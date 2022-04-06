News
Jets having Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson in for pre-draft visit: source
The Jets will use one of their official pre-draft visits on Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson next week, a source told the Daily News.
It’s no secret the Jets need pass rush help after finishing with 33 sacks, tied for fifth fewest in the NFL, and pressured QBs on 22% of their dropbacks. And Gang Green needs help with their poor rushing defense that allowed 2,343 rushing yards (fourth most) with 28 touchdowns (most in the NFL).
Johnson was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after he finished with 17 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 2021. His draft stock soared during the Senior Bowl when he dominated the week in Mobile, Ala., with the Jets coaching staff there close-up.
The 6-foot-4 260-pound defensive end is an explosive athlete who ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine. He has a variety of pass rush moves. And he’s stout against the run and would drastically help their unit.
There are various questions surrounding when to select Johnson.
Do the Jets take him at No. 4 overall if Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is gone?
Reports have questioned Thibodeaux’s love for football, but he’s the more talented player; do the Jets go with him instead? The Jets are doing their research on Thibodeaux as reportedly they met with him after his Pro Day. Johnson may be the safer pick. Some scouts believe Johnson is a better player than Thibodeaux.
If North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu is available, do you select Ekwonu and see if Johnson falls to No. 10? Johnson could be selected by the Falcons, Seahawks or Giants, who failed to generate pressure on QB last year too as they finished in the bottom 10 in sack total.
JETS SEEING STINGLEY UP CLOSE
The Jets are attending LSU’s cornerback Derek Stingley’s pro day on Wednesday. Stingley is one of the bigger boom-or-bust players in the 2022 draft.
Coming into the 2021 college football season, Stingley was viewed as one of the best cornerback prospects ever, largely due to his elite true freshman season in 2019.
Stingley finished with six interceptions and 15 pass deflections that year and showed the ability to play on an island in press coverage. He isn’t overly physical but is a technician at the line of scrimmage which allowed him to take away the deep ball through his freshman year.
But after 2019, Stingley hasn’t secured an interception and only played in 10 games in the last two years due to injuries. He played in only three games in 2021 and suffered a Lisfranc fracture, which ended his season.
And overall, Stingley’s play wasn’t as good post=2019.
Team sources I’ve spoken to about Stingley have raved about his talent. Some called the 2019 film some of the best they’ve ever seen from a cornerback prospect.
But they want to learn the reason behind Stingley’s dropoff. Was it strictly injuries? Did his desire wane a little bit? They want to find out how coachable he is.
Stingley wouldn’t be in play at No. 4. And the Jets seem set with their cornerback room with D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols — for now. If Stingley answers those questions and gives the Jets confidence things could change.
Kathy Griffin blasts ‘scary’ female execs for ‘lethal casual misogyny’
Man found dead in ditch in Fenton
FENTON, Mo. – A man’s body was found in a ditch in Fenton, Missouri Wednesday morning.
The man is a 31-year-old from High Ridge, Missouri. He was found near New Sugar Creek and Coil Road. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said, “there are no obvious signs of injury.”
It is unknown at this time how the man died or how he ended up in a ditch. Anyone with information in connection with this incident should contact the Jefferson County Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland, a member of the Purple People Eaters, has died. He was 73.
The team released a statement saying Sutherland died Tuesday, but did not provide a cause of death.
“Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest legends,” Vikings owner Zygi Wilf and Owner/President Mark Wilf said in a joint statement. “His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams. Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings legends events and didn’t miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug’s friends and family.”
Sutherland played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1970-81 with New Orleans, Minnesota and Seattle. Drafted by the Saints in the 14th round, he was traded to the Vikings the following season and played 10 years in Minnesota. Sutherland registered 29 sacks in 164 career games.
Sutherland replaced defensive tackle Gary Larsen after he retired, and became part of a feared defensive line that featured Pro Football Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, and Jim Marshall.
