Joe Rogan subject of yet another Twitter death hoax
Chicago Bulls clinch 1st playoff berth since 2017. Now there’s 3 games left to settle their seed in the East— 5th or 6th.
Even 40 points from DeMar DeRozan wasn’t enough for the Chicago Bulls to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in their final meeting of the regular season.
But despite the 127-106 loss at the United Center, the news wasn’t all bad for the Bulls on Tuesday night. They clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 when the Orlando Magic upended the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the night.
Even as the Bulls struggle through a 7-13 slump since the All-Star break, DeRozan said cementing a playoff position offers fresh hope heading into the final three games of the regular season.
“It’s an opportunity. It’s a chance,” DeRozan said. “It would be different if we weren’t making it and we were talking about next year. To still have a chance, an opportunity to pick it up and use these next few games to get going in the right direction — that’s what it’s all about.
“As long as you’re playing good basketball at the right time with an opportunity still in front of you, anything could happen.”
After Zach LaVine was sidelined for the night for ongoing management of his left knee injury, DeRozan shouldered most of the production for the Bulls offense.
By the end of the third quarter, he had 40 points and had made all eight of the team’s free throws. His three-point play with 2:24 to go in the third cut the Bucks lead — which had been 21 points — to 10 at 86-76.
But DeRozan didn’t score in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, leading coach Billy Donovan to bench his star to rest his legs for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.
The loss capped a season sweep by the Bucks, who dominated the Bulls in their last two matchups, and it highlighted how impactful injuries might be in the playoffs for the Bulls, who fell stagnant on offense without LaVine.
Patrick Williams earned his first start since October in LaVine’s absence, finishing with a season-high 18 points. Coby White was the only other Bull to score in double digits, finishing with 13 points and shooting 3-for-7 from 3-point range.
Nikola Vučević offered a rare highlight for Bulls fans in the fourth quarter by drilling Bucks guard Grayson Allen with an elbow to the head and sending him crashing to the court. Allen earned the Bulls’ ire for fracturing Alex Caruso’s wrist in January.
Vučević avoided a flagrant foul on the play, which was whistled dead because of an offensive foul shortly before he made contact with Allen.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer advocated to referees for Vučević to receive a flagrant foul, and he criticized the play after the game. But Vučević said he didn’t realize Allen was the player he fouled until after the whistle blew, and he believed the play looked worse than he intended due to a shove from behind by Brook Lopez.
“It looked worse in the moment,” Vučević said. “When you look at the replay, it’s not even that bad. I don’t understand why I got a tech for it. My intention wasn’t payback or anything. Hopefully I get my money back on the tech.”
The Bulls (45-34) will spend their final three games battling the Toronto Raptors (46-33) for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Raptors by one game after Tuesday’s play.
Whether they’re the fifth or sixth seed, the playoffs will require the Bulls to do something they’ve accomplished only once all season — beat a top-four team in the East.
The Bulls are 1-19 against the top four teams in the East and the top three in the Western Conference. That lone win came back on Nov. 1 against the Celtics, whom the Bulls will face for the last time Wednesday.
Their record against top competitors leaves the Bulls with a shaky foundation for the playoffs, which will be an uphill battle without home-court advantage.
“You want to be going into this time of year playing well,” Donovan said. “Since the All-Star break, it’s been a really, really, really challenging schedule. But I do think this is good because it’s shining a light on what you have to do and where you’ve got to get to and I think that’s a positive.”
Harbhajan Singh Slams MS Dhoni For Spoon-Feeding Captaincy To Ravindra Jadeja
In the ongoing 15th edition of Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings dropped to the ninth position in the points table by losing their three games on the trot.
The team failed to defend the total in the games against Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. For the first time, CSK lost their first three matches back-to-back, the team started off on a bad note this season.
Before the league commenced, the CSK team which has been a 4-time champion went through a major change- the captaincy switch, as MS Dhoni handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja.
However, Jadeja’s captaincy is still not up to the mark and this has been a major topic of discussion among several former cricketers. According to them, the all-rounder, Jadeja is still under the influence of MS Dhoni who seems to take the discussions, despite Jadeja being the designated captain.
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that new (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja needs to come forward now more than ever and take the responsibility more seriously. On Byju’s Cricket Live show on Star Sports, Bhajji commented:
“I feel that MS Dhoni is still captain of the team. When I look at Jadeja, he is fielding outside the ring. By doing that you won’t be able to control too many things but he has given headache to MS Dhoni to look after the field setting and everything,”
He added: “He is shedding some of his own weight and putting it on Dhoni’s shoulders that ‘look after the field setting.”
Furthermore, the former offspinner also said that Jadeja’s leadership will grow and evolve under the guidance of MS Dhoni and he is confident that investing in Jadeja is the right move. He said:
“But I think that overall Jadeja is a very confident guy when it comes to batting and bowling and his skillsets are unbelievable. To get the best out of the team when it is not performing is rare, and he needs to stand up and talk about a few things,”
“Their bowling looks really very down at this stage and the batting too needs to lift a bit. Jadeja himself as a captain has to prove a point but he can be someone you can invest in. Give him some more time and hopefully he will improve and learn. Having MS Dhoni will help him this season.”
Do you agree with Harbhajan Singh’s remark? Let us know in the comments.
Stay tuned for more IPL updates!
The post Harbhajan Singh Slams MS Dhoni For Spoon-Feeding Captaincy To Ravindra Jadeja appeared first on MEWS.
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with the running backs. This year’s class of tailbacks may not have a first-round pick, which is fine because the Miami Dolphins don’t have a selection in the first — or the second, for that matter. Despite adding Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency, the Dolphins could potentially use the infusion of a young ball carrier with one of either of their mid- or late-round picks remaining.
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III
Walker led all Power-5 running backs in rushing in his one season at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest. He had 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in helping lead the Spartans to an 11-2 record and win over Pitt in the Peach Bowl.
The 5-9 1/4, 211-pound back has a phenomenal combination of speed (4.38-second 40-yard dash) and power, which was exhibited when he played at Hard Rock Stadium last September and broke 20 tackles against the Miami Hurricanes as part of his 89 on the season, per Pro Football Focus.
Iowa State’s Breece Hall
When the run on running backs, likely to start in the second round, begins, Hall could also easily be the first one taken. He has an NFL-ready body at 5-11 1/4, 217 pounds, and he ran a 4.39-second 40 to boot.
Hall’s combine performance complemented his on-field production with the Cyclones where he ran for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has size, speed and explosion.
Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller
Spiller has nearly an identical build to Hall at 6-0, 217. In his three years as an SEC tailback, he was consistently around 1,000 yards a season with a yards-per-carry average around 5.5. He also was good for 20-plus catches out of the backfield each of those campaigns.
Teams stacked the box against the Aggies in 2021, limiting his ability to break through for more production. His 4.55 40 indicates he doesn’t have blazing speed and may not contribute as much on third downs.
Georgia’s James Cook
The Miami Central High product certainly knows what it takes to find success at the NFL level from watching his older brother, Dalvin Cook, do it with the Vikings. Cook was always part of a crowded Bulldogs backfield, but he had his most production with 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 113 carries in 2021.
He will bring speed to whatever team drafts him but weighed in just under 200 pounds at the combine. Cook can also catch the ball out of the backfield with 27 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns for the national champs.
Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr.
There were times watching Alabama last season where Robinson could have easily been confused with Najee Harris from the year before. His 225-pound frame wasn’t that far off from the powerful Harris, now a standout for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After rushing for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus another 296 and two touchdowns receiving, Robinson’s downhill running style will be coveted by a team looking for a bigger back to complement an elusive one already on the roster.
Best of the rest
Florida’s Dameon Pierce is also a physical runner with potential that may not have received as much attention on an underachieving 6-7 Gators team.
Cook’s backfield mate at Georgia, Zamir White, will be highly regarded as a 215-pound back that ran a 4.4 40. Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams, BYU’s Tyler Allgier, FSU’s Jashaun Corbin, FIU’s D’Vonte Price and Michigan’s Hassan Haskins are among a slew of others to keep an eye on.
Class grade: D-
Although the running back position hasn’t been valued as highly in recent memory as in the past, we’ve still seen first-round tailbacks. This draft could be the first since 2014 to not have one go in the first round.
Nonetheless, standout running backs can be manufactured in great situations with the right scheme and blocking up front, and there is talent that can be found, possibly on a bargain with where the top tailbacks are projected. The depth of the class doesn’t particularly stand out either, but gems can always be found at this position.
Teams in need
One could easily see teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears or New York Jets try to pick up one of the draft’s top runners and drop him onto their roster for immediate production.
The San Francisco 49ers, although they still ran the ball effectively after Mostert went down under new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel when he was offensive coordinator last season, could also be among those vying for one.
Dolphins’ focus
With McDaniel’s outside-zone scheme and improvements made on the offensive line through additions of left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams, any running back brought to Miami would be happy to be inserted in this situation.
The combination of free-agent signings Edmonds and Mostert, along with Myles Gaskin returning, serve as a solid tandem, but it’s still a backfield that doesn’t have any one elite all-around back. Without a pick in the first two rounds, the Dolphins are unlikely to snag a top tailback unless they trade back up into that second round, but the running back position was certainly one thought of as a focus for Miami this draft before the signings and trading of those picks for receiver Tyreek Hill.
One more running back to get inserted into competition with Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks is a possibility, but it’s no longer as dire of a need as it was at the start of the offseason. McDaniel likes to spread carries around, too, so the workload shouldn’t be taxing on anyone in this backfield.
Previously addressed
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
