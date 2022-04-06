Finance
Key Benefits to Lending Private Money on Real Estate
Lending to real estate investors offers the Private Lender many benefits not otherwise enjoyed through other means. Before we get into the benefits, let us briefly explore what Private Money Lending is. In the real estate financing industry, private money lending refers to the money an individual, not a bank, lends to a real estate investor in exchange for a pre-determined rate of return or other consideration. Why private loans? Banks do not typically lend to investors on properties that require improvement to attain market value, or ‘after repair value’ (ARV). Savvy people with available cash in a broker account or self-directed IRA, realize that they can fill the void left by the banks and attain a greater return than they may be currently getting in CD’s, bonds, savings and money market accounts, or even the stock market. So a market was born, and it has become essential to real estate investors.
Private Money Lending would not have become popular unless Lenders saw a tremendous value in it. Let us review key advantages to becoming a Private Money Lender.
Terms are negotiable – The Lender can negotiate interest rate and possible profit share with the borrower. Additionally, interest and principle payments can also be negotiated. Whatever agreement that suits both parties to a private loan is allowable.
Return on Investment – Current interest rates charged on private money loans are generally between 7% – 12%. These rates, as of April 2018, are currently greater than returns from CD’s, savings and money market accounts. They also outperform the 4.7% the stock market has produced, inflation adjusted, since 1/1/2000. That is over 18 years.
Collateral provided – Real Estate property serves as collateral for the loan. Most real estate investors acquire their properties at a significant discount to the market. This discount provides the lender with quality collateral should the borrower default.
Choice – The Private Money Lender gets to choose who to lend to, or what project to lend on. They can get detailed information on the project, the investors experience, and the kind of profits normally made.
No Effort – The Lender only worries about the loan. The Investor takes all the other risks and does the work to find, purchase, fix and sell the property. The Lender just collects the interest.
Stability – Real Estate does have ups and downs. But its volatility is nowhere as pronounced as the stock market. Additionally, when purchased at a proper discount, the property provides a cushion against the ups and downs.
Tax Free/Tax Deferred – A Private Money Lender can lend on real estate from a self-directed IRA. The gains achieved can grow either tax-free or tax deferred helping to build the retirement nest egg faster than ever.
Diversification – Lending on real, tangible, brick and mortar assets provides additional diversification to a Lenders portfolio to provide protection in the event of a down period.
If you have the desire to invest in real estate, but don’t want to take on all the associated risk, or get your hands dirty, private lending could provide a wide range of opportunities and benefits in growing your wealth and providing for your retirement.
How Effective is a Tax Back Calculator?
Sometimes, it’s a good idea to know how many chickens you might have before they hatch. The same holds true for your tax refund. Whether you use your return to pay off your debt, go on vacation, or buy that nice laptop you’ve always wanted, knowing how much you might get come tax time is always a convenient. Today, getting that done is now easier than ever. Forget about using a pen, paper, and calculator-everything you need is now on the internet. Thanks to an online tool called a tax back calculator, you can get an estimate of your tax refund, without even having to spend a single cent.
A tax back calculator makes an assessment of your refund based on information that includes your income, whether you’re single or married, how many kids you have, and how much taxes you’ve paid so far. The calculator takes this data into consideration and gives you a projection of the amount you can expect to receive.
The good news is that these calculators are now readily available to the common taxpayer. All you need to do is hit a reliable tax preparation website-good sites usually have a calculator you can use, free of charge. Hiring the services of a tax agents can also grant you access to a tax back calculator, and your agent can help you get the most accurate results possible as he, or she, goes over your personal information and makes sure everything you enter is correct.
Remember that the calculator’s effectiveness is entirely reliant on the information you enter. If you fail to answer the questions displayed truthfully, the results the tool produces could be entirely wrong. Tax refund calculators however, are fairly accurate-although it’s not unheard of for them to be off the mark by a few hundred dollars.
Still, these calculators are very handy to use when it’s time to lodge your tax return. Not only does a tax back calculator give you an idea of how much money you might get back from the ATO, it also gives you information on which tax breaks you’re eligible for, letting you maximize your return to the fullest.
403b Retirement Plans – 10 Facts You Should Know About
403 retirement plans are tax deferred retirement plans available to employees of educational institutions and certain non-profit organizations as determined by section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC).
I’ve 10 facts here on 403b which you should know.
Fact 1: The Workings Of 403b Plans
You set aside money for retirement on a pre-tax basis through a salary reduction agreement with your employer. You choose from among the vendors offered by your employer where you want to invest the money. The money grows tax free until you withdraw it at retirement.
Fact 2: who Can Contribute To A 403b
If you’re an employee of tax-exempt organizations established under section 501(c)(3) of the IRC, you’re eligible to participate and start contributing.
Teachers, school administrators, school personnel, nurses, doctors, professors, researchers, librarians and ministers are contributors to the plan.
Fact 3: Why Contribute to a 403b
Your employer provides you with a pension upon your retirement. However, the pension plan may not provide an amount equal to your salary. A 403(b) plan can provide a healthy supplement to your pension.
Fact 4: How Much You Can contribute Annually
You can contribute the smaller of:
- The elective deferral limit of $15,500
- Up to 100% of including compensation
- If you’ve employer matches or other employer contributions, limits are $46,000 or 100% of compensation (whichever is lower). You’re still limited to the employee elective deferral limit ($15,500). Hence, your employer can add another $30,500 to your account
- If you’re 50 or older at any time during the year, you can contribute an additional $5,000
or
or
Fact 5: Lower Taxes
You make 403b contributions on a pre-tax basis which can greatly reduce your tax bill. The tax savings grow bigger as your contributions increase.
Fact 6: More Tax Savings
All dividends, interests and capital gains earned in a 403b account are on a tax-deferred basis. This means your earnings will grow tax-free until time you withdraw them.
Fact 7: Part Time Employees Eligible To Contribute to 403b Retirement Plans
Your employer must extend the 403b plan to all the employees.
However, certain employees may be excluded, such as:
- Employees who contribute $200 or less annually
- Employees who are participants in an eligible deferred compensation plan (457 or 401k) or participants in another TSA (tax sheltered annuity)
- Non-resident aliens
- Students and employees who work less than 20 hours per week
Fact 8: 403b Plan Does Not Reduce Social Security Benefits
Your contributions to a 403b reduce taxable compensation for federal (and in most instances, state) income tax purposes only. These contributions don’t reduce wages for the purpose of determining Social Security benefits.
Fact 9: Special Tax Credit For Low-Income Savers
Eligible savers will receive a tax credit of up to 50% or up to $2,000 in contributions to an IRA, 403b, 457, SIMPLE, 401k plan and other tax-favored plans. The full credit is available to joint filers whose adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $53,000, and for singles whose AGI is under $26,500.
Fact 10: A 403b Can Be Rolled Into An IRA
This occurs when you change job; retire; become disabled or die.
OK, you might think 403b retirement plans are more or less similar to 401k plans. But there’s a big difference there – your eligibility.
If you’re an employee in public schools and certain tax-exempt organizations (as determined by Section 501(c)(3) of the IRC), you’re eligible for 403b. The 401k, on the other hand, covers private-sector employees
Managing The Retirement Income Portfolio: The Plan
The reason people assume the risks of investing in the first place is the prospect of achieving a higher “realized” rate of return than is attainable in a risk free environment… i.e., an FDIC insured bank account featuring compound interest.
- Over the past ten years, such risk free saving has been unable to compete with riskier mediums because of artificially low interest rates, forcing traditional “savers” into the mutual fund and ETF market place.
- (Funds and ETFs have become the “new” stock market, a place where individual equity prices have become invisible, questions about company fundamentals meet with blank stares, and media talking heads tell us that individuals are no longer in the stock market).
Risk comes in various forms, but the average income investor’s primary concerns are “financial” and, when investing for income without the proper mindset, “market” risk.
- Financial risk involves the ability of corporations, government entities, and even individuals, to honor their financial commitments.
- Market risk refers to the absolute certainty that all marketable securities will experience fluctuation in market value… sometimes more so than others, but this “reality” needs to be planned for and dealt with, never feared.
- Question: Is it the demand for individual stocks that push up funds and ETF prices, or vice versa?
We can minimize financial risk by selecting only high quality (investment grade) securities, by diversifying properly, and by understanding that market value change is actually “income harmless”. By having a plan of action for dealing with “market risk”, we can actually turn it into investment opportunity.
- What do banks do to get the amount of interest they guarantee to depositors? They invest in securities that pay a fixed rate of income regardless of changes in market value.
You don’t have to be a professional investment manager to manage your investment portfolio professionally. But, you do need to have a long term plan and know something about asset allocation… an often misused and misunderstood portfolio planning/organization tool.
- For example, annual portfolio “rebalancing” is a symptom of dysfunctional asset allocation. Asset allocation needs to control every investment decision throughout the year, every year, regardless of changes in market value.
It is important to recognize, as well, that you do not need hi tech computer programs, economic scenario simulators, inflation estimators, or stock market projections to get yourself lined up properly with your retirement income target.
What you do need is common sense, reasonable expectations, patience, discipline, soft hands, and an oversized driver. The “KISS principle” should be the foundation of your investment plan; compound earnings the epoxy that keeps the structure safe and secure over the developmental period.
Additionally, an emphasis on “working capital” (as opposed to market value) will help you through all four basic portfolio management processes. (Business majors, remember PLOC?) Finally, a chance to use something you learned in college!
Planning for Retirement
The retirement income portfolio (nearly all investment portfolios become retirement portfolios eventually) is the financial hero that appears on the scene just in time to fill the income gap between what you need for retirement and the guaranteed payments you will receive from Uncle and/or past employers.
How potent the force of the super hero, however, does not depend on the size of the market value number; from a retirement perspective, it’s the income produced inside the costume that shields us from financial villains. Which of these heroes do you want fueling your wallet?
- A million dollar VTINX portfolio that produces about $19,200 in annual spending money.
- A million dollar, well diversified, income CEF portfolio that generates more than $70,000 annually… even with the same equity allocation as the Vanguard fund (just under 30%).
- A million dollar portfolio of GOOG, NFLX, and FB that produces no spending money at all.
I’ve heard said that a 4% draw from a retirement income portfolio is about normal, but what if that’s not enough to fill your “income gap” and/or more than the amount produced by the portfolio. If both of these “what ifs” prove true… well, it’s not a pretty picture.
And it becomes uglier rather quickly when you look inside your actual 401k, IRA, TIAA CREF, ROTH, etc. portfolio and realize that it is not producing even close to 4% in actual spendable income. Total return, yes. Realized spendable income, ‘fraid not.
- Sure your portfolio has been “growing” in market value over the past ten years, but it is likely that no effort has been made to increase the annual income it produces. The financial markets live on market value analytics, and so long as the market goes up every year, we’re told that everything is fine.
- So what if your “income gap” is more than 4% of your portfolio; what if your portfolio is producing less than 2% like the Vanguard Retirement Income Fund; or what if the market stops growing by more than 4% per year… while you are still depleting capital at a 5%, 6% or even a 7% clip???
The less popular (available only in individual portfolios) Closed End Income Fund approach has been around for decades, and has all of the “what ifs” covered. They, in combination with Investment Grade Value Stocks (IGVS), have the unique ability to take advantage of market value fluctuations in either direction, increasing portfolio income production with every monthly reinvestment procedure.
- Monthly reinvestment must never become a DRIP (dividend reinvestment plan) approach, please. Monthly income must be pooled for selective reinvestment where the most “bang for the buck” can be achieved. The objective is to reduce cost basis per share and increase position yield… with one click of the mouse.
A retirement income program that is focused only on market value growth is doomed from the getgo, even in IGVS. All portfolio plans need an income focused asset allocation of at least 30%, oftentimes more, but never less. All individual security purchase decision-making needs to support the operative “growth purpose vs. income purpose” asset allocation plan.
- The “Working Capital Model” is a 40+ years tested auto pilot asset allocation system that pretty much guarantees annual income growth when used properly with a minimum 40% income purpose allocation.
The following bullet points apply to the asset allocation plan running individual taxable and tax deferred portfolios… not 401k plans because they typically can’t produce adequate income. Such plans should be allocated to maximum possible safety within six years of retirement, and rolled over to a personally directed IRA as soon as physically possible.
- The “income purpose” asset allocation begins at 30% of working capital, regardless of portfolio size, investor age, or amount of liquid assets available for investment.
- Start up portfolios (under $30,000) should have no equity component, and no more than 50% until six figures are reached. From $100k (until age 45), as little as 30% to income is acceptable, but not particularly income productive.
- At age 45, or $250k, move to 40% income purpose; 50% at age 50; 60% at age 55, and 70% income purpose securities from age 65 or retirement, whichever comes first.
- The income purpose side of the portfolio should be kept as fully invested as possible, and all asset allocation determinations must be based on working capital (i.e., portfolio cost basis); cash is considered part of the equity, or “growth purpose” allocation
- Equity investments are limited to seven year experienced equity CEFs and/or “investment grade value stocks” (as defined in the “Brainwashing” book ).
Even if you are young, you need to stop smoking heavily and to develop a growing stream of income. If you keep the income growing, the market value growth (that you are expected to worship) will take care of itself. Remember, higher market value may increase hat size, but it doesn’t pay the bills.
So this is the plan. Determine your retirement income needs; start your investment program with an income focus; add equities as you age and your portfolio becomes more significant; when retirement looms, or portfolio size becomes serious, make your income purpose allocation serious as well.
Don’t worry about inflation, the markets, or the economy… your asset allocation will keep you moving in the right direction while it focuses on growing your income every year.
- This is the key point of the whole “retirement income readiness” scenario. Every dollar added to the portfolio (or earned by the portfolio) is reallocated according to “working capital” asset allocation. When the income allocation is above 40%, you will see the income rising magically every quarter… regardless of what’s going on in the financial markets.
- Note that all IGVS pay dividends that are also divvied up according to the asset allocation.
If you are within ten years of retirement age, a growing income stream is precisely what you want to see. Applying the same approach to your IRAs (including the 401k rollover), will produce enough income to pay the RMD (required mandatory distribution) and put you in a position to say, without reservation:
Neither a stock market correction nor rising interest rates will have a negative impact on my retirement income; in fact, I’ll be able to grow my income even better in either environment.
