do so.
2. Higher Earnings – If you want to make the big bucks, you’ll have to invest in yourself. Before someone is willing to invest in you, you must first invest in yourself. If you do this educationally, you will be able to achieve possible growth in almost any industry available. Education is something you should never stop growing, learn as much as you can and watch as you reach potential you didn’t think was possible. Have you ever wanted to be rich?
3. You’re Worth It – The main reason to invest in yourself is because You Are Worth It! I try to get this message planted in the mind of my children because it is a very valuable lesson. You should never settle for being less than your potential can actually reached. Everyday should be a rewarding challenge to grow your potential to new heights. If you have the mindset that you are worth more than you have regardless of the situation, you will see massive growth in everything you do. This reason to invest in yourself is hands down the most important one.
2 Great Ways To Invest In Yourself
1. Educationally – There are all types of different ways you can invest in yourself educationally and it’s very recommended that you do so. Your brain can hold a bunch of information! Never fear education, accept and welcome it! Any seminars or work shops you’ve been invited to or heard about recently that you didn’t think anything of, well start thinking about them! I am not a real estate professional, I don’t even own a house paid in full at this time. However, I have been to countless real estate seminars just because I love being informed! If I ever do decide to grow a real estate career, I’m already prepared.
2. Financially – I understand that this one will be tricky especially if you have little available funds to begin with. However, if you want to grow your income level substantially then investing in yourself financially is an absolute must! You could do this with stocks, real estate, a business, or anything else that will bring you income. If you do this though, you need to look for Return on Investments! I personally don’t do stocks because I don’t see a good enough Return on Investment. Luckily, there’s plenty of other ways to invest in yourself financially with fantastic Return on Investments such as real estate or direct selling.
A Couple Final Tips
1. Make a 5 Year Plan – Have you ever done this during college or high school or maybe even had to tell a potential employer this during an interview? Well, people do this for a reason. Writing things down in general makes it easier to retain the information as well as commit yourself to doing what it is you wrote. So make your five-year plan and put it somewhere in which you will be able to see it daily! When stress overwhelms you, this plan will generally calm you down a little being able to realize you are exactly where you want to be in your steps of achieving your ultimate potential and goals.
2. Get The Ball Rollin’ – I’m a huge planner! I plan everything I do strategically. I plan exactly how I am going to make my coffee in the morning! Yes, it’s that extreme but I enjoy it! Planning is great, however, you must learn to take action! I was one of those people in which would think and plan everything but not get a lot done! I had to Get The Ball Rollin’ and after I was done planning, I had to start executing my plan!
Investing in yourself and in your future are very important if you are wanting to achieve big goals or dreams. Ask anybody who has achieved high success in anything and they will tell you how important it is and how much they’ve had to do it in order to get to where they are currently. Do not be afraid to put some money on the line for a potential reward later on. Just make sure that your money is going to something that will be rewarding and has a high Return on Investment!
Finance
Improve Your Chances of Getting an Unsecured Business Loan Faster
What is an Unsecured Business Loan?
An unsecured business loan means there will be no collateral backing the loan. Yes, this type of lending can be risky for lenders, because they are simply relying on the cash flow from the business. For this reason, borrowers normally need to have a good credit score and should be able to present their personal financial statements. In addition to this, the business should be able to show a strong cash flow in order to service the requested funding.
Improving Your Chances of Getting an Unsecured Business Loan
To speed up the process, it is important that you are prepared when you go in to apply for a loan. Today, we are going to tell you what you can do in order to improve your chances of getting that unsecured business loan faster.
Accounts Payable and Receivable Statements
When you go in to get this type of loan, the lenders will want to see your accounts payable and receivable statements for your business. The lender needs to see this to make sure payables are being paid on time and the receivables are coming in on time.
Business Financial Statements
Lenders need to see the business financial statements, because they need to see the ability of the business to repay the loan based on their cash flow. Tax returns, historical business income statements and historical balance sheets will need to be presented. If this is a new business, you will need to present your financial projections.
Business and Personal Credit Reports
It is important that you understand your personal credit score. If you have a credit score that is low, explain why. High credit limits, late payments, judgments and bankruptcies will obviously have an effect on your score.
Business Plan and Projections
Most lenders will want to see how prepared you are and would like to see your business plan along with your financial projections. Borrowers who can show the lender that they know where the business are going will have a higher approval rate.
Personal Tax Returns
Some lenders take the personal financial strength into consideration. Lenders will want to verify your income, so they would like to see a transcript of your tax returns.
If you would like to improve your chances of getting an unsecured business loan faster, it is important that you make sure you have everything read. Some lenders are able to give you money in as little as 48 hours, as long as you have the proper documents ready.
Finance
FAQs About Gold IRA
What is gold IRA?
The first thing you need to know is what IRA is. IRA is an acronym for individual retirement account. A gold IRA on the other hand is a self-directed IRA that allows you to deposit physical gold in it rather than currency.
To set up the account you only need to register with your preferred company. Here you will need to fill a number of forms including the IRA account form. This account is open to anyone under the age of 70 years.
How much can one contribute to the account in a year?
You can contribute a maximum of $5, 000; however, if you are older than 50 years, you need to make a catch up contribution of up to $1, 000. Once you have made the contributions, you can only make withdrawals when you reach the age of 59 ½ years.
If you choose to withdraw before you reach this age, you will have to incur a 10% penalty.
What is a direct rollover?
This is the amount that is distributed from your employer’s retirement plan. Once the amount is obtained, it’s sent to your IRA.
Does one physically posses the gold metals?
No, you don’t possess gold that you purchase. This is because the gold is stored on your behalf by your storage depository. To be certain that your investment is safe, you should ensure that the storage depository is insured and has the right experience and reputation.
Can one transfer proceeds from other retirement plans to a Golden IRA?
Yes you can do it. Here you only need to complete an IRA account form and the representatives in your chosen company will help you with the transfer.
How long does it take for the transfer to take place?
The amount of time it takes depends on the company that you are working with. The most effective companies have been shown to take a maximum of two weeks to complete the transfer process.
Before you decide on the company that you want to work with, you should do your research and know the time that it takes a given company to complete the transfer process.
Which other metals are allowed in the retirement accounts?
Other metals allowed are silver and platinum. To understand more about this, you need to consult a precious metals specialist who will guide you in finding the right fit for your retirement needs.
Finance
Should Retirees Get Out of The Stock Market?
Last week we witnessed the stock market hitting a record breaking correction with a decline of 12%. Ouch. It’s like we stubbed a toe in the middle of the night. We didn’t see it coming and it hurts. Our reaction is to hobble toward the light. If we could see it would make things a little easier, knowing which way to move.
But where do we go? And how do we protect ourselves going forward?
It’s important to point out that while we feel bad, the markets have done nothing wrong. Yet, in fact, market corrections are healthy. They actually help to refer us back towards mean averages. The timing of all this gives us unique investment opportunities allowing us as investors to buy companies at a price that is less expensive.
How should I invest if I can’t handle the market downturn?
The straightforward answer, don’t be afraid when the market gets volatile. This is the price of admission when you invest in the stock market!
If this last week made you nervous, you lost sleep or just simply were sick about it, you probably have too much risk in your portfolio.
Consider this week’s bounce as a great opportunity to re-balance your allocations thus reducing risk. It also may be a great time to take some of your profits, add short market hedges and raise some cash.
How much investment risk should you take on when you are retired?
For starters, look at your level of risk. As a retiree or soon-to-be-retired, you might consider 40% bonds and 60% stock. Of course these numbers are adjustable, based on your individual plan.
How do you know if this is right for you? Revert back to your retirement plan. If you don’t have one, start now.
A word of advice: your retirement and investment plan will need to change when the market changes. Stay away from amateur financial advisor’s who are set on a cookie cutter approach. The words buy and hold are not what you want to hear! There is a better way! But a retirement plan is a must.
Secondly, review your sequence-of-returns risk. What’s that? A sequence-of-returns risk reviews a fund’s withdrawal risk, especially for retirees making withdrawals during a bear market.
It’s more than a rate-of-return or the amount of a loss. This is a calculation of retirement withdrawal + timing + market conditions to determine whether or not you will run out of money.
If you are a retiree in the distribution phase of life your focus needs to be on your retirement income, NOT the rate of return. Therefore, as previously mentioned, you might want to start a conversation with your advisor about a your exposure to the market and exposure to income investments.
Stocks are risky, bonds pay too little. Do I continue to invest in stocks?
The short answer is yes. It is wise to have exposure to stocks in your overall portfolio. Statistically people are living longer and over time having more opportunity for high returns will greatly assist them into their retirement years.
For example, if you look at Target dated funds within retirement plans, they are responding by maintaining elevated amounts of stocks through at least the early part of retirement years.
You can determine the amount of risk your comfortable with by taking a risk assessment. In doing so you can obtain a good picture of what a market downturn of 10%, 15%, and 20% will look like in your portfolio to help you determine what what you’re comfortable with and how much you should keep in stocks.
What is happening with Bonds?
Let’s talk about bonds. Currently, they offer low interest rates, however, when interest rates increase the stock market tends to react negatively. So as we see the Federal Reserve begin to increase rates, they must do so but not so fast that it limits economic growth.
This past week the 10-year treasury bond increased to 2.9%. Currently, this rate seems to be our BANG point where the stock market does funny things. So, as the Fed has indicated raising rates to keep inflation in check in 2018, they may need to reconsider their plan to continue economic growth.
Should interest rates continue to rise and the Fed continue to scale back it’s buying of outstanding bonds, we could see an upward trend starting in bonds.
Where the Rubber Meets the Road
Even though the market has stumbled in the recent week I advise that you to not sell everything and put into cash. Rather; use the current rally to reduce and re-balance portfolio risk, adjust those hedges as necessary and slightly raise (not everything) to cash positions.
Also remain diligent and aware of market conditions (use the 5 Minute Market Update or real time updates), but always remember that bull markets will come to an end. The prudent strategy is always risk management and making sure your long-term retirement objectives hold steady.
