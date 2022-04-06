News
Jury convicts St. Paul man for fatally shooting man outside Eagan hotel
A Dakota County jury has found a St. Paul man guilty in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man outside an Eagan hotel in 2020.
The jury deliberated for about three hours Monday before convicting Robert Lee Baker III of second-degree murder in the killing of Maurice Antonio Anderson of Minneapolis at the Sonesta Suites hotel on Nov. 9, 2020. The trial began March 28.
Baker, 30, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17 in Dakota County District Court.
Baker told police that he shot Anderson after Anderson and another man robbed him, according to charges. Anderson was shot 11 times, including once in the head.
Baker last month pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a charge that also stemmed from Anderson’s killing.
Baker was released from prison six months before the killing after serving a 2016 sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also convicted of second-degree assault in 2011 in Hennepin County and first-degree aggravated robbery in 2012, also in Hennepin County.
According to the 2020 criminal complaint, Eagan police officers were sent to the hotel around 9 p.m. after reports of a man on the ground outside. A red car was seen driving away from the scene.
Upon arrival at Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road, officers found Anderson and tried reviving him before he was pronounced dead.
Officers then located the red car and arrested both the driver and Baker.
The driver told police that after she and Baker picked up one of her friends from the hotel, two men with handguns entered the back seat of the car and told her to drive. She said after she drove to an adjacent hotel parking lot, the two men robbed her and Baker, the complaint said.
Baker told police that after the robbery, he chased the suspects with a gun and yelled at them to return his possessions, according to the complaint. Baker said he fired at one of the men after either one of the suspects or both pointed their guns at him.
At the crime scene, police found 16 discharged casings — all fired from a .40-caliber handgun that police found in the car Baker had been riding in and that he later admitted he used to shoot Anderson, the complaint said. A gun was not found near Anderson’s body.
Russia Has Lost a Third of Its Billionaires Because of the War in Ukraine
The Ukraine war is taking a toll on Russia’s superrich. Thanks to sweeping sanctions and the collapse of the Russian ruble and stock market, Russia lost 35 billionaires (measured in U.S. dollars) in the past year, according to Forbes’ 2022 World’s Billionaires List released April 5.
On last year’s list, Forbes counted 117 billionaires from Russia. Most of them were billionaires before the war began on Feb. 24. Since then, more than a dozen of them were hit with sanctions by the US, the EU and their allies, which prohibited them from accessing overseas assets and doing business with Western companies. Meanwhile, the part of their fortune tied up in Russian currency and publicly traded domestic companies suffered heavy losses as the Russian stock market and ruble tumbled in the aftermath of the war. That also affected billionaires not directly sanctioned by the West.
As of March 11, when Forbes compiled this year’s billionaires list, the Russia’s MOEX stock index was down nearly 40 percent, and ruble’s value against U.S. dollar was halved from its pre-war levels.
As a result, there are 83 Russians remaining on the Forbes 2022 billionaires list. Collectively they have lost $263 billion, or 45 percent of their cumulative wealth, since last year. Most of the losses were incurred in February and March.
The biggest losers are those on the sanction list.
Alexey Mordashov, Russia’s second richest person before war who was sanctioned by the EU in March, has lost half of his wealth, or $15.9 billion. His remaining assets are valued at $13.2 billion, which places him as the world’s 138th richest person on Forbes list.
Gennady Timchenko, an oil and gas tycoon sanctioned by Britain and the EU for running “the personal bank of senior Russian officials” (Bank Rossiya), also saw his fortune halved. He is currently worth $11.3 billion, making him the eighth richest in Russia and the 173rd richest in the world.
Four other Russian multi-billionaires suffered double-digit billion-dollar losses compared with last year.
Russia’s richest person before the war, Vladimir Potanin, a metal and mining oligarch and a former Russian deputy prime minister, isn’t sanctioned by any Western government. Still, he lost a whopping $9.7 billion, or a third of his fortune, this year, largely due to the collapse of ruble.
Ivanka Trump testifies before House Jan. 6 panel
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter and one of those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is testifying before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said Tuesday afternoon that she had been answering investigators’ questions on a video teleconference since the morning and was not “chatty” but had been helpful to the probe.
“She came in on her own” and did not have to be subpoenaed, Thompson said.
Ivanka Trump, who was with her father in the White House that day, is one of more than 800 witnesses the committee has interviewed as it works to compile a record of the attack, the worst on the Capitol in more than two centuries. She the first of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee and one of the closest people to her father.
Whether she gives the committee new information or not, her decision to cooperate is significant for the panel, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January. The nine-member panel is particularly focused on what the former president was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.
Ivanka Trump’s testimony comes less than a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, testified to the committee in a separate virtual meeting that lasted more than six hours. Members of the panel said his testimony was helpful and were hoping to further fill in the gaps with her help.
The panel is using the interviews to compile a comprehensive record and will begin to release information in the coming months as it holds public hearings and releases a series of reports on the insurrection. While Congress doesn’t have power to charge anyone with a crime, members of the panel say the objective is to create the most comprehensive record possible so nothing like it ever happens again.
Lawmakers have said they want to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father’s efforts, including a telephone call they say she witnessed, to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject Biden’s 2020 election win as part of his ceremonial role overseeing the electoral count. Pence rejected those efforts.
The committee is also interested in any concerns she may have heard from Pence’s staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel’s office about Trump’s pressure on Pence.
Ivanka Trump’s cooperation stands in contrast with some of her father’s other top advisers, several of whom have refused to cooperate as the former president has fought the probe. Trump has tried to exert executive privilege over documents and interviews, but in many cases has been overruled by courts or Biden, who has that authority as the sitting president.
The House is expected to vote this week to recommend contempt charges for Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, both of whom the committee says have been uncooperative. The committee previously voted to recommend contempt charges against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon, who defied a congressional subpoena, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who ceased cooperating with the panel.
Bannon was later indicted by a federal grand jury and is awaiting prosecution by the Justice Department. The Justice Department has not taken any action against Meadows.
Other witnesses who are still close to the former president — and several who were in the White House that day — have declined to answer the committee’s questions.
MN House and Senate roll out vastly different housing bills. Here are some highlights.
Minnesota Senate Republicans and House Democrats have rolled out starkly different proposals to alleviate the state’s shortage of affordable housing.
The Senate GOP majority leaders call for spending $50 million of the state’s projected $9.25 billion budget surplus on a plan that emphasizes development of single-family homes. Their top budget priority this year is tax cuts.
Leaders of the DFL-controlled House on Tuesday proposed spending $230 million on a wide range of housing programs, plus borrowing a record $400 million to trigger more public and private housing investments.
While the two parties differ on how to fix the problem, they agree it’s a big one: the shortage is often pegged at around 50,000 housing units.
COMPETING WITH INVESTORS
The House DFL proposal includes borrowing $100 million to preserve the supply of “affordable homes that the middle class can still afford,” said DFL Rep. Alice Hausman of Falcon Heights, chair of the House housing committee.
National corporate investment firms are buying much of the state’s “naturally occurring affordable housing,” she said, exacerbating the shortage of residences available to working-class Minnesotans. The state funding would encourage nonprofits to buy more of those properties and rent them at affordable prices.
EASING RESTRICTIONS
Senate Housing Committee Chair Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said he wants to try a different approach. “Historically we have spent 99 percent of our (state housing) resources on rent. That hasn’t gotten us very far…
“This year I want to focus more on single-family housing than we have in the past,” he said.
To that end, he wants to lower costs of buying homes, using “free-market solutions” that encourage — but not mandate — cities to ease building and energy codes, zoning restrictions and permit fees that drive up housing prices beyond the reach of many would-be buyers.
Minnesota has some of the most stringent construction codes and highest housing fees in the nation, Draheim said, and they keep thousands of Minnesotans from buying homes.
“Home ownership is the first step to build wealth,” he said. “Let’s get people on that path.”
But that doesn’t mean lawmakers “don’t need to worry about rental housing stability. We do,” he added. Just not so much this year.
DOWN-PAYMENT, RENTER ASSISTANCE
Hausman and Gov. Tim Walz’s top adviser on the subject, state Housing Finance Commissioner Jennifer Ho, agree with Draheim that promoting home ownership is an important step toward meeting the state’s shelter needs.
“In an ideal world, everyone would own a house because that’s how you build wealth,” Hausman said. “If you rent forever, you never have that asset.”
She and Ho, who consulted together on the proposals, contend that in addition to the local government regulations that Draheim emphasized, other factors, such as the cost of land and lumber, are increasing housing construction costs.
The House bill, Hausman said, would help more people purchase homes by, for the first time, providing down payment assistance to “first-generation home buyers.” Those households often can afford mortgage payments, but they lack money for a big deposit on a house.
Housing Committee Vice Chair Mike Howard, DFL-Richfield, estimated $50 million in home buyers’ assistance in the House bill would benefit 1,667 first-time buyers.
Renters also need more help, Ho and Hausman asserted. “A renter who is paying more than 50 percent of their income on rent is never going to be in a position to be able to suddenly buy a home,” Ho said. “We’ve got to give people economic help as renters so they can prepare to become owners.”
Another new provision in the House bill would require landlords to give renters written notice 14 days before an eviction. Hausman said that would give the parties time to iron out differences, find money to pay the rent or locate another place to live.
“We tried to do a little bit of everything,” she said. The legislation includes incentives for developing workforce housing in greater Minnesota, new legal protections for owners of mobile homes and other manufactured housing and housing rehabilitation assistance for both home owners and renters.
The biggest single investment in the bill — $400 million in housing infrastructure bonds — would create an estimated 2,667 housing units providing shelter for more than 6,000 people, Howard said.
But Draheim said lawmakers have approved more housing infrastructure bonds in the last five years than all previous years combined, and he intentionally left them out of the Senate bill.
RACIAL GAP, RENT CONTROL
Both bills include provisions to help close Minnesota’s racial homeownership gap by providing assistance to people of color to buy their first homes. In the Twin Cities, about three in four white families own their homes, compared to one in four Black families. That’s one of the worst racial gaps in the nation.
The two chambers will have another debate over rent control this year. Last year, the GOP-controlled Senate passed a measure that would have blocked all cities from enacting rent control, but Walz and House DFLers rejected that move.
Republican senators inserted a similar retroactive rent control ban in their current housing bill, but Walz and House Democrats still oppose it. This time, however, Senate Republicans added another provision to require the state housing agency to conduct a detailed study of the impact on rent controls across the nation and the globe.
The House housing bill isn’t the only measure that affects housing. Hausman said other housing provisions will be included in the tax, bonding and human services finance bills.
In all, she said, the House proposals will include more than $1 billion for housing in at least 30 different programs.
