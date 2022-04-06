Connect with us

Kathy Griffin blasts 'scary' female execs for 'lethal casual misogyny'

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Man found dead in ditch in Fenton

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

FENTON, Mo. – A man’s body was found in a ditch in Fenton, Missouri Wednesday morning.

The man is a 31-year-old from High Ridge, Missouri. He was found near New Sugar Creek and Coil Road. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said, “there are no obvious signs of injury.”

It is unknown at this time how the man died or how he ended up in a ditch. Anyone with information in connection with this incident should contact the Jefferson County Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland dies at 73

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland, a member of the Purple People Eaters, has died. He was 73.

The team released a statement saying Sutherland died Tuesday, but did not provide a cause of death.

“Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest legends,” Vikings owner Zygi Wilf and Owner/President Mark Wilf said in a joint statement. “His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams. Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings legends events and didn’t miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug’s friends and family.”

Sutherland played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1970-81 with New Orleans, Minnesota and Seattle. Drafted by the Saints in the 14th round, he was traded to the Vikings the following season and played 10 years in Minnesota. Sutherland registered 29 sacks in 164 career games.

Sutherland replaced defensive tackle Gary Larsen after he retired, and became part of a feared defensive line that featured Pro Football Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, and Jim Marshall.

Government's big gift to these employees, increase in honorarium, salary will increase from April

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

Government’s big gift to these employees, increase in honorarium, salary will increase from April

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has given a big gift to the Safai Karamcharis (UP Employees) appointed on contract in the bodies. The government has increased the honorarium of these employees.

Now the employees will get Rs.366.54 instead of Rs.336.85 per day. Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development has issued an order related to increasing the honorarium on Monday. The decision to give honorarium at the rate of per day was taken in March 2021.

According to the mandate issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, it has been increased on the basis of the determination of the basic rates and the change dearness allowance payable to the workers or personnel kept under the Minimum Wages Act 1948, by the letter of the Deputy Labor Commissioner, 31 March 2022. It is written that the basic wages, variable dearness allowance, monthly and daily wage rates have been determined under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, only to the cleaning workers / workers employed through service providers / contracts in the civil local bodies of Uttar Pradesh.

After this order, now the sanitation workers appointed on contract in the municipal bodies of UP will get honorarium at the rate of Rs 366.54 per day. Earlier, they used to get an honorarium of Rs 336.85 per day, that is, the honorarium of contract cleaning workers has been increased at the rate of Rs 29.69 per day. Bodies will now have to pay honorarium on the basis of this. In the arrangement given for the employment of the Labor Department, ‘wiping and cleaning’ is not included in the activities prohibited under the Construction of Dry Toilets (Prohibition) Act, 1993, which have now been included in it, which will also benefit them.

The post Government’s big gift to these employees, increase in honorarium, salary will increase from April appeared first on JK Breaking News.

